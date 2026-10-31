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Week 8 NFL Anytime Touchdown Bets and First TD Props (2026)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

Expert Week 8 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD props. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.

The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 8 with another full slate of intriguing touchdown opportunities. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.

As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.

Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.

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Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Detroit Lions (+130, FanDuel) (42% Novig)

St. Brown scored five times in his first three games, but he has been held scoreless over his last three. He has six more red-zone targets than anyone on Detroit, ranking second in the league with 16.

He faces a difficult matchup against a Minnesota defense that has allowed only three touchdowns in six games to opposing wide receivers. However, their ability to generate pressure at the league's highest rate could funnel targets to St. Brown.

Minnesota blitzes over 70% of the time, which should force Goff to get the ball out quickly and use the short and intermediate areas of the field, where St. Brown operates. Goff has good numbers against the blitz, including a 123.3 passer rating with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

The primary question is how often Detroit can move the ball into scoring position, but if and when they get there, St. Brown should be the primary option.

BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.3 units. 

Zay Flowers, WR - Baltimore Ravens (+140, DraftKings) (40% Novig)

Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week, which is good news for the Ravens offense. They have averaged 29 points per game with Jackson behind center and only 17.7 points per game without him.

In three games with Jackson this season, Zay Flowers has produced 18 catches on 22 targets for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also averages 20.3 yards per reception with Jackson, compared to 11.6 yards without him. That explosive big-play ability with Jackson gives Flowers a chance to score from anywhere on the field.

The matchup against Buffalo is another major reason for optimism. The Bills have allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, the most in the league.

BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.4 units.

 

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More Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Blake Corum, RB - Los Angeles Rams (+170, DraftKings), (36% Novig)

The Rams' backfield has been slowly evolving for weeks. Through their first four games, Kyren Williams handled eight red-zone carries, compared to none for Blake Corum. In the three games since, Williams has seven red-zone carries, compared to nine for Corum.

Last week, Corum surpassed Williams in rushing share, handling 44.7% of the carries to Williams' 42.1%. The same story held in the red zone, with Corum handling six carries to Williams' three. Both backs found the end zone.

The Rams are 6.5-point home favorites against the Chargers this week. Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson remain out, which should tilt their game plan towards a run-heavy approach. The Chargers have allowed six rushing touchdowns to opposing backs in their first six games.

If Corum continues to run ahead of or even with Williams, +170 is great value for his anytime touchdown prop.

BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.7 units. 

T.J. Hockenson, TE - Minnesota Vikings (+270, Fanatics), (26% Novig)

Last week, Hockenson had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. He leads Minnesota in target share (20.9%) and red zone targets (7) through six games, although his target volume is inflated by a monster 13-target outing in Week 4 when Justin Jefferson was out. Still, he has seen at least four targets in all but one game.

Minnesota has been one of the least efficient offenses, but their matchup against Detroit sets up well for Hockenson. The Lions have been destroyed by tight ends this season, allowing 73 receptions, 602 yards, and 10 touchdowns in six games.  A tight end has scored against them in five of those six contests.

With Detroit's vulnerability to tight ends and Hockenson's high involvement in the offense, his anytime touchdown prop has strong value this week.

BET: 0.5 units to win 1.35 units. 

Dallas Goedert, TE - Philadelphia Eagles (+270, BetMGM), (29% Novig)

Goedert has produced 228 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season. He left early in Week 2 with an injury in the second quarter after just one catch, which slightly skews his production.

Both of his touchdowns came in Week 1 against the same Washington team he faces Sunday night, and Goedert isn't the only tight end to burn them this season. The Commanders have allowed eight touchdowns to the position through six games, second-most in the league.

Additionally, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are out for Philadelphia this week, which could increase Goedert's volume.

With an elite matchup and injuries in the wide receiver room, Goedert is a strong bet to score this week.

BET: 0.5 units to win 1.35 units. 

 

Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet

Eli Raridon, TE - New England Patriots (+1800, Bet365), (7% Novig)

We hit a first TD bet (+3000) with a backup tight end last week, so let's see if we can do it again. Eli Raridon's odds aren't quite as long as Davis Allen's last week, but he has a more established role entering this game.

In five healthy games this season, Raridon has played at least 53% of snaps with a red-zone target in each contest. The only game he didn't meet that criteria was Week 2, when he left with an injury. The rookie scored the Patriots' first touchdown of the season and scored again last week against Chicago.

A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson are both questionable this week, and Raridon could see even more opportunities if either of them misses the game.

Miami has allowed six touchdowns to the tight end position through six games, which is the fourth-most in the league.

BET: 0.1 units to win 1.8 units. 

 

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