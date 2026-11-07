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Week 9 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 9 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

With only the Titans and Steelers on the bye in Week 9, fantasy managers only have a small bye-week crunch to deal with. However, many fantasy teams are dealing with injuries that could make selecting the FLEX option in Week 9 trickier. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 9 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help with those tough FLEX decisions. In this article, you will find FLEX options like Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Omarion Hampton, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon, DeMario Douglas, Xavier Worthy, Demarcus Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Jordyn Tyson, and Kaelon Black.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 Bijan Robinson RB
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Puka Nacua WR
7 CeeDee Lamb WR
8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
10 Javonte Williams RB
11 Kyren Williams RB
12 Bucky Irving RB
13 Malik Nabers WR
14 D'Andre Swift RB
15 Jonathan Taylor RB
16 Justin Jefferson WR
17 Brock Bowers TE
18 Chuba Hubbard RB
19 Chris Olave WR
20 Chase Brown RB
21 Tee Higgins WR
22 Jonah Coleman RB
23 Drake London WR
24 Luther Burden III WR
25 James Cook III RB
26 Nico Collins WR
27 Ollie Gordon II RB
28 Christian Watson WR
29 Josh Jacobs RB
30 George Kittle TE
31 Matthew Golden WR
32 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
33 George Pickens WR
34 Parker Washington WR
35 Saquon Barkley RB
36 Rashee Rice WR
37 Jameson Williams WR
38 Bhayshul Tuten RB
39 Woody Marks RB
40 Tetairoa McMillan WR
41 Stefon Diggs WR
42 Sam LaPorta TE
43 Colston Loveland TE
44 Trey McBride TE
45 Jalen Coker WR
46 Quinshon Judkins RB
47 Jadarian Price RB
48 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
49 Jaylen Waddle WR
50 Devin Singletary RB
51 Michael Wilson WR
52 Isaiah Likely TE
53 Derrick Henry RB
54 Ladd McConkey WR
55 DJ Moore WR
56 Rachaad White RB
57 Tre Tucker WR
58 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
59 Ashton Jeanty RB
60 Malik Washington WR
61 Tucker Kraft TE
62 Blake Corum RB
63 Denzel Boston WR
64 Zay Flowers WR
65 Zach Charbonnet RB
66 Tyler Allgeier RB
67 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
68 Breece Hall RB
69 Tyler Warren TE
70 Adonai Mitchell WR
71 Mike Washington Jr. RB
72 Emeka Egbuka WR
73 Rome Odunze WR
74 Caleb Douglas WR
75 Omarion Hampton RB
76 T.J. Hockenson TE
77 Jordan Mason RB
78 KC Concepcion WR
79 Keenan Allen WR
80 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
81 Antonio Williams WR
82 Dylan Sampson RB
83 Jordan Addison WR
84 Braelon Allen RB
85 Josh Downs WR
86 Dalton Kincaid TE
87 Travis Kelce TE
88 Dallas Goedert TE
89 Ryan Flournoy WR
90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
91 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
92 Mike Gesicki TE
93 Brenton Strange TE
94 Kenneth Gainwell RB
95 Greg Dulcich TE
96 Alvin Kamara RB
97 Chig Okonkwo TE
98 Jakobi Meyers WR
99 Hunter Henry TE
100 Tyler Higbee TE
101 Makai Lemon WR
102 Khalil Shakir WR
103 DeMario Douglas WR
104 Dalton Schultz TE
105 Devaughn Vele WR
106 J.K. Dobbins RB
107 Xavier Worthy WR
108 Juwan Johnson TE
109 Demarcus Robinson WR
110 Austin Ekeler RB
111 Eli Raridon TE
112 Courtland Sutton WR
113 Michael Mayer TE
114 Jordyn Tyson WR
115 Efton Chism III WR
116 Cade Otton TE
117 Kaelon Black RB
118 Kendre Miller RB
119 AJ Barner TE
120 Cam Skattebo RB
121 Mason Taylor TE
122 Kimani Vidal RB
123 Kyle Williams WR
124 Samaje Perine RB
125 Darren Waller TE
126 Justice Hill RB
127 Emmett Johnson RB
128 Keon Coleman WR
129 Chris Bell WR
130 Cooper Kupp WR
131 Roschon Johnson RB
132 Seth McGowan RB
133 Keaton Mitchell RB
134 Mark Andrews TE
135 Kalif Raymond WR
136 Malachi Fields WR
137 Brandin Cooks WR
138 Elijah Mitchell RB
139 Quentin Johnston WR
140 Tyler Goodson RB
141 MarShawn Lloyd RB
142 Darius Cooper WR
143 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
144 Savion Williams WR
145 Tre Harris WR
146 Jahan Dotson WR
147 Konata Mumpfield WR
148 Ty Johnson RB
149 Xavier Hutchinson WR
150 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
151 Corey Kiner RB
152 Jordan Watkins WR
153 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
154 Evan Engram TE
155 Oronde Gadsden II TE
156 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
157 Davis Allen TE
158 Colby Parkinson TE
159 Noah Fant TE
160 Reggie Virgil WR
161 Laquon Treadwell WR
162 Rashod Bateman WR
163 Jerry Jeudy WR
164 Dohnte Meyers WR
165 Tank Dell WR
166 Pat Bryant WR
167 Ted Hurst WR
168 Tommy Tremble TE
169 Noah Gray TE
170 Tory Horton WR
171 Evan Hull RB
172 Mack Hollins WR
173 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
174 Charlie Kolar TE
175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
176 Jalen Nailor WR
177 Josh Cameron WR
178 Isaiah Williams WR
179 Darnell Mooney WR
180 Elijah Higgins TE
181 Kayshon Boutte WR
182 Devin Duvernay WR
183 Jaylen Wright RB
184 Kenyon Sadiq TE
185 Tez Johnson WR
186 Nate Boerkircher TE
187 Sione Vaki RB
188 Jake Ferguson TE
189 Drew Sample TE
190 Foster Moreau TE
191 Travis Hunter WR
192 Jack Bech WR
193 Jordan Whittington WR
194 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
195 Jauan Jennings WR
196 Simi Fehoko WR
197 Khalil Herbert RB
198 Kyle Juszczyk RB
199 Tutu Atwell WR
200 Dawson Knox TE

 

Week 9 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has emerged as a vital piece of the passing attack and an impact fantasy option. The rookie third-rounder recorded a season-high five catches (seven targets) for 54 yards in last week's win over the Eagles and continues to ascend in the absence of Terry McLaurin (knee). Williams will be relied upon more in Week 9 as Treylon Burks (foot) is also banged up and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Williams has been hyper-efficient on his targets from Jayden Daniels so far this season, connecting on 15 of 17 targets for 199 yards (13.3 yards per target). That connection should stay hot on Sunday against a Rams defense that has been stingy against the pass all season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. However, they are dealing with injuries to starters Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), who is questionable after missing practice all week. Williams should be featured as one of Washington's top targets in the passing game and projects as a solid WR3/FLEX option for Week 9.

 

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a rough start to his rookie campaign, but he is starting to find his footing and is becoming more consistent. Lemon, who was drafted with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has received at least six targets in the passing game in each of the past five games. Most recently, the USC product led the Eagles in targets (nine), receptions (six), and receiving yards (57) in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Lemon has seen an uptick in opportunities over the past two weeks as wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have each missed the previous two games. Lemon has recorded a combined 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 124 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and a touchdown over the last two games.

Smith and Wicks have also been ruled out for Week 9, so Lemon will continue to work as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout in a matchup with the New York Giants. Also of note, Joe Milton III is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Eagles, so Lemon's connection with him will be important. As for New York, it only allows 184.9 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the league). Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 44 wide receiver for Week 9 (half-PPR). He should continue to see enough volume to warrant consideration as a flex or WR3 play.

 

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton could see a larger workload against the Houston Texans in Week 9 after offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel acknowledged Thursday that changes to the backfield rotation are under consideration. According to Alex Insdorf, McDaniel said the coaching staff has discussed adjusting how carries are distributed and praised Hampton's preparation throughout the week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh previously raised the possibility of relying more heavily on one running back rather than continuing the three-man rotation.

Hampton managed just 20 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Kimani Vidal received eight carries for 23 yards and Keaton Mitchell added four carries for six yards. Hampton leads the Chargers with 89 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, although his last outing with at least 15 rushing attempts came in Week 3. An expanded role would improve his fantasy outlook, but the coaching staff has not committed to making him the featured back. Los Angeles' offensive struggles also leave Hampton as a risky FLEX option despite the encouraging comments.

 

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities.

Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%). Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.

 

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell put together his best performance of the season during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gainwell carried the ball 25 times for 140 yards during the victory. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Gainwell, who has seen a minimal workload throughout most of the season. The Bucs have leaned heavily on the rushing attack lately, which has led to more carries for Gainwell over the last two weeks.

He has run extremely well over the last two games and is expected to continue having an expanded role in Week 9. Sadly, he'll run into a Chicago Bears defense that ranks 4th in rush defense. The expectation is that the Bucs will keep pounding the ball, so Gainwell should at least offer flex value in deep leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Omarion Hampton, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon, DeMario Douglas, Xavier Worthy, Demarcus Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Jordyn Tyson, and Kaelon Black. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Omarion Hampton, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon, DeMario Douglas, Xavier Worthy, Demarcus Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Jordyn Tyson, and Kaelon Black:

Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Josh Downs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Addison
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omarion Hampton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
KC Concepcion
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Makai Lemon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Demario Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Xavier Worthy
vs
Austin Ekeler
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Eli Raridon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Efton Chism III
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cade Otton
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Demarcus Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
Juwan Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Courtland Sutton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Worthy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Mayer
Austin Ekeler
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devaughn Vele
Austin Ekeler
vs
Efton Chism III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dalton Schultz
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cade Otton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demario Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaelon Black
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Eli Raridon
vs
Austin Ekeler
Eli Raridon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Eli Raridon
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Eli Raridon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Eli Raridon
vs
Efton Chism III
Eli Raridon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Eli Raridon
vs
Cade Otton
Eli Raridon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Eli Raridon
vs
Kaelon Black
Eli Raridon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Eli Raridon
vs
Kendre Miller
Eli Raridon
vs
Brock Bowers
Eli Raridon
vs
George Kittle
Eli Raridon
vs
Sam Laporta
Eli Raridon
vs
Colston Loveland
Eli Raridon
vs
Trey McBride
Eli Raridon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cade Otton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
AJ Barner
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Kaelon Black
vs
Cade Otton
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Efton Chism III
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Mason Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyren Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Brandon Aiyuk

Says He's "Feeling Great"
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Stephen Curry

Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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