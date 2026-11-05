2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 9 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.
We're already on to Week 9 of the fantasy football season, and the playoff race is heating up! Starting a high-ceiling quarterback is always a great path toward victory, and we're here to help you find the top option with our Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where key QBs such as Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, and J.J. McCarthy stand, among all starters.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|7
|Drake Maye
|QB
|3
|8
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|9
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|11
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Malik Willis
|QB
|4
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|17
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|18
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|19
|Drew Lock
|QB
|5
|20
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|21
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|22
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|23
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|24
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|25
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|26
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|6
|27
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|28
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|29
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|30
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has hovered around 20 fantasy points in each game this season, and that should continue in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former top pick has been consistent this season, only producing two down weeks, one against the Denver Broncos and the other against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens defense has been solid at best this season, ranking 18th against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed.
The only concern for the Jacksonville offense heading into this Thursday night matchup is the potential lack of running game with a banged-up Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano this week, meaning potentially better field position for the offense throughout the night. With all those factors, fantasy managers should have no hesitation starting Lawrence in Week 9.
Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday following a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and that the players' statuses are estimated. Lock is expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, with Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) expected to miss the contest.
However, Lock's status will need to be monitored leading up to Sunday. Lock has appeared in two games in 2026, including one start. He has completed 35 out of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday after he was seen with an ice pack on his right elbow following Sunday's Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. "I'm 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year," Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
"Haven't missed a rep. Feel good. So I'm not too worried about it." It is worth noting that Stafford had surgery on the same elbow during the 2022 offseason. The reigning MVP only attempted 25 passes and threw for just 157 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the 24-9 win over the Chargers, and he has now thrown for under 200 yards in each of the last two games after throwing for 300-plus yards for a three-game stretch earlier this year.
Stafford should be just fine to start this Sunday on the road in Washington against the Commanders, where he could easily bounce back for fantasy managers as a strong QB1 against a shaky secondary. He could be getting tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) back from Injured Reserve as well.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina did not hold a practice Wednesday, although Young participated in Tuesday's session, after which head coach Dave Canales said the quarterback moved well and was ready to play. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, taking six sacks.
Pass protection remains a significant concern, as Young has been sacked 11 times over his past two games while facing pressure on 50% of his dropbacks. Denver has recorded 23 sacks through eight games, presenting another difficult challenge for Carolina's offensive line. Young's participation is encouraging for his availability, but the matchup makes him a risky fantasy QB2 for Week 9.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, J.J. McCarthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, J.J. McCarthy:
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