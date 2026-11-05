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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Ladd McConkey - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 9 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.

With just two teams on a bye this week, there is no shortage of viable wide receivers to choose from for Week 9 fantasy lineups. If you're facing challenging start/sit calls involving players like Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, and Ryan Flournoy, we're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 6
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 10
2 6 Malik Nabers WR 16
2 7 Chris Olave WR 18
2 8 Drake London WR 21
2 9 Tee Higgins WR 22
3 10 Justin Jefferson WR 23
3 11 Mike Evans WR 24
3 12 Luther Burden III WR 25
3 13 Nico Collins WR 28
3 14 Christian Watson WR 31
3 15 Parker Washington WR 34
4 16 Matthew Golden WR 35
4 17 Rashee Rice WR 36
4 18 Garrett Wilson WR 37
4 19 Jameson Williams WR 38
4 20 George Pickens WR 40
4 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR 41
5 22 DJ Moore WR 45
5 23 Stefon Diggs WR 50
5 24 Jalen Coker WR 52
5 25 Jaylen Waddle WR 53
5 26 Malik Washington WR 54
5 27 Michael Wilson WR 57
5 28 Ladd McConkey WR 59
5 29 Tre Tucker WR 62
5 30 Caleb Douglas WR 65
5 31 Keenan Allen WR 67
6 32 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 72
6 33 Denzel Boston WR 73
6 34 Rome Odunze WR 77
6 35 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 78
7 36 Zay Flowers WR 80
7 37 Josh Downs WR 81
7 38 Emeka Egbuka WR 82
8 39 KC Concepcion WR 85
8 40 Ryan Flournoy WR 88
8 41 Jakobi Meyers WR 93
8 42 Jordan Addison WR 95
8 43 Xavier Worthy WR 100
8 44 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 101
8 45 Antonio Williams WR 102
8 46 DeMario Douglas WR 103
8 47 Makai Lemon WR 104
8 48 A.J. Brown WR 106
8 49 Jordyn Tyson WR 107
8 50 Khalil Shakir WR 111
8 51 Devaughn Vele WR 115
8 52 Cooper Kupp WR 117
8 53 Quentin Johnston WR 120
8 54 Chris Bell WR 125
8 55 Courtland Sutton WR 130
8 56 Adonai Mitchell WR 132
8 57 Keon Coleman WR 136
8 58 Kalif Raymond WR 137
8 59 Treylon Burks WR 142
8 60 Malachi Fields WR 147
9 61 Kyle Williams WR 149
9 62 Efton Chism III WR 150
9 63 Jahan Dotson WR 151
9 64 Savion Williams WR 152
9 65 Tre Harris WR 153
9 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 154
9 67 Isaac TeSlaa WR 155
9 68 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 156
9 69 Demarcus Robinson WR 157
9 70 Xavier Hutchinson WR 158
9 71 Darius Cooper WR 159
9 72 DeVonta Smith WR 160
9 73 Konata Mumpfield WR 163
9 74 Reggie Virgil WR 166
9 75 Tory Horton WR 167
10 76 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 170
10 77 Rashod Bateman WR 171
10 78 Laquon Treadwell WR 174
10 79 Tank Dell WR 175
10 80 Dohnte Meyers WR 176
10 81 Dontayvion Wicks WR 177
10 82 Ted Hurst WR 182
10 83 Josh Cameron WR 183
10 84 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 184
10 85 Devin Duvernay WR 186
10 86 Jerry Jeudy WR 187
10 87 Tez Johnson WR 188
10 88 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 191
10 89 Travis Hunter WR 197
10 90 Jack Bech WR 198
11 91 Christian Kirk WR 199
11 92 Pat Bryant WR 200
11 93 Simi Fehoko WR 201
11 94 Kayshon Boutte WR 202
11 95 Jauan Jennings WR 203
11 96 Darnell Mooney WR 204
11 97 Jalen Nailor WR 205
11 98 Jordan Whittington WR 206
11 99 Brandin Cooks WR 207
11 100 Dyami Brown WR 208
11 101 Tutu Atwell WR 213
11 102 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 214
11 103 Zavion Thomas WR 219
11 104 Isaiah Williams WR 222
11 105 Tai Felton WR 226
12 106 Cyrus Allen WR 229
12 107 Jonathan Mingo WR 234
12 108 Cody White WR 235
12 109 Jordan Watkins WR 240
12 110 Jalen Royals WR 241
12 111 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 242
12 112 Xavier Legette WR 244
12 113 Isaiah Bond WR 245
12 114 John Metchie III WR 248
12 115 Colbie Young WR 249
12 116 Marquise Brown WR 251
12 117 Bo Melton WR 253
12 118 Jahdae Walker WR 254
12 119 Bryce Lance WR 255
12 120 Jalen Tolbert WR 257
13 121 Troy Franklin WR 259
13 122 Charlie Jones WR 264
13 123 Van Jefferson WR 268
13 124 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 270
13 125 Devontez Walker WR 278
13 126 Brycen Tremayne WR 280
13 127 Deion Burks WR 281

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw his fantasy stock hit a brief skid early in the season when he was recovering from an injury and still adapting to the quarterback play of Jameis Winston. However, over the last four weeks, Nabers has elevated his production to the next level with Winston and J.J. McCarthy as his quarterbacks. The 23-year-old has been New York's alpha receiver on offense, totaling 44 targets, 30 catches, 397 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games.

He ranks as the overall WR2 in half-PPR leagues during that span, and he should continue to operate as a must-start receiver going forward. The jury is still out on whether McCarthy, who is gearing up for his second start with the Giants, can lead this team to the playoffs. However, at the very least, he will continue to support top-five finishes from his No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers is coming off his bye week and will look to feast against a struggling Eagles squad in Week 9.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. This injury wasn't previously reported, so it could be something that he picked up during the game on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to force him out of the contest.

With that being said, it's also possible that he suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. Either way, managers will definitely want to check back after the Browns practice again. His status on Thursday will provide a strong indication of whether he's trending toward playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

If active, Boston would rank as a WR3 with a high ceiling. He generated some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at the start of the season, but he has since cooled off significantly with just 10 catches, 79 yards, and zero touchdowns over his last three games. Further complicating his outlook is the Browns' quarterback situation, as Shedeur Sanders is expected to draw the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver's official injury report for Wednesday confirms his status. Quarterback Bo Nix noted on Wednesday that Waddle is getting "more and more comfortable" in Denver's offense and that he is playing with "confidence."

Waddle has played in all eight of Denver's games in 2026 thus far and has recorded 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Rice made his return to the field last week after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. He looked good on the field, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 53 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

Rice is dealing with a pair of injuries right now, so his limited session could be the Chiefs being cautious with him. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status, but they shouldn't be too worried right now. It doesn't sound like Rice is in real jeopardy of missing the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. If he does miss time, Xavier Worthy would likely benefit the most out of all the wideouts.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, Ryan Flournoy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Ladd McConkey, Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Zay Flowers, Ryan Flournoy:

Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Devin Singletary
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Antonio Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Bell
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Jadarian Price
Tre Tucker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tre Tucker
vs
Devin Singletary
Tre Tucker
vs
Derrick Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Trey McBride
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Evans
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Blake Corum
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Tucker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rachaad White
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Woody Marks
Ladd McConkey
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devin Singletary
Ladd McConkey
vs
Sam Laporta
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Mason
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Kittle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Antonio Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Demario Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cooper Kupp
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Derrick Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Caleb Douglas
vs
Trey McBride
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Colston Loveland
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sam Laporta
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zay Flowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Mason
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Devin Singletary
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Antonio Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Eli Raridon
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Mason
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Josh Downs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Addison
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zay Flowers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rome Odunze
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Breece Hall
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jadarian Price
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Warren
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
A.J. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Eli Raridon
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ryan Flournoy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
David Montgomery
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ryan Flournoy
vs
AJ Barner
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Nabers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tee Higgins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Evans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Luther Burden III
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Nico Collins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Christian Watson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Parker Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Matthew Golden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashee Rice
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jameson Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DJ Moore
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Unlikely to Play Against Raiders in Week 9
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Receiving Trade Calls on Jonathan Taylor
Carson Wentz

Trending Toward Starting in Week 9 Against Bills
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Josh Jacobs

Believes He Has "Served His Time"
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Alec Pierce

Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Drew Lock

Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Kyle Monangai

Misses Walk-Through Practice on Wednesday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Michael Wilson

is Wearing Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Still Isn't Practicing
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Jalen Smith

Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Jakob Poeltl

Back in Action Wednesday
Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Kenny Gainwell

to be the "1B" in Buccaneers' Backfield
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
David Montgomery

Won't Return This Weekend
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Breece Hall

Trending Toward Week 9 Return
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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