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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 9 Early Updates

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

Selecting the correct FLEX position can be the deciding factor between winning or losing your league matchup. The pesky bye weeks are still here, but only the Titans and Steelers are off this week. Whether you need an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 9 fantasy football FLEX rankings have you covered. In this article, you will find key FLEX options such as Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 Bijan Robinson RB
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Puka Nacua WR
7 Javonte Williams RB
8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 CeeDee Lamb WR
10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
11 Kyren Williams RB
12 Bucky Irving RB
13 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 Bhayshul Tuten RB
15 D'Andre Swift RB
16 Malik Nabers WR
17 Brock Bowers TE
18 Jonah Coleman RB
19 Chase Brown RB
20 Chris Olave WR
21 Drake London WR
22 Tee Higgins WR
23 Justin Jefferson WR
24 Mike Evans WR
25 Luther Burden III WR
26 James Cook III RB
27 Josh Jacobs RB
28 Nico Collins WR
29 Saquon Barkley RB
30 George Kittle TE
31 Christian Watson WR
32 Parker Washington WR
33 Jonathan Taylor RB
34 Ollie Gordon II RB
35 Matthew Golden WR
36 Rashee Rice WR
37 Garrett Wilson WR
38 Jameson Williams WR
39 Isaiah Likely TE
40 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
41 George Pickens WR
42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
43 Sam LaPorta TE
44 Quinshon Judkins RB
45 Colston Loveland TE
46 Cam Skattebo RB
47 DJ Moore WR
48 Derrick Henry RB
49 Stefon Diggs WR
50 Jalen Coker WR
51 Ashton Jeanty RB
52 Trey McBride TE
53 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
54 Jaylen Waddle WR
55 Malik Washington WR
56 Rachaad White RB
57 Blake Corum RB
58 Michael Wilson WR
59 Zay Flowers WR
60 Braelon Allen RB
61 Ladd McConkey WR
62 Zach Charbonnet RB
63 Tre Tucker WR
64 David Montgomery RB
65 Tucker Kraft TE
66 Caleb Douglas WR
67 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
68 Tyler Allgeier RB
69 Keenan Allen WR
70 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
71 Mike Washington Jr. RB
72 Woody Marks RB
73 Tyler Warren TE
74 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
75 Denzel Boston WR
76 Omarion Hampton RB
77 Rome Odunze WR
78 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
79 T.J. Hockenson TE
80 Josh Downs WR
81 Emeka Egbuka WR
82 Jordan Mason RB
83 Travis Kelce TE
84 KC Concepcion WR
85 Dallas Goedert TE
86 Mike Gesicki TE
87 Dylan Sampson RB
88 Brenton Strange TE
89 Dalton Kincaid TE
90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
91 Jakobi Meyers WR
92 Greg Dulcich TE
93 Ryan Flournoy WR
94 Jordan Addison WR
95 Hunter Henry TE
96 Chig Okonkwo TE
97 Kyle Monangai RB
98 Tyler Higbee TE
99 Breece Hall RB
100 Xavier Worthy WR
101 A.J. Brown WR
102 DeVonta Smith WR
103 Juwan Johnson TE
104 Jordyn Tyson WR
105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
106 Devin Singletary RB
107 DeMario Douglas WR
108 Dalton Schultz TE
109 Khalil Shakir WR
110 J.K. Dobbins RB
111 Kenneth Gainwell RB
112 Antonio Williams WR
113 Devaughn Vele WR
114 AJ Barner TE
115 Cooper Kupp WR
116 Kaelon Black RB
117 Michael Mayer TE
118 Cade Otton TE
119 Quentin Johnston WR
120 Jadarian Price RB
121 Kimani Vidal RB
122 Mason Taylor TE
123 Eli Raridon TE
124 Chris Bell WR
125 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
126 Emmett Johnson RB
127 Samaje Perine RB
128 Austin Ekeler RB
129 Darren Waller TE
130 Courtland Sutton WR
131 Justice Hill RB
132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
133 Elijah Mitchell RB
134 Keon Coleman WR
135 Kalif Raymond WR
136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
137 TreVeyon Henderson RB
138 Alvin Kamara RB
139 Adonai Mitchell WR
140 Terrance Ferguson TE
141 Treylon Burks WR
142 Keaton Mitchell RB
143 Seth McGowan RB
144 Tyler Goodson RB
145 Mark Andrews TE
146 Bam Knight RB
147 Malachi Fields WR
148 Noah Fant TE
149 Ty Johnson RB
150 Evan Engram TE
151 Colby Parkinson TE
152 Jahan Dotson WR
153 Dontayvion Wicks WR
154 Konata Mumpfield WR
155 Oronde Gadsden II TE
156 Savion Williams WR
157 Tre Harris WR
158 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
159 Makai Lemon WR
160 Isaac TeSlaa WR
161 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
162 Jaylen Wright RB
163 Xavier Hutchinson WR
164 Reggie Virgil WR
165 Tory Horton WR
166 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
167 Corey Kiner RB
168 Davis Allen TE
169 Rashod Bateman WR
170 Laquon Treadwell WR
171 Kyle Williams WR
172 Efton Chism III WR
173 Tank Dell WR
174 Dohnte Meyers WR
175 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
176 Tommy Tremble TE
177 Kendre Miller RB
178 Noah Gray TE
179 Charlie Kolar TE
180 Ted Hurst WR
181 Josh Cameron WR
182 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
183 Elijah Higgins TE
184 Devin Duvernay WR
185 Jerry Jeudy WR
186 Darius Cooper WR
187 Tez Johnson WR
188 Jake Ferguson TE
189 Kenyon Sadiq TE
190 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
191 Sione Vaki RB
192 Drew Sample TE
193 Theo Johnson TE
194 Foster Moreau TE
195 Travis Hunter WR
196 Jack Bech WR
197 Christian Kirk WR
198 Simi Fehoko WR
199 Kayshon Boutte WR
200 Jauan Jennings WR

 

Week 9 FLEX Rankings News

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from IR before Monday night's matchup with the Bears and led the backfield in snaps. He played 30 snaps (48%) and finished with 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and two catches on four targets for eight receiving yards. He played more than Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was making his season debut, but neither running back was especially productive in the team's 34-17 home loss to the Bears.

Price has flashed some explosiveness and potential in his limited time this season, and he brings a very high ceiling if he can claim most of the work in Seattle's backfield. The uncertain timeshare does make him a risky play next week against the Cardinals, but he looked healthy in his return and could make an impact going forward.

 

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is a priority waiver wire target heading into Week 9. Some of this week's waiver wire targets are short-term streamers, but Williams actually has fantasy appeal for the remainder of the season. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, leaving Williams as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs. In his first game with the expanded role on Sunday, Williams caught five of seven targets for 54 yards while handling a season-high (and, therefore, career-high) 83% snap share.

The rookie out of Clemson has repeatedly proven to be a reliable target for Jayden Daniels throughout the first half of the season, and his fantasy outlook will only improve in the second half of the year as he handles more volume. He should be treated as a weekly WR3 in PPR leagues, and he'll have additional upside once he gets back in the touchdown column. After all, Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 this year.

 

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough. Meyers was quiet during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He caught two of his three targets for 24 yards in the blowout win. His poor performance may be due to multiple injuries.

It's only the beginning of the week, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday and Wednesday for another update on Meyers.

 

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Having already traded away two team captains, the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts are essentially looking at a cultural reset, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that wide receiver Josh Downs could be one of the next players on the move ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. Schefter reports that the Colts have asked for a third-round pick for the fourth-year receiver but could settle for a fourth-rounder before the deadline.

Downs leads the Colts with 330 yards on 30 receptions and found the end zone for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars. A breakout candidate who has yet to find his footing as part of a struggling offense, a change of scenery could help restore fantasy value to a player who currently ranks as the WR41 through eight games.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Josh Downs, KC Concepcion Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Xavier Worthy, Devin Singletary, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Chig Okonkwo, and Emeka Egbuka:

Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Omarion Hampton
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Gesicki
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Dylan Sampson
KC Concepcion
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Allgeier
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Greg Dulcich
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Ryan Flournoy
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Chig Okonkwo
KC Concepcion
vs
Woody Marks
KC Concepcion
vs
Devin DuVernay
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Mason
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Kelce
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brenton Strange
Dylan Sampson
vs
KC Concepcion
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Josh Downs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Addison
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rome Odunze
Dylan Sampson
vs
Hunter Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denzel Boston
Dylan Sampson
vs
Breece Hall
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Mason
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Kelce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Downs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
AJ Barner
Antonio Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Cade Otton
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Antonio Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Antonio Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Mason Taylor
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Austin Ekeler
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Xavier Worthy
vs
Breece Hall
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devin Singletary
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devin Singletary
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devin Singletary
vs
Demario Douglas
Devin Singletary
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devin Singletary
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
vs
A.J. Brown
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devin Singletary
vs
Antonio Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Devonta Smith
Devin Singletary
vs
Michael Mayer
Devin Singletary
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devin Singletary
vs
AJ Barner
Devin Singletary
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devin Singletary
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devin Singletary
vs
Cade Otton
Devin Singletary
vs
Breece Hall
Devin Singletary
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devin Singletary
vs
Kimani Vidal
Devin Singletary
vs
Hunter Henry
Devin Singletary
vs
Kaelon Black
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Addison
Devin Singletary
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Mason Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Bell
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jadarian Price
vs
Cade Otton
Jadarian Price
vs
Eli Raridon
Jadarian Price
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jadarian Price
vs
Samaje Perine
Jadarian Price
vs
AJ Barner
Jadarian Price
vs
Darren Waller
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Mayer
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Antonio Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Justice Hill
Jadarian Price
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jadarian Price
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jadarian Price
vs
Demario Douglas
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Devin Singletary
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Treylon Burks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Evan Engram
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Goodson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Eli Raridon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bam Knight
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Kaelon Black
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
Mason Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Cade Otton
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kaelon Black
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Chase Brown
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Mayer
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Devin Singletary
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Kimani Vidal
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Mayer
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Austin Ekeler
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Higbee
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Higbee
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jauan Jennings
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devonta Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
A.J. Brown
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordan Addison
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Breece Hall
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordan Mason
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devonta Smith
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
A.J. Brown
Chig Okonkwo
vs
KC Concepcion
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Hunter
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Mason
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Greg Dulcich
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Cameron

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Trevor Rogers

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Max Christie

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Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

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Derrick Jones Jr.

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George Pickens

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William Contreras

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Max Strus

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Tarik Skubal

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Cleared to Play Monday
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Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

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Jadarian Price

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Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

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Braden Smith

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Matthew Stafford

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Evan Rodrigues

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Dawson Mercer

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A.J. Greer

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Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

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Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
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Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

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Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

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David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Lamar Jackson

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Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

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Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

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Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

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Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

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Drew Rasmussen

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Matthew Wood

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Shane Wright

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Kailer Yamamoto

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Nick Martinez

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Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

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Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

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Jacob Misiorowski

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Matthieu Pavon

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Andrew Novak

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Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
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