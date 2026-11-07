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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9: Fantasy Football Pickups for Devin Singletary, Corey Kiner, Kimani Vidal, Demarcus Robinson, Darius Cooper, Chig Okonkwo, more

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Demarcus Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Demarcus Robinson, Kimani Vidal, Corey Kiner, Darius Cooper, and Chig Okonkwo.

Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is here, and it's time to scout the waiver wire for some potential pickups to help bolster your fantasy roster. Only the Titans and Steelers are on a bye in Week 9, leaving managers with fewer options to pick up and stream this week. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings will help managers prioritize pickups.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, and Corey Kiner.

These Week 9 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 9!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 9?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordyn Tyson WR 53 Add in All Leagues
2 Mike Washington Jr. RB 48 Add in All Leagues
3 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 35 Add in All Leagues
4 Devin Singletary RB 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Kenny Gainwell RB 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Kaelon Black RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Emmett Johnson RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Seth McGowan RB 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Antonio Williams WR 27 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Brenton Strange TE 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Keenan Allen WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Courtland Sutton WR 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 MarShawn Lloyd RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Chig Okonkwo TE 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Makai Lemon WR 54 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Ryan Flournoy WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 DeMario Douglas WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Terrance Ferguson TE 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Mike Gesicki TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Keon Coleman WR 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Malik Washington WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Dylan Sampson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Adonai Mitchell WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Greg Dulcich TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Jonathon Brooks RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Samaje Perine RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Tank Dell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Darius Cooper WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Eli Raridon TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Tyler Higbee TE 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Roschon Johnson RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jalen Nailor WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Corey Kiner RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Jahan Dotson WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Treylon Burks WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Christian Kirk WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Kenyon Sadiq TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Brandon Aiyuk WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Tyreek Hill WR 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Malik Willis QB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Kirk Cousins QB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 J.J. McCarthy QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Drew Lock QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 2QB Leagues
68 Justin Herbert QB 43 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 Michael Penix Jr. QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 24 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Geno Smith QB 20 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Shedeur Sanders QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Joe Milton III QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 17 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Gardner Minshew II QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Jalen Milroe QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Kansas City Chiefs DST 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Chicago Bears DST 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Buffalo Bills DST 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 New York Giants DST 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 San Francisco 49ers DST 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 New Orleans Saints DST 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Detroit Lions DST 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Demarcus Robinson, WR, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target.

The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026. Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.


Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and the backfield situation has been difficult for fantasy managers to figure out, with Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, and Keaton Mitchell all involved. While Hampton is the usual starter, Vidal is worth monitoring on the waiver wire, as his role is becoming more consistent. Vidal led the Chargers' backfield in snaps played with 28 in a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell played 19 snaps, while Hampton had 18 reps. None of the running backs were particularly productive for the Chargers against the Rams, but Vidal led the way with 23 rushing yards on eight carries (2.9 yards per carry), and added two receptions for seven yards.

After having six combined carries through the first four games, Vidal has had 23 carries for 101 yards (4.39 yards per attempt) and a touchdown over the past three games. He has also recorded six receptions for 26 yards during that span. He has played at least 25 offensive snaps in each of the past four games. Vidal is currently available in 87% of Yahoo leagues. The offense for the Chargers doesn't instill much confidence for fantasy managers, and Vidal isn't a must-add player, but he is in streaming consideration for a Week 9 matchup against a stout Houston Texans defense that allows 98.0 rushing yards per game.

 

Corey Kiner, RB, Patriots

New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner rushed seven times for 38 yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over Miami. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined, Kiner served as the primary backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. He has gained 160 yards on 28 carries over his last four games, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. However, Stevenson remains the lead back, and Henderson's return could further limit Kiner's opportunities.

Henderson has been ruled out for Week 9. According to Patriots reporter Evan Lazar, Henderson had a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. Kiner has totaled 189 rushing yards without a touchdown this season, making him a speculative stash rather than an immediate fantasy contributor. Despite the expanded role for Kiner, RotoBaller ranked him RB55 in its updated Week 9 rankings ahead of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

 

Darius Cooper, WR, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has seen his role grow over the past two games, recording 61 offensive snaps and 66 snaps, as starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the past two contests. Smith and Wicks will miss a third consecutive game, with Cooper in line to see plenty of targets in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. However, while Cooper has seen an uptick in his playing time over the past two weeks and a decent number of targets in the passing game, the production has not been where it needs to be for him. In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, Cooper was tied for second on the Eagles in targets (six), but he amassed just two receptions for 19 yards (9.5 yards per reception).

In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Cooper earned three targets, but recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Cooper has played in all eight games for the Eagles this season, and has totaled 24 targets, 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper still ranks second in the NFL among qualifying players with 4.27 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but that is due in large part to his four touchdowns on 11 total receptions. Consistent production has not been a strong suit for Cooper. Also of consideration, Cooper will once again catch passes from a new starting quarterback, Joe Milton III, in Week 9. Cooper is currently rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. At best, Cooper is a touchdown-dependent streaming play for desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues. The Giants are strong against the pass, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Pro Football Reference notes the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 9.

 

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo profiles as a borderline TE1/TE2 option this week against the Rams, with Treylon Burks (foot) ruled out and Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Okonkwo has caught multiple passes in every game this season, and since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, Okonkwo ranks 2nd among tight ends in yards per target (10,7) and first in explosive catch rate (30.8%), per Fantasy Points Data.

The 27-year-old is still inconsistent for fantasy but should remain involved in Week 9 against the Rams. However, production could be tough to come by, as the Rams' defense ranks in the top eight in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, including holding superstars Brock Bowers and Trey McBride below their season average in yards per game. Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE18 for Week 9.

 

Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mike Washington Jr. RB 48 Add in All Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 35 Add in All Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 53 Add in All Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 27 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 54 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen Nailor WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Christian Kirk WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Brandon Aiyuk WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Malik Willis QB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Drew Lock QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 2QB Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 43 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 24 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 20 Add in 2QB Leagues
Shedeur Sanders QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Joe Milton III QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 17 Add in 2QB Leagues
Gardner Minshew II QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalen Milroe QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kansas City Chiefs DST 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 9 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Milton III, Drew Lock, and Gardner Minshew II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Elijah Mitchell, Makai Lemon, Ryan Flournoy, Antonio Williams, and Greg Dulcich. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Shedeur Sanders, Drew Lock, Joe Milton III, and Gardner Minshew II.

Devin Singletary
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devin Singletary
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Kenny Gainwell
Devin Singletary
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Mike Washington Jr.
Devin Singletary
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Khalil Shakir
Devin Singletary
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Jordyn Tyson
Devin Singletary
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Kaelon Black
Devin Singletary
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Emmett Johnson
Devin Singletary
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Seth McGowan
Devin Singletary
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Antonio Williams
Devin Singletary
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Brenton Strange
Devin Singletary
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Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
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Courtland Sutton
Devin Singletary
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MarShawn Lloyd
Devin Singletary
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Chig Okonkwo
Devin Singletary
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Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
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Jonathon Brooks
Devin Singletary
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Samaje Perine
Devin Singletary
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Kimani Vidal
Devin Singletary
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Elijah Mitchell
Devin Singletary
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James Conner
Devin Singletary
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Roschon Johnson
Devin Singletary
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
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Dylan Sampson
Demarcus Robinson
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Adonai Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
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Malik Washington
Demarcus Robinson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Demarcus Robinson
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Caleb Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
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Greg Dulcich
Demarcus Robinson
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Keon Coleman
Demarcus Robinson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
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Mike Gesicki
Demarcus Robinson
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Jonathon Brooks
Demarcus Robinson
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Terrance Ferguson
Demarcus Robinson
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Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
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Demario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
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Kimani Vidal
Demarcus Robinson
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Ryan Flournoy
Demarcus Robinson
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Jordyn Tyson
Demarcus Robinson
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Khalil Shakir
Demarcus Robinson
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Keenan Allen
Demarcus Robinson
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Courtland Sutton
Demarcus Robinson
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Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
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Makai Lemon
Demarcus Robinson
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Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
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Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Kenny Gainwell
Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
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Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
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Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
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Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
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MarShawn Lloyd
Kaelon Black
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Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
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Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
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Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
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Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
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Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
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Elijah Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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James Conner
Kaelon Black
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Roschon Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
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Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
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Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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James Conner
Emmett Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
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Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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MarShawn Lloyd
Antonio Williams
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Kenny Gainwell
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
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Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
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Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
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Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Ryan Flournoy
MarShawn Lloyd
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Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
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Demario Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
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Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
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Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
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Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
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Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kenny Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
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Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
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Elijah Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
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Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
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Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
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Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
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MarShawn Lloyd
Ryan Flournoy
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Keon Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
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Courtland Sutton
Ryan Flournoy
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Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Efton Chism III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keon Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Makai Lemon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Seth McGowan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dylan Sampson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Darius Cooper
vs
Tank Dell
Darius Cooper
vs
Kyle Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Kimani Vidal
Darius Cooper
vs
Efton Chism III
Darius Cooper
vs
Samaje Perine
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Darius Cooper
vs
Travis Hunter
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darius Cooper
vs
Eli Raridon
Darius Cooper
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Shakir
Darius Cooper
vs
Keenan Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
vs
Makai Lemon
Darius Cooper
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Williams
Greg Dulcich
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Greg Dulcich
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Greg Dulcich
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Samaje Perine
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dylan Sampson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kimani Vidal
Greg Dulcich
vs
Malik Washington
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tank Dell
Greg Dulcich
vs
Caleb Douglas
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darius Cooper
Greg Dulcich
vs
Keon Coleman
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kyle Williams
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Makai Lemon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Demario Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seth McGowan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keon Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaelon Black
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Eli Raridon
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Eli Raridon
vs
Travis Hunter
Eli Raridon
vs
James Conner
Eli Raridon
vs
Malachi Fields
Eli Raridon
vs
Sione Vaki
Eli Raridon
vs
Efton Chism III
Eli Raridon
vs
Roschon Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Kyle Williams
Eli Raridon
vs
Brandin Cooks
Eli Raridon
vs
Darius Cooper
Eli Raridon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Eli Raridon
vs
Tank Dell
Eli Raridon
vs
Corey Kiner
Eli Raridon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Eli Raridon
vs
Brenton Strange
Eli Raridon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Eli Raridon
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Eli Raridon
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sione Vaki
vs
James Conner
Sione Vaki
vs
Roschon Johnson
Sione Vaki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sione Vaki
vs
Brandin Cooks
Sione Vaki
vs
Eli Raridon
Sione Vaki
vs
Jalen Nailor
Sione Vaki
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Sione Vaki
vs
Corey Kiner
Sione Vaki
vs
Travis Hunter
Sione Vaki
vs
Tre' Harris
Sione Vaki
vs
Malachi Fields
Sione Vaki
vs
Jahan Dotson
Sione Vaki
vs
Efton Chism III
Sione Vaki
vs
Treylon Burks
Sione Vaki
vs
Kyle Williams
Sione Vaki
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Sione Vaki
vs
Seth McGowan
Sione Vaki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Sione Vaki
vs
Samaje Perine
Sione Vaki
vs
Kimani Vidal
Corey Kiner
vs
Jalen Nailor
Corey Kiner
vs
Tre' Harris
Corey Kiner
vs
Brandin Cooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahan Dotson
Corey Kiner
vs
Roschon Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Treylon Burks
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Corey Kiner
vs
James Conner
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin DuVernay
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Christian Kirk
Corey Kiner
vs
Eli Raridon
Corey Kiner
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Corey Kiner
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Kimani Vidal
Malik Willis
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Brandon Aiyuk
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Simi Fehoko
Malik Willis
vs
Drew Lock
Malik Willis
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Christian Kirk
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Fagnano
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Milroe
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Milton III
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Geno Smith
vs
Carson Wentz
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Fagnano
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Jalen Milroe
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Milton III
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Fagnano
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Milroe
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Geno Smith
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Joe Milton III
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Daniel Jones
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Justin Herbert
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Joe Fagnano
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Baker Mayfield
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Jalen Milroe
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Carson Wentz
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Drew Lock
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Chicago Bears
Shedeur Sanders
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock
vs
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drew Lock
vs
Malik Willis
Drew Lock
vs
Justin Herbert
Drew Lock
vs
Tyreek Hill
Drew Lock
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Brandon Aiyuk
Drew Lock
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drew Lock
vs
Simi Fehoko
Drew Lock
vs
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Drew Lock
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Fagnano
Drew Lock
vs
Jalen Milroe
Joe Milton III
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Joe Milton III
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Milton III
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Milton III
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Joe Milton III
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Milton III
vs
Joe Fagnano
Joe Milton III
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Milton III
vs
Jalen Milroe
Joe Milton III
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Milton III
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Milton III
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Milton III
vs
Chicago Bears
Joe Milton III
vs
Carson Wentz
Joe Milton III
vs
Buffalo Bills
Joe Milton III
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Milton III
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Milton III
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Daniel Jones
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Joe Fagnano
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Joe Milton III
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Jalen Milroe
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Geno Smith
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Chicago Bears
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Buffalo Bills
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Gardner Minshew II
vs
New York Giants
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Justin Herbert
Gardner Minshew II
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Gardner Minshew II
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Gardner Minshew II
vs
Carson Wentz

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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