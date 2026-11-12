2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 10 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
Some key names on the start-sit bubble at running back this week include Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, and Rachaad White. Whether you're making lineup decisions regarding these players or other ball carriers, we're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|9
|2
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|11
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|14
|3
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|15
|3
|12
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|16
|3
|13
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|32
|3
|14
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|35
|3
|15
|Chase Brown
|RB
|36
|3
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|39
|3
|17
|Blake Corum
|RB
|40
|4
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|41
|4
|19
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|48
|4
|20
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|49
|4
|21
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|50
|4
|22
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|51
|5
|23
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|52
|5
|24
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|53
|5
|25
|Rachaad White
|RB
|54
|5
|26
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|61
|5
|27
|Woody Marks
|RB
|63
|5
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|66
|5
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|71
|5
|30
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|77
|5
|31
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|79
|5
|32
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|81
|5
|33
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|87
|5
|34
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|90
|5
|35
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|92
|6
|36
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|101
|6
|37
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|102
|6
|38
|David Montgomery
|RB
|107
|6
|39
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|109
|6
|40
|Bam Knight
|RB
|111
|6
|41
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|113
|6
|42
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|115
|6
|43
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|116
|6
|44
|Justice Hill
|RB
|118
|6
|45
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|123
|7
|46
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|126
|7
|47
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|127
|7
|48
|Audric Estime
|RB
|135
|7
|49
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|136
|7
|50
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|137
|7
|51
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|144
|7
|52
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|147
|7
|53
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|150
|7
|54
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|154
|7
|55
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|163
|7
|56
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|173
|7
|57
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|188
|7
|58
|Lan Larison
|RB
|200
|7
|59
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|201
|7
|60
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|212
|8
|61
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|220
|8
|62
|Ray Davis
|RB
|222
|8
|63
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|225
|8
|64
|George Holani
|RB
|230
|8
|65
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|232
|8
|66
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|236
|8
|67
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|244
|8
|68
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|245
|8
|69
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|253
|8
|70
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|254
|8
|71
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|258
|8
|72
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|261
|8
|73
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|264
|8
|74
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|265
|8
|75
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|269
|9
|76
|Michael Carter
|RB
|274
|9
|77
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|277
|9
|78
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|278
|9
|79
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|279
Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks.
The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately. The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time.
The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position. Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten was a game-time decision for last Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he ultimately was active. However, he played a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and tied a season low with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards. He did not have a target in the passing game for the first time all year, but he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
The 23-year-old's status is once again up in the air for the Jaguars' Week 10 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans, although things could be cleared up in the next two days. Backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is also on the injury report this week due to a hand injury, but he was limited on Wednesday.
Tuten has been a must-start in fantasy football lineups in 2026 as the Jags' top RB, but managers must be ready to pivot in case his ankle and foot injuries slow him down again or keep him out entirely against Tennessee. C-Rod would be a plug-and-play RB if Tuten is out or limited in Week 10.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd will be back in the mix after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots due to a knee injury.
The expectation is that Lloyd will see increased reps with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple games. The Packers are likely going to use a committee approach, so Lloyd's overall fantasy value is tough to gauge. Fantasy managers should consider him a low-end flex option for a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 10.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. After a Week 7 hamstring strain that cost him one game, Skattebo was a full participant on Tuesday and is set to start on Thursday.
In six full games this season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Skattebo is set to carry the bulk of the workload. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Washington ranks among the top defenses against the run, a heavy workload should put the second-year back in the RB2 discussion in fantasy for Week 10.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, Rachaad White. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, Rachaad White:
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