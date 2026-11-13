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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Aidin Ebrahimi's Week 10 Picks (2026)

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Aidin Ebrahimi's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Fernando Mendoza, Jordan Addison, Jared Goff, Jaylen Warren, and Kenyon Sadiq.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is now behind us, and it was pretty eventful. The Jaguars went "all in" and should be one of the favorites to win it all; Kirk Cousins is back on the Vikings, and Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon: the dangerous separation specialist and third-down maestro, Josh Downs.

I'm back with another weekly bold predictions article. Week 9's article was mixed. Michael Penix Jr. and Nico Collins weren't as good as I had hoped, but both put up around 15.0 fantasy points. Colston Loveland came up clutch against the Buccaneers and helped the Bears win the game, but his fantasy output didn't match his performance in real life. Gardner Minshew II was very poor and suffered a potentially season-ending injury, and while Christian McCaffrey didn't rush for over 80 yards, he did have his second-best game of the season with 22.7 PPR points. Now, we will look at five of my boldest predictions for Week 10. Some of these predictions are bolder than the others, and there's a high chance that none of them will even come to fruition. But hey, what's the fun in going for the obvious picks every single week?

Without further ado, let's dive in and find out why my Week 10 bold prediction includes Fernando Mendoza, Jordan Addison, Jared Goff, Jaylen Warren, and Kenyon Sadiq.

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Fernando Mendoza Makes a Statement

After the fourth-longest wait among first-overall pick quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start against the Seahawks this week, following the departure of his mentor, Kirk Cousins.

If you've been following this series since the start of this season, or even last season, you'll know that I love it when someone faces their former team.

Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, and has been sorely missed by them ever since he took over as the Raiders' head coach.

After losing to his brother Klay last week and losing his QB1, Kubiak is not in a good mood. Fans have noticed Kubiak looking far from ecstatic in the press conference announcing the Cousins trade.

"We couldn't have picked a better guy to kick us off this season," Kubiak told reporters per the official Raiders X account. "We're gonna miss Kirk."

Facing the vaunted Seahawks defense in your NFL debut won't be easy. But with a motivated Kubiak, who knows the defense better than anyone else, Mendoza will have a unique advantage to kickstart his pro football career in style.

Let's not forget that Kubiak's offense has helped a supposedly "washed" Cousins have the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (20).

Marcus Mariota, Brock Purdy, and Caleb Williams have all had impressive performances against the "Dark Side" defense this season, so it's not impossible. And if Mendoza ever finds himself in trouble, he'll have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to throw to.

It's the definition of a "baptism by fire", but Mendoza has several circumstances in his favor to make a statement against a Super Bowl-winning defense on his debut to set the tone for what could very well be a legendary career.

 

Kirk Cousins Helps Jordan Addison Out

Speaking of Kirk Cousins, his stint with the Raiders was quintessential Cousins: good stats, a terrible final game, and a record hovering around .500. He will now make his romantic return to the Minnesota Vikings, the team he is most commonly associated with.

His last game as a Viking was in Week 8 of the 2023 season, when he tore his Achilles against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Coincidentally, he will begin his second stint with the team at Lambeau Field.

Many fans and analysts are excited about his reunion with Justin Jefferson, and while the former Offensive Player of the Year is set to produce huge numbers again now that his reliable quarterback is back, it seems like a lot of people have forgotten about how Cousins' return will affect Jordan Addison.

Addison was the recipient of Cousins' final touchdown pass as a Viking until now, and he built an exciting connection with the veteran QB in the first half of his rookie campaign.

 

Jared Goff Torches New England's Defense

The Lions' star-studded offense has hit a snag. They have averaged just 19.3 points per game over their last three games, and Jared Goff, who hadn't committed a turnover in his first five games, has turned the ball over three times in that span.

But their next game against the Patriots could help them regain their groove. It's quite ironic how the Patriots' defense was so dominant in the 2025 playoffs and the first two games of the 2026 season, but they have been "figured out" recently.

Nothing illustrates this more than their woeful performance against the Packers, as they allowed 45 points and 372 passing yards, and their Pro Bowl CB Christian Gonzalez looked shockingly ineffective.

Their worst games this year have come against elite passing attacks (Jaguars, Bears, Packers), and Goff is in a perfect position to utilize his team's weapons to the max and help his offense break out of this slump.

 

Jaylen Warren Continues His Dominance Against Cincinnati

Jaylen Warren was the most important offensive player on last year's AFC North-champion Steelers, but most NFL fans and analysts still severely underrated him heading into 2026. Now, it's safe to say that his critics have been silenced this season.

Warren is currently on pace to eclipse over 2,100 yards from scrimmage, and he could get even closer to that milestone with a standout performance against one of his favorite opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Warren has put up 401 yards from scrimmage in his last three outings against the Bengals, including a 176-yard outing earlier this season.

Despite his dominant outings against Cincinnati, he has never scored a touchdown against them in his career. Look for him to top 100 scrimmage yards again and score a touchdown as the cherry on top.

 

Kenyon Sadiq Has a Standout Performance

Kenyon Sadiq set the fantasy football world on fire in Week 3, putting up 105 yards, a touchdown, and 23.5 PPR points against the Lions. However, he has been extremely disappointing since then.

The 2026 first-round pick put up just 43 yards and played in 38.3% of the Jets' offensive snaps in the five games following that outstanding performance, seeing considerably less work than Mason Taylor. But we saw a glimmer of hope last week.

Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs, finishing as his team's second-leading receiving option behind Omar Cooper Jr. in a blowout loss.

Now, the rookie TE will have a chance to build on that performance and solidify himself for good. He will face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most yards per game to opposing tight ends (65.9), and it'll be a perfect opportunity to get back on track.

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