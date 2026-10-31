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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 8 - Jonathan Taylor, Luther Burden III, Jameson Williams, more

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Luther Burden III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 8 of 2026. Given these Week 8 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

The trade market is getting hot! The likes of Quenton Nelson and Jeffery Simmons are now on new teams, and things are likely to get even crazier. As for action on the field, Thursday Night Football saw the Packers beat the Panthers to prove just how far ahead the NFC North is compared to the NFC South.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was another good week, maybe our best so far, as three players bombed while the other two had solid, if unspectacular, performances. Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy were stopped by the "Dark Side", while Baker Mayfield didn't have to do anything in the Buccaneers' demolition of the Panthers. Alvin Kamara and Kyle Pitts put up 13.2 PPR points each, and I'll take it considering how our "exceptions" usually perform. Let's ride this wave and go for some big wins this week!

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jonathan Taylor, RB, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time goes by quickly, and we all get a little more forgetful as it passes. So that's why I feel the need to remind you where the Indianapolis Colts were last year, because it seems like a classic case of "revisionist history".

They weren't a team that got lucky and jumped out to a 7-1 record. They were quite literally a historically dominant offense. Through the first eight weeks, their EPA per play was by far and away the first in the league and on par with legendary offenses like the 2018 Chiefs.

They had a higher EPA per drive than any other offense since 2015 through the first eight weeks of a season. And here's the most absurd statistic: if you took away every single pass attempt, they would have still ranked sixth in EPA per play. Their rushing attack was that good.

The combination of their elite offensive line, led by Quenton Nelson and Tanor Bortolini, created some insane openings, such as this one, which a world-class running back like Jonathan Taylor could easily take advantage of.

Taylor ran for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns with 5.9 yards per carry in the first eight weeks, and their offense was so good that they felt the need to go "all-in" at the 2025 trade deadline, trading two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner.

However, the Colts famously collapsed and got off to a terrible start this season, which has started their fire sale. Nelson is now gone, and Bortolini has been dealing with an ankle injury that has severely affected his performance.

His 88.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 has plummeted to 50.3 so far in 2026, and it's likely to get even worse now that Nelson is no longer there.

Taylor had a good "audition" against the outstanding Vikings defense, as I had predicted in my Week 7 bold predictions article.

He'll go up against a similarly great run defense this week, as the Jaguars have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (51.5) and the lowest yards per carry (3.2) so far this season.

Against this defense, with a declining O-Line, and with the anxiety of not knowing which team he'll be on in the next few weeks on his mind, Taylor could struggle mightily this week.

 

Luther Burden III, WR, at Seattle Seahawks

The Caleb Williams to Luther Burden connection is legit. Burden has put up 225 receiving yards and 41.2 PPR points in the last two games since Williams' return, finishing as the PPR WR5 during that span.

He is just 162 yards away from surpassing his rookie year total, and with Tetairoa McMillan and the Panthers' recent decline, he might just finish the year as the best WR from the 2025 class.

Of course, he'll have to be on top of his game for the rest of the season, and they'll have a pretty easy run of games from Week 9 onwards for the offense to reach new heights. Week 8 will be their toughest test, against the best team in the league that just shut down the Chiefs.

After letting teams get off to a bit of a head start, the reigning Super Bowl champions have "locked in" and have allowed just 190.5 net yards per game over their last two outings.

Burden will have an especially tough time getting past Devon Witherspoon, who has allowed just 0.19 fantasy points per route run so far this season.

 

Patrick Mahomes, QB, at Denver Broncos

The return of "MVP Mahomes" was fun while it lasted, but it looks like we're once again starting to see the 2023-2025 version of Mahomes. The all-time great has put up no touchdowns and two interceptions over his last two games.

Of course, the injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice have not helped, and the Chiefs have one of the most barren and empty WR rooms in the league right now. This won't bode well against the Broncos, who have fixed their defense in recent weeks.

Over their last three games, the Broncos have "found ways to win" with a bottom-five offense due to their elite defense. They have allowed just 16.7 points per game and have allowed just 13.6 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs during that span.

In Week 1, the Chiefs dominated the Broncos off the back of a dominant performance from Kenneth Walker III, so even if they win this game, Mahomes won't be the one to win it for them.

Don't worry too much, though, as a WR trade can help Mahomes take advantage of a relatively easy stretch after this game until the end of November.

 

Jameson Williams, WR, vs. Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of wide receivers, Jameson Williams has come alive in recent weeks and is looking to prove himself as a consistent WR, rather than the guy we saw last season who would either give you a 20-point game or lay a "goose egg".

Williams has put up 61.0 PPR points in his last three games, with at least 16.2 PPR points in each outing. However, his next task against the Minnesota Vikings will be extremely difficult.

Brian Flores' defense has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points per game (25.3) to opposing WRs so far this season, and Williams has struggled against them.

In his last four games against Minnesota, Williams has averaged just 33.2 yards per game and has scored just one touchdown. Since Week 1, no WR has managed even 70 receiving yards against their defense.

 

Pat Freiermuth, TE, vs. Cleveland Browns

We'll end this article with the man affectionately known as "Muth", who is currently the PPR TE11. Freiermuth has already matched his 2025 touchdown total with four touchdowns so far in 2026, but he has been fairly quiet over the last two games.

That quiet spell could continue this week against the Browns. In Week 4, Freiermuth only had 17 yards against Cleveland, with the only saving grace of his performance being a game-tying touchdown grab in an eventual loss.

The Browns have done an exceptional job of containing TEs so far this season, as Darren Waller's 51-yard performance has been the only time that an opposing tight end has surpassed 50 yards against them.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jonathan Taylor, Luther Burden III, Patrick Mahomes, Jameson Williams, and Pat Freiermuth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Jonathan Taylor, Luther Burden III, Patrick Mahomes, Jameson Williams, and Pat Freiermuth:

Jonathan Taylor
vs
James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Drake London
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
George Pickens
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathan Taylor
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathan Taylor
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathan Taylor
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Malik Washington
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mason Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Darren Waller
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
AJ Barner
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathan Taylor
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tez Johnson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bam Knight
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ted Hurst
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathan Taylor
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cade Otton
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Justice Hill
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jonathan Taylor
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Corey Kiner
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jonathan Taylor
vs
George Holani
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Sione Vaki
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Michael Carter
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Dylan Laube
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jonathan Taylor
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cody Schrader
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ray Davis
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jonathan Taylor
vs
DJ Giddens
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rasheen Ali
Luther Burden III
vs
Rachaad White
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Mason
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Blake Corum
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Dallas Goedert
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Hunter Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Antonio Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Brenton Strange
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Higbee
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Gesicki
Luther Burden III
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Mark Andrews
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Mason Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Darren Waller
Luther Burden III
vs
Samaje Perine
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Colby Parkinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
AJ Barner
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Tez Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Mayer
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Luther Burden III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Luther Burden III
vs
Greg Dulcich
Luther Burden III
vs
Bam Knight
Luther Burden III
vs
Demario Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Ted Hurst
Luther Burden III
vs
Keon Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Cade Otton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jake Ferguson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kimani Vidal
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Hunter
Luther Burden III
vs
Darius Cooper
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Savion Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Treylon Burks
Luther Burden III
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Luther Burden III
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Bell
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Harris
Luther Burden III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Luther Burden III
vs
Jahan Dotson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Efton Chism III
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Cameron
Luther Burden III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Royals
Luther Burden III
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Troy Franklin
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Cody White
Luther Burden III
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Tory Horton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Luther Burden III
vs
Tutu Atwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Dyami Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Nailor
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Whittington
Luther Burden III
vs
Joshua Palmer
Luther Burden III
vs
Zachariah Branch
Luther Burden III
vs
Reggie Virgil
Luther Burden III
vs
Chimere Dike
Luther Burden III
vs
Marquise Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Devontez Walker
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Bond
Luther Burden III
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Luther Burden III
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Luther Burden III
vs
Ben Skowronek
Luther Burden III
vs
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Colbie Young
Luther Burden III
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Bo Melton
Luther Burden III
vs
Cyrus Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Luther Burden III
vs
Zavion Thomas
Luther Burden III
vs
John Metchie III
Luther Burden III
vs
Tai Felton
Luther Burden III
vs
Brandon Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Tim Patrick
Luther Burden III
vs
Kameron Johnson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner McKee
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malachi Corley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New England Patriots
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Conklin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Denver Broncos
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Xavier Restrepo
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Myles Price
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Washington Commanders
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Rasheen Ali
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cleveland Browns
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chicago Bears
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Skyler Bell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
DJ Giddens
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ian Thomas
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tay Martin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New York Jets
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Andrew Armstrong
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Elijah Moore
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Detroit Lions
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Green Bay Packers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jahdae Walker
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carolina Panthers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Isaiah Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Derius Davis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jake Briningstool
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tahj Brooks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Miami Dolphins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dareke Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tennessee Titans
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ashton Dulin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Will Reichard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Benson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Spencer Shrader
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deion Burks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ray Davis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Evan McPherson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cody Schrader
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
David Moore
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Little
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Wayne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Loop
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Charlie Woerner
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jason Myers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ben Sinnott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jake Bates
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Hunter Luepke
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Bass
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Eli Stowers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matt Gay
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Johnny Mundt
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cairo Santos
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chris Boswell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jack Endries
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chad Ryland
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jackson Hawes
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trey Smack
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Stevens
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kameron Johnson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brandon McManus
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Nick Folk
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Eric Saubert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Harrison Butker
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner Koziol
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Wil Lutz
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Will Kacmarek
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Andy Borregales
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaydon Blue
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Jameson Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jameson Williams
vs
Antonio Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams
vs
James Cook III
Jameson Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jameson Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jameson Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jameson Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jameson Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Mason Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Jameson Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Jameson Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jameson Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
AJ Barner
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Tez Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jameson Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jameson Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jameson Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Jameson Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jameson Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Jameson Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Jameson Williams
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jameson Williams
vs
Cade Otton
Jameson Williams
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jameson Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Hunter
Jameson Williams
vs
Darius Cooper
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jameson Williams
vs
Savion Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Treylon Burks
Jameson Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jameson Williams
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jameson Williams
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Efton Chism III
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Cameron
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Royals
Jameson Williams
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jameson Williams
vs
Troy Franklin
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Cody White
Jameson Williams
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jameson Williams
vs
Tory Horton
Jameson Williams
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jameson Williams
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jameson Williams
vs
Dyami Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jameson Williams
vs
Joshua Palmer
Jameson Williams
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jameson Williams
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jameson Williams
vs
Chimere Dike
Jameson Williams
vs
Marquise Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Devontez Walker
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Bond
Jameson Williams
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jameson Williams
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Jameson Williams
vs
Ben Skowronek
Jameson Williams
vs
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Colbie Young
Jameson Williams
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Bo Melton
Jameson Williams
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Jameson Williams
vs
Zavion Thomas
Jameson Williams
vs
John Metchie III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tai Felton
Jameson Williams
vs
Brandon Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Tim Patrick
Jameson Williams
vs
Kameron Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Andrews
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Braelon Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Omarion Hampton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Courtland Sutton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mason Taylor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Josh Downs
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Xavier Worthy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tez Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rico Dowdle
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Caleb Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Makai Lemon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dylan Sampson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Greg Dulcich
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Bam Knight
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rome Odunze
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Demario Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ted Hurst
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Travis Kelce
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keon Coleman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jordan Addison
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Monangai
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ladd McConkey
Pat Freiermuth
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Warren
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cooper Kupp
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dallas Goedert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Denzel Boston
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kimani Vidal
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Blake Corum
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Travis Hunter
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Laporta
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darius Cooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre Tucker
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Justice Hill
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Germie Bernard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jonah Coleman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashod Bateman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
KC Concepcion
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Savion Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Treylon Burks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
A.J. Brown
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Khalil Herbert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tucker Kraft
Pat Freiermuth
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Breece Hall
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jadarian Price
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ty Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tony Pollard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jameson Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Raridon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
DK Metcalf
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Quentin Johnston
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jordan Mason
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Bell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Stefon Diggs
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre Harris
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashee Rice
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Saquon Barkley
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Evan Engram
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Garrett Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jahan Dotson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Luther Burden III
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jauan Jennings
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rachaad White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jalen Coker
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tommy Tremble
Pat Freiermuth
vs
DJ Moore
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Corey Kiner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Matthew Golden
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Goodson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Efton Chism III
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
George Pickens
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Josh Cameron
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Davis Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Kolar
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gunnar Helm
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Josh Cuevas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dawson Knox
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Elijah Higgins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Noah Gray
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Drew Sample
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Austin Hooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Roush
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Will Mallory
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mitchell Evans
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Nate Adkins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Pat Freiermuth
vs
John Bates
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Adam Trautman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Wright
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Redman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Matthew Hibner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Will Kacmarek
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tanner Koziol
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eric Saubert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jackson Hawes
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jack Endries
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Johnny Mundt
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Stowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ben Sinnott
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Woerner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Briningstool
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ian Thomas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Conklin

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ty Jerome

Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Yves Missi

Out Again Saturday
Dejounte Murray

Set to Return Saturday
NBA

Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
AJ Dybantsa

to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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