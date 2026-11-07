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Week 9 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Ka'imi Fairbairn - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

The weekend has arrived, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more weekend rankings. Today, we focus on kickers, and with the Titans and Steelers on bye, fantasy managers have fewer options to stream in Week 9. Our Week 9 kicker rankings will help managers find a streaming kicker option. Below are our updated Week 9 kicker rankings for key kickers such as Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 3 Evan McPherson K
1 4 Will Reichard K
2 5 Cam Little K
2 6 Jake Bates K
3 7 Cairo Santos K
3 8 Tyler Bass K
3 9 Chase McLaughlin K
3 10 Jason Myers K
4 11 Eddy Pineiro K
4 12 Wil Lutz K
4 13 Drew Stevens K
4 14 Brandon McManus K
4 15 Matt Gay K
5 16 Spencer Shrader K
5 17 Charlie Smyth K
5 18 Dominic Zvada K
5 19 Harrison Butker K
5 20 Trey Smack K
5 21 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 22 Nick Folk K
6 23 Andre Szmyt K
6 24 Jason Sanders K
6 25 Andy Borregales K
6 26 Zane Gonzalez K
6 27 Cameron Dicker K
7 28 Chad Ryland K
7 29 Jake Elliott K
7 30 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is again a strong fantasy option for this Sunday's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Santos has laid a few clunkers this season, but has mostly been reliable for the Bears and owners. It was encouraging to see the 34-year-old veteran break his miss streak last week, after knocking through all of his kicks in a game for the first time since a win over the Jets in Week 4.

While he'll always be somewhat capped by the offense's ability to score touchdowns, Santos may experience a bit of a boost this week against what's been a downright impressive Bucs defense. If Tampa Bay can limit Chicago like they have their past few opponents, Santos may get a few more field-goal opportunities than managers have come to expect. Even with the stiff test ahead, the Tulane product lands as RotoBaller's K7 for Sunday's outing.

 

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is in prime position to bounce back in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals after a tough outing against the Chicago Bears. Myers scored just one fantasy point in last week's loss to the Bears after missing an extra point and a blocked field goal. Seattle went for two following its second touchdown, limiting Myers' opportunity to score more points. The Cardinals should prove to be a much more porous matchup than what the Bears provided. Arizona is last in the league, allowing 29.8 points per game, and they are No. 21 in yards allowed per game.

As such, the Seahawks should have no problem moving the ball against this unit and providing Myers with plenty of opportunities to kick extra points and field goals. The Seahawks already hung 31 points on the Cardinals in Week 2, resulting in a solid fantasy outing for Myers. Despite the Seahawks being down quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) in this matchup, expect the offense to move effectively and efficiently. Besides, Seattle already did their damage against the Cardinals in Week 2 with Drew Lock (right elbow) under center.

 

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack continues to struggle with accuracy heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against New England. Smack missed one of four extra-point attempts against Carolina last week and did not attempt a field goal, finishing with just three kicking points. He missed two field goals against Detroit in Week 7, including attempts from 26 and 35 yards. The rookie has converted 11 of 16 field goals and 16 of 19 extra points through eight games.

Smack has shown plenty of leg strength, connecting from 58 and 59 yards this season, but his recent inconsistency remains a concern. He has made more than one field goal in just one of his last six games, limiting his fantasy appeal despite Green Bay's offensive potential. RotoBaller ranks Smack K20 for Week 9, leaving him outside the starting range in most fantasy leagues.

 

Eddie Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point attempt for the fourth time this season back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Pineiro has also missed three field goals this year, though it is worth noting that all three misses have been from over 50 yards out. Inaccuracy aside, Pineiro's fantasy value has taken a hit due to the 49ers' efficiency on offense. San Francisco's offense leads the league in drives resulting in a touchdown, robbing Pineiro of field goal opportunities.

Week 9 might present the same problem in a meeting with the Raiders. Las Vegas' leaky defense has led to them seeing the most extra point attempts in the league, but the ninth-fewest field goal attempts. The matchup should give Pineiro a handful of extra point opportunities at the very least, making him a viable, if unexciting, floor option for fantasy purposes this weekend.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. With those five kicks, McPherson extended his streak of perfection this season. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing 24 extra-point attempts and 10 field goals. McPherson will look to extend his streak as the team heads to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. In what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, there should be plenty of opportunities for McPherson to kick.

McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start-worthy option at the position. The issue with McPherson is that he hasn't kicked a field goal in the last two games and has only kicked two field goals in the last four games. The Bengals offense has been rolling and finishing drives with touchdowns, but it is unlikely that he goes three straight games without being called on for a field goal. Fantasy managers can plug McPherson right back into lineups since he's been automatic this season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Bates, Eddy Pineiro, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Charlie Smyth, and Jason Myers:

Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Evan McPherson
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Will Reichard
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Cam Little
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jake Bates
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Cairo Santos
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Tyler Bass
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jason Myers
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Wil Lutz
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Drew Stevens
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Brandon McManus
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Matt Gay
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Charlie Smyth
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Harrison Butker
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Nick Folk
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jason Sanders
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Andy Borregales
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Drew Stevens
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Bass
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon McManus
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Matt Gay
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cam Little
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Charlie Smyth
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Will Reichard
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Dominic Zvada
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andre Szmyt
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Sanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Bates
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Will Reichard
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Evan McPherson
Cairo Santos
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cairo Santos
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon McManus
Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Charlie Smyth
Cairo Santos
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Butker
Cairo Santos
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Sanders
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Wil Lutz
vs
Drew Stevens
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Myers
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon McManus
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Charlie Smyth
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Wil Lutz
vs
Dominic Zvada
Wil Lutz
vs
Cam Little
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Butker
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Evan McPherson
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Nick Folk
Wil Lutz
vs
Andre Szmyt
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Sanders
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon McManus
Drew Stevens
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Charlie Smyth
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Dominic Zvada
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Bates
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Cam Little
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Will Reichard
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drew Stevens
vs
Evan McPherson
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Sanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Charlie Smyth
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon McManus
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Charlie Smyth
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Charlie Smyth
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon McManus
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dominic Zvada
Spencer Shrader
vs
Drew Stevens
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Wil Lutz
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Nick Folk
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andre Szmyt
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Sanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Charlie Smyth
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Charlie Smyth
vs
Spencer Shrader
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dominic Zvada
Charlie Smyth
vs
Matt Gay
Charlie Smyth
vs
Harrison Butker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon McManus
Charlie Smyth
vs
Trey Smack
Charlie Smyth
vs
Drew Stevens
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Charlie Smyth
vs
Wil Lutz
Charlie Smyth
vs
Nick Folk
Charlie Smyth
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andre Szmyt
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Myers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Sanders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andy Borregales
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tyler Bass
Charlie Smyth
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Charlie Smyth
vs
Evan McPherson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Will Reichard
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cam Little
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cameron Dicker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Chad Ryland
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon McManus
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 9 Kicker Rankings
Week 9 FLEX Rankings
Rest-Of-Season WR Strength of Schedule
Week 9 D/ST Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Brandon Aiyuk

Says He's "Feeling Great"
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Stephen Curry

Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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