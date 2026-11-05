2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 9 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.
Tight end start-sit calls never get any easier, and ahead of must-win matchups, we're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where trending names such as Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, and Brenton Strange stand, among all others.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|17
|2
|2
|George Kittle
|TE
|30
|3
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|42
|3
|4
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|44
|3
|5
|Trey McBride
|TE
|46
|3
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|47
|4
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|51
|5
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|64
|5
|9
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|71
|5
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|79
|5
|11
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|84
|5
|12
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|86
|5
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|87
|5
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|90
|6
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|91
|6
|16
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|92
|6
|17
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|94
|6
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|96
|6
|19
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|98
|6
|20
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|108
|6
|21
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|109
|6
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|110
|6
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|116
|6
|24
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|119
|6
|25
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|122
|7
|26
|Cade Otton
|TE
|123
|7
|27
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|124
|7
|28
|Darren Waller
|TE
|129
|7
|29
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|141
|7
|30
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|145
|7
|31
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|161
|7
|32
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|162
|7
|33
|Noah Fant
|TE
|164
|7
|34
|Evan Engram
|TE
|165
|7
|35
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|168
|8
|36
|Davis Allen
|TE
|173
|8
|37
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|178
|8
|38
|Noah Gray
|TE
|180
|8
|39
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|181
|8
|40
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|185
|8
|41
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|189
|8
|42
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|190
|8
|43
|Drew Sample
|TE
|194
|8
|44
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|195
|8
|45
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|196
|8
|46
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|212
|8
|47
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|215
|8
|48
|Sam Roush
|TE
|218
|8
|49
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|220
|8
|50
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|221
|8
|51
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|224
|8
|52
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|225
|8
|53
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|228
|8
|54
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|231
|8
|55
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|232
|9
|56
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|233
|9
|57
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|236
|9
|58
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|237
|9
|59
|John Bates
|TE
|238
|9
|60
|Brock Wright
|TE
|239
|9
|61
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|243
|9
|62
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|246
|9
|63
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|247
|9
|64
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|260
|9
|65
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|261
|9
|66
|Cade Stover
|TE
|262
|10
|67
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|263
|10
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|272
|10
|69
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|273
|10
|70
|James Mitchell
|TE
|274
|10
|71
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|275
|10
|72
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|276
|10
|73
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|277
|10
|74
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|279
|10
|75
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|282
Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Kelce was limited during part of practice last week as well, but he still suited up for the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end being limited to begin the week could just be for rest purposes.
Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. The 37-year-old has been a consistent option lately with four receptions or more in each of his last three games. If he gets downgraded, Noah Gray would likely see an expanded role this weekend.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) did not practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. Instead, Ferguson worked with the training staff after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in the Week 8 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. The 27-year-old is now on the wrong side of questionable for the Week 9 contest against the hosting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but he will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field on Thursday and Friday.
If Ferguson is not cleared to play this weekend, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker would both be on the field more with bigger roles in Dallas' passing game, although both of them would still be stretches as far as TE2 streaming options in fantasy football.
Ferguson's volume has dried up so far in 2026, catching only 17 of his 25 targets for 115 yards, although he has found the end zone three times in eight games played. The two-time Pro Bowler has not scored since Week 3, though, and he has not surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of his eight games to drop him to TE2 territory in fantasy.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe).
In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field.
If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers, with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange:
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