RotoBaller's updated Week 8 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The remainder of Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off on Sunday afternoon, which means it's almost time to start our next round of fantasy lineups. The running back position enters the week with some uncertainty, as Breece Hall is questionable to suit up while players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt are already on the IR, leaving some managers thin at the position. Below are our updated PPR running back rankings to help with those tough start/sit decisions.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 8 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|3
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|2
|4
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|6
|2
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|9
|2
|6
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|10
|3
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|13
|3
|9
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|19
|3
|13
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|26
|3
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|28
|4
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|29
|4
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|33
|4
|18
|Rachaad White
|RB
|37
|5
|19
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|40
|5
|20
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|43
|5
|21
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|46
|5
|22
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|48
|5
|23
|Breece Hall
|RB
|49
|5
|24
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|52
|5
|25
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|54
|6
|26
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|55
|6
|27
|Blake Corum
|RB
|59
|6
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|69
|6
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|77
|7
|30
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|80
|7
|31
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|90
|7
|32
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|96
|7
|33
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|100
|8
|34
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|103
|8
|35
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|106
|8
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|109
|8
|37
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|110
|8
|38
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|111
|8
|39
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|112
|8
|40
|Bam Knight
|RB
|114
|9
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|116
|9
|42
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|119
|9
|43
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|120
|9
|44
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|121
|9
|45
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|126
|9
|46
|Justice Hill
|RB
|129
|9
|47
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|131
|10
|48
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|135
|10
|49
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|136
|10
|50
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|137
|10
|51
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|138
|10
|52
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|151
|10
|53
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|153
|10
|54
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|158
|10
|55
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|159
|11
|56
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|162
|11
|57
|George Holani
|RB
|172
|11
|58
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|178
|11
|59
|Michael Carter
|RB
|184
|11
|60
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|190
|11
|61
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|206
|11
|62
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|209
|11
|63
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|210
|12
|64
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|222
|12
|65
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|224
|12
|66
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|226
|12
|67
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|231
|13
|68
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|232
|13
|69
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|235
|13
|70
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|241
|13
|71
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|242
|13
|72
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|248
|13
|73
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|253
|13
|74
|Ray Davis
|RB
|254
|14
|75
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|259
|14
|76
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|260
|15
|77
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|270
|15
|78
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|273
|15
|79
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|277
Week 8 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's top running back since De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season, and he has been a reliable producer in his four games since stepping up. He has found the end zone in each of those four games, while averaging 83 rushing yards per game.
He had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown last week to help the Dolphins beat the Jets for their first win of the season, and he took a season-high 25 carries in that contest.
This week, he and the Dolphins host the Patriots in a division game, and Gordon will be a key part of Miami's attempt to control the clock. The Patriots have been a tough matchup for opposing RBs, allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to the position. Despite his recent consistency, Gordon is RotoBaller's No. 22 running back this week, making him a high-end RB3 or strong FLEX option in standard-sized leagues.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the last two weeks of action while nursing an ankle injury, but he will be back to work in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Love started the week with two limited practices but was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation heading into the weekend. Outside of Week 3, when he racked up 109 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches, Love's rookie season has been something of a dud.
He has a good chance to turn things around against Dallas. Through Week 7, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Last week, a hobbled Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) combined for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Dallas. Love is projected on the RB2/3 border and can be plugged into starting lineups this weekend.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White should be in line to lead the backfield again in Week 8 with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve. White played a season-high 70.5% of snaps in Week 6 with Croskey-Merritt out, handling seven carries for 27 yards and four catches (five targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Veterans Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will both see snaps, though White should get most of the work. Washington has struggled to run the ball effectively this season, with 46.8% of its carries being contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage, third-worst in the league per Fantasy Points Data. White has never been known for efficiency as a runner.
However, he looks to have consolidated work in a solid Washington offense with Jayden Daniels back and playing well, while also adding value as a receiver. The Eagles aren't an overly daunting matchup, ranking 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs but have also given up the fourth-fewest receptions to running backs this season.
White should see enough volume with a good shot at finding the end zone on Sunday night and ranks as a solid RB2 for Week 8.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards.
Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7.
Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love:
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