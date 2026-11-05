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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 9 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 9 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 9.

Key running backs Tony Pollard and Jaylen Warren are on a bye, so many fantasy managers will need to pivot. If you're in that spot or just need an extra resource to guide your start-sit calls, we're here to help. In our Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings below, see where key names like Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price stand, among all others.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
1 5 Javonte Williams RB 7
1 6 Kyren Williams RB 11
2 7 Bucky Irving RB 12
2 8 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
2 9 Bhayshul Tuten RB 14
3 10 D'Andre Swift RB 15
3 11 Jonah Coleman RB 19
3 12 Chase Brown RB 20
3 13 James Cook III RB 26
3 14 Josh Jacobs RB 27
3 15 Saquon Barkley RB 29
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB 32
3 17 Ollie Gordon II RB 33
4 18 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 39
4 19 Quinshon Judkins RB 43
4 20 Derrick Henry RB 48
4 21 Ashton Jeanty RB 49
4 22 Rachaad White RB 55
5 23 Blake Corum RB 56
5 24 Braelon Allen RB 58
5 25 Zach Charbonnet RB 60
5 26 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61
5 27 Tyler Allgeier RB 63
5 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 66
5 29 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 68
5 30 Mike Washington Jr. RB 69
5 31 Woody Marks RB 70
5 32 Jadarian Price RB 74
5 33 Devin Singletary RB 75
5 34 Omarion Hampton RB 76
5 35 Jordan Mason RB 83
6 36 Dylan Sampson RB 89
6 37 Kyle Monangai RB 97
6 38 Breece Hall RB 99
6 39 Kenneth Gainwell RB 105
6 40 J.K. Dobbins RB 112
6 41 Cam Skattebo RB 113
6 42 David Montgomery RB 114
6 43 Kaelon Black RB 118
6 44 Kimani Vidal RB 121
6 45 Emmett Johnson RB 126
7 46 Samaje Perine RB 127
7 47 Austin Ekeler RB 128
7 48 Justice Hill RB 131
7 49 Alvin Kamara RB 133
7 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 134
7 51 Elijah Mitchell RB 135
7 52 MarShawn Lloyd RB 138
7 53 TreVeyon Henderson RB 139
7 54 Bam Knight RB 140
7 55 Keaton Mitchell RB 143
7 56 Seth McGowan RB 144
7 57 Tyler Goodson RB 146
7 58 Ty Johnson RB 148
7 59 Jaylen Wright RB 169
7 60 Corey Kiner RB 172
8 61 Kendre Miller RB 179
8 62 Sione Vaki RB 192
8 63 Roschon Johnson RB 193
8 64 Kyle Juszczyk RB 209
8 65 Emanuel Wilson RB 210
8 66 Jaydon Blue RB 211
8 67 George Holani RB 216
8 68 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 217
8 69 Trevor Etienne RB 223
8 70 Kaytron Allen RB 227
8 71 Sean Tucker RB 230
8 72 CJ Donaldson RB 250
8 73 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 252
8 74 Ray Davis RB 256
8 75 Ameer Abdullah RB 258
9 76 Dylan Laube RB 265
9 77 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 266
9 78 Hunter Luepke RB 267
9 79 DeeJay Dallas RB 269
9 80 Dare Ogunbowale RB 271

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not anticipating missing any more time after sitting out the first six weeks of the season on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL has not completed its investigation into Jacobs' potential violations of the personal conduct policy, including previous allegations that came to light with the release of more records over the weekend.

If there is a suspension forthcoming, the six games he missed would count towards serving that suspension, but Jacobs said, "It's really just up to them to make their final decision. But like I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs and the Packers take on the Patriots in Week 9, and unless the situation changes, it looks like the star running back will be available.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) will be a great fantasy option once more in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as long as he can play. He has not practiced all week and is currently listed as questionable. If he isn't able to play, backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be in line for most of the work. The young back is coming off back-to-back great performances, combining for four touchdowns and 246 total yards.

Tuten has received consistent volume all season and is starting to raise his upside through more receiving work and finding the end zone more. The Ravens do rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, so there is a chance a hurt Tuten doesn't do as well with his touches, but if he is a full-go and not limited at all, then fantasy managers should not overthink it. As long as he gets a full workload, fantasy managers should be happy with Tuten in their starting lineups in Week 9.

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday and is still going through the league's concussion protocol. Knight is banged up right now, but he's expected to have a significant role once he's available to play. Head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that the plan was for Knight to be one of their two top backs. Sadly, both Knight and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered injuries during the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Love was placed on the Injured Reserve and will now miss the next four games. Now, Knight has a chance to be a legitimate threat in this backfield with Love out of the picture for a handful of games. Tyler Allgeier will likely be the lead back, but it sounds like the Cardinals trust Knight to handle a significant workload.

Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will not have his practice window opened yet, Jeff Nowak of WWL Louisiana reports. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Etienne won't have his practice window opened on Wednesday, but he's hopeful that Etienne can practice this week.

The 27-year-old has missed the required four games after being placed on the Injured Reserve due to a strained left hamstring. He's not on the field to begin the week, so it seems unlikely that Etienne will be ready for the Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Fantasy managers should aim for Etienne to be ready for the Week 10 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Dylan Sampson, Aaron Jones Sr., Jadarian Price:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Jonah Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Jacobs
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Braelon Allen
vs
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
George Pickens
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Devin Singletary
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Devin Singletary
vs
Jadarian Price
Devin Singletary
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devin Singletary
vs
Denzel Boston
Devin Singletary
vs
Rome Odunze
Devin Singletary
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Warren
Devin Singletary
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devin Singletary
vs
Woody Marks
Devin Singletary
vs
Zay Flowers
Devin Singletary
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Josh Downs
Devin Singletary
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devin Singletary
vs
Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Mason
Devin Singletary
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Travis Kelce
Devin Singletary
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devin Singletary
vs
KC Concepcion
Devin Singletary
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devin Singletary
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devin Singletary
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devin Singletary
vs
Tre Tucker
Devin Singletary
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devin Singletary
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Dylan Sampson
Devin Singletary
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Devin Singletary
vs
Brenton Strange
Devin Singletary
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devin Singletary
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devin Singletary
vs
Braelon Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Michael Wilson
Devin Singletary
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devin Singletary
vs
Blake Corum
Devin Singletary
vs
Greg Dulcich
Devin Singletary
vs
Rachaad White
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Addison
Devin Singletary
vs
Malik Washington
Devin Singletary
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Devin Singletary
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devin Singletary
vs
Jalen Coker
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devin Singletary
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Breece Hall
Devin Singletary
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devin Singletary
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devin Singletary
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devin Singletary
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devin Singletary
vs
Javonte Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyren Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Bucky Irving
Devin Singletary
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devin Singletary
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devin Singletary
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devin Singletary
vs
Chase Brown
Devin Singletary
vs
James Cook III
Devin Singletary
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devin Singletary
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devin Singletary
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devin Singletary
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devin Singletary
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devin Singletary
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devin Singletary
vs
Derrick Henry
Devin Singletary
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brenton Strange
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
KC Concepcion
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Kelce
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Mason
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Addison
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Josh Downs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zay Flowers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Breece Hall
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rome Odunze
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Antonio Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devin Singletary
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Dylan Sampson
vs
Makai Lemon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denzel Boston
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
A.J. Brown
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Warren
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Woody Marks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Eli Raridon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dylan Sampson
vs
David Montgomery
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dylan Sampson
vs
Javonte Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyren Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bucky Irving
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dylan Sampson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chase Brown
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Cook III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Derrick Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Denzel Boston
Jadarian Price
vs
Devin Singletary
Jadarian Price
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Keenan Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
KC Concepcion
Jadarian Price
vs
Tre Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jadarian Price
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jadarian Price
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Brenton Strange
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Carson Wentz

to Start Monday vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson

Sidelined From Practice on Thursday
Garrett Wilson

Absent From Jets Practice on Thursday
Jonathan Taylor

Says he Didn't Request a Trade
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Play Against Raiders in Week 9
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Receiving Trade Calls on Jonathan Taylor
Carson Wentz

Trending Toward Starting in Week 9 Against Bills
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Josh Jacobs

Believes He Has "Served His Time"
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Alec Pierce

Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Drew Lock

Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Kyle Monangai

Misses Walk-Through Practice on Wednesday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Michael Wilson

is Wearing Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Still Isn't Practicing
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Jalen Smith

Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Jakob Poeltl

Back in Action Wednesday
Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Kenny Gainwell

to be the "1B" in Buccaneers' Backfield
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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