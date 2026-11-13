Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 10 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 10 fantasy football lineups.
Nine weeks into the 2026 NFL season, fantasy managers are running out of time to make a playoff push. At this point, we have a pretty good idea of which players we can trust, and which ones seem determined to ruin our weekends. However, even the most reliable fantasy stars can disappear when the matchup gets difficult. Just look at what happened last week.
I took plenty of heat for including Josh Allen among my potential fantasy busts. Apparently, suggesting this was a very controversial opinion. Well, Allen finished with just 13.9 fantasy points, his lowest total of the season, and ranked as the QB16 for the week. The lesson? Anybody can have a bust game. That doesn't mean you should bench your superstars, but it does mean that matchups matter.
As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. Even fantasy superstars can have disappointing weeks, and the goal is to identify players who might fall short of expectations. Here are 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks
Jordan Love (QB, GB) vs. Minnesota Vikings
Love is coming off an outstanding performance against New England, helping Green Bay score 45 points in a huge victory. Unfortunately, he'll have a much more difficult time duplicating that performance against Minnesota (ask Josh Allen). The Vikings have surrendered just 9.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the fewest in the NFL.
Love also faces some uncertainty surrounding his supporting cast, particularly with Josh Jacobs dealing with a fractured finger. Minnesota's defense has consistently made life miserable for opposing passing attacks. Love has enough weapons to remain a viable fantasy starter, but this looks like a week when his ceiling could be considerably lower than Week 9.
Justin Herbert (QB, LAC) at Baltimore Ravens
Justin Herbert continues to have a frustrating season, and the Chargers' offensive struggles remained in last week's 44-22 loss to Houston. Los Angeles has struggled to establish any consistency, making Herbert a difficult quarterback to trust even when the matchup appears promising. Now he'll face a Baltimore defense that has allowed approximately 18.0 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
The Ravens will also be playing at home on Monday night, and the Chargers could find themselves in another difficult game script. Baltimore's offense has dealt with significant quarterback injuries, potentially creating a lower-scoring contest than fantasy managers would prefer, which would drag down the game environment. Herbert's could have a lot of volume, but the Chargers' offensive problems make him a QB2 this week.
Running Backs
Ashton Jeanty (RB, LV) vs. Seattle Seahawks
Jeanty has been one of the more frustrating fantasy running backs this season, averaging just 3.12 yards per carry. The Raiders have struggled to establish their running game, and Jeanty has frequently needed receiving production to have relevant fantasy games. That could become a significant problem against Seattle, who allow just 18 points per game to running backs.
The Seahawks have been outstanding defensively, allowing Arizona to score just three points last week. They've also been effective against opposing passing attacks, which could make it difficult for Las Vegas to sustain drives. Jeanty remains involved enough in the passing game to warrant RB2 consideration, but fantasy managers should be concerned about another inefficient rushing performance against a defense capable of controlling the entire game.
Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime (RBs, NO) vs. Carolina Panthers
Alvin Kamara's fantasy value has taken a significant hit as the Saints continue experimenting with their backfield. He recorded just nine touches against Cleveland last week, while Audric Estime has emerged as an important part of the rushing attack. Travis Etienne Jr. could also return from his hamstring injury, potentially creating an even more crowded situation. None of them are worth making an RB1 or RB2.
Analysis: Travis Etienne Jr. Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
https://t.co/NP1pLI0ZKK
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 11, 2026
Carolina has actually been one of the most favorable matchups for opposing running backs, surrendering approximately 25,2 fantasy points per game. However, that doesn't necessarily help Kamara, Estime, or Etienne if they aren't getting enough opportunities. The Saints' changing backfield hierarchy makes it difficult to trust as anything more than a flex option. Even a favorable matchup can't save a player who isn't getting the football more than 8-10 times per game.
Kenneth Walker III (RB, KC) at Atlanta Falcons
Walker has the talent and the volume to deliver a big fantasy performance whenever he gets enough opportunities, but his production can fluctuate depending on Kansas City's offensive approach. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons in the passing game (including new receiver Josh Downs), and considering the opponent, this might be a cakewalk for the Chiefs.
Atlanta just surrendered 34 points to Cincinnati, but the concern is whether Walker gets enough carries and scoring opportunities in the first half and then makes way for Emmet Johnson in the second half. He's still a viable RB1, but fantasy managers expecting a huge performance (like last week's three touchdowns) simply because Kansas City should move the football might be disappointed.
Wide Receivers
Matthew Golden (WR, GB) vs. Minnesota Vikings
Golden is coming off one of the best performances of his young career, catching all 10 of his targets for 164 yards and a touchdown against New England. He got 37% of Green Bay's targets, an impressive performance in an offense featuring several talented receiving options. Unfortunately, following up that breakout against Minnesota might be difficult.
The Vikings entered last week allowing just 20.3 fantasy points per game overall to opposing wide receivers, one of the lowest totals in football. They've also been exceptionally tough against quarterbacks, as Josh Allen discovered Monday night. Golden faces competition for targets from Christian Watson and the other Green Bay receivers, and another 10-target performance is not guaranteed.
He's a WR2 with a difficult matchup rather than an automatic starter based on last week's explosion. Golden might have one of the brightest futures in the league, but this might be the week to pencil him as a WR2.
Garrett Wilson (WR, NYJ) vs. Buffalo Bills
Wilson has been one of the few dependable weapons in the Jets' passing offense, but now he is hurt and New York's struggles make him difficult to trust against a strong Buffalo defense. The Jets managed just 12 points against Kansas City last week, another disappointing performance for an offense that has struggled to score points outside of Braelon Allen.
Analysis: Garrett Wilson Remains Limited on Thursday
https://t.co/uxe6YgcT3S
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 12, 2026
Buffalo entered last week allowing approximately 28.7 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, among the lowest totals in the league. The Bills also held Minnesota to just six points on Monday night. Wilson should continue seeing plenty of targets, particularly if the Jets fall behind, but volume alone might not be enough to deliver a strong fantasy performance. He's a low-end WR2 this week.
Nico Collins (WR, HOU) at Cleveland Browns
Houston's offense exploded for 44 points against the Chargers last week, but fantasy managers saw the merry-go-round that has become the Houston Texans wide receivers. All of Collins, Kayshon Boutte, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson got significant snaps.
Collins remains one of Houston's most important receiving weapons. However, Cleveland's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks could make it difficult for the Texans to consistently attack downfield. He's still a fringe WR1/WR2, but this isn't an ideal matchup considering the upgrade in secondary and pass rush compared to what Houston saw last week.
Tight Ends
Brock Bowers (TE, LV) vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bowers is the best tight end in football. We know that. But his production could be limited by the Raiders' difficult matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks allow just 8.1 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and they've been even tougher against quarterbacks.
John Spytek just announced that Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders starting quarterback going forward.
— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 10, 2026
Seattle mostly shut down Trey McBride last week, and they have consistently made it difficult for opposing offenses to sustain drives. Bowers should continue commanding a significant share of the Raiders' targets, but he now has rookie Fernando Mendoza making his first start against one of the toughest defenses in football. He's obviously a must-start, but fantasy managers shouldn't automatically expect he's the TE1 on the week.
Harold Fannin Jr. (TE, CLE) vs. Houston Texans
Fannin has emerged as a huge fantasy asset lately, but the Texans present one of the toughest matchups in football for fantasy tight ends. Houston allow just 7.8 fantasy points per game to the position, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The Texans shut down all the Chargers' tight ends last week, even with the team scoring 22.
Houston's pass rush has been particularly effective, recording 29 sacks through eight games. That could force Cleveland to rely on shorter passes and make it difficult for Fannin to generate explosive plays. His target volume gives him a fantasy floor, but the matchup makes him a risky TE1, especially if the Browns struggle to create red-zone opportunities.
More Potential Week 10 Busts
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Jordan Addison (WR, MIN) at Green Bay – Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota should help the Vikings' passing offense, but Addison still has to compete with Justin Jefferson for targets. Green Bay has allowed just 21.2 points per game, and Addison could continue to deliver poor fantasy performances if Cousins concentrates his opportunities on Jefferson.
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Jaylen Warren (RB, PIT) at Cincinnati – Warren's fantasy value depends heavily on his workload, particularly with Pittsburgh continuing to rotate running backs with Rico Dowdle back. Cincinnati has allowed approximately 18.5 fantasy points per game to opposing backfields, but Warren could struggle to deliver RB2 production without a touchdown.
- Aaron Rodgers (QB, PIT) at Cincinnati – Rodgers produced only 5.9 points against Cleveland in his last game, completing 13 of 25 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Cincinnati has generated pressure on 36.4% of opposing dropbacks, and the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points. Rodgers could struggle to keep pace with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's explosive offense and might rely on the running game.
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Dalton Kincaid (TE, BUF) at New York Jets – Kincaid has averaged approximately 3.8 receptions and 57.3 receiving yards per game when healthy, but his inconsistent volume makes him difficult to trust. He's also dealing with an ankle injury, creating additional uncertainty about his Week 10 availability. If active, he could struggle to deliver a big fantasy performance if he is limited.
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