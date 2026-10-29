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NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 8 Targets and Avoids

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Joe Burrow - Fantasy football rankings- NFL DFS

The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Kipp's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.

Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season! For anyone who isn't familiar, each week we give you our recommended Survivor Pool picks to target and also avoid for 2026 Survivor leagues.

This week, I'm pinch-hitting on this feature for our friend Kevin Tompkins -- kind of like the backup quarterback coming off the bench.

Our top pick last week was Houston, who could not get it done against the New York Giants. In all honesty, I probably should have seen that coming off the London trip, but unfortunately I did not. That being said, we did go 2-for-3 last week with the Broncos and Rams winning, so we will look to get back on track.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Survivor Pool Tools and Resources

Love Survivor pools as much as we do? Of course you do. Be sure to check these out:

Survivor Picks Tool
Optimize your weekly picks and plan your future picks with our free new Survivor Pool Picks Tool!

Survivor League Guide
For detailed Survivor pool strategy and tips to help you win, check out our "How To Win Your Survivor League" guide!

 

Win Probabilities For Week 8

Before jumping into the picks for Week 8, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with the Vegas data for each NFL matchup this week.

TEAM ML ODDS Implied Prob De-Vig Prob
CIN -590 85.51% 81.92%
JAX -500 83.33% 80.17%
NE -340 77.27% 74.34%
DAL -330 76.74% 73.69%
LAR -295 74.68% 71.75%
WAS -245 71.01% 68.06%
GB -190 65.52% 63.01%
PIT -188 65.28% 62.74%
BUF -176 63.77% 61.26%
SEA -176 63.77% 61.26%
DET -174 63.50% 60.97%
TB -134 57.26% 55.07%
NYJ -120 54.55% 52.42%
KC -118 54.13% 51.98%
DEN +100 50.00% 48.02%
LV +102 49.50% 47.58%
ATL +114 46.73% 44.93%
MIN +146 40.65% 39.03%
BAL +148 40.32% 38.74%
CHI +148 40.32% 38.74%
CLE +158 38.76% 37.26%
CAR +160 38.46% 36.99%
PHI +200 33.33% 31.94%
LAC +240 29.41% 28.25%
ARI +265 27.40% 26.31%
MIA +275 26.67% 25.66%
IND +385 20.62% 19.83%
TEN +430 18.87% 18.08%

We can extrapolate the implied winning percentage from Vegas odds, and then remove the vig (or the upcharge that is built into the price by the books) to get a true implied win probability. You can de-vig any line using our new No-Vig Calculator right here! Check it out; it's super cool and useful.

Now, let's look at the Survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 8.

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 8

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

This is probably the most obvious choice on the board, despite the fact that Miami was able to grab its first win in Week 7 against division-rival New York. The Patriots are seemingly hitting their stride, having won three of their previous four matchups while averaging over 30 points per game over that span.

New England is backed by a strong defense, only allowing an average of 20 points per game and just 315 total yards of offense. The offense has also been very solid, posting an average of 375 total yards per game.

Miami, on the other hand, has struggled a bit on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Dolphins are averaging just 16 points per game and under 300 yards of total offense. On defense, they are giving up over 337 total yards of offense and over 26 points per game.

This is a clear mismatch that the Patriots should handle rather easily. If you have them available in this spot, it should be a prime time to use them with confidence.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Above, I said the Patriots are the most obvious selection, but Cincinnati is a close second, as its matchup against Tennessee should come with little resistance based on the matchup.

The Bengals should be able to carry the day here, backed by a very potent offense. Overall, they are averaging over 27 points per game, which ranks fourth best in the league. They are also posting over 345 total yards of offense, 275 of which have come via the passing game.

This is bad news for the Titans, as they are currently allowing nearly 246 passing yards per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league. Tennessee has also struggled on offense, scoring just over 15 points per game, and the Bengals are only allowing 20 points per game.

This is a spot where Cincinnati should come out firing in the passing game and essentially leave Tennessee in the dust. This game has the largest spread on the board for good reason. The Bengals should roll the Titans in this spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

As we get deeper into the season and Survivor pools begin to thin out, I will start including writeups for three possible selections, as I know the number of teams remaining will start to dwindle. I have already used the Jaguars, but maybe many people have not.

This is a matchup the Jaguars have absolutely owned over the years, winning six of the previous eight matchups and five straight at home. Jacksonville has prided itself on a strong defense, allowing just 17 points per game and 72 rushing yards per game.

The Jags offense has also been good, scoring nearly 26 points per game and posting over 347 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Colts have been getting gashed, allowing nearly 26 points per game and over 340 total yards of offense per game.

Also Consider Using

  • Green Bay Packers (vs. Carolina Panthers - Thursday Night Football)

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 8

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers

In full disclosure, I may actually find myself on the Rams this week given the teams I have remaining, but I am going to be nervous with this selection, to say the least. To be fair, the Chargers have been awful this season, based on the stats.

Overall, they are scoring an average of just 15 points per game while averaging just 287 yards of total offense, both of which rank near the bottom of the league. On defense, they are allowing over 25 points per game and 330 total yards per game.

The Rams are banged up without Davante Adams, but have posted over 24 points per game and nearly 400 total yards of offense per game. They have also been stout on defense, allowing just under 24 points per game and 302 yards of total offense.

My biggest concern here is a Jim Harbaugh-coached team coming off a bye. They have had extra time to prepare for the Rams and are desperate for a win. The Rams should win this game on paper, but that is why they play the games, as they say.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

At some point, all of us will have to take a team like the Washington Commanders to win outright, but I am not so sure I want to do it against a division rival, even if the game is being played at home. Washington just has not shown me enough to be able to back it in this spot.

Yes, the Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts, but their defense is allowing under 23 points per game, which ranks respectably in the middle of the pack. That being said, the Eagles do allow over 370 total yards of offense per game, which is not great, to say the least.

Washington has struggled too much on defense to be able to back it here, however. The Commanders are allowing over 28 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. They are also allowing nearly 370 yards of total offense.

On offense, Washington is scoring just 22 points per game and under 340 total yards of offense per game.

Washington will be coming off the bye week, so it will have some added preparation for this one. The Eagles had to play on Monday Night Football, so I can understand getting behind the Commanders here, but it just isn't for me this week.

Also Consider Fading

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Garrett Wilson

Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Questionable for Thursday Night Against Panthers
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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