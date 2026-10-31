RotoBaller's updated Week 8 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The main Week 8 slate is just 24 hours away, so it's almost time to set our final lineups. However, injuries to key players like Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and DeVonta Smith may force managers to dig deeper to fill their lineups. Fortunately, the updated PPR rankings below for all positions will assist in those tough start/sit calls.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|11
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|13
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|14
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|15
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|16
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|3
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|19
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|20
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|21
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|24
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|25
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|26
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|27
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|28
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|29
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|32
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|33
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|34
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|35
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|36
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|37
|Rachaad White
|RB
|5
|38
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|41
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|42
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|43
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|5
|44
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|47
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|5
|48
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|49
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|50
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|51
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|52
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|53
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|6
|54
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|6
|55
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|56
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|6
|57
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|58
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|59
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|60
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|61
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|62
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|63
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|64
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|66
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|67
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|68
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|69
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|70
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|71
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|72
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|73
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|74
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|7
|75
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|76
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|77
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|78
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|79
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|80
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|7
|81
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|82
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|83
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|84
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|85
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|86
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|87
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|88
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|89
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|90
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|91
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|92
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|93
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|94
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|8
|95
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|96
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|8
|97
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|98
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|8
|99
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|100
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|8
|101
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|102
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|9
|103
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|104
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|105
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|106
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|107
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|9
|108
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|109
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|110
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|111
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|9
|112
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|9
|113
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|9
|114
|Bam Knight
|RB
|9
|115
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|116
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|117
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|9
|118
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|119
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|9
|120
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|121
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|10
|122
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|123
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|124
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|125
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|126
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|127
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|128
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|129
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|130
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|10
|131
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|132
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|133
|Savion Williams
|WR
|10
|134
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|10
|135
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|10
|136
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|137
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|10
|138
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|139
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|10
|140
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|10
|141
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|10
|142
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|11
|143
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|144
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|145
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|146
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|147
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|148
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|149
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|150
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|151
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|152
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|153
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|11
|154
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|155
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|156
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|11
|157
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|158
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|159
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|160
|Davis Allen
|TE
|11
|161
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|162
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|163
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|11
|164
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|165
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|166
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|167
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|168
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|169
|Cody White
|WR
|12
|170
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|171
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|172
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|12
|174
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|175
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|176
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|177
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|178
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|179
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|12
|180
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|181
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|182
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|183
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|12
|184
|Michael Carter
|RB
|12
|185
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|186
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|187
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|188
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|189
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|190
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|191
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|192
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|12
|193
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|12
|194
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|195
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|196
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|197
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|12
|198
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|199
|Will Mallory
|TE
|12
|200
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|201
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|202
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|203
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|204
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|13
|205
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|13
|206
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|207
|Colbie Young
|WR
|13
|208
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|13
|209
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|13
|210
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|13
|211
|Bo Melton
|WR
|13
|212
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|213
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|214
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|215
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|216
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|13
|217
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|218
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|219
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|220
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|221
|Mark Redman
|TE
|13
|222
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|223
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|224
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|13
|225
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|226
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|227
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|228
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|229
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|230
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|14
|231
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|232
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|233
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|234
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|14
|235
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|14
|236
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|237
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|238
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|14
|239
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|240
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|14
|241
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|242
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|243
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|244
|Jack Endries
|TE
|14
|245
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|14
|246
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|247
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|248
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|249
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|250
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|251
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|252
|David Moore
|WR
|14
|253
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|14
|254
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|255
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|256
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|257
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|258
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|259
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|260
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|261
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|262
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|15
|263
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|264
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|15
|265
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|266
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|267
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|268
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|269
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|15
|270
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|271
|Tay Martin
|WR
|15
|272
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|273
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|274
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|275
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|276
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|15
|277
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|278
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|279
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|15
|280
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|281
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|282
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|285
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|286
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|287
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|288
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|289
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|290
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|291
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|292
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|293
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|294
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|295
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|296
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|297
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|298
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|299
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|300
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|301
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|302
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|303
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|304
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|305
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|306
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|309
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|310
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|311
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|312
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|313
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|16
|314
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|315
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|316
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|317
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|318
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|16
|319
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|16
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|16
|321
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|16
|322
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|323
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|16
|324
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|16
|325
|New York Jets
|DST
|16
|326
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|327
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|328
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|329
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|330
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|331
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|334
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|335
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|336
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|337
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|338
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|339
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|340
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|341
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|342
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|343
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|346
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|347
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|348
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|349
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|350
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|351
|Chris Boswell
|K
|17
|352
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|353
|Trey Smack
|K
|17
|354
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|17
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|17
|357
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|358
|Harrison Butker
|K
|17
|359
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|362
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|363
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|364
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|365
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|366
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 8 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas returned from his ankle injury in Week 7 and made an immediate impact with two catches for two touchdowns and 70 receiving yards. Douglas was only targeted three times but played 68% of his team's offensive snaps against the Jets. The rookie looked ready to be the team's top receiver before the injury, and he has a good connection with Malik Willis.
This week, he faced the Patriots in a tougher matchup, but if Willis has another good performance, Douglas brings good upside. He is risky due to the offense around him and the fact that he's still ramping back up, but he brings enough upside to be a fringe FLEX play. He's the WR36 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings and can be started in deep leagues or if you are being stretched by injuries or bye weeks.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) should be started in all fantasy football leagues for Week 8, when he takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Warren is good to go for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing the last two weeks with a groin injury.
They're not a soft defense against tight ends by any means, but with Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) sidelined with a heel injury, Warren has been the clear No. 1 target in the passing game when healthy. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has played poor football this season, but Warren can thrive in PPR fantasy leagues even when he's not gaining a lot of yardage, as his receptions alone have made him fantasy relevant.
Jones appears to have regressed massively from last season, but still targets Warren heavily -- it's been the team's other pass-catchers that have been mostly unproductive this season. The Colts offense may look ugly, but Warren can still produce for fantasy managers as a solid TE1.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been relatively quiet since his surprising eight-catch, 75-yard performance in Week 1 against the Chargers. Bourne has been used almost exclusively as Arizona's slot receiver in three-WR sets, so Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure hasn't brought extra opportunities, but his utilization remains stable, netting him 22 targets (equal to that of Michael Wilson) in the last three weeks.
Bourne's steady workload and a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys set him up for a potential boom game. Dallas has allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most receiving yards to receivers lined up in the slot this season.
If Arizona stays consistent in how they have been using Bourne, the results should be far better this week. He projects as a WR4 and is startable in deep leagues or as a desperation flex for teams missing players on bye in Week 8.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring) was cleared from the injury report and is good to go for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles. Diggs could see more targets after No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) suffered a season-ending knee injury against the 49ers in Week 6. The 32-year-old has been productive in five games for Washington, recording at least four receptions in every game along with four touchdowns.
Diggs should see more targets with McLaurin out, though his route share through five games is still underwhelming at 66%. Diggs' ceiling isn't as high as it once was, but the veteran has still finished as a top 24 WR in three of his five games played in 2026. Facing an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers on Sunday night, Diggs projects favorably and ranks as RotoBaller's WR21 for Week 8.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kendrick Bourne, Stefon Diggs, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Kendrick Bourne, Stefon Diggs, Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs:
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