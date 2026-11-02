Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 11/2/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Seahawks.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is already entering November, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 8 of Monday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Chicago Bears (+3) at Seattle Seahawks (-175 ML)
Over/Under (46.5)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
We should have a great matchup on Monday Night Football as the Chicago Bears travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field. The Bears enter this matchup sitting at 5-2, having won three of their previous four games, while the Seahawks are currently sitting at 4-3 and are fresh off a massive victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
Both of these teams are coming in with strong defenses, and while that may not surprise most when it comes to the Seahawks, it may surprise a few that the Bears' defense has been strong.
Overall, the Bears rank ninth in the league by allowing just over 20 points per game. They are also allowing just over 313 total yards of offense, which ranks eighth-best in the league. Meanwhile, Seattle allows just under 18 points per game and only 234 yards of total offense per game, with the latter ranking best in the league.
What should not be surprising is that Chicago's offense under head coach Ben Johnson is even better than their defense. Overall, they are scoring nearly 26 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. Additionally, they average nearly 391 yards of total offense per game, ranking third overall.
Seattle has also performed well on offense; however, it is not quite as strong as their defense. Overall, they rank 13th in points scored, averaging 24 points per game. They also rank 15th in total yards per game, averaging just over 343 yards per game.
The strongest unit in this game is almost undeniably the Seahawks defense, as they rank inside the top five in terms of passing, rushing, and total yards allowed, as well as points per game allowed. The Bears can move the ball on the ground and through the air, as they rank first in rushing yards per game and 13th in passing yards per game.
Something will have to give in this game between the Bears offense and Seahawks defense, and I think Seattle's defense is up to the challenge, especially at home under the lights. Just last week, they handled the Chiefs' offense by allowing just three points.
I think they will find similar success in this matchup against the Bears. Now, to be clear, I do not think they will hold the Bears to just three points, but I do not think Chicago will find the same success on offense they have found up to this point.
The Bears defense has also shown enough to suggest they can handle an average Seattle offense. All of this is to say that the under 46.5 feels like a solid play based on how these teams match up.
The Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110), 51% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
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Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 rushing yards (-113), 52% (NOVIG)
Given how strong this Seattle defense is against both the pass and running back rushing yards, the Bears might find it rather difficult to move the ball conventionally against them. I do think the Bears will draw up some designed runs for Caleb, and he is pretty good at getting loose on broken plays as well.
His rushing prop is currently set to 21.5, which is a number he has eclipsed in two of four games this season. While both of these games were before his hamstring injury, he has still accumulated nine rushing attempts over the previous two games.
Seattle has also allowed some production to mobile quarterbacks this season. Both Drake Maye (7/47) and Justin Herbert (6/40) ran for over this total against Seattle. Last week, Patrick Mahomes II also ran for 14 rushing yards on just two carries. This feels like a spot where Williams and the Bears will get creative and help him get over this total.
Caleb Williams drops the snap, recovers, and picks up 17 yards
MINvsCHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/awjnArPfjv
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Sam Darnold OVER 233.5 passing yards (-113), 51% (NOVIG)
As aforementioned, the Bears have been strong against the run, allowing an average of just under 74 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks fifth-best in the league. Seattle has also struggled to find continuity in their rushing attack, which leads me to look at Sam Darnold's passing props for this game.
While the Bears' pass defense has been good, it is not nearly as good as their rushing defense, as they currently allow an average of over 241 passing yards per game to quarterbacks, which ranks 20th overall. Darnold has thrown for 235 or more passing yards in each of his previous two games and three of his previous five games.
The Bears have also allowed three quarterbacks to throw for over this total on the season, including Jordan Love and Maye in two of the previous three weeks. This feels like a game where Darnold and the Seahawks will look to move the ball through the air a bit and get him over the prop line.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 7.5 receptions (+105), 49% (NOVIG)
I am going to go a bit against the grain on this one, and I say against the grain because the Bears actually rank fourth-best in terms of receptions allowed to wide receivers by allowing just under 10 receptions per game.
That being said, we have already established how strong the Bears' run defense is, which should lead to a bit more passing from Seattle. Smith-Njigba currently earns 36% of the targets in this Seattle offense, which is the most of any receiver league-wide. He has also seen an average of over 11 targets per game this season.
He has subsequently turned those 11 targets into an average of over eight receptions per game and has had eight or more receptions in five of seven games. This is going to be a tight play, but given that we are getting plus money here, I am willing to take a shot on the top wide receiver in football at the moment.
JSN WHAT A CATCH FOR A TOUCHDOWN
KCvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bN6IT22fM4
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Game total UNDER 52.5
- Caleb Williams ANYTIME touchdown
- Total odds: +800
Not much to tonight's same-game parlay, but we need to play this conservatively as it is quite risky with odds sitting at 8-1. I think we have strong enough defenses to keep this game under the standard total as described above, but we are adding a bit of cushion with a six-point tease.
I also described how Williams might find success on the ground in this game, so I am willing to take a chance on him getting in the end zone in a lower-scoring affair. To be clear, this is a bit of a dart throw, noting that Seattle has not allowed a rushing touchdown to a quarterback this season, but Williams has scored twice on the ground this season.
CALEB WILLIAMS WITH ANOTHER RUSHING TD
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2PrIr5jYnz
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
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