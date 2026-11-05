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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Kickers

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Will Reichard - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 9 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.

Kickers can and often do make the difference between wins and losses, and as we inch toward the fantasy football playoffs, finding the right option is more important than ever. We're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, and Matt Gay stand, among all other starters.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 3 Evan McPherson K
2 4 Will Reichard K
2 5 Cam Little K
2 6 Jake Bates K
2 7 Cairo Santos K
2 8 Tyler Bass K
2 9 Chase McLaughlin K
2 10 Jason Myers K
3 11 Eddy Pineiro K
3 12 Wil Lutz K
3 13 Drew Stevens K
3 14 Brandon McManus K
3 15 Matt Gay K
4 16 Charlie Smyth K
4 17 Spencer Shrader K
4 18 Dominic Zvada K
4 19 Harrison Butker K
4 20 Trey Smack K
4 21 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 22 Nick Folk K
5 23 Andre Szmyt K
5 24 Jason Sanders K
5 25 Andy Borregales K
5 26 Zane Gonzalez K
6 27 Cameron Dicker K
6 28 Chad Ryland K
6 29 Jake Elliott K
6 30 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker will be the team's kicker in Week 9 on Sunday at home against the New York Jets, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Butker's struggles from long range continued in the 28-24 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8, with the 31-year-old veteran making one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries on Sunday. The 10-year veteran has made a career-low 66.7% of his 18 field-goal attempts through seven games so far in 2026, including going just 2-for-7 on kickers over 50 yards.

He has also missed one of his 18 extra-point attempts. The Chiefs brought in former Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker as insurance for the struggling Butker a week ago, but so far, Reid and the Chiefs have decided to stick with Butker, even though he has been a liability up to this point.

In standard-sized 12-team fantasy leagues, managers should be looking to move on from Butker in favor of a kicker with a stronger and more accurate leg. Butker is ranked as the No. 19 kicker for Week 9 at RotoBaller.

 Zane Gonzalez, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jeff Hafley told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Gonzalez's job security was called into question after he missed a field goal in the Dolphins' loss against the Patriots on Sunday, but it sounds like his roster spot is safe for at least one more week.

The missed kick is certainly a blemish on his stats, but Gonzalez has still been respectable, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals in two games since joining the team. With that being said, the Dolphins don't score quite enough to get Gonzalez on the weekly fantasy radar, and we can't ignore last week's missed kick entirely. There are better streaming options than Gonzalez for Week 9.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Cam Little, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay:

Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Brandon McManus
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Charlie Smyth
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon McManus
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Wil Lutz
vs
Drew Stevens
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Myers
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon McManus
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Charlie Smyth
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Wil Lutz
vs
Dominic Zvada
Wil Lutz
vs
Cam Little
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Butker
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Evan McPherson
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Nick Folk
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Andre Szmyt
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Sanders
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Chad Ryland
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon McManus
Drew Stevens
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Charlie Smyth
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Dominic Zvada
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Bates
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Cam Little
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Will Reichard
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Evan McPherson
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Sanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Chad Ryland
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon McManus
Matt Gay
vs
Charlie Smyth
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 9 QB Rankings
Week 9 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 9
Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 9


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
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Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
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Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
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Cleared to Play Wednesday
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Available for Wednesday
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Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
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Won't Return This Weekend
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
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Trending Toward Week 9 Return
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Close to Season Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
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Listed as Day-to-Day
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Rejoins Practice Wednesday
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Might Be an Option Thursday
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Questionable for Thursday
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Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
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MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
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Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
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