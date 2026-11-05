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Nick Mariano's Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-Accuracy Industry Ranker

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George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football Week 9 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from top-accuracy industry ranker Nick Mariano. Read his 2026 fantasy football rankings and Week 9 analysis.

It's time for another eventful week of fantasy football, and with just two teams on a bye, hopefully, you have most of your starting lineup available in Week 9! Either way, there are always tough start-sit calls to sort through. Let us help with our Week 9 overall rankings for fantasy football. Where do key Week 9 trending names like Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., and George Pickens stand for Week 9? Dive in below to find out.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), one of the most accurate industry rankers over the past few years. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Puka Nacua WR
2 7 Javonte Williams RB
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Kyren Williams RB
2 12 Bucky Irving RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 Bhayshul Tuten RB
2 15 D'Andre Swift RB
2 16 Malik Nabers WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Justin Jefferson WR
3 19 Chris Olave WR
3 20 Jonah Coleman RB
3 21 Chase Brown RB
3 22 Drake London WR
3 23 Tee Higgins WR
3 24 Luther Burden III WR
4 25 James Cook III RB
4 26 Josh Jacobs RB
4 27 Nico Collins WR
4 28 Saquon Barkley RB
4 29 George Kittle TE
4 30 Christian Watson WR
4 31 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 32 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 33 Parker Washington WR
4 34 Matthew Golden WR
4 35 Rashee Rice WR
4 36 Garrett Wilson WR
5 37 Jameson Williams WR
5 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 39 George Pickens WR
5 40 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 41 Sam LaPorta TE
5 42 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 DJ Moore WR
5 45 Trey McBride TE
5 46 Isaiah Likely TE
5 47 Derrick Henry RB
5 48 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 49 Stefon Diggs WR
5 50 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
5 51 Jalen Coker WR
5 52 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 53 Malik Washington WR
6 54 Rachaad White RB
6 55 Blake Corum RB
6 56 Michael Wilson WR
6 57 Braelon Allen RB
6 58 Ladd McConkey WR
6 59 Zach Charbonnet RB
6 60 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
6 61 Tre Tucker WR
6 62 Tyler Allgeier RB
6 63 Tucker Kraft TE
7 64 Caleb Douglas WR
7 65 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 66 Keenan Allen WR
7 67 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 68 Mike Washington Jr. RB
7 69 Woody Marks RB
7 70 Tyler Warren TE
7 71 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 72 Denzel Boston WR
7 73 Jadarian Price RB
7 74 Devin Singletary RB
7 75 Omarion Hampton RB
7 76 Rome Odunze WR
7 77 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 78 Zay Flowers WR
7 79 Josh Downs WR
7 80 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 81 Jordan Mason RB
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 KC Concepcion WR
7 85 Dallas Goedert TE
7 86 Mike Gesicki TE
8 87 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 88 Dylan Sampson RB
8 89 Brenton Strange TE
8 90 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 91 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 93 Greg Dulcich TE
8 94 Chig Okonkwo TE
8 95 Kyle Monangai RB
8 96 Tyler Higbee TE
8 97 Breece Hall RB
8 98 Xavier Worthy WR
8 99 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 100 Antonio Williams WR
8 101 DeMario Douglas WR
8 102 Makai Lemon WR
9 103 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 104 A.J. Brown WR
9 105 Juwan Johnson TE
9 106 Eli Raridon TE
9 107 Khalil Shakir WR
9 108 Demarcus Robinson WR
9 109 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 110 Dalton Schultz TE
9 111 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 112 Mike Evans WR
9 113 Cam Skattebo RB
9 114 David Montgomery RB
9 115 Devaughn Vele WR
9 116 AJ Barner TE
9 117 Cooper Kupp WR
9 118 Kaelon Black RB
9 119 Michael Mayer TE
9 120 Quentin Johnston WR
9 121 Kimani Vidal RB
10 122 Hunter Henry TE
10 123 Cade Otton TE
10 124 Mason Taylor TE
10 125 Chris Bell WR
10 126 Emmett Johnson RB
10 127 Samaje Perine RB
10 128 Austin Ekeler RB
10 129 Darren Waller TE
10 130 Courtland Sutton WR
10 131 Justice Hill RB
10 132 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 133 Alvin Kamara RB
10 134 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 135 Elijah Mitchell RB
10 136 Keon Coleman WR
10 137 Kalif Raymond WR
10 138 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 139 Bam Knight RB
10 140 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 141 Treylon Burks WR
10 142 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 143 Seth McGowan RB
11 144 Mark Andrews TE
11 145 Tyler Goodson RB
11 146 Malachi Fields WR
11 147 Ty Johnson RB
11 148 Kyle Williams WR
11 149 Efton Chism III WR
11 150 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 151 TreVeyon Henderson RB
11 152 Jahan Dotson WR
11 153 Savion Williams WR
11 154 Tre Harris WR
11 155 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 156 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 157 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
11 158 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 159 Darius Cooper WR
11 160 DeVonta Smith WR
11 161 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
11 162 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 163 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 164 Noah Fant TE
11 165 Evan Engram TE
11 166 Reggie Virgil WR
11 167 Tory Horton WR
11 168 Colby Parkinson TE
12 169 Jaylen Wright RB
12 170 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 171 Rashod Bateman WR
12 172 Corey Kiner RB
12 173 Davis Allen TE
12 174 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 175 Tank Dell WR
12 176 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 177 Brandin Cooks WR
12 178 Tommy Tremble TE
12 179 Kendre Miller RB
12 180 Noah Gray TE
12 181 Charlie Kolar TE
12 182 Ted Hurst WR
12 183 Josh Cameron WR
12 184 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
12 185 Elijah Higgins TE
12 186 Jalen Nailor WR
12 187 Jordan Watkins WR
12 188 Christian Kirk WR
12 189 Devin Duvernay WR
12 190 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 191 Tez Johnson WR
12 192 Jake Ferguson TE
12 193 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 194 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 195 Sione Vaki RB
12 196 Roschon Johnson RB
12 197 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 198 Drew Sample TE
12 199 Theo Johnson TE
12 200 Foster Moreau TE
13 201 Travis Hunter WR
13 202 Jack Bech WR
13 203 Pat Bryant WR
13 204 Simi Fehoko WR
13 205 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 206 Jauan Jennings WR
13 207 Darnell Mooney WR
13 208 Jordan Whittington WR
13 209 Dyami Brown WR
13 210 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 211 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 212 Jaydon Blue RB
13 213 Dawson Knox TE
13 214 Tutu Atwell WR
13 215 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 216 Austin Hooper TE
13 217 George Holani RB
13 218 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
13 219 Sam Roush TE
13 220 Zavion Thomas WR
13 221 Will Kacmarek TE
13 222 Isaiah Williams WR
13 223 Trevor Etienne RB
13 224 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 225 Eric Saubert TE
13 226 Tai Felton WR
13 227 Kaytron Allen RB
14 228 Nate Adkins TE
14 229 Cyrus Allen WR
14 230 Sean Tucker RB
14 231 Luke Farrell TE
14 232 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 233 Mitchell Evans TE
14 234 Adam Trautman TE
14 235 Jonathan Mingo WR
14 236 Cody White WR
14 237 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 238 Josh Cuevas TE
14 239 John Bates TE
14 240 Brock Wright TE
14 241 Jalen Royals WR
14 242 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
14 243 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 244 Xavier Legette WR
14 245 Isaiah Bond WR
14 246 Oscar Delp TE
14 247 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 248 John Metchie III WR
14 249 Colbie Young WR
14 250 CJ Donaldson RB
14 251 Marquise Brown WR
14 252 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 253 Bo Melton WR
14 254 Jahdae Walker WR
14 255 Bryce Lance WR
14 256 Ray Davis RB
14 257 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 258 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 259 Troy Franklin WR
15 260 Tanner Koziol TE
15 261 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 262 Cade Stover TE
15 263 Eli Stowers TE
15 264 Charlie Jones WR
15 265 Dylan Laube RB
15 266 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 267 Hunter Luepke RB
15 268 Van Jefferson WR
15 269 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 270 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 271 Dare Ogunbowale RB
15 272 Ben Sinnott TE
15 273 Johnny Mundt TE
15 274 James Mitchell TE
15 275 Matthew Hibner TE
15 276 Jackson Hawes TE
15 277 Jake Briningstool TE
15 278 Devontez Walker WR
15 279 Charlie Woerner TE
15 280 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 281 Deion Burks WR
15 282 Drew Ogletree TE
15 283 Joe Burrow QB
15 284 Josh Allen QB
15 285 Brock Purdy QB
15 286 Dak Prescott QB
15 287 Drake Maye QB
15 288 Jared Goff QB
15 289 Caleb Williams QB
15 290 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 291 Jayden Daniels QB
15 292 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 293 Matthew Stafford QB
15 294 Jordan Love QB
15 295 Malik Willis QB
15 296 Tyler Shough QB
15 297 Kirk Cousins QB
15 298 C.J. Stroud QB
15 299 Bo Nix QB
15 300 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 301 Drew Lock QB
16 302 Carson Wentz QB
16 303 Bryce Young QB
16 304 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 305 Joe Milton III QB
16 306 Baker Mayfield QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Shedeur Sanders QB
16 309 Daniel Jones QB
16 310 Geno Smith QB
16 311 Gardner Minshew II QB
16 312 Joe Fagnano QB
17 313 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 314 Houston Texans DST
17 315 New York Giants DST
17 316 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 317 Denver Broncos DST
17 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 319 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 320 Chicago Bears DST
17 321 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 322 Buffalo Bills DST
17 323 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 324 Detroit Lions DST
17 325 Green Bay Packers DST
17 326 New England Patriots DST
17 327 Cleveland Browns DST
17 328 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 329 New Orleans Saints DST
17 330 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 331 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 332 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 333 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 334 Carolina Panthers DST
17 335 Washington Commanders DST
17 336 New York Jets DST
17 337 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 338 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 340 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 341 Miami Dolphins DST
17 342 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 343 Brandon Aubrey K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Evan McPherson K
17 346 Will Reichard K
18 347 Cam Little K
18 348 Jake Bates K
18 349 Cairo Santos K
18 350 Tyler Bass K
18 351 Chase McLaughlin K
18 352 Jason Myers K
18 353 Eddy Pineiro K
18 354 Wil Lutz K
18 355 Drew Stevens K
18 356 Brandon McManus K
18 357 Matt Gay K
18 358 Charlie Smyth K
18 359 Spencer Shrader K
18 360 Dominic Zvada K
18 361 Harrison Butker K
18 362 Trey Smack K
18 363 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 364 Nick Folk K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Jason Sanders K
18 367 Andy Borregales K
18 368 Zane Gonzalez K
18 369 Cameron Dicker K
18 370 Chad Ryland K
18 371 Jake Elliott K
18 372 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Running Back Rankings

RB
Rank		 Player
Name
1 Jahmyr Gibbs
2 Kenneth Walker III
3 Bijan Robinson
4 Christian McCaffrey
5 Javonte Williams
6 Kyren Williams
7 Bucky Irving
8 Chuba Hubbard
9 Bhayshul Tuten
10 D'Andre Swift
11 Jonah Coleman
12 Chase Brown
13 James Cook III
14 Josh Jacobs
15 Saquon Barkley
16 Jonathan Taylor
17 Ollie Gordon II
18 Rhamondre Stevenson
19 Quinshon Judkins
20 Derrick Henry
21 Ashton Jeanty
22 Rachaad White
23 Blake Corum
24 Braelon Allen
25 Zach Charbonnet
26 Chris Rodriguez Jr.
27 Tyler Allgeier
28 Travis Etienne Jr.
29 Aaron Jones Sr.
30 Mike Washington Jr.
31 Woody Marks
32 Jadarian Price
33 Devin Singletary
34 Omarion Hampton
35 Jordan Mason
36 Dylan Sampson
37 Kyle Monangai
38 Breece Hall
39 Kenneth Gainwell
40 J.K. Dobbins
41 Cam Skattebo
42 David Montgomery
43 Kaelon Black
44 Kimani Vidal
45 Emmett Johnson
46 Samaje Perine
47 Austin Ekeler
48 Justice Hill
49 Alvin Kamara
50 Brian Robinson Jr.
51 Elijah Mitchell
52 MarShawn Lloyd
53 TreVeyon Henderson
54 Bam Knight
55 Keaton Mitchell
56 Seth McGowan
57 Tyler Goodson
58 Ty Johnson
59 Jaylen Wright
60 Corey Kiner
61 Kendre Miller
62 Sione Vaki
63 Roschon Johnson
64 Kyle Juszczyk
65 Emanuel Wilson
66 Jaydon Blue
67 George Holani
68 Jaleel McLaughlin
69 Trevor Etienne
70 Kaytron Allen
71 Sean Tucker
72 CJ Donaldson
73 LeQuint Allen Jr.
74 Ray Davis
75 Ameer Abdullah
76 Dylan Laube
77 Pierre Strong Jr.
78 Hunter Luepke
79 DeeJay Dallas
80 Dare Ogunbowale

 

Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings

WR
Rank		 Player
Name
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2 Puka Nacua
3 Ja'Marr Chase
4 CeeDee Lamb
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown
6 Malik Nabers
7 Chris Olave
8 Drake London
9 Tee Higgins
10 Justin Jefferson
11 Mike Evans
12 Luther Burden III
13 Nico Collins
14 Christian Watson
15 Parker Washington
16 Matthew Golden
17 Rashee Rice
18 Garrett Wilson
19 Jameson Williams
20 George Pickens
21 Tetairoa McMillan
22 DJ Moore
23 Stefon Diggs
24 Jalen Coker
25 Jaylen Waddle
26 Malik Washington
27 Michael Wilson
28 Ladd McConkey
29 Tre Tucker
30 Caleb Douglas
31 Keenan Allen
32 Omar Cooper Jr.
33 Denzel Boston
34 Rome Odunze
35 Deebo Samuel Sr.
36 Zay Flowers
37 Josh Downs
38 Emeka Egbuka
39 KC Concepcion
40 Ryan Flournoy
41 Jakobi Meyers
42 Jordan Addison
43 Xavier Worthy
44 Chris Godwin Jr.
45 Antonio Williams
46 DeMario Douglas
47 Makai Lemon
48 A.J. Brown
49 Jordyn Tyson
50 Khalil Shakir
51 Devaughn Vele
52 Cooper Kupp
53 Quentin Johnston
54 Chris Bell
55 Courtland Sutton
56 Adonai Mitchell
57 Keon Coleman
58 Kalif Raymond
59 Treylon Burks
60 Malachi Fields
61 Kyle Williams
62 Efton Chism III
63 Jahan Dotson
64 Savion Williams
65 Tre Harris
66 Marvin Harrison Jr.
67 Isaac TeSlaa
68 Kevin Coleman Jr.
69 Demarcus Robinson
70 Xavier Hutchinson
71 Darius Cooper
72 DeVonta Smith
73 Konata Mumpfield
74 Reggie Virgil
75 Tory Horton
76 Ja'Kobi Lane
77 Rashod Bateman
78 Laquon Treadwell
79 Tank Dell
80 Dohnte Meyers
81 Dontayvion Wicks
82 Ted Hurst
83 Josh Cameron
84 Brian Thomas Jr.
85 Devin Duvernay
86 Jerry Jeudy
87 Tez Johnson
88 Marvin Mims Jr.
89 Travis Hunter
90 Jack Bech
91 Christian Kirk
92 Pat Bryant
93 Simi Fehoko
94 Kayshon Boutte
95 Jauan Jennings
96 Darnell Mooney
97 Jalen Nailor
98 Jordan Whittington
99 Brandin Cooks
100 Dyami Brown
101 Tutu Atwell
102 Olamide Zaccheaus
103 Zavion Thomas
104 Isaiah Williams
105 Tai Felton
106 Cyrus Allen
107 Jonathan Mingo
108 Cody White
109 Jordan Watkins
110 Jalen Royals
111 KeAndre Lambert-Smith
112 Xavier Legette
113 Isaiah Bond
114 John Metchie III
115 Colbie Young
116 Marquise Brown
117 Bo Melton
118 Jahdae Walker
119 Bryce Lance
120 Jalen Tolbert
121 Troy Franklin
122 Charlie Jones
123 Van Jefferson
124 J. Michael Sturdivant
125 Devontez Walker
126 Brycen Tremayne
127 Deion Burks

 

Week 9 Tight End Rankings

TE
Rank		 Player
Name
1 Brock Bowers
2 George Kittle
3 Sam LaPorta
4 Colston Loveland
5 Trey McBride
6 Isaiah Likely
7 Harold Fannin Jr.
8 Tucker Kraft
9 Tyler Warren
10 T.J. Hockenson
11 Travis Kelce
12 Dallas Goedert
13 Mike Gesicki
14 Brenton Strange
15 Dalton Kincaid
16 Kyle Pitts Sr.
17 Greg Dulcich
18 Chig Okonkwo
19 Tyler Higbee
20 Juwan Johnson
21 Eli Raridon
22 Dalton Schultz
23 AJ Barner
24 Michael Mayer
25 Hunter Henry
26 Cade Otton
27 Mason Taylor
28 Darren Waller
29 Terrance Ferguson
30 Mark Andrews
31 Brevyn Spann-Ford
32 Oronde Gadsden II
33 Noah Fant
34 Evan Engram
35 Colby Parkinson
36 Davis Allen
37 Tommy Tremble
38 Noah Gray
39 Charlie Kolar
40 Elijah Higgins
41 Jake Ferguson
42 Kenyon Sadiq
43 Drew Sample
44 Theo Johnson
45 Foster Moreau
46 Dawson Knox
47 Austin Hooper
48 Sam Roush
49 Gavin Bartholomew
50 Will Kacmarek
51 Nate Boerkircher
52 Eric Saubert
53 Nate Adkins
54 Luke Farrell
55 Mitchell Evans
56 Adam Trautman
57 Blake Whiteheart
58 Josh Cuevas
59 John Bates
60 Brock Wright
61 Luke Schoonmaker
62 Oscar Delp
63 Jeremy Ruckert
64 Tanner Koziol
65 Mo Alie-Cox
66 Cade Stover
67 Eli Stowers
68 Ben Sinnott
69 Johnny Mundt
70 James Mitchell
71 Matthew Hibner
72 Jackson Hawes
73 Jake Briningstool
74 Charlie Woerner
75 Drew Ogletree

 

Week 9 Quarterback Rankings

QB
Rank		 Player
Name
1 Joe Burrow
2 Josh Allen
3 Brock Purdy
4 Dak Prescott
5 Drake Maye
6 Jared Goff
7 Caleb Williams
8 Trevor Lawrence
9 Jayden Daniels
10 Patrick Mahomes II
11 Matthew Stafford
12 Jordan Love
13 Malik Willis
14 Tyler Shough
15 Kirk Cousins
16 C.J. Stroud
17 Bo Nix
18 J.J. McCarthy
19 Drew Lock
20 Carson Wentz
21 Bryce Young
22 Michael Penix Jr.
23 Joe Milton III
24 Baker Mayfield
25 Justin Herbert
26 Shedeur Sanders
27 Daniel Jones
28 Geno Smith
29 Gardner Minshew II
30 Joe Fagnano

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has hovered around 20 fantasy points in each game this season, and that should continue in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former top pick has been consistent this season, only producing two down weeks, one against the Denver Broncos and the other against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens defense has been solid at best this season, ranking 18th against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed.

The only concern for the Jacksonville offense heading into this Thursday night matchup is the potential lack of running game with a banged-up Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano this week, meaning potentially better field position for the offense throughout the night. With all those factors, fantasy managers should have no hesitation starting Lawrence in Week 9.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday following a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and that the players' statuses are estimated. Lock is expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, with Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) expected to miss the contest.

However, Lock's status will need to be monitored leading up to Sunday. Lock has appeared in two games in 2026, including one start. He has completed 35 out of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday after he was seen with an ice pack on his right elbow following Sunday's Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. "I'm 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year," Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"Haven't missed a rep. Feel good. So I'm not too worried about it." It is worth noting that Stafford had surgery on the same elbow during the 2022 offseason. The reigning MVP only attempted 25 passes and threw for just 157 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the 24-9 win over the Chargers, and he has now thrown for under 200 yards in each of the last two games after throwing for 300-plus yards for a three-game stretch earlier this year.

Stafford should be just fine to start this Sunday on the road in Washington against the Commanders, where he could easily bounce back for fantasy managers as a strong QB1 against a shaky secondary. He could be getting tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) back from Injured Reserve as well.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina did not hold a practice Wednesday, although Young participated in Tuesday's session, after which head coach Dave Canales said the quarterback moved well and was ready to play. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, taking six sacks.

Pass protection remains a significant concern, as Young has been sacked 11 times over his past two games while facing pressure on 50% of his dropbacks. Denver has recorded 23 sacks through eight games, presenting another difficult challenge for Carolina's offensive line. Young's participation is encouraging for his availability, but the matchup makes him a risky fantasy QB2 for Week 9.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw his fantasy stock hit a brief skid early in the season when he was recovering from an injury and still adapting to the quarterback play of Jameis Winston. However, over the last four weeks, Nabers has elevated his production to the next level with Winston and J.J. McCarthy as his quarterbacks. The 23-year-old has been New York's alpha receiver on offense, totaling 44 targets, 30 catches, 397 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games.

He ranks as the overall WR2 in half-PPR leagues during that span, and he should continue to operate as a must-start receiver going forward. The jury is still out on whether McCarthy, who is gearing up for his second start with the Giants, can lead this team to the playoffs. However, at the very least, he will continue to support top-five finishes from his No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers is coming off his bye week and will look to feast against a struggling Eagles squad in Week 9.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. This injury wasn't previously reported, so it could be something that he picked up during the game on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to force him out of the contest.

With that being said, it's also possible that he suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. Either way, managers will definitely want to check back after the Browns practice again. His status on Thursday will provide a strong indication of whether he's trending toward playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

If active, Boston would rank as a WR3 with a high ceiling. He generated some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at the start of the season, but he has since cooled off significantly with just 10 catches, 79 yards, and zero touchdowns over his last three games. Further complicating his outlook is the Browns' quarterback situation, as Shedeur Sanders is expected to draw the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver's official injury report for Wednesday confirms his status. Quarterback Bo Nix noted on Wednesday that Waddle is getting "more and more comfortable" in Denver's offense and that he is playing with "confidence."

Waddle has played in all eight of Denver's games in 2026 thus far and has recorded 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Rice made his return to the field last week after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. He looked good on the field, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 53 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

Rice is dealing with a pair of injuries right now, so his limited session could be the Chiefs being cautious with him. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, but they shouldn't be too worried right now. It doesn't sound like Rice is in real jeopardy of missing the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. If he does miss time, Xavier Worthy would likely benefit the most out of all the wideouts.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Kelce was limited during part of practice last week as well, but he still suited up for the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end being limited to begin the week could just be for rest purposes.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. The 37-year-old has been a consistent option lately with four receptions or more in each of his last three games. If he gets downgraded, Noah Gray would likely see an expanded role this weekend.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe).

In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field.

If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers, with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not anticipating missing any more time after sitting out the first six weeks of the season on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL has not completed its investigation into Jacobs' potential violations of the personal conduct policy, including previous allegations that came to light with the release of more records over the weekend.

If there is a suspension forthcoming, the six games he missed would count towards serving that suspension, but Jacobs said, "It's really just up to them to make their final decision. But like I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs and the Packers take on the Patriots in Week 9, and unless the situation changes, it looks like the star running back will be available.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) will be a great fantasy option once more in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as long as he can play. He has not practiced all week and is currently listed as questionable. If he isn't able to play, backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be in line for most of the work. The young back is coming off back-to-back great performances, combining for four touchdowns and 246 total yards.

Tuten has received consistent volume all season and is starting to raise his upside through more receiving work and finding the end zone more. The Ravens do rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, so there is a chance a hurt Tuten doesn't do as well with his touches, but if he is a full-go and not limited at all, then fantasy managers should not overthink it. As long as he gets a full workload, fantasy managers should be happy with Tuten in their starting lineups in Week 9.

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday and is still going through the league's concussion protocol. Knight is banged up right now, but he's expected to have a significant role once he's available to play. Head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that the plan was for Knight to be one of their two top backs. Sadly, both Knight and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered injuries during the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Love was placed on the Injured Reserve and will now miss the next four games. Now, Knight has a chance to be a legitimate threat in this backfield with Love out of the picture for a handful of games. Tyler Allgeier will likely be the lead back, but it sounds like the Cardinals trust Knight to handle a significant workload.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., George Pickens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Mike Washington Jr., George Pickens:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bam Knight
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mason Taylor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Treylon Burks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Mayer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Goodson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ty Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
AJ Barner
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Efton Chism III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
David Montgomery
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Skattebo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Evans
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Savion Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Eli Raridon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Adonai Mitchell
vs
A.J. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
Derrick Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Trey McBride
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Colston Loveland
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sam Laporta
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
George Pickens
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Devin Singletary
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Nico Collins
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Kimani Vidal
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Austin Ekeler
Blake Corum
vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Likely
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Braelon Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Zach Charbonnet
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jonah Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Woody Marks
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Devin Singletary
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Antonio Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Demarcus Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Mason
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Mason
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordan Mason
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Mason
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Colston Loveland
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Malik Washington
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Rachaad White
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Blake Corum
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
Jonah Coleman
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Zach Charbonnet
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Pickens
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Pickens
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Pickens
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Keenan Allen
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Woody Marks
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Pickens
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Antonio Williams
George Pickens
vs
Demario Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Makai Lemon
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Pickens
vs
Demarcus Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Jordyn Tyson
George Pickens
vs
Mike Evans
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Pickens
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Pickens
vs
Chris Bell

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Michael Wilson

Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Malik Nabers

Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Christian Watson

Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Breece Hall

Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
A.J. Brown

Absent From Patriots Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Practicing on Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Still a DNP on Thursday
DJ Moore

D.J. Moore Will Practice in Some Capacity on Thursday
Kyler Murray

Not a Candidate for Injured Reserve
Carson Wentz

to Start Monday vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson

Sidelined From Practice on Thursday
Garrett Wilson

Absent From Jets Practice on Thursday
Jonathan Taylor

Says he Didn't Request a Trade
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Working With NFL to Navigate Brandon Aiyuk Situation
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Play Against Raiders in Week 9
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Receiving Trade Calls on Jonathan Taylor
Carson Wentz

Trending Toward Starting in Week 9 Against Bills
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Josh Jacobs

Believes He Has "Served His Time"
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Alec Pierce

Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Drew Lock

Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Jalen Smith

Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Jakob Poeltl

Back in Action Wednesday
Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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