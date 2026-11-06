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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 9 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Tee Higgins - Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 9 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Rachaad White, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, and more.

Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 9. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 9

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Position
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 93 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 93 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 88 Bijan Robinson RB
5 88 Puka Nacua WR
6 86 Brock Bowers TE
7 83 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 81 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
10 77 CeeDee Lamb WR
11 74 James Cook III RB
12 70 Trey McBride TE
13 70 Chris Olave WR
14 68 Drake London WR
15 67 Kyren Williams RB
16 66 Javonte Williams RB
17 65 Josh Allen QB
18 64 Christian Watson WR
19 62 Malik Nabers WR
20 61 Tee Higgins WR
21 60 D'Andre Swift RB
22 58 Jonathan Taylor RB
23 58 Justin Jefferson WR
24 58 Parker Washington WR
25 56 Bucky Irving RB
26 55 Matthew Golden WR
27 55 Nico Collins WR
28 53 Josh Jacobs RB
29 52 Bhayshul Tuten RB
30 52 Chase Brown RB
31 50 George Kittle TE
32 48 Chuba Hubbard RB
33 47 Luther Burden III WR
34 47 Colston Loveland TE
35 47 Mike Evans WR
36 46 DJ Moore WR
37 46 Jameson Williams WR
38 44 Jaylen Warren RB
39 43 George Pickens WR
40 43 Derrick Henry RB
41 42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
42 42 Garrett Wilson WR
43 42 Jonah Coleman RB
44 42 Zay Flowers WR
45 42 Jalen Coker WR
46 42 Drake Maye QB
47 41 Joe Burrow QB
48 40 Saquon Barkley RB
49 39 Michael Wilson WR
50 39 Sam LaPorta TE
51 38 Rashee Rice WR
52 38 Isaiah Likely TE
53 37 Breece Hall RB
54 36 Ashton Jeanty RB
55 35 Ollie Gordon II RB
56 35 A.J. Brown WR
57 34 Jayden Daniels QB
58 33 Carnell Tate WR
59 32 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
60 32 Brock Purdy QB
61 32 DeVonta Smith WR
62 32 Caleb Williams QB
63 31 Tucker Kraft TE
64 30 Tony Pollard RB
65 29 Emeka Egbuka WR
66 29 Ladd McConkey WR
67 29 Jordyn Tyson WR
68 28 Rome Odunze WR
69 28 Trevor Lawrence QB
70 27 Dalton Kincaid TE
71 27 Blake Corum RB
72 26 Jordan Love QB
73 26 Stefon Diggs WR
74 26 Jaylen Waddle WR
75 25 Jared Goff QB
76 25 Kyle Monangai RB
77 24 Cam Skattebo RB
78 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
79 24 Quinshon Judkins RB
80 23 KC Concepcion Jr. WR
81 23 DK Metcalf WR
82 22 Rico Dowdle RB
83 22 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
84 22 Antonio Williams WR
85 22 Braelon Allen RB
86 22 Jadarian Price RB
87 21 Denzel Boston WR
88 21 Tyler Warren TE
89 20 Dak Prescott QB
90 20 Jakobi Meyers WR
91 19 Zach Charbonnet RB
92 18 Rachaad White RB
93 17 Germie Bernard WR
94 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
95 17 Tre Tucker WR
96 16 Brenton Strange TE
97 15 Jordan Mason RB
98 15 Mike Washington Jr. RB
99 14 C.J. Stroud QB
100 14 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
101 14 Woody Marks RB
102 13 Emmett Johnson RB
103 13 Caleb Douglas WR
104 13 Jordan Addison WR
105 13 Tyler Shough QB
106 12 Chig Okonkwo TE
107 12 Kaelon Black RB
108 12 Dylan Sampson RB
109 12 Makai Lemon WR
110 12 Travis Kelce TE
111 11 Courtland Sutton WR
112 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
113 11 Josh Downs WR
114 11 Ryan Flournoy WR
115 11 David Montgomery RB
116 10 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
117 10 Alvin Kamara RB
118 10 Terrance Ferguson TE
119 10 Omarion Hampton RB
120 10 Khalil Shakir WR
121 10 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
122 10 Malik Willis QB
123 10 Tyler Allgeier RB
124 10 T.J. Hockenson TE
125 9 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
126 9 Malik Washington WR
127 9 Bam Knight RB
128 9 Dallas Goedert TE
129 8 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
130 8 Matthew Stafford QB
131 8 Keenan Allen WR
132 8 Davante Adams WR
133 8 Devaughn Vele WR
134 8 Kenneth Gainwell RB
135 8 Seth McGowan RB
136 8 Bryce Young QB
137 8 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
138 8 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
139 8 Kirk Cousins QB
140 8 Adonai Mitchell WR
141 8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
142 8 Devin Singletary RB
143 8 TreVeyon Henderson RB
144 7 Pat Freiermuth TE
145 7 Keon Coleman WR
146 7 Dontayvion Wicks WR
147 7 Travis Hunter WR
148 7 Kimani Vidal RB
149 6 RJ Harvey RB
150 6 Sione Vaki RB
151 6 Mike Gesicki TE
152 6 Samaje Perine RB
153 6 DeMario Douglas WR
154 6 Xavier Worthy WR
155 6 Keaton Mitchell RB
156 6 Kyler Murray QB
157 6 Hunter Henry TE
158 6 Juwan Johnson TE
159 6 J.K. Dobbins RB
160 5 Jonathon Brooks RB
161 5 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
162 5 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
163 5 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
164 5 Baker Mayfield QB
165 5 Chris Bell WR
166 5 Dalton Schultz TE
167 5 Malachi Fields WR
168 4 Mason Taylor TE
169 4 Treylon Burks WR
170 4 MarShawn Lloyd RB
171 4 Alec Pierce WR
172 4 Michael Penix Jr. QB
173 4 Kendre Miller RB
174 4 Tank Bigsby RB
175 4 James Conner RB
176 4 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
177 4 Kalif Raymond WR
178 4 Jeremiyah Love RB
179 4 Romeo Doubs WR
180 4 Tyjae Spears RB
181 4 Bo Nix QB
182 4 Michael Mayer TE
183 4 Sam Darnold QB
184 4 Elijah Mitchell RB
185 3 Greg Dulcich TE
186 3 Tre Harris WR
187 3 Geno Smith QB
188 3 Ted Hurst WR
189 3 Eli Raridon TE
190 3 Rashid Shaheed WR
191 3 Justice Hill RB
192 3 Dohnte Meyers WR
193 3 Aaron Rodgers QB
194 3 Ray Davis RB
195 3 Pat Bryant WR
196 3 Deshaun Watson QB
197 3 J.J. McCarthy QB
198 3 Quentin Johnston WR
199 3 Emanuel Wilson RB
200 3 Konata Mumpfield WR

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins exploded in Week 8 for 32.5 fantasy points on 11 targets, 10 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Higgins is enjoying a breakout season, currently ranked WR4 and WR5 in points per game, and is one of the game's more efficient receivers in 2026. He ranks fourth in yards per route run, seventh in routes per game, and second in yards per game.

Even more impressive, he has only four touchdowns this season, so most of his production has come from yards and volume. Over Higgins' seven-year career, he has consistently been a WR2 and a strong fantasy points-per-game guy, playing through a lot of injuries; however, so far this season he has remained healthy and is having a career year and breaking out in a way that he never has before, as a bona fide WR1 for fantasy football.

Fantasy managers who drafted Higgins will want to keep firing him up with confidence.

Verdict: Higgins is this week's buy-high candidate. While he is already producing at a borderline WR1 level, managers in your league may still view him as a high-end WR2, which could keep the buy window open.

 

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has slipped down the fantasy ranks after three-straight lackluster performances. In seven games this season, Olave has hauled in 49 of 71 targets for 636 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, since Week 5, Olave has recorded only 14 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown, a steep decline from his incredible four-game stretch to begin the season.

Now, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is ramping up toward a return, which could reduce Olave's target share moving forward. Tyson had an incredible training camp, and with his high draft capital and immense talent, he will take targets away from Olave. While the fifth-year receiver is sure to continue amassing fantasy points, his struggles, along with Tyson's eventual return, should negatively affect Olave's value moving forward.

Verdict: Coming out of the bye week, Olave is a top buy option. Amid his slump and the looming return of Jordyn Tyson, managers may be starting to worry about Olave's rest-of-season outlook. Despite this, he remains Shough's clear WR1 and should see a massive workload this weekend.

 

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Week 7 performance. In quarterback J.J. McCarthy's first start with the Giants, Likely caught just two of four targets for 12 yards in the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. Prior to that outing, Likely had been enjoying a career season, hauling in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

While some worry that Likely had a better connection with backup Jameis Winston than with McCarthy, fantasy managers should expect him to produce in Week 9. However, another poor performance could raise concerns about his fantasy production moving forward.

Verdict: Likely's breakout season came to a halt ahead of the Week 8 bye. However, with J.J. McCarthy having another week to prepare with the first-team, Likely should be in a great position to bounce back in Week 9. Those needing a tight end should consider sending offers.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
  • George Kittle, SF

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White's stats looked solid on the surface in Week 8. However, a late score helped, and more concerning, White's snap share dropped from 64.5 percent in Weeks 5 and 6 to just 47 percent in Week 8. Veteran Austin Ekeler's snap share rose to 33 percent during this time, meaning less work for White.

On the season, White has paid off for fantasy managers, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in four of six contests; but the production has been very touchdown-dependent, having scored three touchdowns on the season.

The biggest issue with White is that, even with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on the IR, White hasn't seen a full bell-cow role and appears to be in a split backfield with Ekeler. The Week 9 matchup is also difficult: the Commanders take on the Rams, who rank top-10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Verdict: Managers should take advantage of this sell window. White has not been the most effective runner, and with Crossley-Merritt's return looming, his value will likely decline quickly once he reverts to his typical third-down role.

 

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his rushing opportunities decline sharply over the past two games. Jones rushed 45 times for 207 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 but has managed just 13 carries for 48 yards since Minnesota's bye. He aggravated a knee injury in Week 7 and missed Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 8 before returning to full participation Friday.

Jones then rushed five times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards against Detroit. Jordan Mason has out-carried Jones in both games since returning, adding uncertainty to the backfield rotation. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB29 for Week 9 against Buffalo, ahead of Mason at RB34. Jones remains a flex option, but his recent injury and reduced workload raise concerns about his fantasy upside.

Verdict: Like White, Jones's sell window won't stay open much longer. Jones should continue to see his role gradually decline as Mason gets accustomed, and there are even more risks if the Vikings take a swing and trade for a running back ahead of the deadline.

 

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Returning from a three-week absence, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) led the team with seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in a Week 8 loss to the Broncos, and he has now topped double-digit fantasy points in his last three full games played.

While he has struggled to stay on the field since the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rice has consistently proven himself a favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he could emerge as a second-half fantasy difference maker through steady volume and a reliably high floor. Facing a relatively stout Jets defense in Week 9, Rice is RotoBaller's WR17.

Verdict: Rice's value has increased following his return from injury, allowing managers to pivot. Rice will continue to have his ceiling capped as the Kansas City offense centers on the run game and Kenneth Walker III. Those who can pivot to a WR with more upside should consider making the switch.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • D'Andre Swift, CHI
  • Woody Marks, HOU

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