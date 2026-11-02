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Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Chig Okonkwo, more

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

It's November, and amazingly we're already in Week 9! In most fantasy leagues, about five weeks remain in the regular season, so there is still plenty of time to make a playoff push. The Steelers and Titans are the only teams on a Week 9 bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we get a head start on the waiver wire with our Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Is Mike Washington Jr. the Raiders' primary running back after receiving 25 rushing attempts compared to Ashton Jeanty's two? Is Adonai Mitchell a must-add after hauling in seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Raiders? Is Antonio Williams the Commanders' No. 1 wide receiver after receiving the most targets in Sunday night's win over the Eagles?

Our Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 9?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
2 Tyler Allgeier RB 52 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 65 Add in All Leagues
4 Mike Washington Jr. RB 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Brenton Strange TE 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Seth McGowan RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 MarShawn Lloyd RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Devin Singletary RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Keenan Allen WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Devaughn Vele WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Makai Lemon WR 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Keon Coleman WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 DeMario Douglas WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Ryan Flournoy WR 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Malik Washington WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dylan Sampson RB 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Mike Gesicki TE 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Greg Dulcich TE 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jonathon Brooks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kimani Vidal RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Tyler Higbee TE 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Keaton Mitchell RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Roschon Johnson RB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jalen Nailor WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Corey Kiner RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jahan Dotson WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 24 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Devin Duvernay WR 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Kenyon Sadiq TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Konata Mumpfield WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Tyreek Hill WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 J.J. McCarthy QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 27 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Tyler Huntley QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Gardner Minshew II QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Houston Texans DST 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Detroit Lions DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Chicago Bears DST 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 New Orleans Saints DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, , Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 9:

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 4

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. saw his workload surge during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Coming into the game, Washington had been primarily the backup, with fewer than 10 carries in every game. That changed on Sunday when Washington carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards in the win over the Jets. Lead back Ashton Jeanty saw only two rushing attempts in this game, which could concern fantasy managers.

Head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game that Jeanty's reduced workload was by design. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Washington to get 25 carries every week, but he has probably earned a bigger role in the backfield going forward. He could be a FLEX option in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 29

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was dropped in most leagues where he was rostered after he failed to catch any of his three targets in a Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in his first game back from Injured Reserve, especially with rookie first-round wideout Omar Cooper Jr. posting his second straight 100-yard game. The 24-year-old Mitchell flipped the script in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, though, catching seven of his nine targets for a career-high 142 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season.

Garrett Wilson had more targets (12), but Mitchell led the Jets in catches and receiving yards, while Cooper did not have a single target. Cooper is not going to suddenly disappear as he did on Sunday for the rest of the season, but Sunday's game proved that Mitchell is a big part of the Jets' passing attack, and he has plenty of chemistry with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. After he was dropped in a lot of fantasy leagues, Mitchell will now be one of the most coveted waiver-wire pickups ahead of the Jets' Week 9 game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is only rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 19

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson played a major role in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. So far this season, Johnson has mostly been a non-factor with Kenneth Walker III leading the way on the ground. Johnson was quiet again on the ground, logging one carry for 15 yards. However, Johnson played a huge role in the receiving game during Sunday's loss. Johnson hauled in all five of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.

His biggest play came on a 73-yard touchdown grab midway through the second quarter. Johnson has seen an increased role in the passing game in recent weeks. Expect him to keep seeing a handful of targets given his recent success. He's still off the fantasy radar in most formats ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots

Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 20

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas made the most of a low volume of targets in a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown on Sunday. Douglas' score came on a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye. Douglas finished behind fellow wide receiver Efton Chism III in targets (five) and receptions (five), but his 76 receiving yards led the Patriots against the Dolphins.

Maye only threw 20 passes (16 completions) for 199 yards on the day, so none of New England's receivers saw a particularly high volume of targets. Through eight games, Douglas has recorded 26 receptions for 332 yards (12.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He remains a bench stash or weekly streaming option.

 

Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tyler Allgeier RB 52 Add in All Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pierre Strong Jr. RB 24 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 65 Add in All Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Nailor WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Malik Willis QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 27 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Gardner Minshew II QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Houston Texans DST 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 9 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, Seth McGowan, MarShawn Lloyd, Devin Singletary, Keon Coleman, Caleb Douglas, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Elijah Mitchell, Samaje Perine, Roschon Johnson, Jalen Nailor, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Baker Mayfield, Tanner McKee, and Gardner Minshew II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, Seth McGowan, MarShawn Lloyd, Devin Singletary, Keon Coleman, Caleb Douglas, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Elijah Mitchell, Samaje Perine, Roschon Johnson, Jalen Nailor, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Baker Mayfield, Tanner McKee, and Gardner Minshew II:

Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Conner
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seth McGowan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaelon Black
Chig Okonkwo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devin Singletary
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenny Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
Devin Singletary
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devin Singletary
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devin Singletary
vs
Antonio Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Seth McGowan
Devin Singletary
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Devin Singletary
vs
Kaelon Black
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Kimani Vidal
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Tank Dell
Samaje Perine
vs
Greg Dulcich
Samaje Perine
vs
Darius Cooper
Samaje Perine
vs
Travis Hunter
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Roschon Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Roschon Johnson
vs
James Conner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Nailor
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Corey Kiner
Jalen Nailor
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Nailor
vs
Sione Vaki
Jalen Nailor
vs
James Conner
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tre' Harris
Jalen Nailor
vs
Eli Raridon
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Jalen Nailor
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Roschon Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Tre' Harris
Corey Kiner
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahan Dotson
Corey Kiner
vs
James Conner
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Willis
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Watkins
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Tutu Atwell
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Huntley
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Sam Darnold
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Huntley
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyreek Hill
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Huntley
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tanner McKee
vs
Daniel Jones
Tanner McKee
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Houston Texans
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Tanner McKee
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Joe Fagnano
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Daniel Jones
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Houston Texans
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Geno Smith
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Sam Darnold
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Tyler Huntley

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
James Cook III

Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Joe Burrow

Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Bhayshul Tuten

Continues Breakout Season with Dominant Week 8 Showing
Emmett Johnson

Plays Massive Role in Receiving Game
Hunter Henry

Ruled Out With Foot Injury Against Dolphins
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Undergo MRI for Suspected Turf Toe
Tee Higgins

Looks Unstoppable in Overtime Victory
Tyler Allgeier

has Career Day Against Cowboys
Brock Bowers

Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Bucky Irving

Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Michael Wilson

Playing Through Two Broken Ribs
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Lamar Jackson

Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Hunter Henry

Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Braelon Allen

Delivers RB1-Level Fantasy Production in Week 8
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Needs Thumb Surgery, Headed to Injured Reserve
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
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