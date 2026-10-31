John's best fantasy football defense streamers and QB rankings for Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 in 2026. NFL quarterback streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
For fantasy football managers, drafting a quarterback that ends up being a total bust in fantasy football leagues isn't the end of the world. That's because the position often has excellent producers sitting on the waiver wire for extended periods of time.
Even if you're not able to get a sure-fire every-week starter at QB until late in the season, you can often find success by streaming the position. This is a tried-and-true method that's helped many fantasy managers make the playoffs and even make a run at the title.
Of course, it takes a bit more work to stream the right players than it does to have Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in your lineup and simply start him every week. So let's dive into analysis for the best QB streamers for the next four weeks in fantasy football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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QB Strength of Schedule: Weeks 8-11
As in previous articles of the same nature, we'll be looking at four different types of QB streamers based on their matchups through the next four weeks. Obviously, the most important thing is to get a QB with a good matchup this week.
While it may be tempting to stash multiple QBs with great matchups down the road, the most important thing in fantasy football is always winning the next game, and it's not like you have to sell your assets to do so.
- “Temporary” Streamer: QB with a good matchup in Week 8
- “Part-Time” Streamer: QB with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: QB with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: QB that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 8 QB Streamers
Geno Smith, New York Jets (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Yahoo Rostership: 21%
- Over-Under: 45.5
- Line: NYJ -1.5
First up on our list is Smith, who gets a nice, soft matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas' defense had an uncharacteristically high rate of takeaways early in the season, but that's given way to plain bad play in the secondary.
Las Vegas has been burned by opposing offenses, allowing 28.1 points per game since the beginning of the season. That jumps to a whopping 35.7 points per game if you look at just the past four contests.
Drake Maye vs. Raiders 374 yards 5tds https://t.co/rnO2W4acQn
— 💫 (@NewMediaSports_) October 11, 2026
The worst of these games came in Week 5, when the Raiders were obliterated by the New England Patriots by a score of 45-17. Patriots QB Drake Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdown passes and rushed seven times for 25 yards and another score.
Smith has an excellent pass-catching corps, as WRs Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Adonai Mitchell have all found success in recent seasons, some more than others, though, obviously.
Here comes Omar Cooper Jr. 👀
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dSXEZjYYD4
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Smith is in a great position to have a productive day against a floundering defense. The Raiders are allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt to opposing passers this season, which is just a ridiculous clip.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Yahoo Rostership: 48%
- Over-Under: 54.5
- Line: DAL -7
In what could be one of the biggest shootouts of Week 8, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup of two nightmarish (bad) defenses. The Cowboys and Cardinals have two of the worst pass defenses in the league.
They are both bottom-5 in the NFL in passing yards per attempt allowed to opposing signal-callers and bottom-10 in points allowed to opposing offenses. Both teams have tape littered with awful defensive play, too.
Makai Lemon's first NFL TD caps off a 17-play drive!
DALvsPHI on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6GPksrI3Oo
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026
Even Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee found success against them, which is wild. His final stat line wasn't great, but against a real NFL defense, he likely would have been completely shut down. Keep in mind the Eagles traded away their former WR1 and were missing their current WR1 in that contest.
Any time the Cardinals go down by a couple of scores and defenses relax, they light up to rack up garbage time statistics, which will be good for Brissett. He's a viable starter with easy top-10 QB upside this week.
Brissett is a master of garbage time, and the Cowboys should have no trouble putting up a bunch of points on them. This is the ideal situation for Brissett's fantasy finish, because he can author heroic, last-second drives for touchdowns -- when his team is down, and the game is out of reach.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks (Part-Time/Recruit Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Chicago Bears
- Yahoo Rostership: 40%
- Over-Under: 46.5
- Line: SEA -3
Maybe the Seahawks' passing offense would collapse without their elite No. 1 receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Maybe Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold would simply be awful without arguably the best receiver in the NFL.
We don't have to worry about that because Smith-Njigba is notable not only for his amazing play but for his health. He has yet to miss a game due to injury, and he should have an easy time dicing up the Chicago Bears' leaky secondary.
"OK let's bracket JSN and get four eyes on him. Let's jam him at the line, too. That'll do it."
*33 yards later* https://t.co/zEsP9iBVAD
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 29, 2026
He's just that good. Darnold has been struggling with turnovers in recent weeks, as he's thrown eight interceptions in his last nine games. But most of those were against good defenses. The Chicago Bears are not one of those.
Bryce Young avoids the pass rush and finds Chuba Hubbard for 6
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/uT1Mz82t3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
They've been getting diced up through the air to the tune of a ridiculous 8.1 yards per pass attempt, which is last in the NFL. Darnold isn't much of a rusher, but he won't need to be. The opposing defense is bad enough that he should be able to push his other pass-catchers to have good games, too.
Expect Smith-Njigba to have a monster of a game and Darnold to be a perfectly serviceable streamer. The Bears also have an excellent offense, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson will be in his bag to force this game to be a shootout.
Darnold also holds value as a rookie streamer for Week 9, as he will face the struggling Arizona Cardinals.
Recruit QB Streamers for Week 9
If you have no issues for Week 8, but are interested in finding a viable streamer for Week 9, here are two options you could consider.
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (40% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 9 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Yes, Darnold is listed here again because he gets a crazy matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 2, Seattle's backup quarterback Drew Lock threw three touchdown passes against the Cardinals defense. Darnold should similarly have no issues dicing them up.
Fool’s Gold QB Streamer to Avoid
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
- Week 8 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Yahoo Rostership: 12%
Though Watson showed some rushing upside with a rushing score in Week 7 and finished with 19.2 PPR fantasy points, he'll be going against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL for opposing quarterbacks in Week 8.
It's probably not a great idea to start him thinking he's turned the corner here. He probably hasn't. He scored under 15 points in each of his previous three games, and now faces a team that doesn't give up many passing touchdowns.
QB Streaming Action Plan
There are multiple solid options most weeks for quarterbacks you can stream, but here are four that have excellent upcoming matchups and are rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
- Week 8: Stream Geno Smith versus the Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 9: Stream Sam Darnold versus the Arizona Cardinals
- Week 10: Stream Sam Darnold versus the Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 11: Stream Aaron Rodgers versus the Philadelphia Eagles
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