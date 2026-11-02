Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
It's November, and amazingly we're already in Week 9! In most fantasy leagues, about five weeks remain in the regular season, so there is still plenty of time to make a playoff push. The Steelers and Titans are the only teams on a Week 9 bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we get a head start on the waiver wire with our Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Is Mike Washington Jr. the Raiders' primary running back after receiving 25 rushing attempts compared to Ashton Jeanty's two? Is Adonai Mitchell a must-add after hauling in seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Raiders? Is Antonio Williams the Commanders' No. 1 wide receiver after receiving the most targets in Sunday night's win over the Eagles?
Our Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 9?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|19
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Malik Washington
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|64
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Malik Willis
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|27
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Geno Smith
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Houston Texans
|DST
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Giants
|DST
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, , Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 9:
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders
Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 4
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. saw his workload surge during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Coming into the game, Washington had been primarily the backup, with fewer than 10 carries in every game. That changed on Sunday when Washington carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards in the win over the Jets. Lead back Ashton Jeanty saw only two rushing attempts in this game, which could concern fantasy managers.
Head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game that Jeanty's reduced workload was by design. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Washington to get 25 carries every week, but he has probably earned a bigger role in the backfield going forward. He could be a FLEX option in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets
Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 29
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was dropped in most leagues where he was rostered after he failed to catch any of his three targets in a Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in his first game back from Injured Reserve, especially with rookie first-round wideout Omar Cooper Jr. posting his second straight 100-yard game. The 24-year-old Mitchell flipped the script in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, though, catching seven of his nine targets for a career-high 142 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season.
Garrett Wilson had more targets (12), but Mitchell led the Jets in catches and receiving yards, while Cooper did not have a single target. Cooper is not going to suddenly disappear as he did on Sunday for the rest of the season, but Sunday's game proved that Mitchell is a big part of the Jets' passing attack, and he has plenty of chemistry with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. After he was dropped in a lot of fantasy leagues, Mitchell will now be one of the most coveted waiver-wire pickups ahead of the Jets' Week 9 game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is only rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs
Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 19
Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson played a major role in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. So far this season, Johnson has mostly been a non-factor with Kenneth Walker III leading the way on the ground. Johnson was quiet again on the ground, logging one carry for 15 yards. However, Johnson played a huge role in the receiving game during Sunday's loss. Johnson hauled in all five of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.
His biggest play came on a 73-yard touchdown grab midway through the second quarter. Johnson has seen an increased role in the passing game in recent weeks. Expect him to keep seeing a handful of targets given his recent success. He's still off the fantasy radar in most formats ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.
DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots
Week 9 Waiver Wire Ranking: 20
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas made the most of a low volume of targets in a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown on Sunday. Douglas' score came on a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye. Douglas finished behind fellow wide receiver Efton Chism III in targets (five) and receptions (five), but his 76 receiving yards led the Patriots against the Dolphins.
Maye only threw 20 passes (16 completions) for 199 yards on the day, so none of New England's receivers saw a particularly high volume of targets. Through eight games, Douglas has recorded 26 receptions for 332 yards (12.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He remains a bench stash or weekly streaming option.
Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|19
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Malik Willis
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|27
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Houston Texans
|DST
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 9 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, Seth McGowan, MarShawn Lloyd, Devin Singletary, Keon Coleman, Caleb Douglas, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Elijah Mitchell, Samaje Perine, Roschon Johnson, Jalen Nailor, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Baker Mayfield, Tanner McKee, and Gardner Minshew II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Adonai Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, Seth McGowan, MarShawn Lloyd, Devin Singletary, Keon Coleman, Caleb Douglas, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Elijah Mitchell, Samaje Perine, Roschon Johnson, Jalen Nailor, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Baker Mayfield, Tanner McKee, and Gardner Minshew II:
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