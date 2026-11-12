Bruno ranks the top-12 wide receivers in fantasy football for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. Who are the best WRs in the NFL for fantasy football for the rest of 2026?
The Green Bay Packers have two receivers in my rest-of-season top eight: Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. The Cincinnati Bengals put Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins even higher. I'd target Higgins for the extra start he offers over Green Bay's receivers and Golden if my lineup needs catches.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba keeps the top spot despite the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback injuries. Justin Jefferson climbs back into the top 12 following the Minnesota Vikings' announced trade for Kirk Cousins. Puka Nacua (knee/toe) falls outside the group because the Los Angeles Rams expect him to miss at least a month.
These are my projections for Weeks 10-17 in 12-team PPR redraft leagues. I'm weighing expected production and available starts, including remaining byes. That distinction matters most for Nacua, whose value in a single healthy week would place him much higher.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1
WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,036 receiving yards and has caught nine touchdowns. Seven of his first eight games produced at least 100 yards, giving him a stronger season-long yardage case than anyone behind him.
Mike Macdonald expects Drew Lock (oblique) to start at Las Vegas in Week 10 with Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) out. Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 51 yards with Lock against Arizona on Sunday and had nine catches for 155 yards and three scores with him in the teams' Week 2 meeting.
Macdonald said Darnold has a chance to return after Seattle's Week 11 bye. I'd keep Smith-Njigba first even if Lock has to play beyond the Raiders game.
WR2 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase has caught 21 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. His 10 catches in Madrid came on an afternoon when Joe Burrow attempted only 29 passes.
Burrow has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four straight games. Chase has scored in four consecutive appearances, and Cincinnati's bye is already complete. I'd take his combination of recent catches and quarterback play over CeeDee Lamb, who still has an empty week ahead.
Higgins commands substantial work beside him, but Chase drew 12 targets to Higgins' six against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase remains my first choice in this offense, even with Higgins scoring twice that afternoon.
WR3 CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb's 108 targets lead the NFL. He has turned that workload into 70 catches, 904 yards, and seven touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys.
The 195-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts was Lamb's third game with at least 150 receiving yards. He also caught 17 passes against the Houston Texans. Those games show why I'd pay a top-3 price even after his two-catch, nine-yard night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.
Dallas' Week 14 bye is the immediate roster concern. If I needed every remaining start to reach the playoffs, I'd prefer Chase.
WR4 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
St. Brown has 24 catches for 285 yards over the three games since the Detroit Lions' bye, without a receiving touchdown. His recent PPR production has survived a scoring drought and two straight games with just 25 pass attempts from Jared Goff.
St. Brown (ribs) played against the Miami Dolphins and finished with eight catches for 86 yards. I'd keep him fourth because Detroit's reduced passing volume has hurt other receivers more. St. Brown caught nearly half of Goff's 17 completions in that game.
Jameson Williams has five touchdown catches, matching St. Brown, but only 28 receptions to St. Brown's 61.
Tier 2
WR5 Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
I'd trade for Higgins before Watson if the prices were similar. Cincinnati has already had its bye, and Higgins gets eight more scheduled games through Week 17.
Higgins has scored five touchdowns in three games. Two came against Atlanta despite just 32 receiving yards, following consecutive performances with 148 and 155 yards. The touchdown burst has pushed him into this range, with Burrow's recent passing keeping me willing to buy.
Higgins has reached 90 receiving yards in five of eight games and has 48 receptions. His 758 receiving yards lead Cincinnati, although Chase has drawn six more targets and gets the higher ranking.
WR6 Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Nabers had four consecutive 100-yard games before the Philadelphia Eagles held him to five catches for 43 yards. That run included 12 receptions for 165 yards against the New Orleans Saints and seven for 111 against Houston.
The Houston performance came in J.J. McCarthy's first start for the New York Giants. McCarthy then threw for only 127 yards against Philadelphia. The uneven passing production in his first two Giants starts keeps Nabers below Higgins despite Nabers' 78 targets in eight games.
Nabers has only two touchdown catches, but I'd buy him for his target volume across eight remaining games. The Giants' bye is complete, and he gets a Washington rematch in Week 10 after catching 11 passes for 121 yards and a score in their first meeting.
Nabers (knee) and McCarthy (hip) practiced fully on Tuesday after McCarthy was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's walkthrough.
WR7 Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Watson has 879 receiving yards on 49 catches, averaging 17.9 yards per reception. Golden has caught four more passes, but Watson leads their partnership in yards and touchdowns, with seven scores to Golden's five.
The latest performance was Watson's best: seven receptions for 171 yards against the New England Patriots. He had already reached 113 yards against the Carolina Panthers the previous week. His big-play production has arrived with enough receptions to support a PPR WR1 projection.
Jordan Love's ability to feed both receivers keeps me comfortable investing in Watson. The pair accounted for 335 of Love's 372 passing yards against New England. Green Bay's Week 11 bye keeps Watson behind Nabers when valuing the full remaining schedule.
JORDAN LOVE
CHRISTIAN WATSON
PACKERS ARE DOMINATING
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hxEPzs2KdC
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
WR8 Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden has at least six catches in five straight games. That stretch produced 509 receiving yards, and he has 92 targets for the season, 18 more than Watson.
I'd prioritize Golden over Watson if I needed receptions, while Watson's larger gains and touchdown total give him the narrow overall edge. Golden caught all 10 targets for 164 yards against New England.
Golden has already reached 100 yards against Atlanta, the Chicago Bears, and Dallas in addition to New England. His Week 16 opponent is Chicago, against whom he caught six passes for 123 yards in their first meeting.
Jordan Love connects with Matthew Golden for 49 yards against New England.
— @NFL November 8, 2026
Tier 3
WR9 Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave's 56 catches and 734 yards in eight games keep him ahead of Jefferson while Minnesota works through its quarterback change. Olave has earned 83 targets, with seven receptions for 98 yards against the Cleveland Browns in his latest appearance.
Jordyn Tyson caught four passes for 30 yards on five targets in his debut. Olave still drew 12 of Tyler Shough's 35 attempts.
Olave's late 33-yard catch helped set up the Saints' go-ahead touchdown against Cleveland. Shough said he trusted Olave even when Cleveland tried to double him. With the Saints' bye complete, I'd pay for Olave's established involvement across all eight remaining fantasy weeks.
WR10 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Jefferson caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards in 2022 with Cousins starting every game in Kevin O'Connell's first season in Minnesota. I'm willing to buy Jefferson again now that the Vikings have reunited them.
Jefferson's recent results have been poor: 12 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown across three games. He received 27 targets during that stretch, including 11 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
I'd buy Jefferson at a WR2 price following the trade. His 31 catches and 393 yards in seven appearances leave him well below Olave's production, but Cousins' arrival gives me enough confidence to take Jefferson over Drake London for the remaining schedule.
WR11 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London has 692 receiving yards and just one touchdown through nine games. His 194-yard performance against Green Bay and 118-yard game against the Baltimore Ravens show why I'd keep buying the yardage potential despite the low scoring total.
He caught all five targets for 68 yards against Cincinnati after managing one catch for eight yards in Atlanta's rain-soaked loss at Tampa Bay.
Atlanta's Week 11 bye makes London a harder immediate acquisition for a team short on starters. He closes the fantasy playoffs against New Orleans, against whom he caught five passes for 96 yards in their first meeting.
WR12 Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Burden has caught at least four passes in seven straight games. His last three appearances produced 18 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns, compared with Tetairoa McMillan's 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown over the same weeks.
Burden (concussion) left Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, with Bears HC Ben Johnson confirming the injury afterward. He enters Chicago's Week 10 bye with 49 catches for 644 yards and four touchdowns through nine games.
This projection assumes he clears concussion protocol for the Week 11 game against New Orleans. I'd take McMillan first if I needed a Week 10 starter, but Burden's recent receiving work earns my preference for the stretch run.
HM Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay said Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains along with turf toe and is likely headed to injured reserve. A move before the Arizona game would make Week 15 against Dallas his earliest possible return because the Rams are off in Week 11.
Nacua's 70 catches in seven games make him worth holding if I've already got a playoff spot and can cover the next four Rams games.
I'd take Olave in a trade if I need wins now. His bye is already behind him.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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