Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 9 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Rachaad White, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, and more.
Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 9. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 9
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins exploded in Week 8 for 32.5 fantasy points on 11 targets, 10 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Higgins is enjoying a breakout season, currently ranked WR4 and WR5 in points per game, and is one of the game's more efficient receivers in 2026. He ranks fourth in yards per route run, seventh in routes per game, and second in yards per game.
Even more impressive, he has only four touchdowns this season, so most of his production has come from yards and volume. Over Higgins' seven-year career, he has consistently been a WR2 and a strong fantasy points-per-game guy, playing through a lot of injuries; however, so far this season he has remained healthy and is having a career year and breaking out in a way that he never has before, as a bona fide WR1 for fantasy football.
Fantasy managers who drafted Higgins will want to keep firing him up with confidence.
Verdict: Higgins is this week's buy-high candidate. While he is already producing at a borderline WR1 level, managers in your league may still view him as a high-end WR2, which could keep the buy window open.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has slipped down the fantasy ranks after three-straight lackluster performances. In seven games this season, Olave has hauled in 49 of 71 targets for 636 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, since Week 5, Olave has recorded only 14 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown, a steep decline from his incredible four-game stretch to begin the season.
Now, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is ramping up toward a return, which could reduce Olave's target share moving forward. Tyson had an incredible training camp, and with his high draft capital and immense talent, he will take targets away from Olave. While the fifth-year receiver is sure to continue amassing fantasy points, his struggles, along with Tyson's eventual return, should negatively affect Olave's value moving forward.
Verdict: Coming out of the bye week, Olave is a top buy option. Amid his slump and the looming return of Jordyn Tyson, managers may be starting to worry about Olave's rest-of-season outlook. Despite this, he remains Shough's clear WR1 and should see a massive workload this weekend.
Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Week 7 performance. In quarterback J.J. McCarthy's first start with the Giants, Likely caught just two of four targets for 12 yards in the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. Prior to that outing, Likely had been enjoying a career season, hauling in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns through six games.
While some worry that Likely had a better connection with backup Jameis Winston than with McCarthy, fantasy managers should expect him to produce in Week 9. However, another poor performance could raise concerns about his fantasy production moving forward.
Verdict: Likely's breakout season came to a halt ahead of the Week 8 bye. However, with J.J. McCarthy having another week to prepare with the first-team, Likely should be in a great position to bounce back in Week 9. Those needing a tight end should consider sending offers.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
- George Kittle, SF
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White's stats looked solid on the surface in Week 8. However, a late score helped, and more concerning, White's snap share dropped from 64.5 percent in Weeks 5 and 6 to just 47 percent in Week 8. Veteran Austin Ekeler's snap share rose to 33 percent during this time, meaning less work for White.
On the season, White has paid off for fantasy managers, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in four of six contests; but the production has been very touchdown-dependent, having scored three touchdowns on the season.
The biggest issue with White is that, even with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on the IR, White hasn't seen a full bell-cow role and appears to be in a split backfield with Ekeler. The Week 9 matchup is also difficult: the Commanders take on the Rams, who rank top-10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Verdict: Managers should take advantage of this sell window. White has not been the most effective runner, and with Crossley-Merritt's return looming, his value will likely decline quickly once he reverts to his typical third-down role.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his rushing opportunities decline sharply over the past two games. Jones rushed 45 times for 207 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 but has managed just 13 carries for 48 yards since Minnesota's bye. He aggravated a knee injury in Week 7 and missed Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 8 before returning to full participation Friday.
Jones then rushed five times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards against Detroit. Jordan Mason has out-carried Jones in both games since returning, adding uncertainty to the backfield rotation. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB29 for Week 9 against Buffalo, ahead of Mason at RB34. Jones remains a flex option, but his recent injury and reduced workload raise concerns about his fantasy upside.
Verdict: Like White, Jones's sell window won't stay open much longer. Jones should continue to see his role gradually decline as Mason gets accustomed, and there are even more risks if the Vikings take a swing and trade for a running back ahead of the deadline.
Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Returning from a three-week absence, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) led the team with seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in a Week 8 loss to the Broncos, and he has now topped double-digit fantasy points in his last three full games played.
While he has struggled to stay on the field since the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rice has consistently proven himself a favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he could emerge as a second-half fantasy difference maker through steady volume and a reliably high floor. Facing a relatively stout Jets defense in Week 9, Rice is RotoBaller's WR17.
Verdict: Rice's value has increased following his return from injury, allowing managers to pivot. Rice will continue to have his ceiling capped as the Kansas City offense centers on the run game and Kenneth Walker III. Those who can pivot to a WR with more upside should consider making the switch.
Other Players to Trade Away
- D'Andre Swift, CHI
- Woody Marks, HOU
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