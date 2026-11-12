👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Isaiah Likely - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! Week 10 is here, and we get another NFC East Primetime game. Have we seen every scenario for the NFC East in primetime games yet? It definitely feels like we see these teams more than any other. That being said, we should hopefully see more offense in this one than we did on the snoozer that was Monday Night Football.

For our TNF matchup, we have Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders(2-5-1) travel to East Rutherford to take on J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants(5-2-1). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, Commanders vs. Giants on November 12th, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jayden Daniels - QB, $15K (DK), $18.9K (FD)

Jayden Daniels isn't having the best season, but he definitely put the work in against the Giants in their last meeting. The Giants have given up the second-most rushing yards to opposing QBs, and gave up 103 yards and two touchdowns in their last meeting with Daniels.

Daniels last three games, he's been throwing the ball a lot more; he has three games of 29 passing attempts or more. It seems like Dan Quinn has elected to throw the ball a lot more; in general, they are passing 11% more often than running the ball.

Which makes sense considering their running backs are Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Overall, I expect Daniels to use his legs quite a bit in this one, and he likely ends up as one of the top-scoring guys on the slate because of it.

Isaiah Likely - TE, $12.3K (DK), $12.3K (FD)

I don't think I can tell you the last time I went with a TE in the MVP spot, but I really like Likely here. Likely is up to four TDs in the last four games, and has 50+ receiving yards in three of those four. This is one of the best spots in the league this week. If you have Likely on your fantasy team, he should give you an early lead. The Commanders are giving up the fourth most receiving yards to opposing TEs, and the second most TDs.

Likely is second on the team in targets, sitting only behind Malik Nabers. When it comes to the red zone, though, Likely leads the team in targets. He has a 36% target share. Likely had his best game of the season against the Commanders in their last outing; he had 27 fantasy points. Likely makes for a great pivot at the MVP spot; you don't see too many TEs there, and it'll save us some money too, on a slate that doesn't have a ton of value.

Other Captains/MVPs: J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Antonio Williams - WR, $7.2K (DK), $7.2K (FD)

A lot of people are going to start with Stefon Diggs, but I'm gonna go with Antonio Williams. He is consistently playing nearly 20% more snaps than Diggs and is getting the much better matchup this week against the Giants' secondary. Diggs will line up more often in the slot, which will have him lined up against Andru Phillips, who is giving up a minimal .14 fantasy points per route run.

This compared to Antonio Williams, who should see his fair share of Deonte Banks, who is giving up .32 fantasy points per route run. Diggs has a slightly higher route participation%, but Williams is only behind him by a bit. The one edge I'd give to Diggs is how much Daniels has loved throwing to him in the red zone, where he leads the team. Williams is quite a bit cheaper, but I think he ends up having the better game.

Cam Skattebo - RB, $9K (DK), $9.4K (FD)

I think there has been a lot of hesitancy in rostering Cam Skattebo this week. This season, he has been benched and had some bad games, but also had a couple of good games. His last outing was his best of the season against the Texans. Skattebo was incredibly efficient, rushing 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't been as involved in the passing game as he was last year, but the option is there.

It seems he has regained the favor of John Harbaugh; he practiced in full on Tuesday and took every first rep with the team. Skattebo should lead the backfield, and although the matchup isn't the best, I think he sees close to 20 carries in this one. Skattebo is also the primary rusher in the red zone this season, seeing 43% of the carries, compared to Singletary's 17%.

Other Flex Options: Stefon Diggs

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Chig Okonkwo - TE, $5.8K (DK), $5.4K (FD)

Both TEs should be getting some love on this slate. The Commanders are down a few WRs, and have looked to Chig Okonkwo to step up. He hasn't got one in the endzone yet, but he is seeing a fair share of targets.

He has six or more targets in three of his last four. With 57+ yards in those three games. The Giants have been solid against the TE position this season, but outside of Okonkwo, Treylon Burks is the only other value from the Commanders that is worth rostering.

Okonkwo has played 70% or more snaps in the last four games, and he's also running more routes over the last few games. With the Commanders down so many guys, look for Okonkwo to get his fair share tonight.

Dominic Zvada - K, $5.4K (DK), $6.8K (FD)

The Giants have pretty much zero value options on this slate; you could take a shot on Malachi Fields, as he is playing a ton of snaps, but he just isn't getting targeted. Zvada had the chance to hit five field goals in their last matchup against the Commanders; he missed three of them. Unfortunately, two of them were over 50 yards, which could have meant fantasy value galore. Kickers are usually one of the lower-owned options on the slate.

Zvada may only have a 77% FG%, but the rookie kicker has one hell of a leg, as his career-long is 56, and the weather should be relatively mild. If the Commanders defense can hold up in the red zone, then Zvada may be up for multiple chances again, and a chance to redeem himself after such a terrible outing against the Commanders last time.

Other Value Options: Treylon Burks, Malachi Fields

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlays (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Again Thursday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Probable Against Minnesota
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Probable for Thursday Against Phoenix
Joel Embiid

Iffy for Thursday
LeBron James

Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Mason Plumlee

Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Jonathon Brooks

Practices in Full Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Week 10 Kicker Rankings
Rest of Season Top 12 Wide Receivers (2026)
Updated Week 10 QB Rankings
Week 10 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions