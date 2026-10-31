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Week 8 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, TE Waiver Wire Streamers

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 8 slate is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to double-check our fantasy lineups. The tight end position is without two top options, as George Kittle and Isaiah Likely are on bye, and players like Dalton Kincaid enter the weekend with a questionable tag. As a result, managers may need to look for a late-week replacement to fill the lineup. Below are our updated PPR tight end rankings to help with those difficult start/sit decisions.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 14
1 2 Brock Bowers TE 24
2 3 Tucker Kraft TE 50
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 58
3 5 Dalton Kincaid TE 61
3 6 Colston Loveland TE 62
3 7 Dallas Goedert TE 63
4 8 Tyler Warren TE 64
4 9 T.J. Hockenson TE 66
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 68
6 11 Hunter Henry TE 70
6 12 Brenton Strange TE 76
6 13 Chig Okonkwo TE 78
6 14 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 83
7 15 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 84
7 16 Tyler Higbee TE 91
7 17 Mike Gesicki TE 92
7 18 Pat Freiermuth TE 93
8 19 Mark Andrews TE 95
8 20 Mason Taylor TE 98
8 21 Darren Waller TE 99
9 22 Colby Parkinson TE 102
9 23 AJ Barner TE 104
9 24 Michael Mayer TE 108
10 25 Greg Dulcich TE 113
10 26 Cade Otton TE 124
10 27 Jake Ferguson TE 125
10 28 Darnell Washington TE 130
11 29 Eli Raridon TE 141
12 30 Evan Engram TE 146
13 31 Tommy Tremble TE 150
13 32 Oronde Gadsden II TE 152
13 33 Davis Allen TE 160
13 34 Charlie Kolar TE 166
13 35 Kenyon Sadiq TE 167
13 36 Gunnar Helm TE 171
13 37 Josh Cuevas TE 173
14 38 Dawson Knox TE 176
14 39 Elijah Higgins TE 182
14 40 Noah Gray TE 186
14 41 Drew Sample TE 189
14 42 Daniel Bellinger TE 191
14 43 Austin Hooper TE 194
14 44 Sam Roush TE 196
14 45 Will Mallory TE 199
14 46 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 201
14 47 Blake Whiteheart TE 203
14 48 Mitchell Evans TE 212
15 49 Nate Adkins TE 214
15 50 Nate Boerkircher TE 215
15 51 John Bates TE 217
15 52 Adam Trautman TE 218
15 53 Brock Wright TE 220
15 54 Mark Redman TE 221
15 55 Matthew Hibner TE 225
15 56 Mo Alie-Cox TE 228
15 57 Gavin Bartholomew TE 229
15 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 233
15 59 Will Kacmarek TE 236
16 60 Tanner Koziol TE 237
16 61 Eric Saubert TE 238
16 62 Jeremy Ruckert TE 239
16 63 Jackson Hawes TE 243
16 64 Jack Endries TE 244
16 65 Johnny Mundt TE 246
16 66 Eli Stowers TE 247
16 67 Ben Sinnott TE 249
16 68 Charlie Woerner TE 250
16 69 Jake Briningstool TE 261
16 70 Ian Thomas TE 272
17 71 Tyler Conklin TE 281

 

Week 8 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks, but he is still a high-risk start since his team's passing game has been unreliable. Dulcich led the team in targets in Week 7, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for a season-high 86 yards in Miami's win over the Jets. He has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has averaged 44.3 yards per game over that stretch.

He was held to zero targets against the Vikings in Week 4, but has been moderately productive besides that, although he is still scoreless for the season. Dulcich and the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 8, who have been a neutral matchup for tight ends this season.

Even though he does have some recent momentum, Dulcich is only the TE25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 ratings, making him only a starter in two-TE formats or very deep leagues. However, if you're desperate or looking for a bargain DFS play, he does have a little streaming appeal based on his recent production.

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is coming off his best game of the season before the Week 6 bye, hauling in all seven of his targets for 69 yards against the 49ers. The seven catches were his most in a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season, and the former Tennessee Titan has strung together back-to-back games with at least 60 yards for the first time in his career.

With Washington's No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, Okonkwo could emerge as a major piece of the passing attack. The 27-year-old has been used at all depths of the field so far in Washington and could emerge as an intriguing fantasy tight end option as he continues to connect with Jayden Daniels.

Okonkwo has upside as a borderline TE1 against the Eagles on Sunday night, as they have been susceptible through the air. However, Philadelphia has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends and ranks TE13 in the latest Week 8 rankings from RotoBaller.

 

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some standout fantasy performances this season but managed just two receptions for 20 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Although he found the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, he'll be difficult to trust when these teams meet again on Sunday.

Cleveland has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for fantasy tight ends this season, allowing just under 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game to the position. With teammate Darnell Washington playing meaningful snaps and commanding red-zone targets, Freiermuth's opportunities are becoming increasingly unreliable despite his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 28-year-old should only be considered a bye-week fill-in, and fantasy managers can likely find a better option in most formats.

 

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The veteran tight end has been a serviceable asset on the back of touchdowns this season. Gesicki has caught a touchdown in four straight games and has five total touchdowns this season. In each of his past two games, Gesicki has caught exactly one pass for a touchdown, giving him just enough to be worthy of a start at the tight end position.

There is very little guarantee that Gesicki will get any sort of volume, but given his role in the red zone, he's a threat to score every week. The big tight end will get another chance to score against a Titans defense that has not been tough to throw on this season.

Gesicki is ranked TE17 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with TE1 upside given his touchdown-scoring ability. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end may be able to turn to Gesicki this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulich, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulich, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth:

Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mason Taylor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tommy Tremble
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Davis Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Cuevas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dawson Knox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Downs
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Makai Lemon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dyami Brown
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Elijah Higgins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Gray
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Drew Sample
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Austin Hooper
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Roush
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Will Mallory
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mitchell Evans
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Nate Adkins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Chig Okonkwo
vs
John Bates
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adam Trautman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Wright
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Redman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Matthew Hibner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Davis Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Gray
Mike Gesicki
vs
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mike Gesicki
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Gesicki
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Marquise Brown
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Roush
Mike Gesicki
vs
Will Mallory
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mitchell Evans
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Adkins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Mike Gesicki
vs
John Bates
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adam Trautman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Wright
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Redman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Mike Gesicki
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Mike Gesicki
vs
Will Kacmarek
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tanner Koziol
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eric Saubert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Andrews
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mason Taylor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Greg Dulcich
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Travis Kelce
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Warren
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dallas Goedert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Laporta
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tucker Kraft
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Raridon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Evan Engram
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tommy Tremble
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Davis Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Kolar
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gunnar Helm
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Josh Cuevas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dawson Knox
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Elijah Higgins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Noah Gray
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Drew Sample
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Braelon Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Omarion Hampton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Austin Hooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Roush
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Will Mallory
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mitchell Evans
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Nate Adkins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Pat Freiermuth
vs
John Bates
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Adam Trautman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Wright
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Redman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Matthew Hibner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Will Kacmarek
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tanner Koziol
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eric Saubert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jeremy Ruckert

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Returns to Action Thursday
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