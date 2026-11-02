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Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9 - Mike Washington Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Emmett Johnson

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Seth McGowan - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings

Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.

Eight weeks of the regular season are now complete as you enter the planning process for your Week 9 matchups. You have already been required to navigate a variety of obstacles as you progress through your path toward the fantasy postseason.

That includes injuries, bye weeks, and other unwanted challenges as you construct your rosters. Two teams will have their byes in Week 9, which will fuel the absence of players from Pittsburgh and Tennessee. That creates the need to avoid starting Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, and Tony Pollard. Running backs from 10 additional teams will be on bye in Weeks 10 and 11, which should incentivize you to plan for that impending challenge.

However, this article is designed to help you overcome these issues by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. All backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 9 matchups!

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Upcoming Bye Weeks:

  • Week 9: Pittsburgh, Tennessee
  • Week 10: Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver
  • Week 11: New England, Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 12: No Teams On Bye

 

Top Priorities - Week 9 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires

Top Priorities Team Rostered
Mike Washington Jr. Las Vegas Raiders  27%
Tyler Allgeier Arizona Cardinals 52%
Emmett Johnson  Kansas City Chiefs 19%
Seth McGowan Indianapolis Colts 31%
Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns 17%

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

27% Rostered 

Washington had failed to exceed a 34.8% snap share, or a 45% rush share entering Week 7. However, Washington's workload expanded significantly when Las Vegas visited the Jets.

Klint Kubiak deployed Washington as the Raiders’ primary rusher throughout the matchup, as Washington secured season highs in snap share (63%), rush share (75.8%), attempts (25), and rushing yards (83).

Ashton Jeanty had attained a 69.9% snap share and a 60.9% rush share from Weeks 1-7, and his season low in rush share was 47.1%.

However, Jeanty was relegated to a 37% snap share and a 6.1% rush share in Week 8, as Kubiak utilized Jeanty almost solely as a receiving weapon (13 routes/four targets/64 receiving yards).

It is likely that Kubiak will preserve Washington's role as the Raiders' primary rusher, while Jeanty will largely operate as a pass-catcher.

Washington’s expanded role has combined with his big-play capabilities to launch him among this week’s top priorities from the waiver wire.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

52% Rostered

Allgeier had registered a 50.2% snap share and a 33.7% rush share from Weeks 1-7.

It also appeared that Allgeier’s involvement would be restricted when Arizona traveled to Dallas in Week 8.

Jeremiyah Love was returning from a two-game absence (left ankle), while Bam Knight was primed to function as Arizona’s RB2.

However, Love sustained a right ankle injury, and Knight suffered a concussion. That elevated Allgeier into a massive workload role as Arizona’s lead back (60.3% snap share/40.7% rush share).

He also accumulated a career-high 147 rushing yards and generated a 63-yard rushing touchdown. Allgeier also ran 31 routes, secured all five of his targets, accrued 44 yards, and generated a touchdown as a receiving weapon.

The status of Love and Knight should be monitored in advance of the Cardinals’ Week 9 matchup with Seattle.

However, Allgeier excelled with an extensive workload. That should encourage you to prioritize him as an addition to your roster.

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

19% Rostered 

Johnson remains a high-upside handcuff who has been progressing through his rookie season as the RB2 in Kansas City’s offense.

His numbers have yet to approach standalone value, but he did secure a 19.4% snap share when the Chiefs traveled to Denver in Week 8.

He was limited to one rushing attempt, but he also collected five targets, erupted for a league-high 128 receiving yards, and produced a 73-yard touchdown. He has now run 67 routes, secured 14 of his 16 targets, and has assembled 237 receiving yards since Week 1

Johnson also retains his place among the high-upside handcuffs, due to his placement directly below Kenneth Walker III on the Chiefs’ depth chart.

That positions Johnson to secure a sizable workload as Kansas City’s lead back if Walker is forced to the sideline.

Johnson’s ability to operate effectively as a rusher and receiver also fuels his prospects of approaching RB1 production if that scenario occurs.

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

31% Rostered  

McGowan’s unquestioned role as the RB2 in the Colts’ offense preserves his unobstructed runway toward an extensive workload if Jonathan Taylor is injured or is traded before the November 10 deadline.

McGowan has remained directly below Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart throughout the regular season. D.J. Giddens is the only other back contained on the Colts’ 53-man roster, and Giddens did not register his first touch of the season until Week 8.

McGowan has secured a larger workload during his last three matchups, as his rush share improved from 7.2% in Weeks 1- 3 to 21.7% since Week 4. That includes McGowan’s involvement during Week 7 when he surpassed his previous highs in snap share (33%) and rush share (33.3%),

McGowan also registered a 23,3% snap share and 19.2% rush share when Indianapolis visited Jacksonville in Week 8.

McGowan is an elite handcuff option who is capable of providing RB1 production if he operates as the Colts' lead back role during any of their remaining matchups.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

17% Rostered

Sampson’s workload has been encouraging since he returned to Cleveland’s backfield rotation in Week 7. His usage has also re-established his role as the Browns’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield, while also reaffirming his status as Cleveland’s RB2 behind Quinshon Judkins.

Sampson has secured a 50.8% snap share and a 15.9% rush share since Week 7. He has also generated 52 rushing yards, while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.

Sampson also leads Cleveland’s backfield in all major receiving categories since Week 7, including routes run (49) and targets (11). That includes Sampson numbers when the Browns visited AFC North rival Pittsburgh in Week 8. He also ran 32 routes, secured six of his eight targets, and assembled 62 receiving yards.

Sampson’s promising role would expand even further during any additional absence by Judkins. That has launched Sampson among the top-tier options from this week’s waiver wire.

 

Secondary Options - Week 9 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters

Secondary Options Team Rostered
Kenny Gainwell Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42%
Tank Bigsby Philadelphia Eagles 11%
Samaje Perine  Cincinnati Bengals 22%
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars 26%
Devin Singletary New York Giants 5%
Jonathon Brooks Carolina Panthers 38%

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

42% Rostered 

Gainwell registered an 11.8% rush share from Weeks 1-6, while averaging 3.2 attempts/10.2 rushing yards per game during that sequence.

However, Gainwell’s rush share has improved since Week 7 (37.1%), while he is also averaging 19.5 attempts/114 rushing yards per game.

That includes Gainwell’s numbers when the Buccaneers hosted Atlanta in Week 8. Gainwell operated with a 50% snap share and a season-best 44.8% rush share. He also secured career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (140), while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

Bucky Irving registered a 50% snap share and a 48.2% rush share in Week 8. Irving also led Tampa Bay’s backfield in attempts (27) and rushing yards (170), and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.

Irving remains the Buccaneers’ lead back, but Gainwell's statistical eruption has elevated him as a potential RB3 if you are contending with a roster crisis at running back.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

11% Rostered 

An unwavering succession of health issues at the running back position has fueled continual fluctuations in Philadelphia’s depth chart. That includes the core muscle injury that led to Bigsby’s placement on injured reserve on October 6.

The exact timeline for Bigsby’s return is unclear. However, he could resurface when the Eagles host the Giants in Week 9. He should also reclaim his role as the backup rusher to Saquon Barkley whenever he does re-emerge.

Bigsby operated as the Eagles’ temporary lead back when Barkley was sidelined in Week 4 (hamstring). Bigsby accumulated 55 rushing yards and finished 11th in rush percentage over expected (42.9%), per Next Gen Stats, before he was also sidelined during the contest.

Elijah Mitchell is a potential roster addition after accumulating 15 touches/37 total yards in Week 8. However, Bigsby should surpass Mitchell on the Eagles’ restructured depth chart when Bigsby re-emerges from injured reserve.

Bigsby will also provide you with an effective insurance policy who can deliver RB2 production during any additional absence by Barkley.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

22% Rostered

Perine remains entrenched among the most valuable handcuff options at the position, as he continues to reside directly below Chase Brown on Cincinnati’s depth chart.

It also appeared that Perine might be progressing toward standalone value, due to the trajectory of his rush share from Weeks 2-5 (8.7%/16.7%/20%/45.2%).

However, Perine has been limited to a 28.5% snap share and a 22.6% rush share since the Bengals returned from their Week 6 bye.

That includes Perine’s shares when Cincinnati hosted Tennessee in Week 8 (32.9% snap share/21.0% rush share).

Perine’s involvement inside the red zone remains encouraging, as eight of his 11 carries inside the 20 have been accumulated since Week 5.

Even though Perine is not a viable starting option, he would emerge as a valuable asset if Brown is unavailable during any of the Bengals’ remaining matchups.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

26% Rostered 

Rodriguez’s role in Jacksonville’s backfield rotation remained unchanged when the Jaguars emerged from their Week 7 bye to host Indianapolis in Week 8.

Rodriguez operated in a rotation with Bhayshul Tuten, who functioned as Jacksonville’s unquestioned lead back.

Rodriguez secured a 22.6% snap share and an 18.8% rush share during the matchup. He also generated 41 rushing yards and produced his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Rodriguez has now attained a 29.6% snap share and a 28.8% rush share during the Jaguars' last two matchups. That includes the season-best 40.7% rush share that Rodriguez secured during Week 6.

Rodriguez also accumulated a season-high 55 rushing yards and finished second overall in efficiency (2.91) according to Next Gen Stats.

Rodriguez has not attained standalone value due to the sizable role that Tuten secures on a weekly basis. However, Rodriguez is a viable handcuff option who would operate with an expanded workload if Tuten is forced to the sideline.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants   

5% Rostered 

The erratic deployment of running backs within New York’s offense may become more predictable when the Giants return from their Week 8 bye.

Cam Skattebo secured a 50% rush share during New York's Week 7 matchup with Houston. He also stockpiled a career-high 124 rushing yards and should sustain his role as New York’s lead rusher.

Singletary should operate in a rotation with Skattebo after capitalizing on his 14.7% rush share during the contest.

Singletary averaged a season-high 8.2 yards per attempt, generated a 30-yard rushing touchdown and collected all three of his targets from J.J. McCarthy.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s placement on injured reserve (October 27) and the October 20 release of Najee Harris have reduced the congestion that had previously existed in the Giants’ backfield.

Those factors should combine with Singletary’s versatility to preserve his involvement in New York’s restructured backfield when the Giants travel to Philadelphia in Week 9.

That also provides your incentive for adding Singletary if you are constructing rosters in PPR leagues.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

38% Rostered 

Brooks has remained on injured reserve since September 23, and it is unclear when he will re-emerge in Carolina’s backfield rotation.

However, he was originally projected to remain sidelined for six to eight weeks, and Brooks is now advancing toward a return.

Brooks had secured a 24.6% snap share and a 20.5% rush share in Weeks 1 and 2 before he sustained a core muscle injury during the Panthers’ Week 2 matchup with Atlanta.

Brooks should leapfrog Trevor Etienne, A.J. Dillon, and Anthony Tyus III on the Panthers’ depth chart whenever he does resurface. He will also operate as Carolina’s RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard when that occurs.

Brooks could emerge as an RB3/flex option in your lineups if he maintains his progression toward a return. He would also seize an expanded workload if Hubbard is impacted by injury.

That justifies stashing him this week if you are assembling rosters in deeper leagues.

 

High Upside Handcuffs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Running Backs

High Upside Handcuffs Team Rostered
Kaelon Black San Francisco 49ers 31%
Brian Robinson Jr. Atlanta Falcons 25%
Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears 8%
Tyler Goodson Dallas Cowboys 1%
Sione Vaki Detroit Lions 1%

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers 

31% Rostered

Black has been anchored in this column throughout his rookie season due to his placement directly below Christian McCaffrey on San Francisco’s depth chart.

This preserves Black’s potential to secure a massive workload if McCaffrey is unable to operate as the workhorse in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

That scenario developed when the 49ers traveled to Atlanta in Week 7, after McCaffrey sustained a hamstring injury. Black launched into a temporary lead back role during the contest, before McCaffrey eventually returned.

Black exceeded his previous season highs in snap share (47.0%) and rush share (52.2%) during the matchup and secured his first career touchdown. He also rose to 12th among backs in rush yards over expected, and 13th in efficiency according to Next Gen Stats.

Black will resume his RB2 role when the 49ers host the Raiders in Week 9. He should be rostered in all leagues due to his clear path toward delivering RB1 production if McCaffrey is sidelined.

Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons

25% Rostered  

Robinson has been sidelined during the Falcons' last two matchups due to his hamstring injury.

However, his status as a top-tier handcuff remains unchanged, as he will regain his critical role as Atlanta’s RB2 when he returns.

That will re-establish his proximity to an extensive workload if Bijan Robinson is forced to the sideline.

(Brian) Robinson has demonstrated his ability to perform proficiently in Kevin Stefanski’s offense when he secured a favorable workload from Weeks 2-4.

He operated with a 38.6% snap share/32.4% rush share, finished at RB30/RB21/RB8, and averaged 15.1 points per game during that three-game sequence.

(Brian) Robinson’s involvement decreased in Weeks 5 and 6 (20.2% snap share/23.7% rush share) before he was inactive in Weeks 7 and 8.

However, there should be no hesitation in securing (Brian) Robinson as a valuable insurance policy, as he can deliver RB1 production following his return if (Bijan) Robinson misses time.

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

8% Rostered

Kyle Monangai will remain sidelined for a fourth consecutive game during Chicago’s Week 8 matchup at Seattle, as he contends with turf toe and thumb injuries.

Monangai’s extended absence has provided Johnson with an opportunity to re-enter the fantasy landscape while providing managers with a short-term starting option.

Johnson has secured a 31.6% snap share and a 23.0% rush share since Week 5, while averaging 10 touches per game. He has also averaged 3.0 targets/22.7 receiving yards per game during that span.

That includes the numbers that Johnson assembled when the Bears traveled to Atlanta in Week 6.

Johnson established career highs in attempts (13) and rushing yards (51), while finishing seventh among all backs in rush percentage over expected (46.2%) according to Next Gen Stats.

Johnson is primed to operate in a rotation with D'Andre Swift on Monday Night, and will also retain that role if Monangai is unavailable when the Bears host Tampa Bay in Week 9.

Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys

1% Rostered

Goodson is firmly entrenched in his ongoing role as the Cowboys RB2, even though he has received the same level of attention as other unquestioned handcuffs who remain available on the waiver wire.

However, Goodson operates with no discernible threat to his role as the direct backup to Javonte Williams on the Dallas depth chart.

Goodson has now maintained his current role since Week 3, while operating with a 15.4% snap share and a 17.4% rush share. That includes the season-high results that he attained in Week 7 (20.6% snap share) (26.3% rush share).

Goodson also registered a 27.8% snap share and a 17.9 rush share when the Cowboys hosted Arizona in Week 8.  He also ran 10 routes and secured both of his targets from Dak Prescott.

Goodson’s unchallenged role as the Cowboys’ RB2 preserves his potential to operate with an expanded workload if Williams is unable to function as the Cowboys’ workhorse back. 

Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions

1% Rostered 

Vaki has maintained a consistent presence in this column due to his role as Detroit’s RB2.

Vaki remains adjacent to Jahmyr Gibbs on the Lions’ depth chart. This ensures that Vaki’s usage and output will be restricted while Gibbs operates as Detroit’s workhorse back.

However, Vaki is also positioned to secure a significant role in the Lions’ offense if Gibbs is unable to function as Detroit’s bell cow.

Vaki has registered a 23.5% snap share and a 13.4% rush share since Week 1. That includes his numbers in Week 8, when Vaki operated with a 29.4% snap share.

Vaki also established career highs in rush share (28.2%), attempts (11), and rushing yards (65), which easily exceeded his previous career bests (20.0% rush share/six carries/26 rushing yards).

Vaki remains available in 99% of all leagues and can become a resource in your lineup if Gibbs misses time during any of the Lions’ upcoming matchups.

 

Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider

These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:

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