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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Isaiah Likely - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 9 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.

Tight end start-sit calls never get any easier, and ahead of must-win matchups, we're here to help with our Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where trending names such as Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, and Brenton Strange stand, among all others.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
2 2 George Kittle TE 30
3 3 Sam LaPorta TE 42
3 4 Colston Loveland TE 44
3 5 Trey McBride TE 46
3 6 Isaiah Likely TE 47
4 7 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 51
5 8 Tucker Kraft TE 64
5 9 Tyler Warren TE 71
5 10 T.J. Hockenson TE 79
5 11 Travis Kelce TE 84
5 12 Dallas Goedert TE 86
5 13 Mike Gesicki TE 87
5 14 Brenton Strange TE 90
6 15 Dalton Kincaid TE 91
6 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 92
6 17 Greg Dulcich TE 94
6 18 Chig Okonkwo TE 96
6 19 Tyler Higbee TE 98
6 20 Juwan Johnson TE 108
6 21 Eli Raridon TE 109
6 22 Dalton Schultz TE 110
6 23 AJ Barner TE 116
6 24 Michael Mayer TE 119
6 25 Hunter Henry TE 122
7 26 Cade Otton TE 123
7 27 Mason Taylor TE 124
7 28 Darren Waller TE 129
7 29 Terrance Ferguson TE 141
7 30 Mark Andrews TE 145
7 31 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 161
7 32 Oronde Gadsden II TE 162
7 33 Noah Fant TE 164
7 34 Evan Engram TE 165
7 35 Colby Parkinson TE 168
8 36 Davis Allen TE 173
8 37 Tommy Tremble TE 178
8 38 Noah Gray TE 180
8 39 Charlie Kolar TE 181
8 40 Elijah Higgins TE 185
8 41 Jake Ferguson TE 189
8 42 Kenyon Sadiq TE 190
8 43 Drew Sample TE 194
8 44 Theo Johnson TE 195
8 45 Foster Moreau TE 196
8 46 Dawson Knox TE 212
8 47 Austin Hooper TE 215
8 48 Sam Roush TE 218
8 49 Gavin Bartholomew TE 220
8 50 Will Kacmarek TE 221
8 51 Nate Boerkircher TE 224
8 52 Eric Saubert TE 225
8 53 Nate Adkins TE 228
8 54 Luke Farrell TE 231
8 55 Mitchell Evans TE 232
9 56 Adam Trautman TE 233
9 57 Blake Whiteheart TE 236
9 58 Josh Cuevas TE 237
9 59 John Bates TE 238
9 60 Brock Wright TE 239
9 61 Luke Schoonmaker TE 243
9 62 Oscar Delp TE 246
9 63 Jeremy Ruckert TE 247
9 64 Tanner Koziol TE 260
9 65 Mo Alie-Cox TE 261
9 66 Cade Stover TE 262
10 67 Eli Stowers TE 263
10 68 Ben Sinnott TE 272
10 69 Johnny Mundt TE 273
10 70 James Mitchell TE 274
10 71 Matthew Hibner TE 275
10 72 Jackson Hawes TE 276
10 73 Jake Briningstool TE 277
10 74 Charlie Woerner TE 279
10 75 Drew Ogletree TE 282

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Kelce was limited during part of practice last week as well, but he still suited up for the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end being limited to begin the week could just be for rest purposes.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. The 37-year-old has been a consistent option lately with four receptions or more in each of his last three games. If he gets downgraded, Noah Gray would likely see an expanded role this weekend.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) did not practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. Instead, Ferguson worked with the training staff after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in the Week 8 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. The 27-year-old is now on the wrong side of questionable for the Week 9 contest against the hosting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but he will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field on Thursday and Friday.

If Ferguson is not cleared to play this weekend, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker would both be on the field more with bigger roles in Dallas' passing game, although both of them would still be stretches as far as TE2 streaming options in fantasy football.

Ferguson's volume has dried up so far in 2026, catching only 17 of his 25 targets for 115 yards, although he has found the end zone three times in eight games played. The two-time Pro Bowler has not scored since Week 3, though, and he has not surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of his eight games to drop him to TE2 territory in fantasy.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe).

In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field.

If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers, with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Harold Fannin Jr., Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange:

Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Davis Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Drew Sample
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Davis Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Gray
Mike Gesicki
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Roush
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Mike Gesicki
vs
Will Kacmarek
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mason Taylor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Davis Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Drew Sample
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Foster Moreau
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Roush
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Dallas Goedert
vs
Will Kacmarek
Dallas Goedert
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davis Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drew Sample
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Roush
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Will Kacmarek
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mason Taylor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Fant
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Davis Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tommy Tremble
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Gray
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Elijah Higgins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Drew Sample
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Theo Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Foster Moreau
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dawson Knox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Austin Hooper
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Roush
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Will Kacmarek
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Mason Taylor
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Fant
Brenton Strange
vs
Evan Engram
Brenton Strange
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Davis Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Tommy Tremble
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Gray
Brenton Strange
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brenton Strange
vs
Elijah Higgins
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Drew Sample
Brenton Strange
vs
Theo Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Foster Moreau
Brenton Strange
vs
Dawson Knox
Brenton Strange
vs
Austin Hooper
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Roush
Brenton Strange
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Kacmarek

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Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
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Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Alec Pierce

Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Drew Lock

Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Kyle Monangai

Misses Walk-Through Practice on Wednesday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Michael Wilson

is Wearing Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Still Isn't Practicing
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Jalen Smith

Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Jakob Poeltl

Back in Action Wednesday
Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Kenny Gainwell

to be the "1B" in Buccaneers' Backfield
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
David Montgomery

Won't Return This Weekend
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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