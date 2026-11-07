Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Demarcus Robinson, Kimani Vidal, Corey Kiner, Darius Cooper, and Chig Okonkwo.
Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is here, and it's time to scout the waiver wire for some potential pickups to help bolster your fantasy roster. Only the Titans and Steelers are on a bye in Week 9, leaving managers with fewer options to pick up and stream this week. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings will help managers prioritize pickups.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, and Corey Kiner.
These Week 9 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 9!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 9?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|35
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|24
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|54
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Malik Washington
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Malik Willis
|QB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Drew Lock
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|25
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|68
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|43
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Geno Smith
|QB
|20
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|New York Giants
|DST
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Demarcus Robinson, WR, 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target.
The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026. Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and the backfield situation has been difficult for fantasy managers to figure out, with Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, and Keaton Mitchell all involved. While Hampton is the usual starter, Vidal is worth monitoring on the waiver wire, as his role is becoming more consistent. Vidal led the Chargers' backfield in snaps played with 28 in a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell played 19 snaps, while Hampton had 18 reps. None of the running backs were particularly productive for the Chargers against the Rams, but Vidal led the way with 23 rushing yards on eight carries (2.9 yards per carry), and added two receptions for seven yards.
After having six combined carries through the first four games, Vidal has had 23 carries for 101 yards (4.39 yards per attempt) and a touchdown over the past three games. He has also recorded six receptions for 26 yards during that span. He has played at least 25 offensive snaps in each of the past four games. Vidal is currently available in 87% of Yahoo leagues. The offense for the Chargers doesn't instill much confidence for fantasy managers, and Vidal isn't a must-add player, but he is in streaming consideration for a Week 9 matchup against a stout Houston Texans defense that allows 98.0 rushing yards per game.
Corey Kiner, RB, Patriots
New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner rushed seven times for 38 yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over Miami. With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined, Kiner served as the primary backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. He has gained 160 yards on 28 carries over his last four games, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. However, Stevenson remains the lead back, and Henderson's return could further limit Kiner's opportunities.
Henderson has been ruled out for Week 9. According to Patriots reporter Evan Lazar, Henderson had a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. Kiner has totaled 189 rushing yards without a touchdown this season, making him a speculative stash rather than an immediate fantasy contributor. Despite the expanded role for Kiner, RotoBaller ranked him RB55 in its updated Week 9 rankings ahead of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
Darius Cooper, WR, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has seen his role grow over the past two games, recording 61 offensive snaps and 66 snaps, as starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the past two contests. Smith and Wicks will miss a third consecutive game, with Cooper in line to see plenty of targets in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. However, while Cooper has seen an uptick in his playing time over the past two weeks and a decent number of targets in the passing game, the production has not been where it needs to be for him. In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, Cooper was tied for second on the Eagles in targets (six), but he amassed just two receptions for 19 yards (9.5 yards per reception).
In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Cooper earned three targets, but recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Cooper has played in all eight games for the Eagles this season, and has totaled 24 targets, 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper still ranks second in the NFL among qualifying players with 4.27 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but that is due in large part to his four touchdowns on 11 total receptions. Consistent production has not been a strong suit for Cooper. Also of consideration, Cooper will once again catch passes from a new starting quarterback, Joe Milton III, in Week 9. Cooper is currently rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. At best, Cooper is a touchdown-dependent streaming play for desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues. The Giants are strong against the pass, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Pro Football Reference notes the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 9.
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo profiles as a borderline TE1/TE2 option this week against the Rams, with Treylon Burks (foot) ruled out and Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Okonkwo has caught multiple passes in every game this season, and since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, Okonkwo ranks 2nd among tight ends in yards per target (10,7) and first in explosive catch rate (30.8%), per Fantasy Points Data.
The 27-year-old is still inconsistent for fantasy but should remain involved in Week 9 against the Rams. However, production could be tough to come by, as the Rams' defense ranks in the top eight in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, including holding superstars Brock Bowers and Trey McBride below their season average in yards per game. Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE18 for Week 9.
Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|35
|Add in All Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|24
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|54
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Malik Willis
|QB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Drew Lock
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|25
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|43
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|20
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 9 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Milton III, Drew Lock, and Gardner Minshew II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Antonio Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Ryan Flournoy, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Greg Dulcich, Chig Okonkwo, Eli Raridon, Sione Vaki, Corey Kiner, Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Shedeur Sanders, Drew Lock, Joe Milton III, and Gardner Minshew II.
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