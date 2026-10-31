RotoBaller's updated Week 8 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 8 slate is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to double-check our fantasy lineups. The tight end position is without two top options, as George Kittle and Isaiah Likely are on bye, and players like Dalton Kincaid enter the weekend with a questionable tag. As a result, managers may need to look for a late-week replacement to fill the lineup. Below are our updated PPR tight end rankings to help with those difficult start/sit decisions.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 8 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|14
|1
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|24
|2
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|50
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|58
|3
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|61
|3
|6
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|62
|3
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|63
|4
|8
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|64
|4
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|66
|5
|10
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|68
|6
|11
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|70
|6
|12
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|76
|6
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|78
|6
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|83
|7
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|84
|7
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|91
|7
|17
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|92
|7
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|93
|8
|19
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|95
|8
|20
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|98
|8
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|99
|9
|22
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|102
|9
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|104
|9
|24
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|108
|10
|25
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|113
|10
|26
|Cade Otton
|TE
|124
|10
|27
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|125
|10
|28
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|130
|11
|29
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|141
|12
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|146
|13
|31
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|150
|13
|32
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|152
|13
|33
|Davis Allen
|TE
|160
|13
|34
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|166
|13
|35
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|167
|13
|36
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|171
|13
|37
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|173
|14
|38
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|176
|14
|39
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|182
|14
|40
|Noah Gray
|TE
|186
|14
|41
|Drew Sample
|TE
|189
|14
|42
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|191
|14
|43
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|194
|14
|44
|Sam Roush
|TE
|196
|14
|45
|Will Mallory
|TE
|199
|14
|46
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|201
|14
|47
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|203
|14
|48
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|212
|15
|49
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|214
|15
|50
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|215
|15
|51
|John Bates
|TE
|217
|15
|52
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|218
|15
|53
|Brock Wright
|TE
|220
|15
|54
|Mark Redman
|TE
|221
|15
|55
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|225
|15
|56
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|228
|15
|57
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|229
|15
|58
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|233
|15
|59
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|236
|16
|60
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|237
|16
|61
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|238
|16
|62
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|239
|16
|63
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|243
|16
|64
|Jack Endries
|TE
|244
|16
|65
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|246
|16
|66
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|247
|16
|67
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|249
|16
|68
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|250
|16
|69
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|261
|16
|70
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|272
|17
|71
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|281
Week 8 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks, but he is still a high-risk start since his team's passing game has been unreliable. Dulcich led the team in targets in Week 7, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for a season-high 86 yards in Miami's win over the Jets. He has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has averaged 44.3 yards per game over that stretch.
He was held to zero targets against the Vikings in Week 4, but has been moderately productive besides that, although he is still scoreless for the season. Dulcich and the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 8, who have been a neutral matchup for tight ends this season.
Even though he does have some recent momentum, Dulcich is only the TE25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 ratings, making him only a starter in two-TE formats or very deep leagues. However, if you're desperate or looking for a bargain DFS play, he does have a little streaming appeal based on his recent production.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is coming off his best game of the season before the Week 6 bye, hauling in all seven of his targets for 69 yards against the 49ers. The seven catches were his most in a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season, and the former Tennessee Titan has strung together back-to-back games with at least 60 yards for the first time in his career.
With Washington's No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, Okonkwo could emerge as a major piece of the passing attack. The 27-year-old has been used at all depths of the field so far in Washington and could emerge as an intriguing fantasy tight end option as he continues to connect with Jayden Daniels.
Okonkwo has upside as a borderline TE1 against the Eagles on Sunday night, as they have been susceptible through the air. However, Philadelphia has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends and ranks TE13 in the latest Week 8 rankings from RotoBaller.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some standout fantasy performances this season but managed just two receptions for 20 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Although he found the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, he'll be difficult to trust when these teams meet again on Sunday.
Cleveland has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for fantasy tight ends this season, allowing just under 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game to the position. With teammate Darnell Washington playing meaningful snaps and commanding red-zone targets, Freiermuth's opportunities are becoming increasingly unreliable despite his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The 28-year-old should only be considered a bye-week fill-in, and fantasy managers can likely find a better option in most formats.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The veteran tight end has been a serviceable asset on the back of touchdowns this season. Gesicki has caught a touchdown in four straight games and has five total touchdowns this season. In each of his past two games, Gesicki has caught exactly one pass for a touchdown, giving him just enough to be worthy of a start at the tight end position.
There is very little guarantee that Gesicki will get any sort of volume, but given his role in the red zone, he's a threat to score every week. The big tight end will get another chance to score against a Titans defense that has not been tough to throw on this season.
Gesicki is ranked TE17 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with TE1 upside given his touchdown-scoring ability. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end may be able to turn to Gesicki this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulich, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulich, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth:
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