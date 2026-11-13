RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
Between bye weeks and injuries, fantasy managers are struggling to find enough viable plays to fill out their rosters this time of the year. That's when we are your secret weapon! Making the right call by benching or starting the right player can make the difference in your league this week and help you win that close matchup.
We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a murky projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts (this week) come from top RotoBaller contributors Zach Thompson, Brandon Murchison, Andy Smith, and me. Good luck in your Week 10 matchups, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Aaron Jones Sr., RB - MIN at GB (Murchison)
Jones has been buried in the committee with Jordan Mason the last three weeks, seeing only 5-8 carries and barely cracking 4 fantasy points, but the Packers have been one of the softest run defenses in the league all year, allowing among the most points to RBs.
Minnesota still leans on the ground game when the script allows it, and Jones has shown he can still handle 20-plus touches and put up big numbers when he gets the opportunity, like he did earlier this season.
With most managers having moved on after the recent duds, his ownership is low enough that this road trip back to Green Bay feels like a sneaky volume bounce-back spot if the Vikings can keep it competitive. Not to mention the revenge factor for Jones and wanting the additional touches against his former team. Jones projects out for me as someone that fantasy managers may slide into the Flex spot in Week 10, and hope for a few receptions in a trailing game script.
Tank Dell, WR - HOU at CLE (Thompson)
In Week 7, the Texans got Dell back from almost two years off after a significant leg injury. He still looks very dynamic as a big-play threat, catching one target for 43 yards in his return.
C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell for the TD 🗣️
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r0q9mBmr5d
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Even more encouraging, though, was his team-high nine targets in Week 9 after the bye week. He hauled in four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, and if the team is going to lean so heavily on him regularly, he brings the kind of week-winning upside that makes him worth starting in a FLEX or WR spot this week.
DeMario Douglas, WR - NE at DET (Murchison)
Douglas has quietly been one of the more consistent options in New England’s receiver room the last few weeks, catching 5 of 9 for 102 yards against Green Bay and scoring in three of his last four, yet he’s still only owned in about 40 percent of leagues.
The Lions have been one of the softest defenses against wide receivers all year, ranking near the bottom in points allowed to the position, and Drake Maye has shown he’s willing to feed Douglas when the volume is there. With the rest of the Patriots’ pass-catchers still dealing with health questions, this Germany trip feels like a low-ownership spot where Douglas can again post flex-relevant numbers without anyone really noticing.
Ollie Gordon II, RB - MIA at IND (Thunder Dan)
A lot of people might want to run far away from the Miami offense this week as they're turning to Kyle McCord at quarterback as Malik Willis is now on the IR. But I actually love Gordon and the run game this week against the Colts and their leaky run defense.
I think we will see a run-heavy approach from the Dolphins as they are not likely to ask McCord to go out there and sling it around too often. The Miami offensive line has had a terrible time protecting their quarterback this season and has been heavily penalized with holding calls, too. However, this is a capable run-blocking unit, and they have the advantage up front this week against a Colts team that has allowed the most EPA per attempt in the league.
This should be an ugly, low-scoring game between these two teams, but I think Gordon could end with 75 yards rushing a TD, making him an ideal flex play.
Jordyn Tyson, WR - NO vs. CAR (Zach Thompson)
Tyson only ran 16 routes in his NFL debut last week and caught four of five targets for 30 yards. He was targeted in the red zone, but unfortunately, it ended in a fumble rather than a touchdown. The fact that he got so many looks while still ramping up indicates the team has big plans for him, and Coach Kellen Moore said he'll get a more "normal" workload.
The Panthers and Saints could get into a high-scoring contest at the Superdome with plenty of big plays, and Tyson has the potential to make a splash play or two, especially if he keeps getting targeted on such a high percentage of his routes.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Tony Pollard, RB - TEN vs. JAX (Thompson)
Pollard had back-to-back huge weeks before the bye, rushing for 129 yards and 117 yards against the Browns and Titans, respectively. He had over 31 PPR points in each of those games, but this week, he is in a very tough matchup against the Jaguars, who have only allowed an average of 68.25 rushing yards per game to RBs and a total of four RB touchdowns in eight games.
The defense got even stronger at the trade deadline, adding Jordan Davis, Devon Godchaux and Jessie Bates. Since the Jags are heavily favored, the Titans could end up in an unfavorable game script for Pollard this week, as well as the very difficult matchup.
Ashton Jeanty, RB - LV vs. SEA (Thunder Dan)
Jeanty bottomed out last week, rushing only six times for 25 yards and catching five passes for (no, this is not a typo) -5 yards receiving.
Ashton Jeanty has just 16 carries over the last three games. Mike Washington Jr. has 37 in that same span, although 25 came in one game. Washington also struggled last week, finishing with -3 yards on six touches.
Jeanty is still getting work as a receiver, which has helped keep his fantasy value afloat. But it's hard to ignore how few carries he's getting.
The Raiders backfield looks wide open right now, especially with Fernando Mendoza taking over at QB.
— The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 12, 2026
I am not sure why we think this will improve this year. Fernando Mendoza gets the start for the Raiders, and he'll have to face a very good Seattle defense. The Raiders' run game is nonexistent, and Jeanty's only path to production is as a receiver. I thought he'd get there last week in the best possible matchup for a receiving back, and he fell flat.
I'd be benching him until the Raiders get a better matchup; this could be an ugly game for their offense.
Matthew Stafford, QB - LAR at ARI (Thunder Dan)
I rarely include a quarterback in these picks, but I think this situation warrants it. The Rams are down Puka Nacua now, and Stafford is going to be throwing to a bunch of backup wide receivers and tight ends this week. Despite the elite matchup (Arizona ranks near the bottom in a lot of key defensive metrics vs. the pass), I think we'll see the Rams go with a very run-heavy game plan this week as a result of the injuries to their receivers.
I thought Drew Lock would smash in this spot last week, but the Seahawks rolled up the Cardinals without having to really pile up yardage. With the Rams defense improving, I think we could see a similar game script play out this week. Let's not forget that this game ended 18-16 the first time these teams met, with the Cardinals pulling off the upset.
Relax those expectations for Stafford this week, and I'd roll your other QB if you have one who projects for more passing volume.
Week 10 Potential Busts
You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.
Javonte Williams, RB - DAL vs. SF (Murchison)
Williams has been a volume monster for Dallas this year with 17 carries a game and nine scores already, but that TD luck is hard to sustain and the 49ers bring one of the stingiest run defenses in the league into AT&T Stadium.
San Francisco has been funneling offenses into the air all season, which could shrink Williams’s early-down opportunities and force the Cowboys into a pass-heavy script where his modest receiving floor doesn’t fully offset the lost carries. Most rankings still have him as a locked-in RB1 after the big Week 9 outing, so this feels like a classic high-owned trap where the efficiency and scoring both regress in a tough divisional-style matchup.
Tucker Kraft, TE - GB vs. MIN (Andy Smith)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is coming off a rough showing, and his fantasy outlook is not much better heading into a Week 10 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings enter this matchup allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, which does not bode well for the 26-year-old.
Last Monday, the Vikings held Dalton Kincaid to just 28 yards and, prior to that, shut down Sam LaPorta to only 33 yards, limited Colts TEs (Will Mallory and Mo-Alie Cox) to zero receptions, and Juwan Johnson to just 16 yards. Kraft projects to be a risky top-12 option with a very low floor.
Nico Collins, WR - HOU at CLE (Murchison)
Collins still carries the name recognition of a locked-in WR1, but his target share has cratered to around 14 percent over the last three games since Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived, and he hasn’t topped four catches since Week 5. Cleveland’s defense has been stingy against the pass, allowing one of the lower scoring rates to wide receivers and ranking near the bottom in touchdowns surrendered through the air.
With the Texans projected for a modest total and Collins fighting for looks in a more crowded room, this road spot feels like a classic case of name value outrunning the actual opportunity.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!