Bruno's Week 8 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Ashton Jeanty, D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Warren, and more.
Ashton Jeanty finished Week 7 with 15 rushing yards and 21.6 PPR points. Eight catches and a receiving touchdown made that possible, giving fantasy managers a reason to look beyond the rushing line before deciding whether to start him against the New York Jets.
The Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift has a difficult trip to face the Seattle Seahawks, but his latest workload gives him a strong RB2 case. Quinshon Judkins' two-touchdown rebound presents a different decision against the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with the Cleveland Browns' backfield getting healthier.
Jaylen Warren joins Jeanty and Swift among this week's starts. Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) and Omarion Hampton join Judkins among the sits. These recommendations target RB2 and flex decisions in 12-team leagues.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Start Jeanty as an RB2, particularly in PPR. He sits at RB14 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings, and his receiving involvement has kept him productive despite some miserable rushing results.
Jeanty has gained only 64 rushing yards on 28 carries over his last three games. His eight attempts for 15 yards against the Los Angeles Rams represented the least productive rushing performance of that stretch.
He also caught eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in that game. Across those three appearances, Jeanty has 15 receptions for 147 yards.
Kirk Cousins floats it to Ashton Jeanty for the TD 🙌
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That work matters with Mike Washington Jr. involved.
Washington received six carries against the Rams and nine against the Buffalo Bills the previous week, so Jeanty's rushing volume is no longer approaching the 23 attempts he received in the season opener.
The Jets have allowed 4.1 yards per carry through seven games. New York has also ruled out defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (knee), who was listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Jeanty's eight catches last week were a season high, yet he has caught at least three passes in every game. That steady receiving work makes him worth starting in PPR even if his rushing production remains modest.
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Seattle's defense has allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns through seven games.
The Seahawks held Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards on 14 attempts last week, so Swift is facing a legitimate obstacle Monday night.
I would still start him. Swift handled 22 carries and caught four passes against the New England Patriots, producing 90 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Those 26 touches followed a 20-touch outing against the Atlanta Falcons.
Swift has four rushing touchdowns over his last three games, but the receiving work has also been consistent. He caught four passes in each of those appearances, supplying PPR value even when the rushing efficiency was modest.
D'Andre Swift bounces it outside for the SCORE.
Bears up, 10-0.
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Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) did not practice Friday after being listed as a nonparticipant on Thursday's estimated report. He has missed Chicago's last three games.
Swift led the backfield against New England, while Roschon Johnson received only two carries. That split was much more favorable for Swift than the previous week's 16-13 division of carries.
Chicago's final injury report is still pending. If Monangai remains out, I would start Swift as an RB2 despite the matchup. He is RB15 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings.
Jaylen Warren - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Warren has topped 100 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games, and his latest performance came without a touchdown.
He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards against the New Orleans Saints.
That is 137 yards on 21 touches, following 16 touches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittsburgh has given Warren at least 14 carries in five consecutive games after he received just 21 combined attempts over the first two weeks.
His Week 5 game against Indianapolis produced 188 scrimmage yards, including touchdowns of 80 yards through the air and 50 on the ground.
Jaylen Warren with the 80-yard touchdown!
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Rico Dowdle handled nine carries and caught six passes against New Orleans, finishing with 15 touches and 86 scrimmage yards. Warren still had twice as many rushing attempts and six more total touches.
He is RB13 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings. Start him against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season.
Warren already produced against this defense in Week 4, rushing 17 times for 93 yards and adding three catches for 33 yards in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss.
Week 8 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Judkins scored 21.6 PPR points against Pittsburgh in Week 4. He caught six passes for 43 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in that first meeting.
Dylan Sampson (knee) was unavailable then. In his Week 7 return against the Tennessee Titans, Sampson received six carries and caught three passes for 77 scrimmage yards.
Judkins caught one pass for eight yards while rushing 17 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Judkins' rushing performance was encouraging. Before that game, he had averaged 3.0 yards per carry and finished below 10 PPR points in four of his first five appearances.
Sampson progressed from limited practice Wednesday to full participation Thursday and Friday with his knee injury. He carries no game designation against Pittsburgh.
Judkins is RB23 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings. I would bench him for Jeanty or Swift in that format, where their receiving involvement makes them preferable this week.
The Steelers have allowed four rushing touchdowns through seven games, compared with Tennessee's nine. Judkins' 17 carries produced only 53 yards in the first meeting, leaving his touchdown and receiving work to supply most of the fantasy production.
Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Jones practiced fully Friday after missing Wednesday's session and returning to limited work Thursday with a knee injury. He carries no game designation for Sunday's visit to Detroit.
I would still bench Jones in a typical 12-team league. He is RB28 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings, and Jordan Mason's return makes another heavy rushing workload harder to project.
Mason rushed 15 times for 68 yards against the Colts.
Jones finished with eight attempts for 26 yards and one reception for no gain before exiting, so the 15-8 rushing split is not a clean comparison of two healthy backs.
There was competition before Mason's injury, too. In Week 1, Mason received 15 carries to Jones' 12. Jones carried 45 times for 207 yards in the two games before the bye, but Mason was unavailable for both.
Detroit has allowed 4.1 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns through six games. The matchup alone would not put Jones on my bench.
Mason's involvement is the stronger reason to favor Warren, Jeanty or Swift over him this week.
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Hampton is RB33 in RotoBaller's Week 8 PPR rankings, and his recent workload explains why he belongs on the bench.
His 23-carry game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 has been followed by outings with 15, nine, 14 and seven rushing attempts.
The Los Angeles Chargers gave Kimani Vidal seven carries in their last game against the Kansas City Chiefs, matching Hampton's total. Keaton Mitchell added two attempts, leaving Hampton without control of the rushing workload.
He caught four passes against Kansas City, but those receptions produced only 21 yards. Combined with 18 rushing yards, Hampton finished with 39 scrimmage yards and no touchdown.
Across his last two games, he has 21 carries for 51 yards and five receptions for 27 yards. That amounts to 12.8 combined PPR points, despite receiving 26 total touches.
The Rams have allowed four rushing touchdowns through seven games and 4.2 yards per carry. Hampton's split workload and limited production leave little reason to expect a dependable RB2 performance against them.
The Chargers managed just six points against Kansas City before their bye.
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