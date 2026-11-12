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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 10 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.

Some key names on the start-sit bubble at running back this week include Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, and Rachaad White. Whether you're making lineup decisions regarding these players or other ball carriers, we're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 3
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB 5
1 5 James Cook III RB 6
1 6 Chuba Hubbard RB 8
2 7 Javonte Williams RB 9
2 8 Jaylen Warren RB 11
2 9 Derrick Henry RB 13
3 10 Kyren Williams RB 14
3 11 Jonathan Taylor RB 15
3 12 Bhayshul Tuten RB 16
3 13 Ollie Gordon II RB 32
3 14 Tony Pollard RB 35
3 15 Chase Brown RB 36
3 16 Ashton Jeanty RB 39
3 17 Blake Corum RB 40
4 18 Breece Hall RB 41
4 19 Zach Charbonnet RB 48
4 20 Jadarian Price RB 49
4 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 50
4 22 Cam Skattebo RB 51
5 23 Corey Kiner RB 52
5 24 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 53
5 25 Rachaad White RB 54
5 26 Braelon Allen RB 61
5 27 Woody Marks RB 63
5 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 66
5 29 Rico Dowdle RB 71
5 30 Tyler Allgeier RB 77
5 31 Jordan Mason RB 79
5 32 Omarion Hampton RB 81
5 33 Kaleb Johnson RB 87
5 34 Dylan Sampson RB 90
5 35 Kaelon Black RB 92
6 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 101
6 37 Emmett Johnson RB 102
6 38 David Montgomery RB 107
6 39 Alvin Kamara RB 109
6 40 Bam Knight RB 111
6 41 Devin Singletary RB 113
6 42 Samaje Perine RB 115
6 43 Austin Ekeler RB 116
6 44 Justice Hill RB 118
6 45 Mike Washington Jr. RB 123
7 46 Seth McGowan RB 126
7 47 MarShawn Lloyd RB 127
7 48 Audric Estime RB 135
7 49 Ty Johnson RB 136
7 50 Kimani Vidal RB 137
7 51 Chris Brooks RB 144
7 52 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 147
7 53 Tyjae Spears RB 150
7 54 Keaton Mitchell RB 154
7 55 Khalil Herbert RB 163
7 56 Jaylen Wright RB 173
7 57 Sione Vaki RB 188
7 58 Lan Larison RB 200
7 59 Trevor Etienne RB 201
7 60 Kyle Juszczyk RB 212
8 61 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 220
8 62 Ray Davis RB 222
8 63 Kaytron Allen RB 225
8 64 George Holani RB 230
8 65 Hunter Luepke RB 232
8 66 Dare Ogunbowale RB 236
8 67 DJ Giddens RB 244
8 68 Emanuel Wilson RB 245
8 69 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 253
8 70 Ameer Abdullah RB 254
8 71 Tahj Brooks RB 258
8 72 DeeJay Dallas RB 261
8 73 Isaiah Davis RB 264
8 74 Dylan Laube RB 265
8 75 Rasheen Ali RB 269
9 76 Michael Carter RB 274
9 77 Israel Abanikanda RB 277
9 78 A.J. Dillon RB 278
9 79 Emari Demercado RB 279

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks.

The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately. The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time.

The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position. Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten was a game-time decision for last Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he ultimately was active. However, he played a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and tied a season low with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards. He did not have a target in the passing game for the first time all year, but he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

The 23-year-old's status is once again up in the air for the Jaguars' Week 10 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans, although things could be cleared up in the next two days. Backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is also on the injury report this week due to a hand injury, but he was limited on Wednesday.

Tuten has been a must-start in fantasy football lineups in 2026 as the Jags' top RB, but managers must be ready to pivot in case his ankle and foot injuries slow him down again or keep him out entirely against Tennessee. C-Rod would be a plug-and-play RB if Tuten is out or limited in Week 10.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd will be back in the mix after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots due to a knee injury.

The expectation is that Lloyd will see increased reps with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple games. The Packers are likely going to use a committee approach, so Lloyd's overall fantasy value is tough to gauge. Fantasy managers should consider him a low-end flex option for a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 10.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. After a Week 7 hamstring strain that cost him one game, Skattebo was a full participant on Tuesday and is set to start on Thursday.

In six full games this season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Skattebo is set to carry the bulk of the workload. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Washington ranks among the top defenses against the run, a heavy workload should put the second-year back in the RB2 discussion in fantasy for Week 10.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, Rachaad White. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Corey Kiner, Rachaad White:

Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sam Laporta
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jadarian Price
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Trey McBride
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Corey Kiner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Kelce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rachaad White
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Blake Corum
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Hunter Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
vs
DK Metcalf
Zach Charbonnet
vs
George Pickens
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jalen Coker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Denzel Boston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tony Pollard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jameson Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
KC Concepcion
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Woody Marks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
DJ Moore
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashee Rice
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brock Bowers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Nico Collins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brenton Strange
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Carnell Tate
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Matthew Golden
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demario Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
George Kittle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Christian Watson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Drake London
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaelon Black
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Corey Kiner
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jadarian Price
vs
Hunter Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Denzel Boston
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
KC Concepcion
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Brenton Strange
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Demario Douglas
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
George Pickens
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Bowers
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Nico Collins
Blake Corum
vs
Corey Kiner
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Drake London
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Olave
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Jefferson
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Tee Higgins
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Nabers
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Nico Collins
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Olave
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Corey Kiner
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Nabers
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Corey Kiner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Hunter Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Denzel Boston
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
KC Concepcion
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brenton Strange
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
vs
Demario Douglas
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Germie Bernard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Corey Kiner
vs
Cam Skattebo
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Corey Kiner
vs
Rachaad White
Corey Kiner
vs
Jadarian Price
Corey Kiner
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Corey Kiner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Corey Kiner
vs
Hunter Henry
Corey Kiner
vs
Sam Laporta
Corey Kiner
vs
DK Metcalf
Corey Kiner
vs
Stefon Diggs
Corey Kiner
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Trey McBride
Corey Kiner
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Warren
Corey Kiner
vs
Denzel Boston
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Kelce
Corey Kiner
vs
Braelon Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Isaiah Likely
Corey Kiner
vs
KC Concepcion
Corey Kiner
vs
Breece Hall
Corey Kiner
vs
Woody Marks
Corey Kiner
vs
Blake Corum
Corey Kiner
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Corey Kiner
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Corey Kiner
vs
Tucker Kraft
Corey Kiner
vs
George Pickens
Corey Kiner
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Jalen Coker
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Chase Brown
Corey Kiner
vs
Brenton Strange
Corey Kiner
vs
Tony Pollard
Corey Kiner
vs
Carnell Tate
Corey Kiner
vs
Jameson Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Garrett Wilson
Corey Kiner
vs
Rico Dowdle
Corey Kiner
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Corey Kiner
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Corey Kiner
vs
DJ Moore
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Rashee Rice
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Brock Bowers
Corey Kiner
vs
Germie Bernard
Corey Kiner
vs
Nico Collins
Corey Kiner
vs
A.J. Brown
Corey Kiner
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Corey Kiner
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Corey Kiner
vs
Bijan Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
James Cook III
Corey Kiner
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Corey Kiner
vs
Javonte Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Jaylen Warren
Corey Kiner
vs
Derrick Henry
Corey Kiner
vs
Kyren Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Corey Kiner
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordan Mason
Corey Kiner
vs
Omarion Hampton
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
David Montgomery
Corey Kiner
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Corey Kiner
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Klay Thompson

Pelle Larsson Miss Practice Thursday
Scottie Barnes

Out Again Thursday Night
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Again Thursday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Probable Against Minnesota
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Probable for Thursday Against Phoenix
Joel Embiid

Iffy for Thursday
LeBron James

Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Mason Plumlee

Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

De'Zhaun Stribling is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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