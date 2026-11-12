👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Kickers

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jason Myers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 10 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.

Whether you like it or not, kickers can and often do make the difference between winning and losing. And with the fantasy football playoffs just ahead, it's never been more important to nail your kicker lineup call. We're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, and Charlie Smyth stand, among all other starters.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Cam Little K
1 2 Brandon Aubrey K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Eddy Pineiro K
2 5 Spencer Shrader K
2 6 Evan McPherson K
2 7 Chris Boswell K
2 8 Jake Bates K
2 9 Tyler Bass K
2 10 Will Reichard K
3 11 Jason Myers K
3 12 Dominic Zvada K
3 13 Drew Stevens K
3 14 Charlie Smyth K
3 15 Trey Smack K
4 16 Brandon McManus K
4 17 Ryan Fitzgerald K
4 18 Jake Moody K
4 19 Matt Gay K
4 20 Andy Borregales K
4 21 Jason Sanders K
5 22 Harrison Butker K
5 23 Nick Folk K
5 24 Andre Szmyt K
5 25 Joey Slye K
5 26 Cameron Dicker K
6 27 Zane Gonzalez K
6 28 Chad Ryland K

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada had a massive game in Week 9 and has solidified his status as the team's starting kicker moving forward. Zvada made 4 of 4 field goals, including two from 49 yards and one from 53 yards, and made his only extra point attempt in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After missing five field goals in his previous three games, head coach John Harbaugh remained confident in the rookie, and he delivered in a big way in Week 9. He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to kickers this season. While rain and wind could be a factor in Week 10, Zvada offers starting value as a kicker against the Commanders.

Jake Moody, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens on Thursday in their blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now poised to take over as Atlanta's placekicker after the release of Nick Folk on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Moody was cut by the Washington Commanders during preseason.

The former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 from Michigan played with the 49ers, Commanders, and Chicago Bears last year, making 19 of his 23 field-goal attempts (82.6%) and 15 of his 16 extra-point tries in nine games played. Moody has a 78.3% career field-goal percentage on 65 total attempts over 41 games played. For a Falcons offense that is only putting up 20.9 points per game so far in 2026, Moody should be off the streaming radar in most fantasy leagues as the Falcons head into a Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, Charlie Smyth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, Charlie Smyth:

Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Moody
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jake Bates
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jake Bates
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jake Bates
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Charlie Smyth
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Moody
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Tyler Bass
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Bass
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Bass
vs
Tai Felton
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Charlie Smyth
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon McManus
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Moody
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Andre Szmyt
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Will Reichard
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Will Reichard
vs
Tennessee Titans
Will Reichard
vs
Will Kacmarek
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon McManus
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Moody
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jason Myers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jason Myers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jason Myers
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Charlie Smyth
vs
Drew Stevens
Charlie Smyth
vs
Trey Smack
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dominic Zvada
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon McManus
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Myers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Charlie Smyth
vs
Will Reichard
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Moody
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tyler Bass
Charlie Smyth
vs
Matt Gay
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Bates
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andy Borregales
Charlie Smyth
vs
Chris Boswell
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Sanders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Evan McPherson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Harrison Butker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Spencer Shrader
Charlie Smyth
vs
Nick Folk
Charlie Smyth
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andre Szmyt
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Charlie Smyth
vs
Joey Slye
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cameron Dicker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cam Little
Charlie Smyth
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tennessee Titans
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Rest of Season Top 12 Wide Receivers (2026)
Updated Week 10 QB Rankings
Week 10 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 10


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Again Thursday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Probable Against Minnesota
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Probable for Thursday Against Phoenix
Joel Embiid

Iffy for Thursday
LeBron James

Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Mason Plumlee

Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Jonathon Brooks

Practices in Full Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players