RotoBaller's updated Week 9 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
The weekend has arrived, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more weekend rankings. Today, we focus on kickers, and with the Titans and Steelers on bye, fantasy managers have fewer options to stream in Week 9. Our Week 9 kicker rankings will help managers find a streaming kicker option. Below are our updated Week 9 kicker rankings for key kickers such as Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 9 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|1
|4
|Will Reichard
|K
|2
|5
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|7
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|8
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|3
|10
|Jason Myers
|K
|4
|11
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|4
|12
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|13
|Drew Stevens
|K
|4
|14
|Brandon McManus
|K
|4
|15
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|16
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|5
|17
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|5
|18
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|19
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|20
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|21
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|22
|Nick Folk
|K
|6
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|24
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|25
|Andy Borregales
|K
|6
|26
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|6
|27
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|7
|28
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|29
|Jake Elliott
|K
|7
|30
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is again a strong fantasy option for this Sunday's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Santos has laid a few clunkers this season, but has mostly been reliable for the Bears and owners. It was encouraging to see the 34-year-old veteran break his miss streak last week, after knocking through all of his kicks in a game for the first time since a win over the Jets in Week 4.
While he'll always be somewhat capped by the offense's ability to score touchdowns, Santos may experience a bit of a boost this week against what's been a downright impressive Bucs defense. If Tampa Bay can limit Chicago like they have their past few opponents, Santos may get a few more field-goal opportunities than managers have come to expect. Even with the stiff test ahead, the Tulane product lands as RotoBaller's K7 for Sunday's outing.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is in prime position to bounce back in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals after a tough outing against the Chicago Bears. Myers scored just one fantasy point in last week's loss to the Bears after missing an extra point and a blocked field goal. Seattle went for two following its second touchdown, limiting Myers' opportunity to score more points. The Cardinals should prove to be a much more porous matchup than what the Bears provided. Arizona is last in the league, allowing 29.8 points per game, and they are No. 21 in yards allowed per game.
As such, the Seahawks should have no problem moving the ball against this unit and providing Myers with plenty of opportunities to kick extra points and field goals. The Seahawks already hung 31 points on the Cardinals in Week 2, resulting in a solid fantasy outing for Myers. Despite the Seahawks being down quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) in this matchup, expect the offense to move effectively and efficiently. Besides, Seattle already did their damage against the Cardinals in Week 2 with Drew Lock (right elbow) under center.
Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack continues to struggle with accuracy heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against New England. Smack missed one of four extra-point attempts against Carolina last week and did not attempt a field goal, finishing with just three kicking points. He missed two field goals against Detroit in Week 7, including attempts from 26 and 35 yards. The rookie has converted 11 of 16 field goals and 16 of 19 extra points through eight games.
Smack has shown plenty of leg strength, connecting from 58 and 59 yards this season, but his recent inconsistency remains a concern. He has made more than one field goal in just one of his last six games, limiting his fantasy appeal despite Green Bay's offensive potential. RotoBaller ranks Smack K20 for Week 9, leaving him outside the starting range in most fantasy leagues.
Eddie Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point attempt for the fourth time this season back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Pineiro has also missed three field goals this year, though it is worth noting that all three misses have been from over 50 yards out. Inaccuracy aside, Pineiro's fantasy value has taken a hit due to the 49ers' efficiency on offense. San Francisco's offense leads the league in drives resulting in a touchdown, robbing Pineiro of field goal opportunities.
Week 9 might present the same problem in a meeting with the Raiders. Las Vegas' leaky defense has led to them seeing the most extra point attempts in the league, but the ninth-fewest field goal attempts. The matchup should give Pineiro a handful of extra point opportunities at the very least, making him a viable, if unexciting, floor option for fantasy purposes this weekend.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. With those five kicks, McPherson extended his streak of perfection this season. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing 24 extra-point attempts and 10 field goals. McPherson will look to extend his streak as the team heads to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. In what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, there should be plenty of opportunities for McPherson to kick.
McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start-worthy option at the position. The issue with McPherson is that he hasn't kicked a field goal in the last two games and has only kicked two field goals in the last four games. The Bengals offense has been rolling and finishing drives with touchdowns, but it is unlikely that he goes three straight games without being called on for a field goal. Fantasy managers can plug McPherson right back into lineups since he's been automatic this season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers:
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