Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 9 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 9 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, most of my Tier 1 defenses performed strongly. The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1) scored 21 fantasy points, the Los Angeles Rams (No. 3) scored 11 fantasy points, the New England Patriots (No. 4) scored eight fantasy points, the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5) scored 20 fantasy points, and the Washington Commanders (No. 6) scored 14 fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 9 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. ARI
|95%
|17.5
|1
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at BAL
|85%
|17.5
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|at LAC
|64%
|19
|1
|4
|Detroit Lions
|at MIA
|28%
|20.25
|1
|5
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. CLE
|4%
|20.5
|1
|6
|New York Giants
|at PHI
|3%
|18.5
|1
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. NYJ
|43%
|18.5
1. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. ARI
SEA favored by 10.5, Total ~45.5
The Seattle Seahawks will come in as the No. 1 D/ST for Week 9. This Seahawks defense has been consistent for most of the season and continues to stack up solid performances. This group held the Denver Broncos to only 17 points in Week 6 and held the Kansas City Chiefs to only three offensive points in Week 7.
The Seahawks will now get a favorable matchup against the Cardinals this week. Arizona's offensive line gave up five sacks in last week's overtime win over the Cowboys, and that unit ranks 31st in pass-block win rate. With Seattle ranking second in pass-rush win rate and third in EPA/play, start this D/ST with confidence in Week 9.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST at BAL
JAC favored by 8.5, Total ~43.5
The quarterback injuries to both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) push this Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST to must-start territory in Week 9. Jackson has already been placed on injured reserve, and Huntley is expected to miss extended time with a turf toe injury. That will force the Ravens to start undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano on Thursday night.
Jacksonville's defense will have a prime opportunity in this game against an inexperienced quarterback. Fagnano completed just 48% of his passes while throwing for 91 yards and one interception in his first NFL action. After the Jaguars just recorded four sacks against the Colts last week and will enter this matchup with the fourth-best defensive EPA/play, they should be in all lineups.
RAYUAN LANE III PICK-SIX
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bZN2FaLptY
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
3. Houston Texans D/ST at LAC
HOU favored by 3.5, Total ~41.5
The Houston Texans haven't been as elite defensively this year. They have allowed at least 27 points in three of their last four games and have only forced one turnover over their last two contests. However, fantasy managers can trust this D/ST in a plus matchup against a Chargers offense that hasn't scored a touchdown since October 11.
This Chargers offense is out of sorts right now. Justin Herbert has thrown a league-leading 10 interceptions through eight weeks, Herbert has been sacked 15 times in his last four games played, and the offensive line ranks 30th in pass-block win rate. The pass rush duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter should have a field day on Sunday. Houston's D/ST is a top play this coming weekend.
4. Detroit Lions D/ST at MIA
DET favored by 7, Total ~48.5
The Detroit Lions defense has a clear advantage in this game. The Lions have been one of the best teams at getting to the quarterback, and the Dolphins offensive line has been one of the worst at protecting the quarterback. Detroit will enter this matchup with the third-most sacks (24) and the second-best sack-per-game numbers (3.4) this season.
On the other hand, the Dolphins rank 27th in sacks allowed per game (3.0) and 18th in pass block win rate. Malik Willis has also been sacked multiple times in four straight games, which included being brought down five times in last week's loss to the Patriots. This Lions D/ST has a high fantasy floor against a Miami offense that has scored more than 20 points just twice all season.
5. New Orleans Saints D/ST vs. CLE
NO favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
The New Orleans Saints have definitely had their struggles on the defensive side this year. They allowed over 30 points in three of the first four weeks and had a brutal performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (giving up 45 points). But this group has performed much better over the last few weeks, which included holding the Steelers to only 16 points and recording three sacks.
The Saints D/ST has some potential this week against the Browns. Cleveland has not been able to protect Deshaun Watson at all this season. Watson has been sacked a league-leading 33 times. He has been sacked at least five times in three of his last four games and has been brought down eight times in a game on two different occasions. The Saints' 16th-ranked pass-rush win rate should show up here.
6. New York Giants D/ST vs. PHI
NYG favored by 2.5, Total ~39.5
This Philadelphia Eagles offense has not shown a ton of promise with Tanner McKee under center. The Eagles have scored 14 points (Week 6), 21 points (Week 7), and 10 points (Week 8) in McKee's three starts since Jalen Hurts went down. The Eagles signal-caller has also been sacked 10 times across those three starts. That all makes the Giants D/ST a top play in Week 9.
New York can hold this Eagles offense in check with McKee under center. This group ranks third in pass-rush win rate and around league average in EPA/play. Given that this Giants defense had extra time to prep for this new-look Philadelphia offense, expect a solid performance from this unit. The Eagles could still be missing several offensive players this week as well.
7. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. NYJ
KC favored by 9.5, Total ~46.5
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been a bit inconsistent through the first eight weeks. The Chiefs have allowed at least 27 points on three separate games and have recorded one or fewer sacks in five of their seven contests. But this Chiefs defense will be a strong play in most formats against the New York Jets in Week 9.
NOHL WILLIAMS END ZONE INT AND A BIG RETURN
KCvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/K42foMAhQy
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
Geno Smith has been brought down the second-most times among all quarterbacks and has been sacked multiple times in seven straight contests. Even though the Chiefs have only recorded nine sacks across their seven games, this group has players who can get to the quarterback. George Karlaftis has 18 pressures so far. Smith has also thrown an interception in three consecutive weeks.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Denver Broncos
|at CAR
|89%
|21
|2
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|at NO
|44%
|23
|2
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. NYG
|41%
|21
8. Denver Broncos D/ST at CAR
DEN favored by 2,5, Total ~44.5
The Denver Broncos didn't have their best defensive performance last week against the Chiefs. Still, this group can be trusted as a top-10 unit this week against the Panthers. The Broncos have totaled 15 sacks over the last four weeks, and the Panthers offensive line has given up 11 sacks over the past two weeks. Denver's sixth-ranked pass rush win rate makes this D/ST a solid play in most formats.
9. Cleveland Browns D/ST at NO
NO favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
The Cleveland Browns D/ST will come in the middle of Tier 2 this week against the Saints. Cleveland's defense ranks seventh in passing yards allowed, 10th in sack rate, 11th in pressure rate, ninth in red-zone stop rate, and 10th in pass rush win rate this season. Those metrics should factor into this game against a Saints offense that ranks 27th in pass-block win rate and 22nd in EPA/play.
10. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. NYG
NYG favored by 2.5, Total ~39.5
The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST could be started in some leagues this week. Now there is some risk in starting this unit after the way J.J. McCarthy threw the ball for the Giants in their last game. But he was still sacked three times, and New York hasn't exactly done a good job protecting the quarterback this season. With multiple sacks in three of the last four weeks, this Philadelphia D/ST is a top-10 option.
Jalen Carter and Jonathan Greenard teaming up for the SACK!
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/QB0jrdQCHq
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Chicago Bears
|vs. TB
|28%
|20.5
|3
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. BUF
|92%
|24.75
|3
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|at WSH
|91%
|21.5
11. Chicago Bears D/ST vs. TB
CHI favored by 6.5, Total ~47.5
The Chicago Bears have done a good job getting pressure on defense. They rank second in sack rate, eighth in pressure rate, and ninth in pass-rush win rate to start the season. Since the Bears also rank fourth in rush yards allowed per game, the Buccaneers won't be able to run it 40+ times again. That puts Chicago's D/ST on fantasy radars for this week.
12. Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. BUF
BUF favored by 3, Total ~46.5
The Minnesota Vikings were the hardest defenses to rank in Week 9. After scoring seven fantasy points behind a four-sack day against the Detroit Lions, there is some appeal for this unit this week against the Bills. However, Minnesota is a low-ceiling play against one of the best offenses in the league. Josh Allen has only been sacked five times over the past four weeks, and this offense ranks second in EPA/play.
13. Los Angeles Rams D/ST at WSH
LAR favored by 5.5, Total ~48.5
The Los Angeles Rams finally put together a complete defensive performance last week against the Chargers. They held the Chargers to nine points, tallied two sacks, and forced three turnovers. While the Commanders are a tougher matchup, this D/ST can be used in some 12+ team leagues this week. Jayden Daniels has been sacked 11 times in his last three games played.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|at MIN
|10%
|21.75
|4
|15
|Dallas Cowboys
|at IND
|17%
|23.5
|4
|16
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. LV
|24%
|21
|4
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. HOU
|7%
|22.5
|4
|18
|New England Patriots
|vs. GB
|89%
|22.5
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Bills defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. There is some uncertainty surrounding which quarterback will start for the Vikings this week. Kyler Murray is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue, and if he misses, Carson Wentz would be the next man up.
As for the Cowboys, 49ers, Chargers, and Patriots, these four defenses are really risky to start. The Cowboys haven't done well in plus matchups before. The 49ers will face a Raiders offense that ranks sixth in points per game. The Chargers have only recorded two sacks over their last three games, and the Patriots have a tough matchup against the Packers.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. DEN
|12%
|23.5
|5
|20
|Green Bay Packers
|at NE
|25%
|25
|6
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at ATL
|87%
|24
|6
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. JAC
|43%
|26
|6
|23
|Washington Commanders
|vs. LAR
|46%
|27
|6
|24
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. CIN
|8%
|27.5
|6
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. DET
|1%
|27.75
|6
|26
|New York Jets
|at KC
|18%
|28
|6
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|at SEA
|1%
|28
|6
|28
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at CHI
|22%
|27
|6
|29
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. DAL
|7%
|29
|6
|30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at SF
|14%
|30.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|BYE
|Tennessee Titans
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 9.
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