Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.
Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season delivered a little bit of everything, including an overtime thriller, late-afternoon blowouts, and several injuries to major players that left us holding our breath. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.
However, there are certainly some players who would like to forget Week 9. A common trend this week was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 9.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 9, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Jared Goff, 6.3 FPTS
After throwing zero interceptions through the first six weeks of the season, Goff has now thrown two over the last two weeks. He was also held without a touchdown for the first time this year. Detroit had an extremely positive game script against Miami, and managers should have full confidence that Goff will bounce back as a potential low-end QB1 against New England.
Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson picks off Goff!
DETvsMIA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/p3fgZMJ66F
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Geno Smith, 7.4 FPTS
Smith didn't have a turnover on Sunday, but he also finished without a touchdown for the first time since Week 1. To make matters worse, he was held to 165 passing yards and a season-worst five sacks. There may be some garbage-time potential for Smith next week against the Bills, but managers can find better options on the waiver wire.
Baker Mayfield, 9.7 FPTS
Mayfield was picked off twice on Sunday, and he also took four sacks. The 31-year-old passer now has just 307 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions over his last three games. Mayfield lacks the supporting cast necessary to be a weekly QB1 in fantasy football, and so he can be benched on the other side of the Bucs' Week 10 bye.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
D'Andre Swift, 3.1 FPTS
Sunday Night Football featured a rare dud from Swift, who had entered this week as the overall RB4 in total scoring. His dominant run came to an end against the Bucs, as he was held to just 12 carries, 31 rushing yards, and zero receptions. This may have been Swift's last chance to feast as a true every-down back, as Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) could return for the Bears' next game in Week 11.
Quinshon Judkins, 5.5 FPTS
The Browns found themselves playing from behind for most of Week 9 against the Saints. As a result, there weren't a ton of opportunities for Judkins to feast. He finished Sunday's game with just 43 rushing yards on a modest 15 carries, and he was targeted just once in the passing game. He's falling to the RB3 tier after posting fewer than seven points in back-to-back games.
Targets since Dylan Sampson returned
- Wk 7: Sampson 3, Judkins 1
- Wk 8: Sampson 7, Judkins 2
- Wk 9: Sampson 6, Judkins 1
Judkins under 7 fantasy pts last 2 weeks. He is more TD reliant than ever with this usage
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
Ollie Gordon II, 7.4 FPTS
This performance tests the limits of the "bust" definition. Ultimately, we'll count it as a bust, given how well Gordon played through his first four weeks without De'Von Achane (knee). However, he has slipped lately, posting fewer than 7.5 points in each of his last two games, as he currently owns a two-game streak without a touchdown.
Derrick Henry, 5.6 FPTS
Henry's ugly performance may have been expected with Lamar Jackson (thumb) sidelined, but it's still worth highlighting here. The veteran ball-carrier was held to just 17 carries for 57 yards as the Ravens struggled to introduce any element of surprise to their offensive game plan on Thursday. His lower floor will drop him to the RB2 range in fantasy football going forward.
Rachaad White, 6.9 FPTS
White had just seven carries on Sunday, although he also caught two passes. To his credit, he has looked solid with 69 scrimmage yards, and the lost fumble seems like a fluke since he hadn't previously fumbled since Week 16 of the 2024 season.
Tyler Allgeier, 6.6 FPTS
Allgeier took over the lead-back role with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Bam Knight (concussion) sidelined. While he handled a starter's workload with 19 touches, he was highly inefficient, totaling just 2.7 YPC. He now has 2.75 YPC or fewer in six of his nine games so far.
Ashton Jeanty, 7.0 FPTS
Jeanty had just six catches for 25 rushing yards on Sunday, and he managed to log negative five receiving yards on a total of five receptions. It was a weird stat line for the former first-round pick, who posted single-digit fantasy points for the very first time this season on Sunday. He's a risky RB2 as long as the Raiders continue to explore getting Mike Washington Jr. involved.
I've realized it now:
Ashton Jeanty needs to be freed from Klint Kubiak.
Kubiak misused Kenneth Walker, now he's doing it with Jeanty.
Period.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 8, 2026
Devin Singletary, 5.9 FPTS
Managers probably should have tempered expectations for Singletary a little more than they did. The 29-year-old ran the ball 21 times, but he finished with a very poor total of 31 rushing yards. An atrocious efficiency number of 1.5 YPC should keep Singletary in the RB3 tier with a low floor going forward, even if Cam Skattebo (hamstring) misses more time.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Jameson Williams, 5.0 FPTS
Williams had yet another frustrating performance on Sunday, catching just one pass for 31 yards. He continues to be a deep-threat playmaker, and the trade-off is that he's going to have some frustrating bust performances. The 25-year-old should bounce back next week against a Patriots defense that was absolutely decimated by Matthew Golden and Christian Watson.
Adonai Mitchell, 0.0 FPTS
Now, here's a stat line you probably won't see again for a long time! Mitchell had seven targets and zero receptions on Sunday, showcasing the lack of rapport between him and quarterback Geno Smith. In Mitchell's credit, he had seven catches and 142 yards just one week earlier, so he is still a trusted and respected part of this New York passing game.
Josh Downs, 5.4 FPTS
Downs' name continues to come up in trade talks, but he hasn't done much to boost his price tag. He caught just three passes for 24 yards on Sunday, bringing his 2026 average down to just 3.7 catches per game. He also has just one touchdown through the first nine weeks of the season.
Zay Flowers, 5.3 FPTS
Flowers is another player who underperformed in Week 9, perhaps not to the surprise of fantasy football managers. Flowers will continue to work on building a rapport with Joe Fagnano, but for now, the 26-year-old has fallen all the way down to the WR3 tier for fantasy football. With just three catches over his last two games, Flowers is suddenly a risky fantasy starter.
Kicking myself for not benching Zay Flowers in favor of 49ers WR1 this week Demarcus Robinson
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 6, 2026
Jalen Coker, 6.6 FPTS
Coker turned in single-digit fantasy points for the third week in a row. After a very impressive start to the season, he has cooled off significantly and is now nothing more than a risky WR3 option. We're no longer optimistic that Coker and Tetairoa McMillan can coexist from a fantasy football perspective.
Keenan Allen, 6.6 FPTS
Allen caught four of his eight targets on Sunday, but they only amounted to a total of 26 yards. The veteran pass catcher continues to see a decent number of targets, but when he does manage to haul in a pass, it often goes for very little yardage. Managers should be hoping that he winds up with a change of scenery at the trade deadline.
Malik Washington, 4.1 FPTS
Washington had his worst fantasy performance of the season, catching just two passes for 21 yards. While Washington has been fantasy-relevant for most of this season, Caleb Douglas is the only Miami receiver that we'd recommend starting with confidence as a WR3 or higher.
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Tucker Kraft, 1.9 FPTS
The Packers' passing game was firing on all cylinders Sunday, so it's very surprising that Kraft was held to just one catch for one receiving yard (plus eight rushing yards). Knowing how talented Kraft is, this result is merely a fluke, and he should have no trouble bouncing back as a mid-range TE1 in Week 10.
Brenton Strange, 4.2 FPTS
Trevor Lawrence threw to Strange just twice for 22 yards on Thursday night. This may have been the product of a run-heavy approach with the Jaguars leading by so much, but it's still the type of performance that we would expect upper-tier fantasy tight ends to avoid. He's a fringe top-12 option heading into Week 10 against the Titans
Mark Andrews, 3.9 FPTS
Andrews caught each of his two targets on Thursday, and he also ran the ball two times to no avail. Barring a very pleasant surprise, the 31-year-old shouldn't expect to rank as a TE1 in fantasy football as long as Fagnano is the quarterback. He'll find himself in the low-end TE2 tier for Week 10 against the Chargers.
Kyle Pitts Sr., 5.3 FPTS
Outside of a three-game touchdown streak earlier in the season, Pitts has continued to be a disappointing tight end in fantasy football. He now has just five catches and zero touchdowns over his last two games. The 26-year-old is firmly in the mid-to-low TE2 range for a potential negative game script environment against the Chiefs in Week 10.
Mike Gesicki, 3.1 FPTS
We knew Gesicki was due to cool off eventually! The 31-year-old's five-game touchdown streak has come to an end, and fantasy managers are now seeing that he didn't have an impressive volume share in the first place. He can be left on waivers in fantasy football when he's not scoring touchdowns at a historic and unsustainable clip. He ranks as a fringe TE2 this week against Pittsburgh.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!