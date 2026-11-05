2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 9 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.
Key running backs Tony Pollard and Jaylen Warren are on a bye, so many fantasy managers will need to pivot. If you're in that spot or just need an extra resource to guide your start-sit calls, we're here to help. In our Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings below, see where key names like Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price stand, among all others.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|11
|2
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|19
|3
|12
|Chase Brown
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|26
|3
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|27
|3
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|29
|3
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|32
|3
|17
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|33
|4
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|39
|4
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|43
|4
|20
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|48
|4
|21
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|49
|4
|22
|Rachaad White
|RB
|55
|5
|23
|Blake Corum
|RB
|56
|5
|24
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|58
|5
|25
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|60
|5
|26
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|61
|5
|27
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|63
|5
|28
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|66
|5
|29
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|68
|5
|30
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|69
|5
|31
|Woody Marks
|RB
|70
|5
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|74
|5
|33
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|75
|5
|34
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|76
|5
|35
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|83
|6
|36
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|89
|6
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|97
|6
|38
|Breece Hall
|RB
|99
|6
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|105
|6
|40
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|112
|6
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|113
|6
|42
|David Montgomery
|RB
|114
|6
|43
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|118
|6
|44
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|121
|6
|45
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|126
|7
|46
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|127
|7
|47
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|128
|7
|48
|Justice Hill
|RB
|131
|7
|49
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|133
|7
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|134
|7
|51
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|135
|7
|52
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|138
|7
|53
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|139
|7
|54
|Bam Knight
|RB
|140
|7
|55
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|143
|7
|56
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|144
|7
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|146
|7
|58
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|148
|7
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|169
|7
|60
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|172
|8
|61
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|179
|8
|62
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|192
|8
|63
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|193
|8
|64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|209
|8
|65
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|210
|8
|66
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|211
|8
|67
|George Holani
|RB
|216
|8
|68
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|217
|8
|69
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|223
|8
|70
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|227
|8
|71
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|230
|8
|72
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|250
|8
|73
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|252
|8
|74
|Ray Davis
|RB
|256
|8
|75
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|258
|9
|76
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|265
|9
|77
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|266
|9
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|267
|9
|79
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|269
|9
|80
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|271
Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not anticipating missing any more time after sitting out the first six weeks of the season on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL has not completed its investigation into Jacobs' potential violations of the personal conduct policy, including previous allegations that came to light with the release of more records over the weekend.
If there is a suspension forthcoming, the six games he missed would count towards serving that suspension, but Jacobs said, "It's really just up to them to make their final decision. But like I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs and the Packers take on the Patriots in Week 9, and unless the situation changes, it looks like the star running back will be available.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) will be a great fantasy option once more in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as long as he can play. He has not practiced all week and is currently listed as questionable. If he isn't able to play, backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be in line for most of the work. The young back is coming off back-to-back great performances, combining for four touchdowns and 246 total yards.
Tuten has received consistent volume all season and is starting to raise his upside through more receiving work and finding the end zone more. The Ravens do rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, so there is a chance a hurt Tuten doesn't do as well with his touches, but if he is a full-go and not limited at all, then fantasy managers should not overthink it. As long as he gets a full workload, fantasy managers should be happy with Tuten in their starting lineups in Week 9.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday and is still going through the league's concussion protocol. Knight is banged up right now, but he's expected to have a significant role once he's available to play. Head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that the plan was for Knight to be one of their two top backs. Sadly, both Knight and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered injuries during the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Love was placed on the Injured Reserve and will now miss the next four games. Now, Knight has a chance to be a legitimate threat in this backfield with Love out of the picture for a handful of games. Tyler Allgeier will likely be the lead back, but it sounds like the Cardinals trust Knight to handle a significant workload.
Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will not have his practice window opened yet, Jeff Nowak of WWL Louisiana reports. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Etienne won't have his practice window opened on Wednesday, but he's hopeful that Etienne can practice this week.
The 27-year-old has missed the required four games after being placed on the Injured Reserve due to a strained left hamstring. He's not on the field to begin the week, so it seems unlikely that Etienne will be ready for the Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Fantasy managers should aim for Etienne to be ready for the Week 10 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., Jadarian Price:
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