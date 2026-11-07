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Week 9 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football: D/ST Weekend Updates

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New York Giants Defense - Abdul Carter, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.

The Steelers and the Titans are on a bye in Week 9, leaving fantasy managers with fewer options to stream a fantasy defense this week. Our Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings help you decide on which fantasy defense to stream or start this week. In this article, you will find where key DST options such as the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills rank this week.

Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

D/ST Tier D/ST Rank D/ST Name Position
1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 2 Houston Texans DST
1 3 New York Giants DST
1 4 Seattle Seahawks DST
2 5 Denver Broncos DST
2 6 Kansas City Chiefs DST
3 7 Cincinnati Bengals DST
3 8 Chicago Bears DST
3 9 San Francisco 49ers DST
3 10 New Orleans Saints DST
4 11 Buffalo Bills DST
4 12 Detroit Lions DST
4 13 Green Bay Packers DST
4 14 Minnesota Vikings DST
5 15 Cleveland Browns DST
5 16 New England Patriots DST
5 17 Los Angeles Rams DST
5 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
5 19 Dallas Cowboys DST
5 20 Philadelphia Eagles DST
6 21 Atlanta Falcons DST
6 22 Baltimore Ravens DST
6 23 Carolina Panthers DST
6 24 Washington Commanders DST
6 25 New York Jets DST
7 26 Los Angeles Chargers DST
7 27 Arizona Cardinals DST
7 28 Las Vegas Raiders DST
7 29 Miami Dolphins DST
8 30 Indianapolis Colts DST

 

Week 9 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defense will face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this Sunday. After being one of the most improved units to begin the season, the Bengals defense took a step back in last week's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cincinnati defensive unit just gave up its most points of the season against the Titans and now heads into a matchup with the highest over/under of the week. Even if this game turns into a back-and-forth affair, the Bengals defense has racked up 23 sacks, seven recovered fumbles, and four interceptions this season.

With the turnover-prone nature of Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix and the aggressiveness of this defense, they will probably force a few turnovers and get the QB to the ground multiple times. This unit will be without safety Kyle Dugger again, but should be able to make do in his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making it a top-10 unit this week.

 

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears D/ST is on an upward trajectory heading into a Week 9 meeting with the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago is coming off an excellent team win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks a game ago. The offense excelled in the toughest matchup, though the defense did its part again as well. The addition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons paid immediate dividends, as he recorded a team-high six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss.

It was a stellar debut, and he now significantly boosts a defensive unit that was already top three against the rush (86.8) and improved on the back end. Tampa Bay has surged recently via their ground attack, but they'll be forced to compete through the air this Sunday night against a high-octane Chicago offense. The Bears unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST8 for the weekend's slate.

 

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks D/ST is coming off a tough outing against the Chicago Bears. However, that should change in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have turned to quarterback Gardner Minshew II and traded Jacoby Brissett to the Raiders, turning over a new leaf in the offense. While Minshew has played solid ball for stretches throughout his career, the last time we got an extended look at him, he threw nine interceptions in 10 games for the Raiders in 2024. Say what you will about Brissett, but he was protecting the ball and producing plenty of yards in this offense.

Minshew galvanized this offense, but that came against the Dallas Cowboys' defense, which has been one of the worst in the league in 2026. Seattle's defensive unit is expected to make life much more difficult for Minshew in Week 9. Expect plenty of sacks and turnover opportunities, particularly strip sacks. The Seahawks D/ST checks in at No. 4 in RotoBaller's ranking this weekend. Fire them up with confidence.

 

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the New York Jets at home in Week 9. The Chiefs have been struggling to stop opposing offenses lately, ceding 20 or more points to opposing teams in five of their last six matchups. This is also a unit that struggles to sack quarterbacks, so a lot of their production will have to rely on generating turnovers. The Jets offense has been much improved this season with Geno Smith at the helm, meaning that this contest could turn into a back-and-forth affair.

The good news is that New York could be without their star WR1 Garrett Wilson, who is currently in concussion protocol. The bad news is that L'Jarius Sneed will be on IR for three more games, and Mansoor Delane has been ruled out for this contest. The Chiefs defense is ranked sixth in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making them a unit worth starting this weekend.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills:

New York Giants
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Cincinnati Bengals
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Week 9 D/ST Rankings
Week 9 Quarterback Rankings
Week 9 Best NFL Player Props
Jamie Calandro's Week 9 Ranks: Top-Accuracy


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Brandon Aiyuk

Says He's "Feeling Great"
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
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Unlikely to Play Saturday
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Makes Season Debut Friday
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Set to Return Saturday
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(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
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Ruled Out for Week 9
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Good to Go for Week 9
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Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
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Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
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Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
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Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
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Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

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MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
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Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
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to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
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Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

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Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
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