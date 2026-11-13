November 13, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

We've made it all the way to Week 10, RotoBallers, and this will be the first set of games that come after the highly scrutinized trade deadline. We didn't get the blockbusters of Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry changing teams, but there were still some highly relevant fantasy players that are on the move, namely Kirk Cousins, Josh Downs, and Keenan Allen.

All the trades matter, so you'll want to jump into our RotoBaller Discord channel all week to get the latest analysis on trades, injuries, and general lineup construction. We'll be starting tonight with the Giants-Commanders TNF tilt, so come join us for some fun and football!

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Christian McCaffrey, RB - SF ($8,500 DK/$9,000 FD)

With Jahmyr Gibbs off the main slate and Puka Nacua injured, it's open auditions for the top option of the week. Honestly it's a tough call between Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson for this spot (and Bijan is actually the higher-owned one at the moment), but I'm defaulting the this game environment. The Niners-Cowboys contest is the highest-totaled one of the week at a whopping 55.5 points, and McCaffrey should be right in the heart of it.

McCaffrey is an elite runner, and the Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing yards and the fifth-most FPPG to the position. It's CMC's passing role, however, that puts him in rare air. He leads the league in both target % and route participation % at his position, and the continued absence of Mike Evans should keep it high. There are already plenty of values to pick from at the QB and TE position, so fitting CMC in should be easy.

Honorable mentions: Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb

DFS Cash Game Values

Tyler Warren, TE - IND ($4,400 DK/$5,300 FD)

The Colts kept Jonathan Taylor at the trade deadline, but they did wind up dealing both their top WRs in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs (Alec Pierce remains on the injured list). Tyler Warren should be in for all the targets he can possibly handle now. Warren is already fifth among TEs in both targets and receptions.

The Colts are a dumpster fire, but so are their opponent in the Dolphins. Someone has to win this game, and the Colts may as well be all out since they don't have a first-rounder to tank for. The Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most FPPG to the TE position this year, and Warren's $4,400 price tag is very friendly for cash builds.