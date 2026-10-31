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Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 8 (2026)

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Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 8 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Stefon Diggs, Omar Cooper Jr., Michael Wilson, and others.

The first half of the fantasy football season is in the books as we enter Week 8. Bye weeks are once again a major factor, and injuries to several mid-tier wideouts will force fantasy managers to pivot.

Week 7 was the worst performance of the season for the Start/Sit list, with Jaylen Waddle and Germie Bernard struggling, while George Pickens sneaked into the end zone to salvage his fantasy outing.

Last week was a poor effort on my part, but this week is different. Here are three receivers to start and three to bench.

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

After the season-ending knee injury to Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs should be the top receiving option moving forward. In five games this season, Diggs has hauled in 24 of 38 targets for 214 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 11.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

While the Commanders’ offense has regressed from its elite 2024 season with quarterback Jayden Daniels, the connection between Daniels and Diggs has been a bright spot. With Daniels this season, Diggs is averaging five receptions for about 50 receiving yards and, most importantly, four touchdowns in three games.

In Week 8, Diggs faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While their top cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, has been great, they continue to struggle against slot receivers, with players like Parker Washington, Jalen Coker, and even Diggs producing against this defense.

With McLaurin out, expect Diggs to see more targets. With an ideal matchup against Philadelphia, start the veteran receiver in all formats in Week 8.

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. aims to keep his hot streak alive in Week 8. After returning from a high-ankle sprain in Week 6, Cooper has recorded five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games.

While the Jets have a crowded receiving corps featuring Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, and two strong running backs, Cooper has solidified his status as a bona fide playmaker in this offense. He’s played 73% of snaps and routes in Weeks 6 and 7 and has 4.96 yards per route run this season, which is on pace to rank as the best in that category.

Now he faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. The Raiders rank in the bottom 12 in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points allowed to wide receivers in 2026. They’ve allowed the most passing touchdowns and have given up 90+ yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in six of seven games this season.

Quarterback Geno Smith faces his former team, the Raiders, so expect him and the Jets to be pass-heavy and to target their young playmaker early and often in Week 8.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

With multiple injuries to the New England Patriots' top wideouts, DeMario Douglas should be in starting lineups in fantasy this week. In seven games this season, Douglas has hauled in 23 of 34 targets for 256 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

With A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) questionable after not practicing on Thursday or Friday, and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve, Douglas should serve as the Patriots' top wideout in Week 8.

With or without their receivers, quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an MVP level, averaging just under 300 passing yards per game and scoring 12 touchdowns in his last four games. Now with the Miami Dolphins next on the schedule, the Patriots offense should continue to produce against Miami’s bottom-10 pass defense.

Brown’s status is important to Douglas’ value, but with Maye performing and the Dolphins struggling, he should be in lineups with or without Brown in Week 8.

 

Week 8 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has heated up over the past three weeks, but a tough Week 8 matchup has him on the Sit Em’ list. In six games this season, Williams has hauled in 23 of 38 targets for 367 yards and four touchdowns, with most of that production coming over the past three weeks.

In those games, Williams faced bottom-half defenses in pass coverage, including the Panthers and Cardinals, both of whom were without their top cornerbacks when he faced them. He’s faced only two teams that rank in the top 15 in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, and those matchups resulted in two sub-50-yard outings for Williams.

Now he faces the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores applies pressure at the highest rate in the NFL, which could prompt the Lions to target shorter passes rather than deep ones.

In his last four games against Flores’ defenses, Williams has totaled 13 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. He’s been hot and should remain in starting lineups in deeper leagues. However, if managers have comparable options, they should pivot away from Williams in this difficult matchup.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson was on the Sit Em’ list last week and will be again. In seven games in 2026, Wilson has hauled in 37 of 66 targets for 375 yards and a touchdown, averaging fewer yards and touchdowns despite far more volume this season.

While many believed Wilson would prosper after the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, it has not worked out that way. Wilson has 12 catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 5.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game over the past three games.

Now he faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Yes, they have allowed the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. However, their new acquisition, Joey Porter Jr., has been lights out since joining Dallas in Week 4.

Many view Wilson as a must-start against this Dallas secondary, but with Porter expected to cover the Cardinals’ top wideout, Wilson is far riskier than people think.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

While many hope the Los Angeles Chargers offense will rebound after a horrific start, it’s just too hard to trust at this point. Quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton have taken the most heat for their struggles, but wide receiver Ladd McConkey has also been a non-factor this season.

In five games, McConkey has hauled in 13 of 18 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 6.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. He’s been banged up as well, suffering a rib injury, a foot injury, and a concussion already this season.

His injuries have been the main factor in his struggles, but not far behind is this unbelievably horrible offense. The Chargers rank dead last in points scored (15.0), 25th in passing yards (200.2), and 31st in third-down conversion rate (32.8%).

Now they face the Los Angeles Rams, who, on paper, have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They’ve allowed the 16th-fewest points per game and the 11th-fewest yards, and have improved after a slow start to the season.

They’ve also allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers and should have Trent McDuffie back in Week 8 after missing two straight games with a groin injury. The Chargers may have a chance to bounce back after the bye week, but McConkey is far too risky to trust in Week 8 and should be on the bench against the Rams.

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