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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 9

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Brian Robinson Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings, Running Back Sleepers

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 9 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, and more.

Welcome RotoBallers! Another slate of NFL action is in the books, and we have officially passed the halfway point of the season. Managers now have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to make a run at the championship.

Below, we will look at four upside stashes managers should consider picking up ahead of Week 9 who could provide sneaky value down the stretch.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL

5% Rostered

The first name we will discuss is one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. While Javonte Williams has dominated the snap share, Goodson has taken over the RB2 role, putting him on the fantasy football radar. Following Emari Demcardo's release, Goodson has been the only other RB on the roster to log an offensive snap.

While Goodson has averaged a modest 3.1 YPC over his last two games, he would take on a massive role if Williams is out. Since Week 3, Williams has averaged 18.3 attempts per game, suggesting Goodson would take on a near three-down role if he moved up to the top spot on the depth chart. There are few handcuff running backs in fantasy football that would have a clear path to a three-down role if their starter suffers an injury.

 

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL

25% Rostered

The other handcuff has been dropped in many leagues after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury. While there is no guarantee he returns in Week 9, Robinson would immediately carry elite handcuff value when he's cleared to play. Bijan Robinson has dominated the snap share in Atlanta as expected, but Robinson has performed well in his limited opportunities.

In Weeks 2 through 4, Robinson averaged 4.7 YPC and took four carries with the 10-yard line. However, unlike Goodson, Robinson has a path to seeing some low-end standalone value when he's active, which gives him slightly more value than most traditional handcuffs.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF

20% Rostered

Our next option to monitor is an IR stash candidate. Stribling has not stepped on the field since he suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 1. However, at the time, the 49ers left the door open for a late-season return, and the rookie is currently on pace to meet that return date. On Monday, reports suggest Stribling is now walking without crutches and remains on track to return in December.

In training camp, Stribling saw his fantasy stock rise, and with many of San Francisco's top pass-catching targets struggling to stay healthy, like Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans, there's a path for him to be a legitimate every-down option for the fantasy playoffs. For now, he is only worth stashing in leagues with IR spots, but he could be a viable option late in the season.

 

Tank Dell, WR, HOU

15% Rostered

Tank Dell and the Houston Texans are coming off a Week 8 bye, but the young wideout could slide into a major role this weekend. Dell made his long-awaited return to the NFL in Week 7. In his season debut, Dell had just one reception, but immediately flashed his potential, totaling 43 yards on it.

While managers should not expect him to return to his rookie season form, where he found the back of the endzone seven times in just 11 games, Dell could be deployed as Houston's WR3 for much of the second half. With Jaylin Noel (toe) joining Jayden Higgins (knee) on the IR with a season-ending injury, Dell only has to compete alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. for the No. 2/No. 3 role.

Those in three-WR formats should view Dell as a pretty pickup.

Read more player news and updates for Week 9

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 9?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
2 Tyler Allgeier RB 52 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 65 Add in All Leagues
4 Mike Washington Jr. RB 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Brenton Strange TE 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Seth McGowan RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 MarShawn Lloyd RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Devin Singletary RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Keenan Allen WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Devaughn Vele WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Makai Lemon WR 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Keon Coleman WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 DeMario Douglas WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Ryan Flournoy WR 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Malik Washington WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dylan Sampson RB 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Mike Gesicki TE 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Greg Dulcich TE 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jonathon Brooks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kimani Vidal RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Tyler Higbee TE 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Keaton Mitchell RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Roschon Johnson RB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jalen Nailor WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Corey Kiner RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jahan Dotson WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 24 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Devin Duvernay WR 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Kenyon Sadiq TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Konata Mumpfield WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Tyreek Hill WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 J.J. McCarthy QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 27 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Tyler Huntley QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Gardner Minshew II QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Houston Texans DST 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Detroit Lions DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Chicago Bears DST 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 New Orleans Saints DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell:

Tank Dell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tank Dell
vs
Darius Cooper
Tank Dell
vs
Samaje Perine
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tank Dell
vs
Efton Chism III
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Dell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tank Dell
vs
Travis Hunter
Tank Dell
vs
Eli Raridon
Tank Dell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
James Conner
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Dell
vs
Sione Vaki
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tre' Harris
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Treylon Burks
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tank Dell
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tank Dell
vs
Makai Lemon
Tank Dell
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tank Dell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Dell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tank Dell
vs
Simi Fehoko
Tank Dell
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tank Dell
vs
Tutu Atwell
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tank Dell
vs
Seth McGowan
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Tyreek Hill
Tank Dell
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Willis
Tank Dell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Sam Darnold
Tank Dell
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Dell
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tank Dell
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Tank Dell
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tank Dell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Dell
vs
Geno Smith
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tank Dell
vs
Daniel Jones
Tank Dell
vs
Tanner McKee
Tank Dell
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tank Dell
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tank Dell
vs
Houston Texans
Tank Dell
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tank Dell
vs
Detroit Lions
Tank Dell
vs
Chicago Bears
Tank Dell
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tank Dell
vs
New York Giants
Tank Dell
vs
New Orleans Saints

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 9?


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Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
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