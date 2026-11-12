Joe Nicely offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 10 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
The Week 10 NFL betting slate offers a little something for everyone, from a potential surprise in the always-wild NFC South to an AFC North showdown where defense might be more of a suggestion than a requirement.
I'm pitching in for the great "Thunder" Dan Palyo this week, and following his awesome lead, we'll continue to dig into the matchups where the numbers suggest there could be some prediction-market value hiding in plain sight.
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What is Novig?
Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!
NFL Underdog Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Carolina Panthers (+2.5) at New Orleans Saints (51%)
Though the official name of the division is the NFC South, it might as well be the Wild, Wild West due to its unpredictability. True to form, we've seen highs and lows from both of these squads this season.
Bryce Young has quietly turned this Panthers passing attack into one of the NFL's most productive units, ranking fourth in the league at just over 260 passing yards per game. The Saints have struggled to stop opposing offenses through the air and are coughing up 236.6 passing yards per game, a mark that's 28th in the NFL.
New Orleans is just 1-4 at home this season, making this a golden opportunity for Carolina to steal an NFC South road victory.
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NFL Favorite Picks Against the Spread
San Francisco 49ers (-4.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (48%)
Despite a rash of injuries in the receiving corps, the Niners lead the NFL with a 55.1% offensive success rate. That should only climb against a Cowboys defense that's once again been abysmal in 2026 and ranks near the bottom of the league in total yards (29th), rushing yards (31st), and points (T25th) allowed per game.
The Dallas defense has been bad across the board, but has struggled particularly badly against motion ....
Courtesy @NextGenStats cool new site https://t.co/ByzdEnIE46
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 12, 2026
San Fran is converting an absurd 84.6% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns, and this Swiss-cheese Dallas defense will pose little resistance when Christian McCaffrey and company find themselves with scoring opportunities. We should see some offensive fireworks in this matchup, with the more talented 49ers ultimately pulling away from a Cowboys squad that has yet to log a win against a high-quality opponent this year.
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NFL Game Totals
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals OVER 49.5 points (50%)
Joe Burrow and the red-hot Bengals host the rugged Steelers in this Sunday primetime matchup. Cincy has won four in a row with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins absolutely humming at the moment.
Cincinnati's offense ranks second in the NFL in EPA per play, while its defense stands 26th in the league in total yards allowed per game (375.3), making the Bengals perfectly equipped to both score points and give them right back to a Steelers offense that's been solid, if unspectacular, this year.
The Pittsburgh defense has been a pass-funnel unit this season, ranking third in the league against the run, but just 16th against the pass. Burrow and company are more than equipped to take advantage.
Best Red Zone offense in the NFL—-and breaking the 2026 rules doing it
@Bengals
@Hawk
@athielen19 https://t.co/DqmQFZS9xk
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 4, 2026
These AFC North rivals already combined for 57 points in their first meeting this season, and another old-fashioned shootout looks more likely than a defensive slugfest in this one.
NFL Team Totals
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Indianapolis Colts UNDER 21.5 points (53%) vs. Miami Dolphins
Falling apart at the seams, Indianapolis enters Week 10 averaging just 20.4 points per game. This already-sputtering offense just traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, who had combined for 73 receptions and 705 yards this season, leaving the Colts' receiving corps in the hands of the likes of Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin. Ouch.
Despite their abysmal record, the Miami defense has been a feisty bunch, keeping games competitive, while holding opponents to a moderate 336.4 total yards per game. They are fresh off limiting the high-octane Detroit Lions to just 19 points in Week 9, and with second-year QB Kyle McCord set to make his NFL debut against the Colts, Miami will likely be looking to play a slow-tempo, ball-control style of offense.
Daniel Jones has thrown more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (6) this year and we can expect the offensive environment in this matchup to be an all-around slog. This is a prime spot for the Colts to continue their 2026 disappearing act.
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading!
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