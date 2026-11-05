Fantasy football Week 9 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from top-accuracy industry ranker Nick Mariano. Read his 2026 fantasy football rankings and Week 9 analysis.
It's time for another eventful week of fantasy football, and with just two teams on a bye, hopefully, you have most of your starting lineup available in Week 9! Either way, there are always tough start-sit calls to sort through. Let us help with our Week 9 overall rankings for fantasy football. Where do key Week 9 trending names like Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., and George Pickens stand for Week 9? Dive in below to find out.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), one of the most accurate industry rankers over the past few years. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|11
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|14
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|2
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|2
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|18
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|19
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|20
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|3
|21
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|22
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|23
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|24
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|25
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|26
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|27
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|28
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|29
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|30
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|31
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|32
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|4
|33
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|34
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|35
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|4
|36
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|37
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|39
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|40
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|41
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|42
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|43
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|44
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|45
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|46
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|47
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|5
|48
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|49
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|50
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|5
|51
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|52
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|53
|Malik Washington
|WR
|6
|54
|Rachaad White
|RB
|6
|55
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|56
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|57
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|6
|58
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|59
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|6
|60
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|6
|61
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|62
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|6
|63
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|64
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|65
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|7
|66
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|67
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|68
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|7
|69
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|70
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|71
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|7
|72
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|73
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|74
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|7
|75
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|76
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|77
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|78
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|7
|79
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|80
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|81
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|82
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|84
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|85
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|86
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|87
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|88
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|89
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|90
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|91
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|92
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|93
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|8
|94
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|95
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|96
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|97
|Breece Hall
|RB
|8
|98
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|99
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|100
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|8
|101
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|102
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|103
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|104
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|9
|105
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|106
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|9
|107
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|108
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|9
|109
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|9
|110
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|111
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|112
|Mike Evans
|WR
|9
|113
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|9
|114
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|115
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|116
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|117
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|9
|118
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|119
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|120
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|121
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|122
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|123
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|124
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|10
|125
|Chris Bell
|WR
|10
|126
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|127
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|10
|128
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|10
|129
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|130
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|131
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|132
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|133
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|134
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|135
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|10
|136
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|137
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|138
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|139
|Bam Knight
|RB
|10
|140
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|141
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|10
|142
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|143
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|144
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|11
|145
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|11
|146
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|147
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|148
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|149
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|150
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|11
|151
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|11
|152
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|153
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|154
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|155
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|156
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|157
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|11
|158
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|159
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|160
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|11
|161
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|11
|162
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|163
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|164
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|165
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|166
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|11
|167
|Tory Horton
|WR
|11
|168
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|169
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|170
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|171
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|172
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|12
|173
|Davis Allen
|TE
|12
|174
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|175
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|176
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|177
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|12
|178
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|179
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|180
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|181
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|182
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|183
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|184
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|185
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|186
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|187
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|12
|188
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|12
|189
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|190
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|191
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|192
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|12
|193
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|194
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|195
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|196
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|12
|197
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|198
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|199
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|200
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|201
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|202
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|203
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|13
|204
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|13
|205
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|13
|206
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|13
|207
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|13
|208
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|13
|209
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|210
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|211
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|212
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|13
|213
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|214
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|215
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|216
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|217
|George Holani
|RB
|13
|218
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|13
|219
|Sam Roush
|TE
|13
|220
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|221
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|13
|222
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|13
|223
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|13
|224
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|225
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|13
|226
|Tai Felton
|WR
|13
|227
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|228
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|229
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|230
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|231
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|232
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|233
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|234
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|235
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|14
|236
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|237
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|238
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|239
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|240
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|241
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|242
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|14
|243
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|244
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|14
|245
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|246
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|247
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|248
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|249
|Colbie Young
|WR
|14
|250
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|14
|251
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|252
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|253
|Bo Melton
|WR
|14
|254
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|255
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|256
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|257
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|258
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|259
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|260
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|261
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|262
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|263
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|15
|264
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|265
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|266
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|267
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|268
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|15
|269
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|270
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|271
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|15
|272
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|273
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|274
|James Mitchell
|TE
|15
|275
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|276
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|277
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|278
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|15
|279
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|280
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|281
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|282
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|283
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|284
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|285
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|286
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|287
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|288
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|289
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|290
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|291
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|292
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|293
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|294
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|295
|Malik Willis
|QB
|15
|296
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|297
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|298
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|299
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|300
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|301
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|302
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|16
|303
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|304
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|305
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|16
|306
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|16
|309
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|16
|312
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|17
|313
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|314
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|315
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|316
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|317
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|319
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|321
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|322
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|323
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|324
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|325
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|326
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|327
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|328
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|329
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|330
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|331
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|332
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|333
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|336
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|337
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|338
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|341
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|342
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|343
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|344
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|345
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|346
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|347
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|348
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|351
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|352
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|353
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|354
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|357
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|358
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|359
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|360
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|361
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|362
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|363
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|364
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|366
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|367
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|368
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|18
|369
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|370
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|371
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|372
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Running Back Rankings
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|5
|Javonte Williams
|6
|Kyren Williams
|7
|Bucky Irving
|8
|Chuba Hubbard
|9
|Bhayshul Tuten
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|11
|Jonah Coleman
|12
|Chase Brown
|13
|James Cook III
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|17
|Ollie Gordon II
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|20
|Derrick Henry
|21
|Ashton Jeanty
|22
|Rachaad White
|23
|Blake Corum
|24
|Braelon Allen
|25
|Zach Charbonnet
|26
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|27
|Tyler Allgeier
|28
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|29
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|30
|Mike Washington Jr.
|31
|Woody Marks
|32
|Jadarian Price
|33
|Devin Singletary
|34
|Omarion Hampton
|35
|Jordan Mason
|36
|Dylan Sampson
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|38
|Breece Hall
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|40
|J.K. Dobbins
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|42
|David Montgomery
|43
|Kaelon Black
|44
|Kimani Vidal
|45
|Emmett Johnson
|46
|Samaje Perine
|47
|Austin Ekeler
|48
|Justice Hill
|49
|Alvin Kamara
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|51
|Elijah Mitchell
|52
|MarShawn Lloyd
|53
|TreVeyon Henderson
|54
|Bam Knight
|55
|Keaton Mitchell
|56
|Seth McGowan
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|58
|Ty Johnson
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|60
|Corey Kiner
|61
|Kendre Miller
|62
|Sione Vaki
|63
|Roschon Johnson
|64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|65
|Emanuel Wilson
|66
|Jaydon Blue
|67
|George Holani
|68
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|69
|Trevor Etienne
|70
|Kaytron Allen
|71
|Sean Tucker
|72
|CJ Donaldson
|73
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|74
|Ray Davis
|75
|Ameer Abdullah
|76
|Dylan Laube
|77
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|79
|DeeJay Dallas
|80
|Dare Ogunbowale
Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|2
|Puka Nacua
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|6
|Malik Nabers
|7
|Chris Olave
|8
|Drake London
|9
|Tee Higgins
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|11
|Mike Evans
|12
|Luther Burden III
|13
|Nico Collins
|14
|Christian Watson
|15
|Parker Washington
|16
|Matthew Golden
|17
|Rashee Rice
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|19
|Jameson Williams
|20
|George Pickens
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|22
|DJ Moore
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|24
|Jalen Coker
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|26
|Malik Washington
|27
|Michael Wilson
|28
|Ladd McConkey
|29
|Tre Tucker
|30
|Caleb Douglas
|31
|Keenan Allen
|32
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|33
|Denzel Boston
|34
|Rome Odunze
|35
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|36
|Zay Flowers
|37
|Josh Downs
|38
|Emeka Egbuka
|39
|KC Concepcion
|40
|Ryan Flournoy
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|42
|Jordan Addison
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|44
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|45
|Antonio Williams
|46
|DeMario Douglas
|47
|Makai Lemon
|48
|A.J. Brown
|49
|Jordyn Tyson
|50
|Khalil Shakir
|51
|Devaughn Vele
|52
|Cooper Kupp
|53
|Quentin Johnston
|54
|Chris Bell
|55
|Courtland Sutton
|56
|Adonai Mitchell
|57
|Keon Coleman
|58
|Kalif Raymond
|59
|Treylon Burks
|60
|Malachi Fields
|61
|Kyle Williams
|62
|Efton Chism III
|63
|Jahan Dotson
|64
|Savion Williams
|65
|Tre Harris
|66
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|67
|Isaac TeSlaa
|68
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|69
|Demarcus Robinson
|70
|Xavier Hutchinson
|71
|Darius Cooper
|72
|DeVonta Smith
|73
|Konata Mumpfield
|74
|Reggie Virgil
|75
|Tory Horton
|76
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|77
|Rashod Bateman
|78
|Laquon Treadwell
|79
|Tank Dell
|80
|Dohnte Meyers
|81
|Dontayvion Wicks
|82
|Ted Hurst
|83
|Josh Cameron
|84
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|85
|Devin Duvernay
|86
|Jerry Jeudy
|87
|Tez Johnson
|88
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|89
|Travis Hunter
|90
|Jack Bech
|91
|Christian Kirk
|92
|Pat Bryant
|93
|Simi Fehoko
|94
|Kayshon Boutte
|95
|Jauan Jennings
|96
|Darnell Mooney
|97
|Jalen Nailor
|98
|Jordan Whittington
|99
|Brandin Cooks
|100
|Dyami Brown
|101
|Tutu Atwell
|102
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|103
|Zavion Thomas
|104
|Isaiah Williams
|105
|Tai Felton
|106
|Cyrus Allen
|107
|Jonathan Mingo
|108
|Cody White
|109
|Jordan Watkins
|110
|Jalen Royals
|111
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|112
|Xavier Legette
|113
|Isaiah Bond
|114
|John Metchie III
|115
|Colbie Young
|116
|Marquise Brown
|117
|Bo Melton
|118
|Jahdae Walker
|119
|Bryce Lance
|120
|Jalen Tolbert
|121
|Troy Franklin
|122
|Charlie Jones
|123
|Van Jefferson
|124
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|125
|Devontez Walker
|126
|Brycen Tremayne
|127
|Deion Burks
Week 9 Tight End Rankings
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|1
|Brock Bowers
|2
|George Kittle
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|4
|Colston Loveland
|5
|Trey McBride
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|9
|Tyler Warren
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|11
|Travis Kelce
|12
|Dallas Goedert
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|14
|Brenton Strange
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|16
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|17
|Greg Dulcich
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|19
|Tyler Higbee
|20
|Juwan Johnson
|21
|Eli Raridon
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|23
|AJ Barner
|24
|Michael Mayer
|25
|Hunter Henry
|26
|Cade Otton
|27
|Mason Taylor
|28
|Darren Waller
|29
|Terrance Ferguson
|30
|Mark Andrews
|31
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|32
|Oronde Gadsden II
|33
|Noah Fant
|34
|Evan Engram
|35
|Colby Parkinson
|36
|Davis Allen
|37
|Tommy Tremble
|38
|Noah Gray
|39
|Charlie Kolar
|40
|Elijah Higgins
|41
|Jake Ferguson
|42
|Kenyon Sadiq
|43
|Drew Sample
|44
|Theo Johnson
|45
|Foster Moreau
|46
|Dawson Knox
|47
|Austin Hooper
|48
|Sam Roush
|49
|Gavin Bartholomew
|50
|Will Kacmarek
|51
|Nate Boerkircher
|52
|Eric Saubert
|53
|Nate Adkins
|54
|Luke Farrell
|55
|Mitchell Evans
|56
|Adam Trautman
|57
|Blake Whiteheart
|58
|Josh Cuevas
|59
|John Bates
|60
|Brock Wright
|61
|Luke Schoonmaker
|62
|Oscar Delp
|63
|Jeremy Ruckert
|64
|Tanner Koziol
|65
|Mo Alie-Cox
|66
|Cade Stover
|67
|Eli Stowers
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|69
|Johnny Mundt
|70
|James Mitchell
|71
|Matthew Hibner
|72
|Jackson Hawes
|73
|Jake Briningstool
|74
|Charlie Woerner
|75
|Drew Ogletree
Week 9 Quarterback Rankings
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|1
|Joe Burrow
|2
|Josh Allen
|3
|Brock Purdy
|4
|Dak Prescott
|5
|Drake Maye
|6
|Jared Goff
|7
|Caleb Williams
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|9
|Jayden Daniels
|10
|Patrick Mahomes II
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|12
|Jordan Love
|13
|Malik Willis
|14
|Tyler Shough
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|16
|C.J. Stroud
|17
|Bo Nix
|18
|J.J. McCarthy
|19
|Drew Lock
|20
|Carson Wentz
|21
|Bryce Young
|22
|Michael Penix Jr.
|23
|Joe Milton III
|24
|Baker Mayfield
|25
|Justin Herbert
|26
|Shedeur Sanders
|27
|Daniel Jones
|28
|Geno Smith
|29
|Gardner Minshew II
|30
|Joe Fagnano
Week 9 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has hovered around 20 fantasy points in each game this season, and that should continue in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former top pick has been consistent this season, only producing two down weeks, one against the Denver Broncos and the other against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens defense has been solid at best this season, ranking 18th against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed.
The only concern for the Jacksonville offense heading into this Thursday night matchup is the potential lack of running game with a banged-up Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano this week, meaning potentially better field position for the offense throughout the night. With all those factors, fantasy managers should have no hesitation starting Lawrence in Week 9.
Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday following a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and that the players' statuses are estimated. Lock is expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, with Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) expected to miss the contest.
However, Lock's status will need to be monitored leading up to Sunday. Lock has appeared in two games in 2026, including one start. He has completed 35 out of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday after he was seen with an ice pack on his right elbow following Sunday's Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. "I'm 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year," Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
"Haven't missed a rep. Feel good. So I'm not too worried about it." It is worth noting that Stafford had surgery on the same elbow during the 2022 offseason. The reigning MVP only attempted 25 passes and threw for just 157 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the 24-9 win over the Chargers, and he has now thrown for under 200 yards in each of the last two games after throwing for 300-plus yards for a three-game stretch earlier this year.
Stafford should be just fine to start this Sunday on the road in Washington against the Commanders, where he could easily bounce back for fantasy managers as a strong QB1 against a shaky secondary. He could be getting tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) back from Injured Reserve as well.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina did not hold a practice Wednesday, although Young participated in Tuesday's session, after which head coach Dave Canales said the quarterback moved well and was ready to play. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, taking six sacks.
Pass protection remains a significant concern, as Young has been sacked 11 times over his past two games while facing pressure on 50% of his dropbacks. Denver has recorded 23 sacks through eight games, presenting another difficult challenge for Carolina's offensive line. Young's participation is encouraging for his availability, but the matchup makes him a risky fantasy QB2 for Week 9.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw his fantasy stock hit a brief skid early in the season when he was recovering from an injury and still adapting to the quarterback play of Jameis Winston. However, over the last four weeks, Nabers has elevated his production to the next level with Winston and J.J. McCarthy as his quarterbacks. The 23-year-old has been New York's alpha receiver on offense, totaling 44 targets, 30 catches, 397 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games.
He ranks as the overall WR2 in half-PPR leagues during that span, and he should continue to operate as a must-start receiver going forward. The jury is still out on whether McCarthy, who is gearing up for his second start with the Giants, can lead this team to the playoffs. However, at the very least, he will continue to support top-five finishes from his No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers is coming off his bye week and will look to feast against a struggling Eagles squad in Week 9.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. This injury wasn't previously reported, so it could be something that he picked up during the game on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to force him out of the contest.
With that being said, it's also possible that he suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. Either way, managers will definitely want to check back after the Browns practice again. His status on Thursday will provide a strong indication of whether he's trending toward playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
If active, Boston would rank as a WR3 with a high ceiling. He generated some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at the start of the season, but he has since cooled off significantly with just 10 catches, 79 yards, and zero touchdowns over his last three games. Further complicating his outlook is the Browns' quarterback situation, as Shedeur Sanders is expected to draw the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver's official injury report for Wednesday confirms his status. Quarterback Bo Nix noted on Wednesday that Waddle is getting "more and more comfortable" in Denver's offense and that he is playing with "confidence."
Waddle has played in all eight of Denver's games in 2026 thus far and has recorded 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Rice made his return to the field last week after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. He looked good on the field, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 53 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos.
Rice is dealing with a pair of injuries right now, so his limited session could be the Chiefs being cautious with him. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, but they shouldn't be too worried right now. It doesn't sound like Rice is in real jeopardy of missing the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. If he does miss time, Xavier Worthy would likely benefit the most out of all the wideouts.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Kelce was limited during part of practice last week as well, but he still suited up for the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end being limited to begin the week could just be for rest purposes.
Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. The 37-year-old has been a consistent option lately with four receptions or more in each of his last three games. If he gets downgraded, Noah Gray would likely see an expanded role this weekend.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe).
In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field.
If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers, with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not anticipating missing any more time after sitting out the first six weeks of the season on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL has not completed its investigation into Jacobs' potential violations of the personal conduct policy, including previous allegations that came to light with the release of more records over the weekend.
If there is a suspension forthcoming, the six games he missed would count towards serving that suspension, but Jacobs said, "It's really just up to them to make their final decision. But like I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs and the Packers take on the Patriots in Week 9, and unless the situation changes, it looks like the star running back will be available.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) will be a great fantasy option once more in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as long as he can play. He has not practiced all week and is currently listed as questionable. If he isn't able to play, backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be in line for most of the work. The young back is coming off back-to-back great performances, combining for four touchdowns and 246 total yards.
Tuten has received consistent volume all season and is starting to raise his upside through more receiving work and finding the end zone more. The Ravens do rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, so there is a chance a hurt Tuten doesn't do as well with his touches, but if he is a full-go and not limited at all, then fantasy managers should not overthink it. As long as he gets a full workload, fantasy managers should be happy with Tuten in their starting lineups in Week 9.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday and is still going through the league's concussion protocol. Knight is banged up right now, but he's expected to have a significant role once he's available to play. Head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that the plan was for Knight to be one of their two top backs. Sadly, both Knight and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered injuries during the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Love was placed on the Injured Reserve and will now miss the next four games. Now, Knight has a chance to be a legitimate threat in this backfield with Love out of the picture for a handful of games. Tyler Allgeier will likely be the lead back, but it sounds like the Cardinals trust Knight to handle a significant workload.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., George Pickens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., George Pickens:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.