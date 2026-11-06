Myles Garrett Will Play vs. Commanders
Nov 6, 2026, 2:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. Garrett has practiced in a limited capacity this week, but it looks like the 30-year-old All-Pro pass-rusher will be out there this weekend in D.C. for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams will need to officially activate Garrett from IR by the deadline on Saturday afternoon. The seven-time Pro Bowler could be on a strict snap count after an extended absence, but his return to the Rams' defense will be a big boost as they look to continue their winning streak on the road. Garrett will be trying to return to the record-setting form he displayed in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns, when he racked up an NFL-record 23 sacks in 17 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate AtkinsComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kyle Monangai (toe) Questionable for Sunday Night
#Bears have 3 players questionable for Sunday night— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 6, 2026
- CB Malik Muhammad (toe)
- CB Tyrique Stevenson (thumb)
- RB Kyle Monangai (toe)
They were limited today. This is a new injury for Stevenson, who was not on the report earlier in the week.
LT Theo Benedet is good to go.
Nov 6, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Kyle Monangai (toe) Back at Practice Friday
#Bears RB Kyle Monangai (toe) practiced today for the first time since his injury during a 146-yard game vs. the Jets on Oct. 4.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 6, 2026
It's a positive sign for a potential return on the other side of the bye week. pic.twitter.com/yO7yZ4OBRB
Nov 6, 2026, 2:47 PM ET
Terrance Ferguson Will Play vs. Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson had his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened on Wednesday, and he will play this weekend despite only being limited in the first two practices of the week. It is a notable development for a Rams offense that is still without veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) for the foreseeable future. They could also be without fellow TE Colby Parkinson (ribs) for a second straight game. It could open up Ferguson for a significant role immediately upon his return, potentially as quarterback Matthew Stafford's second-favorite target in the passing game behind star receiver Puka Nacua. Despite missing the last five games with a sprained ankle, Ferguson will immediately have TE1 upside if he plays a regular amount of snaps in his first game back in Week 9. This is your cue to pick Ferguson up off of your league's waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Jordyn Tyson Questionable for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:40 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is considered questionable to come off Injured Reserve to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Tyson was able to put in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is unclear if he upgraded to a full practice on Friday, and it remains uncertain as to whether he will be cleared to make his NFL debut this weekend. While the eighth overall pick from Arizona State should be rostered in most fantasy football leagues now that he is on the verge of a return, we would caution that he will be an extremely volatile starting option in fantasy lineups if he is activated from IR on Saturday and plays on Sunday. The Saints will most likely ease Tyson back into their offense across from Chris Olave. When Tyson finally returns, both Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance are expected to see less playing time.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Cam Skattebo Misses Practice Friday, Status for Sunday Remains Unclear
Andy Smith
Nov 6, 2026, 2:39 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) did not practice Friday, marking the third straight day he was unable to participate. However, head coach John Harbaugh noted that he was not ready to rule him out ahead of their Sunday contest against the Eagles. Managers should continue to monitor his status ahead of the final injury report, but the Giants appear to be leaving the door open for their top running back if he progresses enough. Prior to their Week 8 bye, Skattebo enjoyed a strong showing in Houston, rushing for a season-best 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. If Skattebo cannot play, veteran running back Devin Singletary would see a massive workload and carry borderline RB2 upside.--Andy Smith
Source: Jordan Raanan
Harold Fannin Jr. Will Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:30 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Friday that tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "He'll be fine. Just a little sore," Monken said. The 22-year-old tight end may not be 100% healthy this weekend, but at the very least, he should be considered a low-end TE1 in fantasy football as the Browns look to get back to winning ways with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his first start of the year in place of Deshaun Watson, who is still in the league's concussion protocol. Fannin is coming off two strong fantasy performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, catching 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards. He has not found the end zone since Week 4 against the Steelers, though, and there could be additional volatility in his fantasy football profile this weekend with the switch at QB from Watson to Sanders. Still, Fannin should be firmly on the TE1 radar in Week 9 as he looks to stay on a roll.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Khalil Shakir (personal) Not Practicing Friday
Of the players who were DNP Thursday, here is a Bills Friday practice update from what I see during the media-open start:— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 6, 2026
Dion Dawkins ❌
Alec Anderson ❌
Ty Johnson ✅
Joshua Palmer ❌
Greg Gaines ❌
Khalil Shakir isn’t practicing today (personal) and Sam Franklin (illness)
Nov 6, 2026, 2:28 PM ET
Colby Parkinson Questionable vs. Commanders Sunday
Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson and Kam Curl will be questionable for Sunday vs. Commanders, McVay said.— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 2:24 PM ET
Deshaun Watson Questionable to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:21 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is being listed as questionable to play on Sunday in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Watson entered the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, although he returned to the field for Friday's session. Although the veteran signal-caller has not been technically ruled out this weekend, he will not start, as head coach Todd Monken announced that Shedeur Sanders will make the start under center with Watson still in the concussion protocol. If Watson is cleared by Sunday, he will be in a backup role in the Big Easy. Fantasy managers who have been using Watson in two-QB superflex leagues should be concerned that Watson could lose out on the starting gig if Sanders plays well in Week 9. The 31-year-old Watson leads the league with 33 sacks taken and has not thrown a touchdown pass since Oct. 11 in the loss to the New York Jets. If the Browns still view Watson as their starter after Week 9, his next chance to start will come in a Week 10 matchup at home against the Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Shedeur Sanders to Start Vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:09 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Friday that second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start under center on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Deshaun Watson, who started in the first eight weeks of the season, entered the league's concussion protocol earlier this week and will not be cleared in time to take the field on Sunday, even though he is officially listed as questionable on the Browns' final injury report on Friday. It is unclear if Sanders will have a chance to start more games beyond this weekend for the Browns if he plays well, but it is certainly feasible after Watson has led the NFL in sacks taken (33) through eight weeks. The 24-year-old Sanders had his ups and downs in a starting role, as expected, as a rookie, but he was at least aggressive in pushing the ball downfield in Cleveland's offense. Sanders will not have an easy task on the road in New Orleans against a team coming off their bye, but he will have better downfield targets in rookie receivers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston at his disposal. Fantasy managers should treat Sanders as a low-end QB2 option in Week 9 in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Hunter Henry Listed as Questionable for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) will carry a questionable designation into Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Henry exited the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Dolphins with a foot injury and was held out of the first two practices of the week before returning to the practice field on Friday. With the Patriots' receiving room hit hard by injury, Henry leads the team with 29 receptions through eight games. His absence could create a meaningful opportunity for rookie tight end Eli Raridon, who ran his most routes of the season with Henry sidelined for most of Sunday's win and who has already developed a connection with quarterback Drake Maye, recent recipient of the AFC Offensive Player of October.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Henderson released an official statement on Friday, chronicling "a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," and he will now miss his second consecutive game. Henderson continues to work with specialists and physical therapists, and there is no timeline for his return. In his absence, the Patriots will continue to lean on veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, who has handled exactly 50% of the team's running back rush share through eight weeks and is third on the team with 23 receptions.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Following a four-game stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener, the veteran was able to return for two games before reappearing on the injury report with knee and ankle concerns, and he will now miss his second straight game. Reports of a degenerative knee condition were believed to have thinned Brown's pool of suitors before an eventual offseason trade to the Patriots, and in his first year with the team, the three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in three contests, catching nine of his 20 targets for 101 yards and no touchdowns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Jonah Coleman Continuing to Carve Out a Meaningful Role in Denver
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:24 PM ETIn his two games since returning from the high-ankle sprain that landed him on Injured Reserve, Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman leads the team with 26 total opportunities, racking up 173 yards and a touchdown. With RJ Harvey (knee) on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, Coleman split the backfield with J.K. Dobbins in a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Chiefs, and in a game that stayed close throughout, the rookie outsnapped the veteran 41 to 13 and appears to have taken over the lead back role. The Broncos face a Panthers defense in Week 9 that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points above average to the running back position, firmly putting Coleman into must-start territory as RotoBaller's RB12.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight Ruled Out for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:13 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 divisional matchup with the Seahawks, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. With teammate Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, Knight came into Week 8 as a popular sleeper play, but was knocked out of the team's upset victory over the Cowboys with a second-quarter concussion, opening the door for Tyler Allgeier to rack up a season-high 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. With Love since landing on Injured Reserve and Knight now ruled out for Sunday, Allgeier becomes a usable RB2, though fantasy managers should temper expectations against a Seattle defense that ranks in the top 10 against fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Dontayvion Wicks Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 1:07 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not present for the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Wicks and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) have missed practice all week and are likely to be officially ruled out on the Eagles' final injury report on Friday. The 25-year-old generated a ton of buzz during training camp and the preseason as a riser in Philly's new offense with A.J. Brown out of town, and he opened the regular season as the clear WR2 behind Smith. However, the Eagles' offense was slow out of the gates, and now that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is done for the year, it will be an uphill battle for Wicks to return to fantasy relevance once he gets healthy. Fantasy managers should not expect Wicks to play this weekend against the division-rival New York Giants, and his next chance to play won't come until Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (the Eagles have their bye in Week 10). In six games so far in 2026, Wicks has caught only 19 of 32 targets for 284 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Remains Out of Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 12:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have not practiced all week and look to be on the verge of being officially ruled out for the Week 9 divisional clash against the New York Giants on Sunday. It has been a disappointing season thus far for the 27-year-old Smith, who has taken over as Philly's No. 1 receiver this year with A.J. Brown in New England. But with Smith hurt and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, Smith's fantasy football value has tanked at the midway point of the year. With Smith and Wicks unlikely to play again this weekend, look for rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, and Hollywood Brown to once again serve as the team's top three wideouts for new quarterback Joe Milton II against New York. The Eagles have a bye next week, so hopefully both Smith and Wicks will be ready to return in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
TreVeyon Henderson Misses Third Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 12:42 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was absent from Friday's practice, according to Evan Lazar, after officially missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The second-year back also sat out New England's Week 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins because of the illness, putting his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in question. Henderson has struggled to build on his productive rookie campaign, rushing for 203 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries across six appearances this season. He has also contributed just five receptions for 45 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson handled 19 carries for 82 yards against Miami, while Corey Kiner added 38 yards on seven attempts. Stevenson has already established himself as New England's primary rusher, so another Henderson absence would primarily preserve Kiner's opportunity for complementary work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
Saquon Barkley Back at Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 12:39 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) is present on Friday at practice for the second straight day, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Barkley did not practice on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and is back on the field on Friday, putting him on track to play this weekend when the Eagles take on the division-rival New York Giants at home on Sunday. The 29-year-old missed two games with a hamstring injury but returned in the Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has not been anywhere close to 100% in the last two weeks while also dealing with a compensatory back injury, and he has been seen constantly stretching on the sideline while not playing his normal allotment of offensive snaps. Barkley should be active in Week 9 against the Giants, but how much he plays and how effective he will be is a major question mark. The good news is that he has been effective when on the field over the last two weeks, carrying the ball 20 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 33 yards as a receiver. Barkley's risk of an in-game setback is very real, which lines him up as an extremely volatile low-end RB2 for fantasy managers this weekend if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
A.J. Brown Absent From Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 12:34 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was absent from Friday's practice, according to Evan Lazar, following consecutive non-participation designations on Wednesday and Thursday. Brown missed last week's victory over the Miami Dolphins after a knee flare-up complicated his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. The 29-year-old has appeared in just three games this season, catching nine passes for 101 yards without a touchdown. His continued absence raises serious concerns about his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams handled much of the receiving work without Brown in Week 8. Chism caught five passes for 37 yards, while Douglas recorded 76 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Williams also contributed a 43-yard touchdown catch. Those three receivers would likely remain heavily involved if Brown misses another game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar