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NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 10 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

We've made it all the way to Week 10, RotoBallers, and this will be the first set of games that come after the highly scrutinized trade deadline. We didn't get the blockbusters of Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry changing teams, but there were still some highly relevant fantasy players that are on the move, namely Kirk Cousins, Josh Downs, and Keenan Allen.

All the trades matter, so you'll want to jump into our RotoBaller Discord channel all week to get the latest analysis on trades, injuries, and general lineup construction. We'll be starting tonight with the Giants-Commanders TNF tilt, so come join us for some fun and football!

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Christian McCaffrey, RB - SF ($8,500 DK/$9,000 FD)

With Jahmyr Gibbs off the main slate and Puka Nacua injured, it's open auditions for the top option of the week. Honestly it's a tough call between Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson for this spot (and Bijan is actually the higher-owned one at the moment), but I'm defaulting the this game environment. The Niners-Cowboys contest is the highest-totaled one of the week at a whopping 55.5 points, and McCaffrey should be right in the heart of it.

McCaffrey is an elite runner, and the Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing yards and the fifth-most FPPG to the position. It's CMC's passing role, however, that puts him in rare air. He leads the league in both target % and route participation % at his position, and the continued absence of Mike Evans should keep it high. There are already plenty of values to pick from at the QB and TE position, so fitting CMC in should be easy.

Honorable mentions: Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Tyler Warren, TE - IND ($4,400 DK/$5,300 FD)

The Colts kept Jonathan Taylor at the trade deadline, but they did wind up dealing both their top WRs in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs (Alec Pierce remains on the injured list). Tyler Warren should be in for all the targets he can possibly handle now. Warren is already fifth among TEs in both targets and receptions.

The Colts are a dumpster fire, but so are their opponent in the Dolphins. Someone has to win this game, and the Colts may as well be all out since they don't have a first-rounder to tank for. The Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most FPPG to the TE position this year, and Warren's $4,400 price tag is very friendly for cash builds.

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Pelle Larsson

Questionable Against Cleveland
Klay Thompson

Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Out 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Hand
Morez Johnson Jr.

Cleared to Play Against Minnesota
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Grant Williams

Set to Make Season Debut
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Set to Suit Up Thursday
LeBron James

Sidelined on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
George Pickens

Participating in Practice on Thursday
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Woody Marks

Not Practicing on Thursday
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk's Repayment Dispute
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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