Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 8 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Brian Thomas Jr., Juwan Johnson, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. With injuries continuing to pile up and bye weeks in full swing, managers may not have the luxury to hold on to underperforming players in order to fill their lineup.
Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 8, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 8 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|36
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|New York Jets
|DEF
|23
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|DEF
|14
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|27
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Houston Texans
|DEF
|67
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|26
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|41
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|61
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|45
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|20
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|66
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|21
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|28
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|54
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|30
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|66
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|69
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|30
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|57
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|32
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|44
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|33
|Bryce Young
|QB
|75
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|34
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|35
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|36
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|37
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|38
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|39
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|40
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|41
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|42
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|43
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|44
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|48
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|45
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|44
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|42
|Hold in All Leagues
|47
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|53
|Hold in All Leagues
|48
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|72
|Hold in All Leagues
|49
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|78
|Hold in All Leagues
|50
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|72
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 1)
Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery for turf toe, a person with knowledge of the situation told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It is a major blow for the Texans' offense and for Noel, who was having a breakout year with a team-high 331 receiving yards on 19 catches and two receiving touchdowns.
He was also serving as the team's primary return man on special teams. Thanks to the former third-rounder out of Iowa State, the Texans rank fourth in the league in passing yards and second in pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fellow second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) is also out for the year, leaving Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. with elevated pass-catching roles the rest of the way behind veteran Nico Collins.
The 24-year-old Noel will finish his second year in the NFL with a league-high 14.4 yards per target after posting a 26-292-2 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2025. He is now droppable in all single-year fantasy leagues.
Dameon Pierce, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 4)
The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Pierce is now the third Eagles RB to land on IR this year, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot).
Star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning and battling through a back injury on Monday night, but he thinks he will be fine to play on a short week this Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Pierce now out for at least four games, the Eagles signed Jaydon Blue to the active 53-man roster as the direct backup to Barkley.
In Pierce's three games with the Eagles, he was a plug-and-play fantasy option at the position with Barkley out, and he had 37 carries for 96 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 14 yards on 11 targets.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (Cut List Ranking No. 15)
The New York Giants are placing running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve after he exited the team's Week 7 overtime win over the Texans with a hamstring injury. The Giants' running back room has seen its share of intrigue over the past weeks.
One week after being held without a touch as an unofficial punishment for his fumbling issues, second-year back Cam Skattebo ran for a career-high 124 yards, but also tweaked his hamstring on a 42-yard run in overtime.
The Giants are on bye in Week 8, but with Tracy now slated to miss at least four games, and Skattebo facing potential limitations of his own, veteran Devin Singletary becomes a top waiver stash for fantasy managers with the luxury to take a wait-and-see approach.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 35)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one of his strongest reasons to stay rostered in Lamar Jackson's potential Week 8 return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expecting the quarterback back against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has failed to reach 30 receiving yards in five consecutive games, and the slump began before Jackson suffered his ankle injury in Week 4.
He is expendable in 10-team leagues when a better tight end is available, and managers in standard 12-team formats should consider benching him another week before deciding, though he remains worth holding in deeper leagues and tight-end-premium formats. Andrews caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for season totals of 26 receptions, 204 yards and one touchdown.
His playing time declined to 38 offensive snaps (57%), down from 72% against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he averaged six targets over his first five games but has received just seven across his past two appearances.
Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 40)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) had successful cleanout surgery on his injured left hamstring and "it's probably closer to the shorter term" of the six- to 10-week timeline, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website.
Adams ruptured his left hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is now on Injured Reserve and out for the foreseeable future. However, the 33-year-old All-Pro wideout should be stashed in all fantasy leagues, with the potential to return just before the fantasy playoffs.
The Rams are saying that they are hopeful that he will return a little bit after their Week 11 bye, which means Adams could be available again for fantasy managers for a Week 12 matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Green Bay Packers. In the meantime, star receiver Puka Nacua will handle a bigger target share, with Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell picking up scraps behind him and the tight ends.
Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 8 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 8 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 8 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 8 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 8 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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