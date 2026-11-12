Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Welcome Back, RotoBallers! Week 10 is here, and we get another NFC East Primetime game. Have we seen every scenario for the NFC East in primetime games yet? It definitely feels like we see these teams more than any other. That being said, we should hopefully see more offense in this one than we did on the snoozer that was Monday Night Football.
For our TNF matchup, we have Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders(2-5-1) travel to East Rutherford to take on J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants(5-2-1). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, Commanders vs. Giants on November 12th, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jayden Daniels - QB, $15K (DK), $18.9K (FD)
Jayden Daniels isn't having the best season, but he definitely put the work in against the Giants in their last meeting. The Giants have given up the second-most rushing yards to opposing QBs, and gave up 103 yards and two touchdowns in their last meeting with Daniels.
Daniels last three games, he's been throwing the ball a lot more; he has three games of 29 passing attempts or more. It seems like Dan Quinn has elected to throw the ball a lot more; in general, they are passing 11% more often than running the ball.
Which makes sense considering their running backs are Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Overall, I expect Daniels to use his legs quite a bit in this one, and he likely ends up as one of the top-scoring guys on the slate because of it.
Isaiah Likely - TE, $12.3K (DK), $12.3K (FD)
I don't think I can tell you the last time I went with a TE in the MVP spot, but I really like Likely here. Likely is up to four TDs in the last four games, and has 50+ receiving yards in three of those four. This is one of the best spots in the league this week. If you have Likely on your fantasy team, he should give you an early lead. The Commanders are giving up the fourth most receiving yards to opposing TEs, and the second most TDs.
Likely is second on the team in targets, sitting only behind Malik Nabers. When it comes to the red zone, though, Likely leads the team in targets. He has a 36% target share. Likely had his best game of the season against the Commanders in their last outing; he had 27 fantasy points. Likely makes for a great pivot at the MVP spot; you don't see too many TEs there, and it'll save us some money too, on a slate that doesn't have a ton of value.
Other Captains/MVPs: J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! https://t.co/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Antonio Williams - WR, $7.2K (DK), $7.2K (FD)
A lot of people are going to start with Stefon Diggs, but I'm gonna go with Antonio Williams. He is consistently playing nearly 20% more snaps than Diggs and is getting the much better matchup this week against the Giants' secondary. Diggs will line up more often in the slot, which will have him lined up against Andru Phillips, who is giving up a minimal .14 fantasy points per route run.
This compared to Antonio Williams, who should see his fair share of Deonte Banks, who is giving up .32 fantasy points per route run. Diggs has a slightly higher route participation%, but Williams is only behind him by a bit. The one edge I'd give to Diggs is how much Daniels has loved throwing to him in the red zone, where he leads the team. Williams is quite a bit cheaper, but I think he ends up having the better game.
Cam Skattebo - RB, $9K (DK), $9.4K (FD)
I think there has been a lot of hesitancy in rostering Cam Skattebo this week. This season, he has been benched and had some bad games, but also had a couple of good games. His last outing was his best of the season against the Texans. Skattebo was incredibly efficient, rushing 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't been as involved in the passing game as he was last year, but the option is there.
It seems he has regained the favor of John Harbaugh; he practiced in full on Tuesday and took every first rep with the team. Skattebo should lead the backfield, and although the matchup isn't the best, I think he sees close to 20 carries in this one. Skattebo is also the primary rusher in the red zone this season, seeing 43% of the carries, compared to Singletary's 17%.
Other Flex Options: Stefon Diggs
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Chig Okonkwo - TE, $5.8K (DK), $5.4K (FD)
Both TEs should be getting some love on this slate. The Commanders are down a few WRs, and have looked to Chig Okonkwo to step up. He hasn't got one in the endzone yet, but he is seeing a fair share of targets.
He has six or more targets in three of his last four. With 57+ yards in those three games. The Giants have been solid against the TE position this season, but outside of Okonkwo, Treylon Burks is the only other value from the Commanders that is worth rostering.
Okonkwo has played 70% or more snaps in the last four games, and he's also running more routes over the last few games. With the Commanders down so many guys, look for Okonkwo to get his fair share tonight.
Dominic Zvada - K, $5.4K (DK), $6.8K (FD)
The Giants have pretty much zero value options on this slate; you could take a shot on Malachi Fields, as he is playing a ton of snaps, but he just isn't getting targeted. Zvada had the chance to hit five field goals in their last matchup against the Commanders; he missed three of them. Unfortunately, two of them were over 50 yards, which could have meant fantasy value galore. Kickers are usually one of the lower-owned options on the slate.
Zvada may only have a 77% FG%, but the rookie kicker has one hell of a leg, as his career-long is 56, and the weather should be relatively mild. If the Commanders defense can hold up in the red zone, then Zvada may be up for multiple chances again, and a chance to redeem himself after such a terrible outing against the Commanders last time.
Other Value Options: Treylon Burks, Malachi Fields
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!