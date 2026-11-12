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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 10 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.

All of a sudden, it's Week 10, and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. This means many fantasy managers are in must-win spots, and start-sit calls are tricky with byes and injuries to navigate. We're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for all positions. Below, see where key players such as Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, and Tank Dell stand, among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 James Cook III RB
2 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 8 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 9 Javonte Williams RB
2 10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 11 Jaylen Warren RB
2 12 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 13 Derrick Henry RB
2 14 Kyren Williams RB
2 15 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 16 Bhayshul Tuten RB
3 17 Malik Nabers WR
3 18 Tee Higgins WR
3 19 Zay Flowers WR
3 20 Justin Jefferson WR
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 Parker Washington WR
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Christian Watson WR
4 25 George Kittle TE
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
4 27 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 28 Nico Collins WR
4 29 Brock Bowers TE
4 30 Rashee Rice WR
4 31 DJ Moore WR
4 32 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 33 Garrett Wilson WR
4 34 Jameson Williams WR
4 35 Tony Pollard RB
4 36 Chase Brown RB
5 37 Jalen Coker WR
5 38 George Pickens WR
5 39 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 40 Blake Corum RB
5 41 Breece Hall RB
5 42 Isaiah Likely TE
5 43 Travis Kelce TE
5 44 Tyler Warren TE
5 45 Trey McBride TE
5 46 Stefon Diggs WR
5 47 Sam LaPorta TE
5 48 Zach Charbonnet RB
5 49 Jadarian Price RB
5 50 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 Corey Kiner RB
5 53 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 54 Rachaad White RB
6 55 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 56 Hunter Henry TE
6 57 DK Metcalf WR
6 58 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
6 59 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
6 60 Denzel Boston WR
6 61 Braelon Allen RB
6 62 KC Concepcion WR
6 63 Woody Marks RB
7 64 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 65 Tucker Kraft TE
7 66 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 67 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 68 Brenton Strange TE
7 69 Carnell Tate WR
7 70 DeMario Douglas WR
7 71 Rico Dowdle RB
7 72 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 73 Tyler Higbee TE
7 74 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 75 Germie Bernard WR
7 76 A.J. Brown WR
7 77 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 78 Mike Gesicki TE
7 79 Jordan Mason RB
7 80 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 81 Omarion Hampton RB
7 82 Antonio Williams WR
7 83 Tank Dell WR
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Ryan Flournoy WR
7 86 Khalil Shakir WR
8 87 Kaleb Johnson RB
8 88 Keenan Allen WR
8 89 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 90 Dylan Sampson RB
8 91 Juwan Johnson TE
8 92 Kaelon Black RB
8 93 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 94 Darren Waller TE
8 95 Josh Downs WR
8 96 Caleb Douglas WR
8 97 Ladd McConkey WR
8 98 Tre Tucker WR
8 99 Malik Washington WR
8 100 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 101 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 102 Emmett Johnson RB
9 103 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 104 Konata Mumpfield WR
9 105 Colby Parkinson TE
9 106 Darnell Washington TE
9 107 David Montgomery RB
9 108 Mark Andrews TE
9 109 Alvin Kamara RB
9 110 Dalton Schultz TE
9 111 Bam Knight RB
9 112 Mack Hollins WR
9 113 Devin Singletary RB
9 114 Eli Raridon TE
9 115 Samaje Perine RB
9 116 Austin Ekeler RB
9 117 Keon Coleman WR
9 118 Justice Hill RB
9 119 Laquon Treadwell WR
9 120 Michael Mayer TE
9 121 Quentin Johnston WR
10 122 Demarcus Robinson WR
10 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 124 AJ Barner TE
10 125 Gunnar Helm TE
10 126 Seth McGowan RB
10 127 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 128 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 129 Reggie Virgil WR
10 130 Greg Dulcich TE
10 131 Devaughn Vele WR
10 132 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 133 Tutu Atwell WR
10 134 Jordan Watkins WR
10 135 Audric Estime RB
10 136 Ty Johnson RB
10 137 Kimani Vidal RB
10 138 Xavier Worthy WR
10 139 Savion Williams WR
10 140 Mason Taylor TE
10 141 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 142 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
11 143 Malachi Fields WR
11 144 Chris Brooks RB
11 145 Jahan Dotson WR
11 146 Cooper Kupp WR
11 147 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
11 148 Treylon Burks WR
11 149 Ashton Dulin WR
11 150 Tyjae Spears RB
11 151 Tommy Tremble TE
11 152 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 153 Rashod Bateman WR
11 154 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 155 Tre Harris WR
11 156 Elijah Higgins TE
11 157 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 158 Deion Burks WR
11 159 Efton Chism III WR
11 160 Chris Bell WR
11 161 Noah Fant TE
11 162 Noah Gray TE
11 163 Khalil Herbert RB
11 164 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 165 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 166 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 167 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 168 Charlie Kolar TE
12 169 Devin Duvernay WR
12 170 Simi Fehoko WR
12 171 Travis Hunter WR
12 172 Jalen Nailor WR
12 173 Jaylen Wright RB
12 174 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 175 Davis Allen TE
12 176 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 177 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 178 Kyle Williams WR
12 179 Theo Johnson TE
12 180 Darnell Mooney WR
12 181 Jack Bech WR
12 182 Nate Boerkircher TE
12 183 Tory Horton WR
12 184 Van Jefferson WR
12 185 Josh Cameron WR
12 186 Austin Hooper TE
12 187 Dawson Knox TE
12 188 Sione Vaki RB
12 189 Foster Moreau TE
12 190 Drew Sample TE
12 191 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 192 Luke Farrell TE
12 193 Brandin Cooks WR
12 194 Jonathan Mingo WR
12 195 CJ Daniels WR
12 196 Josh Cuevas TE
12 197 Xavier Legette WR
12 198 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 199 Cyrus Allen WR
12 200 Lan Larison RB
13 201 Trevor Etienne RB
13 202 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 203 Jonnu Smith TE
13 204 Matthew Hibner TE
13 205 Devontez Walker WR
13 206 Jauan Jennings WR
13 207 John Metchie III WR
13 208 Eric Saubert TE
13 209 Mitchell Evans TE
13 210 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 211 Jalen Royals WR
13 212 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 213 Brock Wright TE
13 214 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 215 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 216 Tanner Koziol TE
13 217 Jack Endries TE
13 218 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 219 Mo Alie-Cox TE
13 220 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 221 John Bates TE
13 222 Ray Davis RB
13 223 James Mitchell TE
13 224 Isaiah Williams WR
13 225 Kaytron Allen RB
13 226 Bo Melton WR
13 227 Calvin Ridley WR
14 228 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
14 229 Chimere Dike WR
14 230 George Holani RB
14 231 Ben Skowronek WR
14 232 Hunter Luepke RB
14 233 Oscar Delp TE
14 234 Bryce Lance WR
14 235 Ben Sinnott TE
14 236 Dare Ogunbowale RB
14 237 Cade Stover TE
14 238 Jackson Hawes TE
14 239 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 240 Jacob Cowing WR
14 241 Jake Briningstool TE
14 242 Jared Wayne WR
14 243 Isaiah Bond WR
14 244 DJ Giddens RB
14 245 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 246 Charlie Woerner TE
14 247 Myles Price WR
14 248 Tai Felton WR
14 249 Will Kacmarek TE
14 250 Teagan Quitoriano TE
14 251 Cody White WR
14 252 Greg Dortch WR
14 253 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 254 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 255 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 256 Brandon Johnson WR
14 257 Drew Ogletree TE
14 258 Tahj Brooks RB
15 259 Xavier Smith WR
15 260 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 261 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 262 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 263 Derius Davis WR
15 264 Isaiah Davis RB
15 265 Dylan Laube RB
15 266 Mark Redman TE
15 267 Camden Brown WR
15 268 Tyler Conklin TE
15 269 Rasheen Ali RB
15 270 Dareke Young WR
15 271 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 272 Tay Martin WR
15 273 Charlie Jones WR
15 274 Michael Carter RB
15 275 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 276 Ian Thomas TE
15 277 Israel Abanikanda RB
15 278 A.J. Dillon RB
15 279 Emari Demercado RB
15 280 Colbie Young WR
15 281 Malachi Corley WR
15 282 KhaDarel Hodge WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Dak Prescott QB
15 288 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 289 Jayden Daniels QB
15 290 Jared Goff QB
15 291 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 292 Tyler Shough QB
15 293 Jordan Love QB
15 294 C.J. Stroud QB
15 295 Bryce Young QB
15 296 Kirk Cousins QB
15 297 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 298 Geno Smith QB
15 299 Matthew Stafford QB
15 300 Deshaun Watson QB
16 301 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 302 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 303 Drew Lock QB
16 304 Daniel Jones QB
16 305 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 306 Justin Herbert QB
16 307 Cam Ward QB
16 308 Fernando Mendoza QB
16 309 Kyle McCord QB
16 310 Carson Beck QB
16 311 Max Brosmer QB
16 312 Josh Johnson QB
17 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 314 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 315 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 316 Houston Texans DST
17 317 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 318 New Orleans Saints DST
17 319 Buffalo Bills DST
17 320 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 321 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 322 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 323 Miami Dolphins DST
17 324 Cleveland Browns DST
17 325 Washington Commanders DST
17 326 New York Giants DST
17 327 Green Bay Packers DST
17 328 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 329 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 330 Detroit Lions DST
17 331 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 332 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 333 New England Patriots DST
17 334 Carolina Panthers DST
17 335 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 336 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 337 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 338 New York Jets DST
17 339 Tennessee Titans DST
17 340 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 341 Cam Little K
17 342 Brandon Aubrey K
17 343 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 344 Eddy Pineiro K
17 345 Spencer Shrader K
17 346 Evan McPherson K
18 347 Chris Boswell K
18 348 Jake Bates K
18 349 Tyler Bass K
18 350 Will Reichard K
18 351 Jason Myers K
18 352 Dominic Zvada K
18 353 Drew Stevens K
18 354 Charlie Smyth K
18 355 Trey Smack K
18 356 Brandon McManus K
18 357 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 358 Jake Moody K
18 359 Matt Gay K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Jason Sanders K
18 362 Harrison Butker K
18 363 Nick Folk K
18 364 Andre Szmyt K
18 365 Joey Slye K
18 366 Cameron Dicker K
18 367 Zane Gonzalez K
18 368 Chad Ryland K

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks as the overall QB3 in fantasy football scoring this season after a massive Week 9 performance against the New England Patriots last week. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown, and snapped a three-game turnover streak along the way. He now has nine total trips to the end zone over the last three weeks.

Love seems to have emerged as matchup-proof, as he embarrassed a Christian Gonzalez-led Patriots defense last week, and he has also found fantasy success against teams like the Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers. Even as the Utah State product gears up for another game against Minnesota's NFL-best defense, there's absolutely no consideration of benching him in fantasy football. He has solidified himself as a high-end QB1 and should continue to be started this week, as well as on the other side of the Packers' bye week when they play the Rams in Week 12.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten back on track after a shaky stretch from Weeks 7-8. Young opened the year playing very well, totaling just two turnovers through Week 6. However, his clean quarterback play has disappeared lately, as he has totaled six turnovers over his last three games. Young had two turnovers in Week 9 alone, so we definitely can't say that he has shaken off the turnover issues yet. However, he did rack up three touchdowns along the way, putting himself back in the top-12 quarterback conversation for fantasy football.

In fact, he's up to 17 total touchdowns through eight games, ranking as the overall QB9 in fantasy scoring so far. Young's performance last Sunday has him rising back up the rankings in fantasy football, especially with a pair of softer matchups coming up against the Saints and Ravens. His schedule gets tougher after the Baltimore game, so managers should capitalize on this latest surge in production by starting him in fantasy football for the next two weeks.

He should fare well against New Orleans and Baltimore, giving managers an opportunity to either sell high or at least solidify their quarterback spot ahead of the fantasy playoff push. In addition to his recent track record, we're also excited about Young's supporting cast. Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard have been fantastic all year, Jalen Coker has tremendous upside despite a few recent duds, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are both trending up after combining for 12 catches and two touchdowns on Sunday. All of these factors make Young a very appealing quarterback riser in fantasy football.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having another very impressive season, and his tremendous passing performances could help lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old seems to have corrected last year's biggest flaw, which was turnovers. Through eight games in 2026, he has just four interceptions and one lost fumble; he's on pace for 11 turnovers, whereas last year he finished with 15. He is also on pace for 38 passing touchdowns, which would shatter his previous career-high mark of 29.

The only area where Lawrence has really regressed this season is running the football. Last year, he had 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. So far this season, he's at just 79 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. While the scaled-back rushing workload has certainly impacted his fantasy ceiling, you could also argue that the Jaguars are asking him to run less so that he's exposed to fewer hits and can stay healthy for a full 17-game season.

He's still giving fantasy managers QB1 value with his impressive passing numbers, and that pattern should continue as he heads into the second half of the season with a strong supporting cast headlined by Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.

Lawrence also plays in a softer AFC South, with the bottom-feeding Titans and Colts, plus a Texans team whose defense has drastically underperformed. Lawrence is a must-start fantasy quarterback, and he's rising in fantasy football ahead of a softer stretch of games against the Titans, Giants, and Titans again.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a productive 2026 campaign so far. He leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. Collins also ranks second on the team in receptions with 28, behind only tight end Dalton Schultz (35 receptions). Collins, who has drawn 39 total targets in 2026, missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. Most recently, Collins caught all four of his targets for 55 yards (13.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

Collins has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in six out of his seven appearances this season. According to RotoBaller, Collins averages 12.9 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring settings, ranking 13th in the NFL. Collins and the Texans have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

The Browns have one of the stoutest passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 201.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Still, RotoBaller ranks Collins as its No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10 (half-PPR), and he should safely remain in all starting lineups.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remains involved in the passing game each week. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards (354), tied for second in targets (37), third in receptions (26), and tied for third in touchdown receptions (two) in 2026. Meyers is behind only fellow wide receiver Parker Washington in yards and targets, and is behind Washington and tight end Brenton Strange in receptions.

Most recently, Meyers earned six targets in a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, and recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch). Meyers and the Jaguars get a Week 10 matchup with a Tennessee Titans defense that allows 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The Titans also allow 24.9 points per game (22nd in the NFL). Meyers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 10, and he has a favorable matchup against the Titans.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was able to return to practice as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. It's good to see Brown back at practice after he missed each of the last two games due to knee and ankle injuries.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown will travel with the team to Munich for the Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It appears that Brown is trending in the right direction ahead of this contest. If active, Brown could be a legitimate WR2 option for fantasy managers this weekend against the struggling Lions secondary. Fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring his status throughout the week.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Nabers has been on the injury report due to a knee issue stemming from his torn ACL, which he suffered in September 2025.

Although the knee has cost him some practice time, he has not missed a beat on the field, hauling in 53 of 78 targets for 648 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 5, Nabers decimated this Commanders secondary, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie. Fantasy managers can start the star receiver without hesitation in Week 10, as he offers WR1 value against Washington.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime.

However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week.

The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely will look to build on his breakout season in 2026. In Week 9, Likely hauled in five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raven tight end has caught 46 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, already the most fantasy points he has scored in his NFL career.

He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. In Week 5, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against this Commanders secondary. While rain could be a factor on Thursday night, Likely is a certified TE1 and should be started in all formats in Week 10.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since quarterback Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards. In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks fifth-highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.

Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets this season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.

He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again, though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks.

The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately. The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time.

The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position. Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten was a game-time decision for last Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he ultimately was active. However, he played a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and tied a season low with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards. He did not have a target in the passing game for the first time all year, but he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

The 23-year-old's status is once again up in the air for the Jaguars' Week 10 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans, although things could be cleared up in the next two days. Backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is also on the injury report this week due to a hand injury, but he was limited on Wednesday.

Tuten has been a must-start in fantasy football lineups in 2026 as the Jags' top RB, but managers must be ready to pivot in case his ankle and foot injuries slow him down again or keep him out entirely against Tennessee. C-Rod would be a plug-and-play RB if Tuten is out or limited in Week 10.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd will be back in the mix after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots due to a knee injury.

The expectation is that Lloyd will see increased reps with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple games. The Packers are likely going to use a committee approach, so Lloyd's overall fantasy value is tough to gauge. Fantasy managers should consider him a low-end flex option for a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 10.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. After a Week 7 hamstring strain that cost him one game, Skattebo was a full participant on Tuesday and is set to start on Thursday.

In six full games this season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Skattebo is set to carry the bulk of the workload. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Washington ranks among the top defenses against the run, a heavy workload should put the second-year back in the RB2 discussion in fantasy for Week 10.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, Tank Dell:

Audric Estime
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Jordan Watkins
Audric Estime
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Ty Johnson
Audric Estime
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Tutu Atwell
Audric Estime
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Kimani Vidal
Audric Estime
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Xavier Hutchinson
Audric Estime
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Xavier Worthy
Audric Estime
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Devaughn Vele
Audric Estime
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Savion Williams
Audric Estime
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Greg Dulcich
Audric Estime
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Mason Taylor
Audric Estime
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Reggie Virgil
Audric Estime
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Kayshon Boutte
Audric Estime
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Kenyon Sadiq
Audric Estime
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Audric Estime
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MarShawn Lloyd
Audric Estime
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Malachi Fields
Audric Estime
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Seth McGowan
Audric Estime
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Chris Brooks
Audric Estime
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Gunnar Helm
Audric Estime
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Jahan Dotson
Audric Estime
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AJ Barner
Audric Estime
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Cooper Kupp
Audric Estime
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Mike Washington Jr.
Audric Estime
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Audric Estime
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Demarcus Robinson
Audric Estime
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Treylon Burks
Audric Estime
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Quentin Johnston
Audric Estime
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Ashton Dulin
Audric Estime
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Michael Mayer
Audric Estime
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Tyjae Spears
Audric Estime
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Laquon Treadwell
Audric Estime
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Tommy Tremble
Audric Estime
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Justice Hill
Audric Estime
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Audric Estime
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Keon Coleman
Audric Estime
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Rashod Bateman
Audric Estime
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Austin Ekeler
Audric Estime
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Keaton Mitchell
Audric Estime
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Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
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Tre Harris
Audric Estime
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Eli Raridon
Audric Estime
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Elijah Higgins
Audric Estime
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Devin Singletary
Audric Estime
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Rashid Shaheed
Audric Estime
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Mack Hollins
Audric Estime
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Deion Burks
Audric Estime
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Bam Knight
Audric Estime
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Efton Chism III
Audric Estime
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Dalton Schultz
Audric Estime
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Chris Bell
Audric Estime
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Alvin Kamara
Audric Estime
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Noah Fant
Audric Estime
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Mark Andrews
Audric Estime
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Noah Gray
Audric Estime
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David Montgomery
Audric Estime
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Khalil Herbert
Audric Estime
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Darnell Washington
Audric Estime
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Audric Estime
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Colby Parkinson
Audric Estime
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Isaac TeSlaa
Audric Estime
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Konata Mumpfield
Audric Estime
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Audric Estime
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Kenneth Walker III
Audric Estime
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Christian McCaffrey
Audric Estime
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Bijan Robinson
Audric Estime
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James Cook III
Audric Estime
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Chuba Hubbard
Audric Estime
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Javonte Williams
Audric Estime
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Jaylen Warren
Audric Estime
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Derrick Henry
Audric Estime
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Kyren Williams
Audric Estime
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Jonathan Taylor
Audric Estime
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Bhayshul Tuten
Audric Estime
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Ollie Gordon II
Audric Estime
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Tony Pollard
Audric Estime
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Chase Brown
Audric Estime
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Ashton Jeanty
Audric Estime
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Blake Corum
Audric Estime
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Breece Hall
Audric Estime
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Zach Charbonnet
Audric Estime
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Jadarian Price
Audric Estime
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Quinshon Judkins
Audric Estime
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Cam Skattebo
Audric Estime
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Audric Estime
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Rachaad White
Audric Estime
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Woody Marks
Audric Estime
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Corey Kiner
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Cam Skattebo
Corey Kiner
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Corey Kiner
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Quinshon Judkins
Corey Kiner
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Rachaad White
Corey Kiner
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Jadarian Price
Corey Kiner
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Dalton Kincaid
Corey Kiner
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Zach Charbonnet
Corey Kiner
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Hunter Henry
Corey Kiner
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Sam Laporta
Corey Kiner
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DK Metcalf
Corey Kiner
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Stefon Diggs
Corey Kiner
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Corey Kiner
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Trey McBride
Corey Kiner
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Corey Kiner
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Tyler Warren
Corey Kiner
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Denzel Boston
Corey Kiner
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Travis Kelce
Corey Kiner
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Braelon Allen
Corey Kiner
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Isaiah Likely
Corey Kiner
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KC Concepcion
Corey Kiner
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Breece Hall
Corey Kiner
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Woody Marks
Corey Kiner
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Blake Corum
Corey Kiner
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T.J. Hockenson
Corey Kiner
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Ashton Jeanty
Corey Kiner
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Tucker Kraft
Corey Kiner
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George Pickens
Corey Kiner
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Corey Kiner
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Jalen Coker
Corey Kiner
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Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
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Chase Brown
Corey Kiner
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Brenton Strange
Corey Kiner
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Tony Pollard
Corey Kiner
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Carnell Tate
Corey Kiner
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Jameson Williams
Corey Kiner
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Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
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Garrett Wilson
Corey Kiner
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Rico Dowdle
Corey Kiner
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Ollie Gordon II
Corey Kiner
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Jakobi Meyers
Corey Kiner
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DJ Moore
Corey Kiner
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Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
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Rashee Rice
Corey Kiner
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Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
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Brock Bowers
Corey Kiner
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Germie Bernard
Corey Kiner
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Nico Collins
Corey Kiner
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A.J. Brown
Corey Kiner
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Tetairoa McMillan
Corey Kiner
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Tyler Allgeier
Corey Kiner
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Matthew Golden
Corey Kiner
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Mike Gesicki
Corey Kiner
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George Kittle
Corey Kiner
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Jordan Mason
Corey Kiner
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Christian Watson
Corey Kiner
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Pat Freiermuth
Corey Kiner
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Drake London
Corey Kiner
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Omarion Hampton
Corey Kiner
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Parker Washington
Corey Kiner
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Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
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Chris Olave
Corey Kiner
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Corey Kiner
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Kenneth Walker III
Corey Kiner
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Christian McCaffrey
Corey Kiner
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Bijan Robinson
Corey Kiner
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James Cook III
Corey Kiner
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Chuba Hubbard
Corey Kiner
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Javonte Williams
Corey Kiner
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Jaylen Warren
Corey Kiner
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Derrick Henry
Corey Kiner
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Kyren Williams
Corey Kiner
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Jonathan Taylor
Corey Kiner
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Bhayshul Tuten
Corey Kiner
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Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
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Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
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Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
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Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
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David Montgomery
Corey Kiner
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Alvin Kamara
Corey Kiner
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Bam Knight
Corey Kiner
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Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
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Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
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Austin Ekeler
Corey Kiner
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Justice Hill
Corey Kiner
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Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
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Seth McGowan
Demario Douglas
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Carnell Tate
Demario Douglas
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Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
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Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
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Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
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Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
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Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
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Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
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Tucker Kraft
Demario Douglas
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Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
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T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
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A.J. Brown
Demario Douglas
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Woody Marks
Demario Douglas
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Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
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KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
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Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
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Braelon Allen
Demario Douglas
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Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
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Denzel Boston
Demario Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
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Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
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DK Metcalf
Demario Douglas
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Tank Dell
Demario Douglas
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Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
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Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
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Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
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Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
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Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
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Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Kaleb Johnson
Demario Douglas
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Corey Kiner
Demario Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
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Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
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Quinshon Judkins
Demario Douglas
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Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
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Jadarian Price
Demario Douglas
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Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
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Zach Charbonnet
Demario Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
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Sam Laporta
Demario Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
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Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
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Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
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Trey McBride
Demario Douglas
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Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
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Travis Kelce
Demario Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Demario Douglas
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Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
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Breece Hall
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
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Blake Corum
Demario Douglas
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Ashton Jeanty
Demario Douglas
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
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CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
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Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
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Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
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Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
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Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
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Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
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Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
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Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
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Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
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Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
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Laquon Treadwell
Demario Douglas
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Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
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Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
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Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
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Carnell Tate
Adonai Mitchell
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T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
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Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
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Woody Marks
Adonai Mitchell
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Rico Dowdle
Adonai Mitchell
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KC Concepcion
Adonai Mitchell
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Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
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Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyler Higbee
Adonai Mitchell
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Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Germie Bernard
Adonai Mitchell
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
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A.J. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
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DK Metcalf
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
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Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
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Dalton Kincaid
Adonai Mitchell
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Jordan Mason
Adonai Mitchell
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Rachaad White
Adonai Mitchell
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Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Omarion Hampton
Adonai Mitchell
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Corey Kiner
Adonai Mitchell
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Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
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Cam Skattebo
Adonai Mitchell
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Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
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Quinshon Judkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sam Laporta
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Trey McBride
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Kelce
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Isaiah Likely
Adonai Mitchell
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Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Breece Hall
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
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Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
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KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Corey Kiner
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Demario Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Trey McBride
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Dell
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brock Bowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Breece Hall
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Corey Kiner
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyren Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Antonio Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Mack Hollins
Jalen Coker
vs
Keon Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Braelon Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Addison
Tank Dell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Mason
Tank Dell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
A.J. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Germie Bernard
Tank Dell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Dell
vs
Darren Waller
Tank Dell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tank Dell
vs
Josh Downs
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Carnell Tate
Tank Dell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tank Dell
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Dell
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tank Dell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Woody Marks
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
KC Concepcion
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tank Dell
vs
Denzel Boston
Tank Dell
vs
Darnell Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
David Montgomery
Tank Dell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
Mark Andrews
Tank Dell
vs
DK Metcalf
Tank Dell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Dell
vs
Hunter Henry
Tank Dell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tank Dell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tank Dell
vs
Bam Knight
Tank Dell
vs
Rachaad White
Tank Dell
vs
Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Nabers
Tank Dell
vs
Tee Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Zay Flowers
Tank Dell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Olave
Tank Dell
vs
Parker Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Drake London
Tank Dell
vs
Christian Watson
Tank Dell
vs
Matthew Golden
Tank Dell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tank Dell
vs
Nico Collins
Tank Dell
vs
Rashee Rice
Tank Dell
vs
DJ Moore
Tank Dell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tank Dell
vs
Jameson Williams
Tank Dell
vs
George Pickens
Tank Dell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tank Dell
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tank Dell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tank Dell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Reggie Virgil

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Klay Thompson

Pelle Larsson Miss Practice Thursday
Scottie Barnes

Out Again Thursday Night
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

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John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

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Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Again Thursday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Probable Against Minnesota
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Probable for Thursday Against Phoenix
Joel Embiid

Iffy for Thursday
LeBron James

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Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

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Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Mason Plumlee

Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

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Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

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Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

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Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

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Drew Doughty

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Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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