2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 9 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.
Kickers can and often do make the difference between wins and losses, and as we inch toward the fantasy football playoffs, finding the right option is more important than ever. We're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, and Matt Gay stand, among all other starters.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|4
|Will Reichard
|K
|2
|5
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|7
|Cairo Santos
|K
|2
|8
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|10
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|11
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|12
|Wil Lutz
|K
|3
|13
|Drew Stevens
|K
|3
|14
|Brandon McManus
|K
|3
|15
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|16
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|4
|17
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|4
|18
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|4
|19
|Harrison Butker
|K
|4
|20
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|21
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|22
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|5
|24
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|25
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|26
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|6
|27
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|6
|28
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|29
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|30
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker will be the team's kicker in Week 9 on Sunday at home against the New York Jets, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Butker's struggles from long range continued in the 28-24 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8, with the 31-year-old veteran making one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries on Sunday. The 10-year veteran has made a career-low 66.7% of his 18 field-goal attempts through seven games so far in 2026, including going just 2-for-7 on kickers over 50 yards.
He has also missed one of his 18 extra-point attempts. The Chiefs brought in former Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker as insurance for the struggling Butker a week ago, but so far, Reid and the Chiefs have decided to stick with Butker, even though he has been a liability up to this point.
In standard-sized 12-team fantasy leagues, managers should be looking to move on from Butker in favor of a kicker with a stronger and more accurate leg. Butker is ranked as the No. 19 kicker for Week 9 at RotoBaller.
Zane Gonzalez, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jeff Hafley told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Gonzalez's job security was called into question after he missed a field goal in the Dolphins' loss against the Patriots on Sunday, but it sounds like his roster spot is safe for at least one more week.
The missed kick is certainly a blemish on his stats, but Gonzalez has still been respectable, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals in two games since joining the team. With that being said, the Dolphins don't score quite enough to get Gonzalez on the weekly fantasy radar, and we can't ignore last week's missed kick entirely. There are better streaming options than Gonzalez for Week 9.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.