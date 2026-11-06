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NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (Premium)

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Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Lock in the best NFL Week 9 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

While there are multiple games with totals of 51 or 50 points, I'm not looking at any of them this week. Just because they have super high totals doesn't mean we get good betting options. Those games have expectations for scoring, so the betting lines are adjusted to account for that. That often brings artificially juiced lines, and that saps value from us, the bettors.

We'll turn to three other games, where the teams are mostly healthy and have pretty condensed offenses. That should bring us a high level of consistency, which will always help us push towards the props we pick.

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

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Week 9 Same Game Parlays

  • Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (47.5 total)
  • Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (44.5 total)
  • Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (44.5 total)

 

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders SGP (+226 FanDuel)

Rams -4.5, Total - 47.5 points

The Los Angeles Rams have seemingly gotten back on track over the last two weeks with two wins and some good but not great offensive production. This game has no weather issues and a solid 47.5-point total, which should put us in a spot for some good scoring.

Matthew Stafford has been a bit quiet in the last two games, with just 195 and 157 passing yards in these past two games. He's still throwing for touchdowns, and I like this matchup for more yards than what we've seen.

The Commanders' defense sits at 0.100 Dropback EPA, which is 21st in the league, making this a favorable matchup for Stafford to hit 175 yards and throw for one touchdown. When he's throwing the ball, it's going to Puka Nacua; it's that simple.

Over the last two games, Puka has a 34.5% and 48.0% target share, putting him leaps and bounds ahead of anyone else. Puka has 80+ receiving yards in four of his last five games, so we take him down a rung from his normal 92.5 prop to 80.

Kyren Williams has been splitting time with Blake Corum, but Williams is still their starter when it's all said and done. He has 40+ rushing yards in every single game this season, so while the snap count is a bit split, his production is super solid at 4.9 yards per attempt.

We'll look to both Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams for 25+ receiving yards. Personally, I don't think Rachaad White inspires a lot of confidence in the running game, and the Commanders will be forced into more of a passing game script. Diggs (20.4%) and Williams (15.3%) lead the team in target share, which should make them the clear top options for Jayden Daniels.

 

  • Matthew Stafford 175+ passing yards
  • Matthew Stafford 1+ passing touchdowns
  • Puka Nacua 80+ receiving yards
  • Kyren Williams 40+ rushing yards
  • Stefon Diggs 25+ receiving yards
  • Antonio Williams 25+ receiving yards

 

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers SGP (+248 FanDuel)

Broncos -2.5, Total - 44.5 points

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away from Basketball
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brandon Ingram

Progressing Toward Return
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Bam Knight

Ruled Out for Week 9
Emeka Egbuka

a Game-Time Decision for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Brandon Aiyuk

Not Reinstated Rrom Left-Squad List Ahead of Return
Garrett Wilson

Ruled Out for Week 9 with Concussion
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson

Hospitalized for Neurological Symptoms
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Stephen Curry

Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Sidelined for Fourth Straight Game
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
George Pickens

Cowboys Remain "Hopeful" That George Pickens Will Play Sunday
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Questionable Against Portland
Cam Skattebo

Trending Towards Missing Sunday's game
Deshaun Watson

Not Expected to Play Sunday
Jaylin Williams

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Iffy for Friday
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Max Christie

Expected Back Friday Versus the Jazz
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Scottie Barnes

Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Santi Aldama

Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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