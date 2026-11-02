👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top Week 9 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, and more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kirk Cousins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Dan's top quarterback Week 9 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 9 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.

Week 8 had some truly impressive quarterback performances. Whether it was Joe Burrow (462 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions) and Cam Ward (304 yards and two touchdowns) dueling it out in a shootout or Kirk Cousins (247 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) putting up another big week, quarterbacks once again produced.

That said, it was also another week of disappointments as well. Lamar Jackson returned and played just one snap before suffering a potential season-ending injury. Jacoby Brissett was also benched, and Daniel Jones may be on his way to that same outcome as well.

Thankfully, we get a small reprieve from bye weeks with just two teams (Pittsburgh and Tennessee) out of action. In this article, I will be focusing on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered).

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Yahoo: 65% rostered

Starting Bo Nix in fantasy has been a losing proposition for most of the 2026 season. Nix has as many games with fewer than 10.0 fantasy points as he does games with over 13.0 fantasy points (four). He has shown the ability to provide league-winning scoring (24.1 points in Week 3 and 30.1 points in Week 7), but those performances are few and far between.

Week 8 started out as another bad week for the Broncos’ offense, but the team found their footing in the second half. That includes Nix, who had single-digit fantasy points in the first two quarters before finishing with 19.2 points by the end of the game thanks to 222 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Nix is a player worth taking a shot on in Week 9 with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the horizon. The Panthers were down their top three cornerbacks going into Thursday’s matchup against the Packers and lost rookie Will Lee in the contest.

The Panthers may get some of that talent back, but their top corners (Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson) are on the injured reserve and will miss this game. If anything can get the Broncos back on track, it could be a matchup against a defense with significant injuries in the secondary.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo: 41% rostered

We won’t know how Sam Darnold’s Week 8 performance will stack up to some of the other names on this list until later tonight, but his performance tonight also doesn’t have much bearing on him being a strong streaming option at quarterback in the coming weeks.

Darnold has struggled to replicate his strong 2025 season in Seattle with a new offensive coordinator, but his connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains undeniable. Darnold has thrown for 535 yards over his last two weeks (284 to Smith-Njigba), but has just one touchdown and three interceptions to show for it.

The veteran quarterback has a friendly matchup tonight against the Bears (that won’t help fantasy managers much), but also has several fantasy-friendly quarterback matchups on the horizon against the Cardinals (Week 9), Raiders (Week 10), Cowboys (Week 13), Giants (Week 14) and Eagles (Week 15).

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo: 20% rostered

From a fantasy perspective, Malik Willis’s performance against the New England Patriots in Week 8 was unremarkable. The veteran quarterback had 14.6 fantasy points, completing 65.6% of his passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also had a season-low one carry for two yards.

Still, it was the third straight game where Willis had at least 14.0 fantasy points and the fifth time he hit that mark this season. More importantly, it was encouraging he was able to produce that fantasy stat line despite a lack of rushing production.

Things will get better for Willis and the Dolphins’ offense starting in Week 9 with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. From there, the Dolphins will face off against the Colts (Week 10), Bills (Week 11), Jets (Week 12), Broncos (Week 13), and Bears (Week 14).

There are several defenses in there that give up plenty of points against quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Yahoo: 56% rostered

There were initially reports that the Raiders could start looking to get 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza a look under center during a four-game losing streak. As the week went on, reporters clarified that the Raiders felt that Cousins’ play wasn’t the source of the team’s issues and that the Raiders were comfortable with him under center until the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

Cousins backed that report up with another stellar performance against the Jets in Week 8, leading the team to their first victory since Week 3. Cousins was efficient as a passer, completing 17 of 22 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding three carries for three yards and a touchdown on the ground.


It was a season-high 27.6 fantasy-point performance for Cousins and the sixth time in seven games where he’s scored at least 20.0 fantasy points. Cousins has thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven games this season and four games with three touchdowns thrown (just one since Week 3).

The veteran quarterback remains a locked-in fantasy starter with the Raiders, even with difficult matchups on the horizon against the 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns in the four weeks leading to the Raiders' Week 13 bye.

 

Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

Yahoo: 9% rostered

J.J. McCarthy led the New York Giants to a 27-21 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7 before heading into the team’s bye week. McCarthy was efficient in the game (20 of 28 passing for 252 yards), but his lack of touchdowns led to a middling 10.1 fantasy point performance.

New York had an opportunity to self-scout their offense during their bye week and find ways to bring out the best in McCarthy with Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, which means we could continue to see growth from the young quarterback.

McCarthy has multi-week fantasy appeal over the next two weeks with matchups against the Eagles and Commanders, but has a very difficult stretch of games after that. He’s worth streaming the next two weeks until we see how the offense looks with him under center.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Yahoo: 6% rostered

Jalen Hurts isn’t expected to return to the field in 2026. That leaves veteran backup Tanner McKee as the team’s starter for the remainder of the season.

By no means should we expect the same fantasy production from McKee that we have become used to from Hurts. McKee isn’t a rusher as a quarterback; he’s navigating through change in the offensive line, and the offense is battling injuries at wide receiver and running back.

However, he can overcome those limitations thanks to a strong run of defenses for fantasy quarterbacks. The Eagles face off against the Giants before their Week 10 bye, and then have fantasy-friendly matchups against the Cowboys in Week 12, Cardinals in Week 13, and Colts in Week 14.

The Eagles pass catchers should continue to get healthy (especially with an upcoming bye week), making McKee an intriguing streaming option at quarterback in the coming weeks.

Gardner Minshew II, Arizona Cardinals

Yahoo: <1% rostered

Jacoby Brissett’s struggles against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense led to his benching in Week 8. Brissett was replaced by Gardner Minshew in the game, and the offense immediately found a spark.

Minshew led the offense to an overtime victory over the Cowboys,  completing 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His 19.5 fantasy points were the seventh most of any quarterback who played on Thursday night or the 1 pm window on Monday.


There’s no reason to believe that Minshew is a long-term starter, as the Cardinals have indicated they want to give 2026 third-round rookie Carson Beck an opportunity this season. But Week 8 showed that he can operate the offense and get Arizona’s primary pass catchers, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, going in the passing attack.

Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo: <1% rostered

Something has to change in Indianapolis. The Colts have already traded left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are expected to be next, though nothing is guaranteed.

Beyond that, Daniel Jones continues to struggle returning from the Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season. Jones has just two games this season with more than 250 passing yards. He has more games with multiple interceptions thrown (2) than games with multiple passing touchdowns (zero). He’s yet to break 14.0 fantasy points in a single week.

At some point, it makes sense for the Colts to see if one of their backup quarterbacks can provide a spark to the offense. Veteran Anthony Richardson won the backup job in training camp and would likely get the first chance.

Richardson has never been good at the NFL level, but he has a big arm and the rushing upside we covet in fantasy football. He’s worth a speculative add now in case the team decides to see if he can salvage a lost season in 2026.

 



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Top DST Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamer
Waiver Wire Express - Week 9 Lightning Round
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joel Embiid

Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Memphis
Yves Missi

to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Trey McBride

has Another Big Game, Still the Overall TE1 in Fantasy
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
James Cook III

Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Joe Burrow

Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Michael Wilson

Dominates Despite Playing Through Broken Ribs
Bhayshul Tuten

Continues Breakout Season with Dominant Week 8 Showing
Emmett Johnson

Plays Massive Role in Receiving Game
Hunter Henry

Ruled Out With Foot Injury Against Dolphins
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Undergo MRI for Suspected Turf Toe
Tee Higgins

Looks Unstoppable in Overtime Victory
Ashton Jeanty

Reduced Workload Was Planned Before Kickoff
Tyler Allgeier

has Career Day Against Cowboys
Brock Bowers

Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Bucky Irving

Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Lamar Jackson

Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Hunter Henry

Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Biggest Week 8 Fantasy Football Busts
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 8
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown