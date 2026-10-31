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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 8 Lineups - Brian Thomas Jr., Juwan Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Jake Ferguson, Kenny Gainwell, Chris Godwin Jr.

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Kenny Gainwell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 8 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Brian Thomas Jr., Juwan Johnson, and more.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. With injuries continuing to pile up and bye weeks in full swing, managers may not have the luxury to hold on to underperforming players in order to fill their lineup.

Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 8, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 8 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jaylin Noel WR 11 Drop in All Leagues
2 Terry McLaurin WR 28 Drop in All Leagues
3 Jalen Hurts QB 36 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dameon Pierce RB 28 Drop in All Leagues
5 New York Jets DEF 23 Drop in All Leagues
6 Tennessee Titans DEF 14 Drop in All Leagues
7 Eddy Pineiro K 29 Drop in Most Leagues
8 San Francisco 49ers DEF 27 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Houston Texans DEF 67 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Baltimore Ravens DEF 46 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Rashid Shaheed WR 26 Drop in Most Leagues
12 MarShawn Lloyd RB 41 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 44 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Juwan Johnson TE 61 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 14 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Romeo Doubs WR 45 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
20 Kyler Murray QB 66 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
21 Roschon Johnson RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Kendre Miller RB 28 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Tyler Allgeier RB 54 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
25 DeMario Douglas WR 30 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Emanuel Wilson RB 66 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
27 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 Brian Robinson RB 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 69 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
30 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
31 Alvin Kamara RB 57 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
32 Aaron Rodgers QB 44 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
33 Bryce Young QB 75 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
34 Tyler Higbee TE 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
35 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
37 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
38 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
39 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
40 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
41 Ka'imi Fairbairn K 74 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
42 Dalton Schultz TE 44 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
43 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
44 Jake Ferguson TE 48 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
45 Cleveland Browns DEF 44 Hold in All Leagues
46 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 42 Hold in All Leagues
47 Devaughn Vele WR 53 Hold in All Leagues
48 Xavier Worthy WR 72 Hold in All Leagues
49 J.K. Dobbins RB 78 Hold in All Leagues
50 TreVeyon Henderson RB 72 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery for turf toe, a person with knowledge of the situation told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It is a major blow for the Texans' offense and for Noel, who was having a breakout year with a team-high 331 receiving yards on 19 catches and two receiving touchdowns.

He was also serving as the team's primary return man on special teams. Thanks to the former third-rounder out of Iowa State, the Texans rank fourth in the league in passing yards and second in pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fellow second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) is also out for the year, leaving Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. with elevated pass-catching roles the rest of the way behind veteran Nico Collins.

The 24-year-old Noel will finish his second year in the NFL with a league-high 14.4 yards per target after posting a 26-292-2 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2025. He is now droppable in all single-year fantasy leagues.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 4)

The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Pierce is now the third Eagles RB to land on IR this year, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot).

Star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning and battling through a back injury on Monday night, but he thinks he will be fine to play on a short week this Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Pierce now out for at least four games, the Eagles signed Jaydon Blue to the active 53-man roster as the direct backup to Barkley.

In Pierce's three games with the Eagles, he was a plug-and-play fantasy option at the position with Barkley out, and he had 37 carries for 96 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 14 yards on 11 targets.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (Cut List Ranking No. 15)

The New York Giants are placing running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve after he exited the team's Week 7 overtime win over the Texans with a hamstring injury. The Giants' running back room has seen its share of intrigue over the past weeks.

One week after being held without a touch as an unofficial punishment for his fumbling issues, second-year back Cam Skattebo ran for a career-high 124 yards, but also tweaked his hamstring on a 42-yard run in overtime.

The Giants are on bye in Week 8, but with Tracy now slated to miss at least four games, and Skattebo facing potential limitations of his own, veteran Devin Singletary becomes a top waiver stash for fantasy managers with the luxury to take a wait-and-see approach.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 35)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one of his strongest reasons to stay rostered in Lamar Jackson's potential Week 8 return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expecting the quarterback back against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has failed to reach 30 receiving yards in five consecutive games, and the slump began before Jackson suffered his ankle injury in Week 4.

He is expendable in 10-team leagues when a better tight end is available, and managers in standard 12-team formats should consider benching him another week before deciding, though he remains worth holding in deeper leagues and tight-end-premium formats. Andrews caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for season totals of 26 receptions, 204 yards and one touchdown.

His playing time declined to 38 offensive snaps (57%), down from 72% against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he averaged six targets over his first five games but has received just seven across his past two appearances.

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 40)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) had successful cleanout surgery on his injured left hamstring and "it's probably closer to the shorter term" of the six- to 10-week timeline, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website.

Adams ruptured his left hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is now on Injured Reserve and out for the foreseeable future. However, the 33-year-old All-Pro wideout should be stashed in all fantasy leagues, with the potential to return just before the fantasy playoffs.

The Rams are saying that they are hopeful that he will return a little bit after their Week 11 bye, which means Adams could be available again for fantasy managers for a Week 12 matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Green Bay Packers. In the meantime, star receiver Puka Nacua will handle a bigger target share, with Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell picking up scraps behind him and the tight ends.

 

Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 8 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Top QB Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 8
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8


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Probable for Saturday
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Filip Chytil

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Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
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Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
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Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
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Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
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Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
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Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

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Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
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Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

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Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

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Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
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Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
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an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
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Kevin Roy

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Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
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Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
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Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
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Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
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