RotoBaller's updated Week 8 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 8 slate begins in 24 hours, but the wide receiver position is looking quite thin for fantasy managers. Top players like DeVonta Smith and Emeka Egbuka have already been ruled out, while emerging options like Carnell Tate also can't suit up. As a result, managers may be forced to make difficult start/sit decisions with a thin roster. Fortunately, our updated PPR wide receiver rankings will help you navigate the injuries.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|7
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|5
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|11
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|20
|2
|8
|Christian Watson
|WR
|22
|2
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|2
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|25
|2
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|34
|3
|16
|DJ Moore
|WR
|35
|3
|17
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|36
|3
|18
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|38
|4
|19
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|39
|4
|20
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|42
|4
|22
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|44
|4
|23
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|45
|4
|24
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|47
|4
|25
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|51
|5
|26
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|53
|5
|27
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|56
|5
|28
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|57
|5
|29
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|65
|5
|31
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|67
|5
|32
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|71
|5
|33
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|72
|5
|34
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|73
|5
|35
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|74
|5
|36
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|75
|6
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|79
|6
|38
|Josh Downs
|WR
|81
|6
|39
|Malik Washington
|WR
|82
|6
|40
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|85
|6
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|86
|7
|42
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|87
|7
|43
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|88
|7
|44
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|89
|7
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|94
|7
|46
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|97
|8
|47
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|101
|8
|48
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|105
|8
|49
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|107
|8
|50
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|115
|8
|51
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|117
|8
|52
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|118
|8
|53
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|122
|8
|54
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|123
|9
|55
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|127
|9
|56
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|128
|9
|57
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|132
|9
|58
|Savion Williams
|WR
|133
|9
|59
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|134
|9
|60
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|139
|10
|61
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|140
|10
|62
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|142
|10
|63
|Chris Bell
|WR
|143
|10
|64
|Tre Harris
|WR
|144
|10
|65
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|145
|10
|66
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|147
|11
|67
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|148
|11
|68
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|149
|11
|69
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|154
|11
|70
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|155
|11
|71
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|156
|11
|72
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|157
|11
|73
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|161
|11
|74
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|163
|11
|75
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|164
|12
|76
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|165
|12
|77
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|168
|12
|78
|Cody White
|WR
|169
|12
|79
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|170
|12
|80
|Tory Horton
|WR
|174
|12
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|175
|12
|82
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|177
|12
|83
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|179
|12
|84
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|180
|13
|85
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|181
|13
|86
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|183
|13
|87
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|185
|13
|88
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|187
|13
|89
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|188
|13
|90
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|192
|14
|91
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|193
|15
|92
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|195
|15
|93
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|197
|15
|94
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|198
|15
|95
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|200
|15
|96
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|202
|16
|97
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|204
|16
|98
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|205
|16
|99
|Colbie Young
|WR
|207
|16
|100
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|208
|16
|101
|Bo Melton
|WR
|211
|16
|102
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|213
|16
|103
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|216
|16
|104
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|219
|16
|105
|John Metchie III
|WR
|223
|16
|106
|Tai Felton
|WR
|227
|16
|107
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|230
|16
|108
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|234
|16
|109
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|240
|16
|110
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|245
|16
|111
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|251
|16
|112
|David Moore
|WR
|252
|16
|113
|Deion Burks
|WR
|255
|16
|114
|Malik Benson
|WR
|256
|16
|115
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|257
|16
|116
|Dareke Young
|WR
|258
|16
|117
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|262
|16
|118
|Derius Davis
|WR
|263
|16
|119
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|264
|16
|120
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|265
|16
|121
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|266
|16
|122
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|267
|16
|123
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|268
|16
|124
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|269
|16
|125
|Tay Martin
|WR
|271
|16
|126
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|274
|16
|127
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|275
|16
|128
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|276
|16
|129
|Myles Price
|WR
|278
|16
|130
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|279
|16
|131
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|280
|16
|132
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|282
Week 8 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still a viable emergency option at wide receiver, but his team's offense continues to struggle too much to make him reliable. Washington caught all three of his targets last week for 27 yards and added eight rushing yards as well. With Caleb Douglas back from IR, Washington's workload could shrink in the coming weeks, although he will still be on the field enough to have volatile upside.
This week, the Dolphins host the Patriots, who have been a slightly favorable matchup for receivers. However, since Malik Willis's passing production has been so erratic, Washington is only the WR37 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings. He can be a deep league FLEX play or WR3 in an emergency, but he doesn't have a very high ceiling since he has no touchdowns and has not yet reached 70 receiving yards in any of his six games this season.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one).
Lemon operated as the de facto No. 1 wideout for Philadelphia in Week 7, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game.
With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league).
On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards.
Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard underwhelmed fantasy managers last week after his breakout performance in Week 6 and will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in a divisional matchup. Bernard had just two receptions for 11 yards against Cleveland in Week 4, but he was still playing behind Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), both of whom will be sidelined on Sunday.
Cleveland's defense has been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers this season, so despite the low projected point total, there is reason to believe Bernard and running mate DK Metcalf can find success in this contest. Bernard will need to show more consistency to become a weekly fantasy starter, but he remains a viable flex option in what projects to be a competitive game.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was a limited participant in practice all week but carries no designation for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. As long as Wilson can play through the pain, he stands a good chance of getting his season back on track.
The trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston was thought to open the door for a boon in production, but in the three games since, Wilson had four catches in each contest and averaged 39 receiving yards and 8.4 fantasy points per game. Things should pick up against Dallas, who have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
The Cowboys' defense is allowing 25.7 points per game and ranks 26th in red zone scoring allowed. Wilson projects as a WR2 and, despite his recent shortcomings, should be in fantasy lineups for Week 8.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Makai Lemon, Germie Bernard, Malik Washington, Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Makai Lemon, Germie Bernard, Malik Washington, Michael Wilson:
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