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Week 8 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Ashton Jeanty - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The main Week 8 slate is just 24 hours away, so it's almost time to set our final lineups. However, injuries to key players like Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and DeVonta Smith may force managers to dig deeper to fill their lineups. Fortunately, the updated PPR rankings below for all positions will assist in those tough start/sit calls.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Kyren Williams RB
2 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Javonte Williams RB
2 11 Zay Flowers WR
2 12 James Cook III RB
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 Trey McBride TE
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Bhayshul Tuten RB
3 17 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 18 Josh Jacobs RB
3 19 Jaylen Warren RB
3 20 Justin Jefferson WR
3 21 Bucky Irving RB
3 22 Christian Watson WR
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Brock Bowers TE
4 25 Parker Washington WR
4 26 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 27 Tee Higgins WR
4 28 D'Andre Swift RB
4 29 Chase Brown RB
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 32 Michael Wilson WR
4 33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 34 Matthew Golden WR
4 35 DJ Moore WR
4 36 Jalen Coker WR
5 37 Rachaad White RB
5 38 Luther Burden III WR
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Saquon Barkley RB
5 41 Rashee Rice WR
5 42 Stefon Diggs WR
5 43 Jordan Mason RB
5 44 DK Metcalf WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Tony Pollard RB
5 47 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
5 48 Ollie Gordon II RB
5 49 Breece Hall RB
5 50 Tucker Kraft TE
5 51 A.J. Brown WR
5 52 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 53 KC Concepcion WR
6 54 Jonah Coleman RB
6 55 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 56 Germie Bernard WR
6 57 Tre Tucker WR
6 58 Sam LaPorta TE
6 59 Blake Corum RB
6 60 Denzel Boston WR
6 61 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 62 Colston Loveland TE
6 63 Dallas Goedert TE
7 64 Tyler Warren TE
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 67 Jordan Addison WR
7 68 Travis Kelce TE
7 69 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 70 Hunter Henry TE
7 71 Rome Odunze WR
7 72 Antonio Williams WR
7 73 Keenan Allen WR
7 74 Makai Lemon WR
7 75 Caleb Douglas WR
7 76 Brenton Strange TE
7 77 Rico Dowdle RB
7 78 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 79 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 80 Emanuel Wilson RB
7 81 Josh Downs WR
7 82 Malik Washington WR
7 83 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 84 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 86 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 87 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 88 Courtland Sutton WR
8 89 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
8 90 Braelon Allen RB
8 91 Tyler Higbee TE
8 92 Mike Gesicki TE
8 93 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 94 Jaylen Waddle WR
8 95 Mark Andrews TE
8 96 Omarion Hampton RB
8 97 Khalil Shakir WR
8 98 Mason Taylor TE
8 99 Darren Waller TE
8 100 Samaje Perine RB
8 101 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 102 Colby Parkinson TE
9 103 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 104 AJ Barner TE
9 105 Xavier Worthy WR
9 106 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 107 Tez Johnson WR
9 108 Michael Mayer TE
9 109 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 110 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 111 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 112 Dylan Sampson RB
9 113 Greg Dulcich TE
9 114 Bam Knight RB
9 115 DeMario Douglas WR
9 116 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 117 Ted Hurst WR
9 118 Keon Coleman WR
9 119 Elijah Mitchell RB
9 120 Kyle Monangai RB
9 121 TreVeyon Henderson RB
10 122 Cooper Kupp WR
10 123 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 124 Cade Otton TE
10 125 Jake Ferguson TE
10 126 Kimani Vidal RB
10 127 Travis Hunter WR
10 128 Darius Cooper WR
10 129 Justice Hill RB
10 130 Darnell Washington TE
10 131 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 132 Rashod Bateman WR
10 133 Savion Williams WR
10 134 Treylon Burks WR
10 135 Khalil Herbert RB
10 136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 137 Jadarian Price RB
10 138 Ty Johnson RB
10 139 Konata Mumpfield WR
10 140 Elic Ayomanor WR
10 141 Eli Raridon TE
10 142 Quentin Johnston WR
11 143 Chris Bell WR
11 144 Tre Harris WR
11 145 Kalif Raymond WR
11 146 Evan Engram TE
11 147 Jahan Dotson WR
11 148 Jauan Jennings WR
11 149 Kyle Williams WR
11 150 Tommy Tremble TE
11 151 Corey Kiner RB
11 152 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 153 Tyler Goodson RB
11 154 Efton Chism III WR
11 155 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 156 Josh Cameron WR
11 157 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 158 Austin Ekeler RB
11 159 Emmett Johnson RB
11 160 Davis Allen TE
11 161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 162 Jaylen Wright RB
11 163 Jalen Royals WR
11 164 Calvin Ridley WR
11 165 Troy Franklin WR
11 166 Charlie Kolar TE
11 167 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 168 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 169 Cody White WR
12 170 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 171 Gunnar Helm TE
12 172 George Holani RB
12 173 Josh Cuevas TE
12 174 Tory Horton WR
12 175 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 176 Dawson Knox TE
12 177 Tutu Atwell WR
12 178 Sione Vaki RB
12 179 Dyami Brown WR
12 180 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 181 Jalen Nailor WR
12 182 Elijah Higgins TE
12 183 Jordan Whittington WR
12 184 Michael Carter RB
12 185 Joshua Palmer WR
12 186 Noah Gray TE
12 187 Zachariah Branch WR
12 188 Reggie Virgil WR
12 189 Drew Sample TE
12 190 Seth McGowan RB
12 191 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 192 Chimere Dike WR
12 193 Marquise Brown WR
12 194 Austin Hooper TE
12 195 Devontez Walker WR
12 196 Sam Roush TE
12 197 Isaiah Bond WR
12 198 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 199 Will Mallory TE
12 200 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 201 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 202 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
13 203 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 204 Ben Skowronek WR
13 205 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
13 206 Sean Tucker RB
13 207 Colbie Young WR
13 208 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
13 209 Roschon Johnson RB
13 210 Jeremy McNichols RB
13 211 Bo Melton WR
13 212 Mitchell Evans TE
13 213 Cyrus Allen WR
13 214 Nate Adkins TE
13 215 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 216 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 217 John Bates TE
13 218 Adam Trautman TE
13 219 Zavion Thomas WR
13 220 Brock Wright TE
13 221 Mark Redman TE
13 222 Kaytron Allen RB
13 223 John Metchie III WR
13 224 Ameer Abdullah RB
13 225 Matthew Hibner TE
13 226 Dylan Laube RB
13 227 Tai Felton WR
14 228 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 229 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 230 Brandon Smith WR
14 231 Isaiah Davis RB
14 232 Trevor Etienne RB
14 233 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 234 Tim Patrick WR
14 235 Jaydon Blue RB
14 236 Will Kacmarek TE
14 237 Tanner Koziol TE
14 238 Eric Saubert TE
14 239 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 240 Kameron Johnson WR
14 241 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 242 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 243 Jackson Hawes TE
14 244 Jack Endries TE
14 245 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 246 Johnny Mundt TE
14 247 Eli Stowers TE
14 248 Hunter Luepke RB
14 249 Ben Sinnott TE
14 250 Charlie Woerner TE
14 251 Jared Wayne WR
14 252 David Moore WR
14 253 Cody Schrader RB
14 254 Ray Davis RB
14 255 Deion Burks WR
14 256 Malik Benson WR
14 257 Ashton Dulin WR
14 258 Dareke Young WR
15 259 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 260 Tahj Brooks RB
15 261 Jake Briningstool TE
15 262 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 263 Derius Davis WR
15 264 Isaiah Williams WR
15 265 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 266 Jahdae Walker WR
15 267 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 268 Elijah Moore WR
15 269 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 270 Demond Claiborne RB
15 271 Tay Martin WR
15 272 Ian Thomas TE
15 273 DJ Giddens RB
15 274 Skyler Bell WR
15 275 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 276 Kaden Wetjen WR
15 277 Rasheen Ali RB
15 278 Myles Price WR
15 279 Xavier Restrepo WR
15 280 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 281 Tyler Conklin TE
15 282 Malachi Corley WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Drake Maye QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Lamar Jackson QB
15 287 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 288 Jayden Daniels QB
15 289 Dak Prescott QB
15 290 Matthew Stafford QB
15 291 Jordan Love QB
15 292 Caleb Williams QB
15 293 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 294 Jared Goff QB
16 295 Kyler Murray QB
16 296 Bryce Young QB
16 297 Kirk Cousins QB
16 298 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 299 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 300 Malik Willis QB
16 301 Geno Smith QB
16 302 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 303 Baker Mayfield QB
16 304 Sam Darnold QB
16 305 Deshaun Watson QB
16 306 Bo Nix QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Tanner McKee QB
16 309 Daniel Jones QB
16 310 Cam Ward QB
16 311 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 312 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 314 New England Patriots DST
16 315 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 316 Denver Broncos DST
16 317 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 318 Washington Commanders DST
16 319 Cleveland Browns DST
16 320 Chicago Bears DST
16 321 Atlanta Falcons DST
16 322 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 323 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 324 Las Vegas Raiders DST
16 325 New York Jets DST
16 326 Dallas Cowboys DST
16 327 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 328 Detroit Lions DST
17 329 Green Bay Packers DST
17 330 Carolina Panthers DST
17 331 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 332 Buffalo Bills DST
17 333 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 334 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 335 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 336 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 337 Miami Dolphins DST
17 338 Tennessee Titans DST
17 339 Will Reichard K
17 340 Spencer Shrader K
17 341 Brandon Aubrey K
17 342 Evan McPherson K
17 343 Chase McLaughlin K
17 344 Cam Little K
17 345 Tyler Loop K
17 346 Jason Myers K
17 347 Jake Bates K
17 348 Tyler Bass K
17 349 Matt Gay K
17 350 Cairo Santos K
17 351 Chris Boswell K
17 352 Chad Ryland K
17 353 Trey Smack K
17 354 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 355 Drew Stevens K
17 356 Brandon McManus K
17 357 Nick Folk K
17 358 Harrison Butker K
17 359 Wil Lutz K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Andre Szmyt K
18 362 Jason Sanders K
18 363 Cameron Dicker K
18 364 Joey Slye K
18 365 Jake Elliott K
18 366 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 8 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas returned from his ankle injury in Week 7 and made an immediate impact with two catches for two touchdowns and 70 receiving yards. Douglas was only targeted three times but played 68% of his team's offensive snaps against the Jets. The rookie looked ready to be the team's top receiver before the injury, and he has a good connection with Malik Willis.

This week, he faced the Patriots in a tougher matchup, but if Willis has another good performance, Douglas brings good upside. He is risky due to the offense around him and the fact that he's still ramping back up, but he brings enough upside to be a fringe FLEX play. He's the WR36 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings and can be started in deep leagues or if you are being stretched by injuries or bye weeks.

 

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) should be started in all fantasy football leagues for Week 8, when he takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Warren is good to go for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing the last two weeks with a groin injury.

They're not a soft defense against tight ends by any means, but with Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) sidelined with a heel injury, Warren has been the clear No. 1 target in the passing game when healthy. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has played poor football this season, but Warren can thrive in PPR fantasy leagues even when he's not gaining a lot of yardage, as his receptions alone have made him fantasy relevant.

Jones appears to have regressed massively from last season, but still targets Warren heavily -- it's been the team's other pass-catchers that have been mostly unproductive this season. The Colts offense may look ugly, but Warren can still produce for fantasy managers as a solid TE1.

 

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been relatively quiet since his surprising eight-catch, 75-yard performance in Week 1 against the Chargers. Bourne has been used almost exclusively as Arizona's slot receiver in three-WR sets, so Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure hasn't brought extra opportunities, but his utilization remains stable, netting him 22 targets (equal to that of Michael Wilson) in the last three weeks.

Bourne's steady workload and a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys set him up for a potential boom game. Dallas has allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most receiving yards to receivers lined up in the slot this season.

If Arizona stays consistent in how they have been using Bourne, the results should be far better this week. He projects as a WR4 and is startable in deep leagues or as a desperation flex for teams missing players on bye in Week 8.

 

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring) was cleared from the injury report and is good to go for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles. Diggs could see more targets after No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) suffered a season-ending knee injury against the 49ers in Week 6. The 32-year-old has been productive in five games for Washington, recording at least four receptions in every game along with four touchdowns.

Diggs should see more targets with McLaurin out, though his route share through five games is still underwhelming at 66%. Diggs' ceiling isn't as high as it once was, but the veteran has still finished as a top 24 WR in three of his five games played in 2026. Facing an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers on Sunday night, Diggs projects favorably and ranks as RotoBaller's WR21 for Week 8.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kendrick Bourne, Stefon Diggs, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Kendrick Bourne, Stefon Diggs, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs:

Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Josh Downs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mason Taylor
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darren Waller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
AJ Barner
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tez Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Warren
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendrick Bourne
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zay Flowers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Christian Watson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Drake London
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Parker Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tee Higgins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
George Pickens
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendrick Bourne
vs
DJ Moore
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Luther Burden III
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendrick Bourne
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Bowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tez Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ted Hurst
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Colston Loveland
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sam Laporta
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mark Andrews
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
DK Metcalf
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Mason Taylor
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Tez Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Lauri Markkanen

Questionable Against Portland
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Questionable Saturday
Ty Jerome

Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Yves Missi

Out Again Saturday
Dejounte Murray

Set to Return Saturday
NBA

Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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