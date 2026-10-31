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Week 8 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

Hello RotoBallers! The remainder of Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off on Sunday afternoon, which means it's almost time to start our next round of fantasy lineups. The running back position enters the week with some uncertainty, as Breece Hall is questionable to suit up while players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt are already on the IR, leaving some managers thin at the position. Below are our updated PPR running back rankings to help with those tough start/sit decisions.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
2 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 3
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
2 4 Kyren Williams RB 6
2 5 Derrick Henry RB 9
2 6 Javonte Williams RB 10
3 7 James Cook III RB 12
3 8 Jonathan Taylor RB 13
3 9 Bhayshul Tuten RB 16
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 17
3 11 Josh Jacobs RB 18
3 12 Jaylen Warren RB 19
3 13 Bucky Irving RB 21
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB 26
3 15 D'Andre Swift RB 28
4 16 Chase Brown RB 29
4 17 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 33
4 18 Rachaad White RB 37
5 19 Saquon Barkley RB 40
5 20 Jordan Mason RB 43
5 21 Tony Pollard RB 46
5 22 Ollie Gordon II RB 48
5 23 Breece Hall RB 49
5 24 Quinshon Judkins RB 52
5 25 Jonah Coleman RB 54
6 26 Jeremiyah Love RB 55
6 27 Blake Corum RB 59
6 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 69
6 29 Rico Dowdle RB 77
7 30 Emanuel Wilson RB 80
7 31 Braelon Allen RB 90
7 32 Omarion Hampton RB 96
7 33 Samaje Perine RB 100
8 34 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 103
8 35 J.K. Dobbins RB 106
8 36 Tyler Allgeier RB 109
8 37 Mike Washington Jr. RB 110
8 38 Zach Charbonnet RB 111
8 39 Dylan Sampson RB 112
8 40 Bam Knight RB 114
9 41 Kenneth Gainwell RB 116
9 42 Elijah Mitchell RB 119
9 43 Kyle Monangai RB 120
9 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB 121
9 45 Kimani Vidal RB 126
9 46 Justice Hill RB 129
9 47 Keaton Mitchell RB 131
10 48 Khalil Herbert RB 135
10 49 MarShawn Lloyd RB 136
10 50 Jadarian Price RB 137
10 51 Ty Johnson RB 138
10 52 Corey Kiner RB 151
10 53 Tyler Goodson RB 153
10 54 Austin Ekeler RB 158
10 55 Emmett Johnson RB 159
11 56 Jaylen Wright RB 162
11 57 George Holani RB 172
11 58 Sione Vaki RB 178
11 59 Michael Carter RB 184
11 60 Seth McGowan RB 190
11 61 Sean Tucker RB 206
11 62 Roschon Johnson RB 209
11 63 Jeremy McNichols RB 210
12 64 Kaytron Allen RB 222
12 65 Ameer Abdullah RB 224
12 66 Dylan Laube RB 226
12 67 Isaiah Davis RB 231
13 68 Trevor Etienne RB 232
13 69 Jaydon Blue RB 235
13 70 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 241
13 71 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 242
13 72 Hunter Luepke RB 248
13 73 Cody Schrader RB 253
13 74 Ray Davis RB 254
14 75 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 259
14 76 Tahj Brooks RB 260
15 77 Demond Claiborne RB 270
15 78 DJ Giddens RB 273
15 79 Rasheen Ali RB 277

 

Week 8 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's top running back since De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season, and he has been a reliable producer in his four games since stepping up. He has found the end zone in each of those four games, while averaging 83 rushing yards per game.

He had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown last week to help the Dolphins beat the Jets for their first win of the season, and he took a season-high 25 carries in that contest.

This week, he and the Dolphins host the Patriots in a division game, and Gordon will be a key part of Miami's attempt to control the clock. The Patriots have been a tough matchup for opposing RBs, allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to the position. Despite his recent consistency, Gordon is RotoBaller's No. 22 running back this week, making him a high-end RB3 or strong FLEX option in standard-sized leagues.

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the last two weeks of action while nursing an ankle injury, but he will be back to work in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Love started the week with two limited practices but was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation heading into the weekend. Outside of Week 3, when he racked up 109 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches, Love's rookie season has been something of a dud.

He has a good chance to turn things around against Dallas. Through Week 7, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Last week, a hobbled Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) combined for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Dallas. Love is projected on the RB2/3 border and can be plugged into starting lineups this weekend.

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White should be in line to lead the backfield again in Week 8 with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve. White played a season-high 70.5% of snaps in Week 6 with Croskey-Merritt out, handling seven carries for 27 yards and four catches (five targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Veterans Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will both see snaps, though White should get most of the work. Washington has struggled to run the ball effectively this season, with 46.8% of its carries being contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage, third-worst in the league per Fantasy Points Data. White has never been known for efficiency as a runner.

However, he looks to have consolidated work in a solid Washington offense with Jayden Daniels back and playing well, while also adding value as a receiver. The Eagles aren't an overly daunting matchup, ranking 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs but have also given up the fourth-fewest receptions to running backs this season.

White should see enough volume with a good shot at finding the end zone on Sunday night and ranks as a solid RB2 for Week 8.

 

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards.

Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7.

Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love:

Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Antonio Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Makai Lemon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mason Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darren Waller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Germie Bernard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Denzel Boston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Antonio Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brenton Strange
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 8 Lineups?
Adam Koffler's Week 8 Start/Sits
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target


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Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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