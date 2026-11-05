2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 9 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.
With just two teams on a bye this week, there is no shortage of viable wide receivers to choose from for Week 9 fantasy lineups. If you're facing challenging start/sit calls involving players like Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, and Ryan Flournoy, we're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|10
|2
|6
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|16
|2
|7
|Chris Olave
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Drake London
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|22
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|23
|3
|11
|Mike Evans
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|25
|3
|13
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|Christian Watson
|WR
|31
|3
|15
|Parker Washington
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|37
|4
|19
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|38
|4
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|40
|4
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|41
|5
|22
|DJ Moore
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|50
|5
|24
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|52
|5
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|53
|5
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|62
|5
|30
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|65
|5
|31
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|67
|6
|32
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|72
|6
|33
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|73
|6
|34
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|77
|6
|35
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|78
|7
|36
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|80
|7
|37
|Josh Downs
|WR
|81
|7
|38
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|82
|8
|39
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|85
|8
|40
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|88
|8
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|93
|8
|42
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|95
|8
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|100
|8
|44
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|101
|8
|45
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|102
|8
|46
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|103
|8
|47
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|104
|8
|48
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|106
|8
|49
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|107
|8
|50
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|111
|8
|51
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|115
|8
|52
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|117
|8
|53
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|120
|8
|54
|Chris Bell
|WR
|125
|8
|55
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|130
|8
|56
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|132
|8
|57
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|136
|8
|58
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|137
|8
|59
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|142
|8
|60
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|147
|9
|61
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|149
|9
|62
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|150
|9
|63
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|151
|9
|64
|Savion Williams
|WR
|152
|9
|65
|Tre Harris
|WR
|153
|9
|66
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|154
|9
|67
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|155
|9
|68
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|156
|9
|69
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|157
|9
|70
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|158
|9
|71
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|159
|9
|72
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|160
|9
|73
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|163
|9
|74
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|166
|9
|75
|Tory Horton
|WR
|167
|10
|76
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|170
|10
|77
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|171
|10
|78
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|174
|10
|79
|Tank Dell
|WR
|175
|10
|80
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|176
|10
|81
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|177
|10
|82
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|182
|10
|83
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|183
|10
|84
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|184
|10
|85
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|186
|10
|86
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|187
|10
|87
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|188
|10
|88
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|191
|10
|89
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|197
|10
|90
|Jack Bech
|WR
|198
|11
|91
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|199
|11
|92
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|200
|11
|93
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|201
|11
|94
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|202
|11
|95
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|203
|11
|96
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|204
|11
|97
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|205
|11
|98
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|206
|11
|99
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|207
|11
|100
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|208
|11
|101
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|213
|11
|102
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|214
|11
|103
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|219
|11
|104
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|222
|11
|105
|Tai Felton
|WR
|226
|12
|106
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|229
|12
|107
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|234
|12
|108
|Cody White
|WR
|235
|12
|109
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|240
|12
|110
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|241
|12
|111
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|242
|12
|112
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|244
|12
|113
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|245
|12
|114
|John Metchie III
|WR
|248
|12
|115
|Colbie Young
|WR
|249
|12
|116
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|251
|12
|117
|Bo Melton
|WR
|253
|12
|118
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|254
|12
|119
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|255
|12
|120
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|257
|13
|121
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|259
|13
|122
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|264
|13
|123
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|268
|13
|124
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|270
|13
|125
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|278
|13
|126
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|280
|13
|127
|Deion Burks
|WR
|281
Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw his fantasy stock hit a brief skid early in the season when he was recovering from an injury and still adapting to the quarterback play of Jameis Winston. However, over the last four weeks, Nabers has elevated his production to the next level with Winston and J.J. McCarthy as his quarterbacks. The 23-year-old has been New York's alpha receiver on offense, totaling 44 targets, 30 catches, 397 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games.
He ranks as the overall WR2 in half-PPR leagues during that span, and he should continue to operate as a must-start receiver going forward. The jury is still out on whether McCarthy, who is gearing up for his second start with the Giants, can lead this team to the playoffs. However, at the very least, he will continue to support top-five finishes from his No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers is coming off his bye week and will look to feast against a struggling Eagles squad in Week 9.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. This injury wasn't previously reported, so it could be something that he picked up during the game on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to force him out of the contest.
With that being said, it's also possible that he suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. Either way, managers will definitely want to check back after the Browns practice again. His status on Thursday will provide a strong indication of whether he's trending toward playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
If active, Boston would rank as a WR3 with a high ceiling. He generated some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at the start of the season, but he has since cooled off significantly with just 10 catches, 79 yards, and zero touchdowns over his last three games. Further complicating his outlook is the Browns' quarterback situation, as Shedeur Sanders is expected to draw the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver's official injury report for Wednesday confirms his status. Quarterback Bo Nix noted on Wednesday that Waddle is getting "more and more comfortable" in Denver's offense and that he is playing with "confidence."
Waddle has played in all eight of Denver's games in 2026 thus far and has recorded 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Rice made his return to the field last week after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. He looked good on the field, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 53 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos.
Rice is dealing with a pair of injuries right now, so his limited session could be the Chiefs being cautious with him. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, but they shouldn't be too worried right now. It doesn't sound like Rice is in real jeopardy of missing the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. If he does miss time, Xavier Worthy would likely benefit the most out of all the wideouts.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, Ryan Flournoy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, Ryan Flournoy:
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