The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Kipp's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.
Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season! For anyone who isn't familiar, each week we give you our recommended Survivor Pool picks to target and also avoid for 2026 Survivor leagues.
This week, I'm pinch-hitting on this feature for our friend Kevin Tompkins -- kind of like the backup quarterback coming off the bench.
Our top pick last week was Houston, who could not get it done against the New York Giants. In all honesty, I probably should have seen that coming off the London trip, but unfortunately I did not. That being said, we did go 2-for-3 last week with the Broncos and Rams winning, so we will look to get back on track.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Win Probabilities For Week 8
Before jumping into the picks for Week 8, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with the Vegas data for each NFL matchup this week.
|TEAM
|ML ODDS
|Implied Prob
|De-Vig Prob
|CIN
|-590
|85.51%
|81.92%
|JAX
|-500
|83.33%
|80.17%
|NE
|-340
|77.27%
|74.34%
|DAL
|-330
|76.74%
|73.69%
|LAR
|-295
|74.68%
|71.75%
|WAS
|-245
|71.01%
|68.06%
|GB
|-190
|65.52%
|63.01%
|PIT
|-188
|65.28%
|62.74%
|BUF
|-176
|63.77%
|61.26%
|SEA
|-176
|63.77%
|61.26%
|DET
|-174
|63.50%
|60.97%
|TB
|-134
|57.26%
|55.07%
|NYJ
|-120
|54.55%
|52.42%
|KC
|-118
|54.13%
|51.98%
|DEN
|+100
|50.00%
|48.02%
|LV
|+102
|49.50%
|47.58%
|ATL
|+114
|46.73%
|44.93%
|MIN
|+146
|40.65%
|39.03%
|BAL
|+148
|40.32%
|38.74%
|CHI
|+148
|40.32%
|38.74%
|CLE
|+158
|38.76%
|37.26%
|CAR
|+160
|38.46%
|36.99%
|PHI
|+200
|33.33%
|31.94%
|LAC
|+240
|29.41%
|28.25%
|ARI
|+265
|27.40%
|26.31%
|MIA
|+275
|26.67%
|25.66%
|IND
|+385
|20.62%
|19.83%
|TEN
|+430
|18.87%
|18.08%
We can extrapolate the implied winning percentage from Vegas odds, and then remove the vig (or the upcharge that is built into the price by the books) to get a true implied win probability. You can de-vig any line using our new No-Vig Calculator right here! Check it out; it's super cool and useful.
Now, let's look at the Survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 8.
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 8
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
This is probably the most obvious choice on the board, despite the fact that Miami was able to grab its first win in Week 7 against division-rival New York. The Patriots are seemingly hitting their stride, having won three of their previous four matchups while averaging over 30 points per game over that span.
New England is backed by a strong defense, only allowing an average of 20 points per game and just 315 total yards of offense. The offense has also been very solid, posting an average of 375 total yards per game.
Miami, on the other hand, has struggled a bit on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Dolphins are averaging just 16 points per game and under 300 yards of total offense. On defense, they are giving up over 337 total yards of offense and over 26 points per game.
This is a clear mismatch that the Patriots should handle rather easily. If you have them available in this spot, it should be a prime time to use them with confidence.
Drake Maye DART.
Patriots respond!
NEvsCHI on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qUHIe0Xzt4
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
Above, I said the Patriots are the most obvious selection, but Cincinnati is a close second, as its matchup against Tennessee should come with little resistance based on the matchup.
The Bengals should be able to carry the day here, backed by a very potent offense. Overall, they are averaging over 27 points per game, which ranks fourth best in the league. They are also posting over 345 total yards of offense, 275 of which have come via the passing game.
This is bad news for the Titans, as they are currently allowing nearly 246 passing yards per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league. Tennessee has also struggled on offense, scoring just over 15 points per game, and the Bengals are only allowing 20 points per game.
This is a spot where Cincinnati should come out firing in the passing game and essentially leave Tennessee in the dust. This game has the largest spread on the board for good reason. The Bengals should roll the Titans in this spot.
Burrow to Ja'Marr for 6, just like clockwork.
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VDnK6f5Yjd
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
As we get deeper into the season and Survivor pools begin to thin out, I will start including writeups for three possible selections, as I know the number of teams remaining will start to dwindle. I have already used the Jaguars, but maybe many people have not.
This is a matchup the Jaguars have absolutely owned over the years, winning six of the previous eight matchups and five straight at home. Jacksonville has prided itself on a strong defense, allowing just 17 points per game and 72 rushing yards per game.
The Jags offense has also been good, scoring nearly 26 points per game and posting over 347 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Colts have been getting gashed, allowing nearly 26 points per game and over 340 total yards of offense per game.
Trevor Lawrence delivers a DART running to his left
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/9Fvy2Cuian
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
Also Consider Using
- Green Bay Packers (vs. Carolina Panthers - Thursday Night Football)
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 8
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
In full disclosure, I may actually find myself on the Rams this week given the teams I have remaining, but I am going to be nervous with this selection, to say the least. To be fair, the Chargers have been awful this season, based on the stats.
Overall, they are scoring an average of just 15 points per game while averaging just 287 yards of total offense, both of which rank near the bottom of the league. On defense, they are allowing over 25 points per game and 330 total yards per game.
The Rams are banged up without Davante Adams, but have posted over 24 points per game and nearly 400 total yards of offense per game. They have also been stout on defense, allowing just under 24 points per game and 302 yards of total offense.
My biggest concern here is a Jim Harbaugh-coached team coming off a bye. They have had extra time to prepare for the Rams and are desperate for a win. The Rams should win this game on paper, but that is why they play the games, as they say.
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
At some point, all of us will have to take a team like the Washington Commanders to win outright, but I am not so sure I want to do it against a division rival, even if the game is being played at home. Washington just has not shown me enough to be able to back it in this spot.
Yes, the Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts, but their defense is allowing under 23 points per game, which ranks respectably in the middle of the pack. That being said, the Eagles do allow over 370 total yards of offense per game, which is not great, to say the least.
Washington has struggled too much on defense to be able to back it here, however. The Commanders are allowing over 28 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. They are also allowing nearly 370 yards of total offense.
On offense, Washington is scoring just 22 points per game and under 340 total yards of offense per game.
Washington will be coming off the bye week, so it will have some added preparation for this one. The Eagles had to play on Monday Night Football, so I can understand getting behind the Commanders here, but it just isn't for me this week.
Also Consider Fading
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
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