Lock in the best NFL Week 9 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
While there are multiple games with totals of 51 or 50 points, I'm not looking at any of them this week. Just because they have super high totals doesn't mean we get good betting options. Those games have expectations for scoring, so the betting lines are adjusted to account for that. That often brings artificially juiced lines, and that saps value from us, the bettors.
We'll turn to three other games, where the teams are mostly healthy and have pretty condensed offenses. That should bring us a high level of consistency, which will always help us push towards the props we pick.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Same Game Parlays
- Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (47.5 total)
- Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (44.5 total)
- Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (44.5 total)
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders SGP (+226 FanDuel)
Rams -4.5, Total - 47.5 points
The Los Angeles Rams have seemingly gotten back on track over the last two weeks with two wins and some good but not great offensive production. This game has no weather issues and a solid 47.5-point total, which should put us in a spot for some good scoring.
Matthew Stafford has been a bit quiet in the last two games, with just 195 and 157 passing yards in these past two games. He's still throwing for touchdowns, and I like this matchup for more yards than what we've seen.
The Commanders' defense sits at 0.100 Dropback EPA, which is 21st in the league, making this a favorable matchup for Stafford to hit 175 yards and throw for one touchdown. When he's throwing the ball, it's going to Puka Nacua; it's that simple.
Over the last two games, Puka has a 34.5% and 48.0% target share, putting him leaps and bounds ahead of anyone else. Puka has 80+ receiving yards in four of his last five games, so we take him down a rung from his normal 92.5 prop to 80.
Kyren Williams has been splitting time with Blake Corum, but Williams is still their starter when it's all said and done. He has 40+ rushing yards in every single game this season, so while the snap count is a bit split, his production is super solid at 4.9 yards per attempt.
We'll look to both Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams for 25+ receiving yards. Personally, I don't think Rachaad White inspires a lot of confidence in the running game, and the Commanders will be forced into more of a passing game script. Diggs (20.4%) and Williams (15.3%) lead the team in target share, which should make them the clear top options for Jayden Daniels.
- Matthew Stafford 175+ passing yards
- Matthew Stafford 1+ passing touchdowns
- Puka Nacua 80+ receiving yards
- Kyren Williams 40+ rushing yards
- Stefon Diggs 25+ receiving yards
- Antonio Williams 25+ receiving yards
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers SGP (+248 FanDuel)
Broncos -2.5, Total - 44.5 points