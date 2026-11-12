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6 Must-Have Fantasy Football Rookies to Target: Second-Half Risers, Potential League-Winners (2026)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Bruno Mulé discusses six must-have fantasy football rookies for the second half of 2026. Get trade and waiver advice for Jonah Coleman, Carnell Tate, and more.

On 4th-and-11 against the Baltimore Ravens, Cam Ward found Carnell Tate for 33 yards down to the three-yard line. The Tennessee Titans scored their final touchdown on that drive. Tate's 145 receiving yards were the most by a Titan since A.J. Brown in 2021.

Jonah Coleman scored the go-ahead touchdown in consecutive Denver Broncos wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. Jadarian Price led the Seattle Seahawks in receiving yards against the Arizona Cardinals while Zach Charbonnet took 16 carries.

These are my six rookie targets for 12-team PPR redraft leagues for the rest of the season. Coleman is the back I'd try hardest to acquire. I'd spend on Tate if I could cover his shoulder injury and put in a waiver claim for Makai Lemon while the Philadelphia Eagles are on bye.

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Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

With Denver trailing Kansas City in the fourth quarter, Coleman caught a pass from Bo Nix and took it 51 yards. He stayed in for the next snap and scored from the five-yard line. Denver gave him both touches with J.K. Dobbins active and the team trailing by three points.

Dobbins carried 46 times in the three games before Coleman returned from injured reserve. He had 17 carries in the three games since. Coleman went from nine carries against Arizona to 11 carries against Kansas City, then got 17 carries in Week 9 against Carolina, while Dobbins got four.

I'd trade a flex receiver for Coleman during Denver's Week 10 bye. The Broncos have two games upcoming against the Raiders in Weeks 11 and 15. In between those meetings, Week 13 is the earliest RJ Harvey (knee) can return from injured reserve.

Harvey's 25 catches before the injury put his receiving work in question when he returns. He had only 24 carries in six games, though. I'd make the trade for Coleman, especially given the ground work and goal-line work Denver has given him over the past two weeks.

 

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tate (shoulder) missed the Week 8 loss to Cincinnati after sitting out all three practices. The Titans had their bye last week, and he still didn't practice Wednesday ahead of the Jacksonville game. I'd make an offer only if I could cover his lineup spot for another week.

Tate leads Tennessee with 413 receiving yards in seven games. The Ravens game supplied 145 of those yards, and Houston held him to one catch for six yards the following week. He answered with six catches for 70 yards at Indianapolis and five catches for 69 yards against Cleveland.

Ward found Tate for the eight-yard touchdown that helped tie the game against the Colts. A week later, he gained 18 yards on third-and-12 against Cleveland and set Tennessee up at the one-yard line on its game-tying touchdown drive.

I'd offer WR3 value for Tate. He's caught at least five passes in four of his seven games and already had his bye.

 

KC Concepcion Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson will start for the Cleveland Browns against the Houston Texans in Week 10. Shedeur Sanders threw a 64-yard touchdown to KC Concepcion Jr. against New Orleans last week, but Concepcion's best game came with Watson at quarterback.

Against Tennessee, Concepcion turned two short throws into gains of 21 and 32 yards on the same drive. He finished with eight catches for 129 yards and took three carries for another 23 yards. Cleveland also gave him a carry against New Orleans, and he finished with 85 receiving yards on four catches.

Concepcion has 288 receiving yards in four games since Week 5, nearly twice what he managed in his first five games. Denzel Boston also showed what he can do downfield with a 60-yard catch against New Orleans. I'd take Concepcion first because Watson has already found him for shorter completions, giving Concepcion a way to produce between the deep shots.

I'd offer a bench receiver or reserve back, especially if Concepcion's manager needs a starter during Cleveland's Week 11 bye. I'd make the offer before Houston to give myself a shot at buying before another big game with Watson.

 

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

I'd use a waiver claim on Lemon during Philadelphia's Week 10 bye. He caught 19 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in his last three games. He had 18 catches for 127 yards across his first six contests.

Lemon caught seven of eight targets against Dallas, then added six catches against Washington with Tanner McKee at quarterback. He caught another six passes against the Giants, accounting for a third of Joe Milton III's completions and 61 of his 169 passing yards.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed those three games. Both missed the final practice before the Giants game and were ruled out. I'd keep Lemon on the bench against Pittsburgh next week if both return to see if he keeps drawing targets with them in the lineup.

Lemon had a gain of at least 17 yards in each of those games, with a long of 21 yards. He scored 11.7 PPR fantasy points against Washington and 12.1 fantasy points against the Giants, even though the Eagles scored only 10 and 11 points in those games. Those two games give me a reason to hold him even if the Eagles go back to McKee after the bye.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Omar Cooper Jr.'s longest catch against Kansas City went for 16 yards. With Garrett Wilson out, Cooper still caught eight of 11 targets for 58 yards and finished with 13.8 PPR fantasy points. Geno Smith threw seven passes to Adonai Mitchell and didn't complete any of them.

In his first two games back from injured reserve, Cooper caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two scores against New England and Miami with Wilson playing. Then he went untargeted against the Raiders while Mitchell caught seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper (ankle) and Wilson (concussion) were estimated as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough ahead of the Buffalo game. I'd hold Cooper for the Week 12 rematch with Miami, after he gained 60 yards and 52 yards on two catches in the first meeting and scored on a separate play. The New York Jets have their bye in Week 13.

I'd take Cooper over Lemon if I already had reliable starters and wanted a flex option for a matchup where I'd need a bigger score. The Raiders game is why I'd stop at a waiver claim or a low-cost throw-in if his manager is looking to trade him.

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle put Price on the field for 3rd-and-eight on its first touchdown drive against Arizona. He caught a 15-yard pass from Drew Lock and moved the chains. In the second quarter, he turned a short throw from Seattle's own nine-yard line into a 17-yard gain.

Price caught four passes for 21 yards before a chest injury cost him four games. He's caught six passes for 62 yards in two games back, including four receptions for a team-high 54 yards against Arizona. That brought him to 11.8 PPR fantasy points without a touchdown.

Charbonnet handled 16 carries for 77 yards against Arizona while Price took nine carries for 24 yards. Price still had 13 touches, one more than he got in the loss to Chicago the previous week. The catches kept him involved even as Charbonnet took 10 more carries than he had against the Bears.

I'd stash Price if I could spare a bench spot through Seattle's Week 11 bye. For a team that needs to use him sooner, I'd watch the Las Vegas game for another four-target outing, like he had against Arizona. His 10 carries for 29 yards at Chicago show why I'd wait for the receiving work before starting him.

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