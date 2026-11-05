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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 9 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.

We're already on to Week 9 of the fantasy football season, and the playoff race is heating up! Starting a high-ceiling quarterback is always a great path toward victory, and we're here to help you find the top option with our Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where key QBs such as Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, and J.J. McCarthy stand, among all starters.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Josh Allen QB
1 3 Brock Purdy QB
2 4 Dak Prescott QB
2 5 Jared Goff QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Drake Maye QB
3 8 Caleb Williams QB
3 9 Jayden Daniels QB
3 10 Matthew Stafford QB
3 11 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Malik Willis QB
4 14 Kirk Cousins QB
4 15 Tyler Shough QB
4 16 Kyler Murray QB
4 17 C.J. Stroud QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Drew Lock QB
5 20 J.J. McCarthy QB
5 21 Bryce Young QB
5 22 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 23 Joe Milton III QB
5 24 Daniel Jones QB
6 25 Deshaun Watson QB
6 26 Baker Mayfield QB
6 27 Geno Smith QB
6 28 Justin Herbert QB
6 29 Gardner Minshew II QB
6 30 Joe Fagnano QB

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has hovered around 20 fantasy points in each game this season, and that should continue in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former top pick has been consistent this season, only producing two down weeks, one against the Denver Broncos and the other against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens defense has been solid at best this season, ranking 18th against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed.

The only concern for the Jacksonville offense heading into this Thursday night matchup is the potential lack of running game with a banged-up Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano this week, meaning potentially better field position for the offense throughout the night. With all those factors, fantasy managers should have no hesitation starting Lawrence in Week 9.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday following a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and that the players' statuses are estimated. Lock is expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, with Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) expected to miss the contest.

However, Lock's status will need to be monitored leading up to Sunday. Lock has appeared in two games in 2026, including one start. He has completed 35 out of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday after he was seen with an ice pack on his right elbow following Sunday's Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. "I'm 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year," Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"Haven't missed a rep. Feel good. So I'm not too worried about it." It is worth noting that Stafford had surgery on the same elbow during the 2022 offseason. The reigning MVP only attempted 25 passes and threw for just 157 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the 24-9 win over the Chargers, and he has now thrown for under 200 yards in each of the last two games after throwing for 300-plus yards for a three-game stretch earlier this year.

Stafford should be just fine to start this Sunday on the road in Washington against the Commanders, where he could easily bounce back for fantasy managers as a strong QB1 against a shaky secondary. He could be getting tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) back from Injured Reserve as well.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina did not hold a practice Wednesday, although Young participated in Tuesday's session, after which head coach Dave Canales said the quarterback moved well and was ready to play. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, taking six sacks.

Pass protection remains a significant concern, as Young has been sacked 11 times over his past two games while facing pressure on 50% of his dropbacks. Denver has recorded 23 sacks through eight games, presenting another difficult challenge for Carolina's offensive line. Young's participation is encouraging for his availability, but the matchup makes him a risky fantasy QB2 for Week 9.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, J.J. McCarthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, J.J. McCarthy:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Milton III
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Fagnano
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
vs
Drew Lock
Caleb Williams
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Milton III
Caleb Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Fagnano
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Milton III
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Fagnano
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Drew Lock
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Milton III
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Fagnano
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Drew Lock
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Milton III
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Fagnano
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Milton III
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Fagnano
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drew Lock
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bryce Young
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
C.J. Stroud
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Milton III
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kyler Murray
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Shough
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jordan Love
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Gardner Minshew II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Fagnano
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Caleb Williams
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jared Goff
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Dak Prescott
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Brock Purdy
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Josh Allen
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Burrow

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