Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
Each week, it's important to stay on top of the waiver wire, but especially with wide receivers. That's because this is a position where you're most likely to find major value. We've already seen it so far this year with rookies like Omar Cooper Jr. and Germie Bernard.
At the same time, we also have to note how these waiver wire gems can be volatile. We saw it in Week 8, where Cooper was held off the scoresheet after coming off consecutive 100+ yard games. That's why you need to strike when the iron is hot. That means that sometimes you need to chase points to try to find value.
That's where this article comes in. We're going to mix players who had big games in Week 8 with some who can provide value as the season goes along. There are eight wideouts in this article, each rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues. Some of these are recurring names, while others are new to the column. With that in mind, find out my Week 9 waiver wire wide receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 28% rostered
Caleb Douglas is a rookie wideout with a clear path to targets in a wide-open receiver room. We've seen Douglas produce at times this year, including five catches for 94 yards in Week 1 and two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. Douglas had a quieter game in Week 8, catching 4-of-6 targets for 43 yards, but he's still rostered in too few leagues at 28%.
The Dolphins have been playing better football lately, keeping it close in four consecutive games. As Malik Willis continues to get more comfortable in this offense, we could see more opportunities for Douglas to provide some spike weeks.
Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Lions in a game where Miami is likely to be playing from behind. That means more passing volume, giving Douglas more chances to rack up fantasy points.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 26% rostered
At the time I'm writing this article, the Commanders are early in the 1st quarter on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles. But regardless of what Williams ends up doing in this game, he's still a must-add off the wire. He's rostered in too few leagues at 26%.
With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Williams is positioned to be the No. 2 target for the Commanders at worst. Despite their struggles with clock management, Jayden Daniels has still looked good this year.
There's a path to production for the rest of the season. Williams has flashed upside at times this year. He made some key plays against the 49ers on Week 6 Monday Night Football. We also saw a long touchdown negated back in London vs the Colts. To that end, Williams could make a major impact in the second half of the year.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 11% rostered
Adonai Mitchell was a player I came into the season quite high on. He has the perfect blend of athleticism to win contested catches and separation skills to get loose downfield. I also loved the fit with Geno Smith, who could chuck it downfield to him on the perimeter.
Mitchell got off to a strong start, putting up 60+ yards in his first two games. He ended up missing Weeks 3-6 with injury and then put up a goose egg in his return in Week 7.
An incredible 48-yard catch by Adonai Mitchell!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/a7pOlkJn27
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026
But in Week 8, Mitchell showed us all why he has so much upside, hauling in 7-of-9 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown. He's my favorite add on this list, so make sure to make the move this week.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 10% rostered
Travis Hunter is a dual-threat talent whose talent jumps off the screen every time you watch him play wide receiver. While he didn't get a catch in Week 8, that was a game that the Jaguars controlled throughout, winning a blowout.
We saw what Hunter can do in Week 6, when he caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. With Brian Thomas Jr. likely on the move at the trade deadline, that opens up more opportunity for Hunter.
While he's going to be extremely volatile, he's still worth a stash in deeper leagues. This is the kind of game-breaking talent that you want to roster for the stretch run.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 2% rostered
Like teammate Caleb Douglas, fellow rookie Chris Bell is in a great spot for targets, with only Malik Washington as a viable threat. The rookie wideout is coming off a respectable game in the loss against the Patriots, catching 4-of-5 targets for 31 yards. That was his second-highest output for targets all year long.
As with Douglas, you have to like his upcoming matchup against the Lions. While Detroit's defense has looked better lately, they dealt with some injuries in their win vs. the Vikings. Miami could be forced to air it out in a potential shootout, giving Bell more chances to make plays.
This is more of a deep-league stash, but we all know how rookies can make an impact late in the season. It's not a bad idea to pick up Bell to see if he shows some growth as the season progresses.
Jahan Dotson, Atlanta Falcons - 2% rostered
Jahan Dotson is a play where we're just chasing fantasy points. He's quietly put up 50+ yards in four of his last five games. In fact, he's gone over 80 yards in two of his last year. We saw him haul in 2-of-5 targets for 95 yards in the Falcons' loss against the Buccaneers.
While Dotson is an extremely low-floor play, he's a deep threat who can get loose downfield for a touchdown. Exactly what you need if you're in a desperate spot and looking for a dart throw.
Up next is a matchup against the Bengals in a game that could turn into a shootout. If you're wide receiver room is riddled with injuries or if you're dealing with byes, Dotson is worth a dart throw.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans - 2% rostered
Chimere Dike is an underrated second-year wideout who got buried behind Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson after the Titans brought them in this offseason. But with Tate out in Week 8, Dike was thrust into a larger role, where he was able to deliver in a shootout, catching 5-of-6 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Perhaps this performance can earn him more playing time going forward, but it's more likely that he'll be parked back on the bench when Tate is ready to return.
Cam Ward throws a strike to Chimere Dike and the Titans take the lead with 11:29 to play!
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DkE6WkAtqm
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't give him a shot if you're in a deep league. Dike has proven to be able to make an impact when given the chance. Dynasty leaguers should definitely take note as well.
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - 1% rostered
Kyle Williams is a deep threat who got loose downfield against the Dolphins, scoring a 43-yard touchdown. We saw him put up 91 yards and a touchdown earlier in the year against the Raiders as well.
When Williams has been given a chance, he's been able to make plays. With AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs sidelined, the Pats would be wise to keep giving Williams more looks. Simply put, he's a playmaker.
TOUCHDOWN, KW 🏈
📺 CBS https://t.co/AcObsjWt8v
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2026
Like Dike, this is a stash in deeper leagues, but we still have to include him here based on what he did against the Dolphins.
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