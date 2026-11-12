2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 10 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
It's time for another week of tough start-sit calls at the QB spot, and as always, we're here to assist with our Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, you will find where trending names such as Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, and J.J. McCarthy stand among all viable options for the important Week 10 slate.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|8
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|9
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|10
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|13
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|16
|Geno Smith
|QB
|4
|17
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|18
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|20
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|21
|Drew Lock
|QB
|5
|22
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|23
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|24
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|25
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|26
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|27
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|28
|Carson Beck
|QB
|6
|29
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|6
|30
|Josh Johnson
|QB
Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks as the overall QB3 in fantasy football scoring this season after a massive Week 9 performance against the New England Patriots last week. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown, and snapped a three-game turnover streak along the way. He now has nine total trips to the end zone over the last three weeks.
Love seems to have emerged as matchup-proof, as he embarrassed a Christian Gonzalez-led Patriots defense last week, and he has also found fantasy success against teams like the Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers. Even as the Utah State product gears up for another game against Minnesota's NFL-best defense, there's absolutely no consideration of benching him in fantasy football. He has solidified himself as a high-end QB1 and should continue to be started this week, as well as on the other side of the Packers' bye week when they play the Rams in Week 12.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten back on track after a shaky stretch from Weeks 7-8. Young opened the year playing very well, totaling just two turnovers through Week 6. However, his clean quarterback play has disappeared lately, as he has totaled six turnovers over his last three games. Young had two turnovers in Week 9 alone, so we definitely can't say that he has shaken off the turnover issues yet. However, he did rack up three touchdowns along the way, putting himself back in the top-12 quarterback conversation for fantasy football.
In fact, he's up to 17 total touchdowns through eight games, ranking as the overall QB9 in fantasy scoring so far. Young's performance last Sunday has him rising back up the rankings in fantasy football, especially with a pair of softer matchups coming up against the Saints and Ravens. His schedule gets tougher after the Baltimore game, so managers should capitalize on this latest surge in production by starting him in fantasy football for the next two weeks.
He should fare well against New Orleans and Baltimore, giving managers an opportunity to either sell high or at least solidify their quarterback spot ahead of the fantasy playoff push. In addition to his recent track record, we're also excited about Young's supporting cast. Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard have been fantastic all year, Jalen Coker has tremendous upside despite a few recent duds, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are both trending up after combining for 12 catches and two touchdowns on Sunday. All of these factors make Young a very appealing quarterback riser in fantasy football.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having another very impressive season, and his tremendous passing performances could help lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old seems to have corrected last year's biggest flaw, which was turnovers. Through eight games in 2026, he has just four interceptions and one lost fumble; he's on pace for 11 turnovers, whereas last year he finished with 15. He is also on pace for 38 passing touchdowns, which would shatter his previous career-high mark of 29.
The only area where Lawrence has really regressed this season is running the football. Last year, he had 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. So far this season, he's at just 79 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. While the scaled-back rushing workload has certainly impacted his fantasy ceiling, you could also argue that the Jaguars are asking him to run less so that he's exposed to fewer hits and can stay healthy for a full 17-game season.
He's still giving fantasy managers QB1 value with his impressive passing numbers, and that pattern should continue as he heads into the second half of the season with a strong supporting cast headlined by Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.
Lawrence also plays in a softer AFC South, with the bottom-feeding Titans and Colts, plus a Texans team whose defense has drastically underperformed. Lawrence is a must-start fantasy quarterback, and he's rising in fantasy football ahead of a softer stretch of games against the Titans, Giants, and Titans again.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, J.J. McCarthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, J.J. McCarthy:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.