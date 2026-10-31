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Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 8 slate begins in 24 hours, but the wide receiver position is looking quite thin for fantasy managers. Top players like DeVonta Smith and Emeka Egbuka have already been ruled out, while emerging options like Carnell Tate also can't suit up. As a result, managers may be forced to make difficult start/sit decisions with a thin roster. Fortunately, our updated PPR wide receiver rankings will help you navigate the injuries.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 5
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 7
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 5 Zay Flowers WR 11
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 15
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR 20
2 8 Christian Watson WR 22
2 9 Drake London WR 23
2 10 Parker Washington WR 25
2 11 Tee Higgins WR 27
3 12 George Pickens WR 30
3 13 Tetairoa McMillan WR 31
3 14 Michael Wilson WR 32
3 15 Matthew Golden WR 34
3 16 DJ Moore WR 35
3 17 Jalen Coker WR 36
3 18 Luther Burden III WR 38
4 19 Garrett Wilson WR 39
4 20 Rashee Rice WR 41
4 21 Stefon Diggs WR 42
4 22 DK Metcalf WR 44
4 23 Jameson Williams WR 45
4 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47
4 25 A.J. Brown WR 51
5 26 KC Concepcion WR 53
5 27 Germie Bernard WR 56
5 28 Tre Tucker WR 57
5 29 Denzel Boston WR 60
5 30 Ladd McConkey WR 65
5 31 Jordan Addison WR 67
5 32 Rome Odunze WR 71
5 33 Antonio Williams WR 72
5 34 Keenan Allen WR 73
5 35 Makai Lemon WR 74
5 36 Caleb Douglas WR 75
6 37 Jakobi Meyers WR 79
6 38 Josh Downs WR 81
6 39 Malik Washington WR 82
6 40 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 85
6 41 Kendrick Bourne WR 86
7 42 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 87
7 43 Courtland Sutton WR 88
7 44 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 89
7 45 Jaylen Waddle WR 94
7 46 Khalil Shakir WR 97
8 47 Ryan Flournoy WR 101
8 48 Xavier Worthy WR 105
8 49 Tez Johnson WR 107
8 50 DeMario Douglas WR 115
8 51 Ted Hurst WR 117
8 52 Keon Coleman WR 118
8 53 Cooper Kupp WR 122
8 54 Rashid Shaheed WR 123
9 55 Travis Hunter WR 127
9 56 Darius Cooper WR 128
9 57 Rashod Bateman WR 132
9 58 Savion Williams WR 133
9 59 Treylon Burks WR 134
9 60 Konata Mumpfield WR 139
10 61 Elic Ayomanor WR 140
10 62 Quentin Johnston WR 142
10 63 Chris Bell WR 143
10 64 Tre Harris WR 144
10 65 Kalif Raymond WR 145
10 66 Jahan Dotson WR 147
11 67 Jauan Jennings WR 148
11 68 Kyle Williams WR 149
11 69 Efton Chism III WR 154
11 70 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 155
11 71 Josh Cameron WR 156
11 72 Adonai Mitchell WR 157
11 73 Isaac TeSlaa WR 161
11 74 Jalen Royals WR 163
11 75 Calvin Ridley WR 164
12 76 Troy Franklin WR 165
12 77 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 168
12 78 Cody White WR 169
12 79 Laquon Treadwell WR 170
12 80 Tory Horton WR 174
12 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 175
12 82 Tutu Atwell WR 177
12 83 Dyami Brown WR 179
12 84 Dohnte Meyers WR 180
13 85 Jalen Nailor WR 181
13 86 Jordan Whittington WR 183
13 87 Joshua Palmer WR 185
13 88 Zachariah Branch WR 187
13 89 Reggie Virgil WR 188
13 90 Chimere Dike WR 192
14 91 Marquise Brown WR 193
15 92 Devontez Walker WR 195
15 93 Isaiah Bond WR 197
15 94 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 198
15 95 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 200
15 96 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 202
16 97 Ben Skowronek WR 204
16 98 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR 205
16 99 Colbie Young WR 207
16 100 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 208
16 101 Bo Melton WR 211
16 102 Cyrus Allen WR 213
16 103 Mitch Tinsley WR 216
16 104 Zavion Thomas WR 219
16 105 John Metchie III WR 223
16 106 Tai Felton WR 227
16 107 Brandon Smith WR 230
16 108 Tim Patrick WR 234
16 109 Kameron Johnson WR 240
16 110 Brycen Tremayne WR 245
16 111 Jared Wayne WR 251
16 112 David Moore WR 252
16 113 Deion Burks WR 255
16 114 Malik Benson WR 256
16 115 Ashton Dulin WR 257
16 116 Dareke Young WR 258
16 117 Luke McCaffrey WR 262
16 118 Derius Davis WR 263
16 119 Isaiah Williams WR 264
16 120 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 265
16 121 Jahdae Walker WR 266
16 122 Jonathan Mingo WR 267
16 123 Elijah Moore WR 268
16 124 Andrew Armstrong WR 269
16 125 Tay Martin WR 271
16 126 Skyler Bell WR 274
16 127 Theo Wease Jr. WR 275
16 128 Kaden Wetjen WR 276
16 129 Myles Price WR 278
16 130 Xavier Restrepo WR 279
16 131 LaJohntay Wester WR 280
16 132 Malachi Corley WR 282

 

Week 8 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still a viable emergency option at wide receiver, but his team's offense continues to struggle too much to make him reliable. Washington caught all three of his targets last week for 27 yards and added eight rushing yards as well. With Caleb Douglas back from IR, Washington's workload could shrink in the coming weeks, although he will still be on the field enough to have volatile upside.

This week, the Dolphins host the Patriots, who have been a slightly favorable matchup for receivers. However, since Malik Willis's passing production has been so erratic, Washington is only the WR37 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings. He can be a deep league FLEX play or WR3 in an emergency, but he doesn't have a very high ceiling since he has no touchdowns and has not yet reached 70 receiving yards in any of his six games this season.

 

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one).

Lemon operated as the de facto No. 1 wideout for Philadelphia in Week 7, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game.

With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league).

On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards.

Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.

 

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard underwhelmed fantasy managers last week after his breakout performance in Week 6 and will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in a divisional matchup. Bernard had just two receptions for 11 yards against Cleveland in Week 4, but he was still playing behind Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), both of whom will be sidelined on Sunday.

Cleveland's defense has been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers this season, so despite the low projected point total, there is reason to believe Bernard and running mate DK Metcalf can find success in this contest. Bernard will need to show more consistency to become a weekly fantasy starter, but he remains a viable flex option in what projects to be a competitive game.

 

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was a limited participant in practice all week but carries no designation for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. As long as Wilson can play through the pain, he stands a good chance of getting his season back on track.

The trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston was thought to open the door for a boon in production, but in the three games since, Wilson had four catches in each contest and averaged 39 receiving yards and 8.4 fantasy points per game. Things should pick up against Dallas, who have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

The Cowboys' defense is allowing 25.7 points per game and ranks 26th in red zone scoring allowed. Wilson projects as a WR2 and, despite his recent shortcomings, should be in fantasy lineups for Week 8.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Makai Lemon, Germie Bernard, Malik Washington, Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Makai Lemon, Germie Bernard, Malik Washington, Michael Wilson:

Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Colston Loveland
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Laporta
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Germie Bernard
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonah Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Omarion Hampton
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Tucker Kraft
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Breece Hall
Makai Lemon
vs
Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Addison
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Rachaad White
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Germie Bernard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Tez Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Malik Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malik Washington
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Malik Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Malik Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malik Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malik Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Malik Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Washington
vs
Travis Kelce
Malik Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malik Washington
vs
Mason Taylor
Malik Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Malik Washington
vs
Dallas Goedert
Malik Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Washington
vs
Colby Parkinson
Malik Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Washington
vs
AJ Barner
Malik Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Malik Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Tez Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Germie Bernard
Malik Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Malik Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Washington
vs
Drake London
Malik Washington
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Washington
vs
George Pickens
Malik Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Michael Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Michael Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Michael Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 8 Tight End Rankings
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 8
Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 8 Running Back Rankings


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Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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