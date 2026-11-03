Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 9 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, and more.
Welcome RotoBallers! Another slate of NFL action is in the books, and we have officially passed the halfway point of the season. Managers now have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to make a run at the championship.
Below, we will look at four upside stashes managers should consider picking up ahead of Week 9 who could provide sneaky value down the stretch.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL
5% Rostered
The first name we will discuss is one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. While Javonte Williams has dominated the snap share, Goodson has taken over the RB2 role, putting him on the fantasy football radar. Following Emari Demcardo's release, Goodson has been the only other RB on the roster to log an offensive snap.
While Goodson has averaged a modest 3.1 YPC over his last two games, he would take on a massive role if Williams is out. Since Week 3, Williams has averaged 18.3 attempts per game, suggesting Goodson would take on a near three-down role if he moved up to the top spot on the depth chart. There are few handcuff running backs in fantasy football that would have a clear path to a three-down role if their starter suffers an injury.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL
25% Rostered
The other handcuff has been dropped in many leagues after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury. While there is no guarantee he returns in Week 9, Robinson would immediately carry elite handcuff value when he's cleared to play. Bijan Robinson has dominated the snap share in Atlanta as expected, but Robinson has performed well in his limited opportunities.
In Weeks 2 through 4, Robinson averaged 4.7 YPC and took four carries with the 10-yard line. However, unlike Goodson, Robinson has a path to seeing some low-end standalone value when he's active, which gives him slightly more value than most traditional handcuffs.
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF
20% Rostered
Our next option to monitor is an IR stash candidate. Stribling has not stepped on the field since he suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 1. However, at the time, the 49ers left the door open for a late-season return, and the rookie is currently on pace to meet that return date. On Monday, reports suggest Stribling is now walking without crutches and remains on track to return in December.
In training camp, Stribling saw his fantasy stock rise, and with many of San Francisco's top pass-catching targets struggling to stay healthy, like Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans, there's a path for him to be a legitimate every-down option for the fantasy playoffs. For now, he is only worth stashing in leagues with IR spots, but he could be a viable option late in the season.
Tank Dell, WR, HOU
15% Rostered
Tank Dell and the Houston Texans are coming off a Week 8 bye, but the young wideout could slide into a major role this weekend. Dell made his long-awaited return to the NFL in Week 7. In his season debut, Dell had just one reception, but immediately flashed his potential, totaling 43 yards on it.
Tank Dell gets his first catch back ❤️
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vgbBdB8eD5
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
While managers should not expect him to return to his rookie season form, where he found the back of the endzone seven times in just 11 games, Dell could be deployed as Houston's WR3 for much of the second half. With Jaylin Noel (toe) joining Jayden Higgins (knee) on the IR with a season-ending injury, Dell only has to compete alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. for the No. 2/No. 3 role.
Those in three-WR formats should view Dell as a pretty pickup.
Read more player news and updates for Week 9
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Sione Vaki, DET
- Samaje Perine, CIN
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 9?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|19
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Malik Washington
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|64
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Malik Willis
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|27
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Geno Smith
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Houston Texans
|DST
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Giants
|DST
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Brian Robinson Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, Tyler Goodson, Tank Dell:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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