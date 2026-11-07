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Week 9 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Brock Purdy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

Week 9 has arrived, and some teams are switching starting quarterbacks because of struggles or injuries. The Eagles will turn to Joe Milton, while the Vikings will roll with Carson Wentz, as Kyler Murray is not expected to play. Shedeur Sanders will also start as Deshaun Watson is likely to miss Week 9 with a concussion, and Drew Lock will be under center for the Seahawks with Sam Darnold week-to-week. On top of injuries, the Steelers and Titans are off this week. If you are looking for a streamer or a bye-week replacement, check out our Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings. See where key quarterbacks, including Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Tyler Shough, Drew Lock, C.J. Stroud, and J.J. McCarthy, rank below.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Josh Allen QB
1 3 Brock Purdy QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Jared Goff QB
2 7 Caleb Williams QB
3 8 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 9 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 10 Matthew Stafford QB
3 11 Jayden Daniels QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Malik Willis QB
4 14 Tyler Shough QB
4 15 Kirk Cousins QB
4 16 C.J. Stroud QB
4 17 Bo Nix QB
5 18 J.J. McCarthy QB
5 19 Bryce Young QB
5 20 Carson Wentz QB
5 21 Drew Lock QB
5 22 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 23 Baker Mayfield QB
5 24 Justin Herbert QB
6 25 Joe Milton III QB
6 26 Shedeur Sanders QB
6 27 Daniel Jones QB
6 28 Geno Smith QB
6 29 Gardner Minshew II QB
6 30 Joe Fagnano QB

 

Week 9 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be without Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for another game. Missing his top two wide receivers didn't slow Purdy down in Week 7. In the 49ers' last game, Purdy set new season highs in completions (27) and pass attempts (40) and put up his second-most passing yards (288) in a game this year. A single touchdown and two interceptions contributed to Purdy's lowest fantasy score of 2026, however.

Week 9 is ripe for a rebound, with a plus matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the seventh-most passing yards this season. Even with the depleted receiving corps, Purdy still has George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) to lean on, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) may be activated from injured reserve. Purdy is projected for another top-12 finish and should be in fantasy lineups this weekend.

 

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will look to keep momentum in Week 9 when his team squares off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Williams and the Bears made a statement win their last time out over the hosting Seahawks. The 24-year-old played exceptionally well, picking apart the league's most staunch pass defense with ease. While it was mediocre fantasy output, it marked his third straight game without an interception and with at least 247 passing yards, a stretch in which Chicago has scored at least 30 points in each outing.

Williams faces another tough matchup this weekend against a Buccaneers defense that's exceeded expectations in 2026. Despite that, the former first-overall pick is on a hot streak, and owners should have no trouble slotting him into their lineups as an elite fantasy option. Chicago's tendency to lead with the ground game will sometimes hurt Williams' upside, but he's the ringleader of an ascending attack backed by offensive mastermind head coach Ben Johnson. Williams is RotoBaller's QB7 for his outing with the Bucs.

 

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) is a potential deep league streamer in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock will be stepping in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps), who is slated to miss at least one week. The timing for Lock could not be better, as he already lit up the Cardinals for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. The Cardinals are allowing 237.6 passing yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game, which is good for 31st against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy.

Lock has played well in limited action in Seattle. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing so well, Lock should have no problems racking up yards. He is not necessarily a must-start, but if you are staring down options on the waiver wire, you can do worse than Lock. The Seahawks will be down offensive linemen Charles Cross (ankle) and Quenton Nelson (knee) in this matchup, which will certainly hurt. However, this matchup is too good to pass up should you find yourself in a desperate situation.


Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III is expected to make the first start of his NFL career in a Week 9 matchup against the divisional-rival New York Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16. The Eagles placed starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve one day later after it was discovered that Hurts had multiple blood clots in his lungs. With Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, the Eagles turned to Tanner McKee at quarterback. McKee started the previous three games, which were all losses for the Eagles. The McKee experiment appears to be over.

Despite Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni saying earlier in the week that the team would stick with McKee, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Milton will be starting for the Eagles in Week 9. Philadelphia is looking for a spark as it is currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak. However, Milton's first assignment looks difficult. The Giants allow just 184.9 passing yards per game, which is the third-best in the NFL. Conversely, according to Pro Football Reference, New York gives up 19.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which ranks 26th in the league.

Milton has played in five career games between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. He has completed 37 out of 53 passes (69.8%) for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Milton has also recorded 66 rushing yards and an additional touchdown. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 25 quarterback for Week 9. There is no need to add Milton to your bench or start him until he proves his value.

 

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been impressive this season, making Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers all the more intriguing. The veteran play-caller has the third-most passing yards (2,124) and second-most touchdowns (19) while throwing just five interceptions. In a tough road matchup against the New York Jets, Cousins had a 73.1% completion rate while throwing for 294 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the air. He added a rushing touchdown to his tally as well, which was impressive given Cousins isn't a fan of running the ball himself.

The 49ers pose a massive threat, allowing 210.3 passing yards per game but holding opposing offenses to just 19.9 points. The pressure will be turned up further now that Nick Bosa (calf) will return to the gridiron after missing five games. Cousins has shown he can battle tough defenses this season, but this Week 9 matchup could still give him a headache. RotoBaller lists Cousins at QB15, and he is a starting option for deep league formats given the tough matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Tyler Shough, Drew Lock, C.J. Stroud, and J.J. McCarthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Tyler Shough, Drew Lock, C.J. Stroud, and J.J. McCarthy:

Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Carson Wentz
Jared Goff
vs
Drew Lock
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Milton III
Jared Goff
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Fagnano
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carson Wentz
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Lock
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Milton III
Matthew Stafford
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Fagnano
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Carson Wentz
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drew Lock
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Milton III
Jayden Daniels
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jayden Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Fagnano
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Wentz
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Milton III
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Fagnano
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Drew Lock
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Milton III
Malik Willis
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Carson Wentz
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Milton III
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Fagnano
Drew Lock
vs
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Bryce Young
Drew Lock
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drew Lock
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock
vs
Justin Herbert
Drew Lock
vs
Bo Nix
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Milton III
Drew Lock
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drew Lock
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Tyler Shough
Drew Lock
vs
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
vs
Malik Willis
Drew Lock
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Drew Lock
vs
Jordan Love
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Fagnano
Drew Lock
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drew Lock
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drew Lock
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drew Lock
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drew Lock
vs
Caleb Williams
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Burrow
Drew Lock
vs
Josh Allen
Drew Lock
vs
Brock Purdy
Drew Lock
vs
Drake Maye
Drew Lock
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Wentz
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Milton III
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Shedeur Sanders
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Gardner Minshew II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Fagnano
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bryce Young
J.J. McCarthy
vs
C.J. Stroud
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Carson Wentz
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drew Lock
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Shough
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jordan Love
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Milton III
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Shedeur Sanders
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Caleb Williams
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Gardner Minshew II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jared Goff
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Burrow
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Josh Allen
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Brock Purdy
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Dak Prescott
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Fagnano

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 9 Best NFL Player Props
Jamie Calandro's Week 9 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlays (2026)
NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 9


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Brandon Aiyuk

Says He's "Feeling Great"
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(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
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Officially Out vs. Raiders
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(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
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Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
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Makes Season Debut Friday
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Set to Return Saturday
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(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
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Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
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Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
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Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
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Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
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Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
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to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

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David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
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William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
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Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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