2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 10 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
Whether you like it or not, kickers can and often do make the difference between winning and losing. And with the fantasy football playoffs just ahead, it's never been more important to nail your kicker lineup call. We're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football kicker rankings. Check out the full rankings below to see where key streaming options like Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, and Charlie Smyth stand, among all other starters.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|5
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|2
|6
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|7
|Chris Boswell
|K
|2
|8
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|9
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|10
|Will Reichard
|K
|3
|11
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|12
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|3
|13
|Drew Stevens
|K
|3
|14
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|3
|15
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|16
|Brandon McManus
|K
|4
|17
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|4
|18
|Jake Moody
|K
|4
|19
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|20
|Andy Borregales
|K
|4
|21
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|22
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|23
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|24
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|5
|25
|Joey Slye
|K
|5
|26
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|6
|27
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|6
|28
|Chad Ryland
|K
Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Dominic Zvada, New York Giants
New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada had a massive game in Week 9 and has solidified his status as the team's starting kicker moving forward. Zvada made 4 of 4 field goals, including two from 49 yards and one from 53 yards, and made his only extra point attempt in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
After missing five field goals in his previous three games, head coach John Harbaugh remained confident in the rookie, and he delivered in a big way in Week 9. He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to kickers this season. While rain and wind could be a factor in Week 10, Zvada offers starting value as a kicker against the Commanders.
Jake Moody, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens on Thursday in their blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now poised to take over as Atlanta's placekicker after the release of Nick Folk on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Moody was cut by the Washington Commanders during preseason.
The former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 from Michigan played with the 49ers, Commanders, and Chicago Bears last year, making 19 of his 23 field-goal attempts (82.6%) and 15 of his 16 extra-point tries in nine games played. Moody has a 78.3% career field-goal percentage on 65 total attempts over 41 games played. For a Falcons offense that is only putting up 20.9 points per game so far in 2026, Moody should be off the streaming radar in most fantasy leagues as the Falcons head into a Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, Charlie Smyth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Will Reichard, Jason Myers, Charlie Smyth:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.