Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
Selecting the correct FLEX position can be the deciding factor between winning or losing your league matchup. The pesky bye weeks are still here, but only the Titans and Steelers are off this week. Whether you need an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 9 fantasy football FLEX rankings have you covered. In this article, you will find key FLEX options such as Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 9 FLEX Rankings News
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from IR before Monday night's matchup with the Bears and led the backfield in snaps. He played 30 snaps (48%) and finished with 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and two catches on four targets for eight receiving yards. He played more than Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was making his season debut, but neither running back was especially productive in the team's 34-17 home loss to the Bears.
Price has flashed some explosiveness and potential in his limited time this season, and he brings a very high ceiling if he can claim most of the work in Seattle's backfield. The uncertain timeshare does make him a risky play next week against the Cardinals, but he looked healthy in his return and could make an impact going forward.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is a priority waiver wire target heading into Week 9. Some of this week's waiver wire targets are short-term streamers, but Williams actually has fantasy appeal for the remainder of the season. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, leaving Williams as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs. In his first game with the expanded role on Sunday, Williams caught five of seven targets for 54 yards while handling a season-high (and, therefore, career-high) 83% snap share.
The rookie out of Clemson has repeatedly proven to be a reliable target for Jayden Daniels throughout the first half of the season, and his fantasy outlook will only improve in the second half of the year as he handles more volume. He should be treated as a weekly WR3 in PPR leagues, and he'll have additional upside once he gets back in the touchdown column. After all, Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 this year.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough. Meyers was quiet during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He caught two of his three targets for 24 yards in the blowout win. His poor performance may be due to multiple injuries.
It's only the beginning of the week, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday and Wednesday for another update on Meyers.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Having already traded away two team captains, the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts are essentially looking at a cultural reset, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that wide receiver Josh Downs could be one of the next players on the move ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. Schefter reports that the Colts have asked for a third-round pick for the fourth-year receiver but could settle for a fourth-rounder before the deadline.
Downs leads the Colts with 330 yards on 30 receptions and found the end zone for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars. A breakout candidate who has yet to find his footing as part of a struggling offense, a change of scenery could help restore fantasy value to a player who currently ranks as the WR41 through eight games.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka:
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