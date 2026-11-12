2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 10 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
All of a sudden, it's Week 10, and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. This means many fantasy managers are in must-win spots, and start-sit calls are tricky with byes and injuries to navigate. We're here to help with our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for all positions. Below, see where key players such as Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, and Tank Dell stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|6
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|8
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|9
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|10
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|12
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|14
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|16
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|3
|17
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|18
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|19
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|20
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|21
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|22
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|24
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|25
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|26
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|27
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|28
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|29
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|30
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|4
|31
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|32
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|4
|33
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|34
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|4
|35
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|4
|36
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|37
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|38
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|39
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|40
|Blake Corum
|RB
|5
|41
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|42
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|43
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|44
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|45
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|46
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|47
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|48
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|5
|49
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5
|50
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|51
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|52
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|5
|53
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|54
|Rachaad White
|RB
|6
|55
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|56
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|6
|57
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6
|58
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|6
|59
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|6
|60
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|61
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|6
|62
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|6
|63
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|64
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|65
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|66
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|67
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|68
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|69
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|70
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|7
|71
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|72
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|73
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|7
|74
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|75
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|76
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|7
|77
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|78
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|7
|79
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|80
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|7
|81
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|82
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|83
|Tank Dell
|WR
|7
|84
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|85
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|86
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|87
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|8
|88
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|8
|89
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|8
|90
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|91
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|92
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|8
|93
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|94
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|95
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|96
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|97
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|8
|98
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|99
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|100
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|8
|102
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|103
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|104
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|9
|105
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|9
|106
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|107
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|108
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|109
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|110
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|111
|Bam Knight
|RB
|9
|112
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|113
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|114
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|9
|115
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|116
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|9
|117
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|118
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|119
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|9
|120
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|121
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|122
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|123
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|124
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|125
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|10
|126
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|10
|127
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|128
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|129
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|10
|130
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|131
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|132
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|133
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|10
|134
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|10
|135
|Audric Estime
|RB
|10
|136
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|137
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|138
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|139
|Savion Williams
|WR
|10
|140
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|10
|141
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|142
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|11
|143
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|144
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|11
|145
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|146
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|147
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|11
|148
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|149
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|11
|150
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|151
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|152
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|153
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|154
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|155
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|156
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|11
|157
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|158
|Deion Burks
|WR
|11
|159
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|160
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|161
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|162
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|163
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|11
|164
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|165
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|166
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|167
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|168
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|169
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|170
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|171
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|172
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|173
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|174
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|12
|176
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|177
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|178
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|180
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|181
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|182
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|12
|183
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|184
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|12
|185
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|186
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|187
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|188
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|189
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|190
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|191
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|192
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|12
|193
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|12
|194
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|12
|195
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|12
|196
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|12
|197
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|198
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|199
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|200
|Lan Larison
|RB
|13
|201
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|13
|202
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|203
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|204
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|205
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|206
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|13
|207
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|208
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|13
|209
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|210
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|211
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|13
|212
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|213
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|214
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|215
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|216
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|217
|Jack Endries
|TE
|13
|218
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|219
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|13
|220
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|221
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|222
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|223
|James Mitchell
|TE
|13
|224
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|13
|225
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|226
|Bo Melton
|WR
|13
|227
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|14
|228
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|14
|229
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|230
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|231
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|14
|232
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|233
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|234
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|235
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|236
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|14
|237
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|238
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|239
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|240
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|241
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|242
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|243
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|244
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|14
|245
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|246
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|247
|Myles Price
|WR
|14
|248
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|249
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|250
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|14
|251
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|252
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|253
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|254
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|255
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|14
|256
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|14
|257
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|14
|258
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|259
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|260
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|15
|261
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|262
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|15
|263
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|264
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|265
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|266
|Mark Redman
|TE
|15
|267
|Camden Brown
|WR
|15
|268
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|269
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|270
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|271
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|15
|272
|Tay Martin
|WR
|15
|273
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|274
|Michael Carter
|RB
|15
|275
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|276
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|277
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|15
|278
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|15
|279
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|280
|Colbie Young
|WR
|15
|281
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|282
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|286
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|287
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|288
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|289
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|290
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|291
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|292
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|293
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|294
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|295
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|296
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|297
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|298
|Geno Smith
|QB
|15
|299
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|300
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|301
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|302
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|303
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|304
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|305
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|306
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|307
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|308
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|16
|309
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|16
|310
|Carson Beck
|QB
|16
|311
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|16
|312
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|17
|313
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|314
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|315
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|316
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|317
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|318
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|319
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|320
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|321
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|322
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|323
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|324
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|325
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|326
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|327
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|328
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|329
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|330
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|331
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|332
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|333
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|336
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|337
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|338
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|339
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|340
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|341
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|342
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|343
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|344
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|345
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|346
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|347
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|348
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|349
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|350
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|351
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|352
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|353
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|354
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|355
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|357
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|358
|Jake Moody
|K
|18
|359
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|362
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|363
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|364
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|365
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|366
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|367
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|18
|368
|Chad Ryland
|K
Week 10 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks as the overall QB3 in fantasy football scoring this season after a massive Week 9 performance against the New England Patriots last week. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown, and snapped a three-game turnover streak along the way. He now has nine total trips to the end zone over the last three weeks.
Love seems to have emerged as matchup-proof, as he embarrassed a Christian Gonzalez-led Patriots defense last week, and he has also found fantasy success against teams like the Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers. Even as the Utah State product gears up for another game against Minnesota's NFL-best defense, there's absolutely no consideration of benching him in fantasy football. He has solidified himself as a high-end QB1 and should continue to be started this week, as well as on the other side of the Packers' bye week when they play the Rams in Week 12.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten back on track after a shaky stretch from Weeks 7-8. Young opened the year playing very well, totaling just two turnovers through Week 6. However, his clean quarterback play has disappeared lately, as he has totaled six turnovers over his last three games. Young had two turnovers in Week 9 alone, so we definitely can't say that he has shaken off the turnover issues yet. However, he did rack up three touchdowns along the way, putting himself back in the top-12 quarterback conversation for fantasy football.
In fact, he's up to 17 total touchdowns through eight games, ranking as the overall QB9 in fantasy scoring so far. Young's performance last Sunday has him rising back up the rankings in fantasy football, especially with a pair of softer matchups coming up against the Saints and Ravens. His schedule gets tougher after the Baltimore game, so managers should capitalize on this latest surge in production by starting him in fantasy football for the next two weeks.
He should fare well against New Orleans and Baltimore, giving managers an opportunity to either sell high or at least solidify their quarterback spot ahead of the fantasy playoff push. In addition to his recent track record, we're also excited about Young's supporting cast. Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard have been fantastic all year, Jalen Coker has tremendous upside despite a few recent duds, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are both trending up after combining for 12 catches and two touchdowns on Sunday. All of these factors make Young a very appealing quarterback riser in fantasy football.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having another very impressive season, and his tremendous passing performances could help lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old seems to have corrected last year's biggest flaw, which was turnovers. Through eight games in 2026, he has just four interceptions and one lost fumble; he's on pace for 11 turnovers, whereas last year he finished with 15. He is also on pace for 38 passing touchdowns, which would shatter his previous career-high mark of 29.
The only area where Lawrence has really regressed this season is running the football. Last year, he had 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. So far this season, he's at just 79 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. While the scaled-back rushing workload has certainly impacted his fantasy ceiling, you could also argue that the Jaguars are asking him to run less so that he's exposed to fewer hits and can stay healthy for a full 17-game season.
He's still giving fantasy managers QB1 value with his impressive passing numbers, and that pattern should continue as he heads into the second half of the season with a strong supporting cast headlined by Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.
Lawrence also plays in a softer AFC South, with the bottom-feeding Titans and Colts, plus a Texans team whose defense has drastically underperformed. Lawrence is a must-start fantasy quarterback, and he's rising in fantasy football ahead of a softer stretch of games against the Titans, Giants, and Titans again.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a productive 2026 campaign so far. He leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. Collins also ranks second on the team in receptions with 28, behind only tight end Dalton Schultz (35 receptions). Collins, who has drawn 39 total targets in 2026, missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. Most recently, Collins caught all four of his targets for 55 yards (13.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.
Collins has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in six out of his seven appearances this season. According to RotoBaller, Collins averages 12.9 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring settings, ranking 13th in the NFL. Collins and the Texans have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.
The Browns have one of the stoutest passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 201.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Still, RotoBaller ranks Collins as its No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10 (half-PPR), and he should safely remain in all starting lineups.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remains involved in the passing game each week. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards (354), tied for second in targets (37), third in receptions (26), and tied for third in touchdown receptions (two) in 2026. Meyers is behind only fellow wide receiver Parker Washington in yards and targets, and is behind Washington and tight end Brenton Strange in receptions.
Most recently, Meyers earned six targets in a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, and recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch). Meyers and the Jaguars get a Week 10 matchup with a Tennessee Titans defense that allows 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The Titans also allow 24.9 points per game (22nd in the NFL). Meyers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 10, and he has a favorable matchup against the Titans.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was able to return to practice as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. It's good to see Brown back at practice after he missed each of the last two games due to knee and ankle injuries.
Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown will travel with the team to Munich for the Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It appears that Brown is trending in the right direction ahead of this contest. If active, Brown could be a legitimate WR2 option for fantasy managers this weekend against the struggling Lions secondary. Fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring his status throughout the week.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Nabers has been on the injury report due to a knee issue stemming from his torn ACL, which he suffered in September 2025.
Although the knee has cost him some practice time, he has not missed a beat on the field, hauling in 53 of 78 targets for 648 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 5, Nabers decimated this Commanders secondary, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie. Fantasy managers can start the star receiver without hesitation in Week 10, as he offers WR1 value against Washington.
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime.
However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week.
The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely will look to build on his breakout season in 2026. In Week 9, Likely hauled in five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raven tight end has caught 46 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, already the most fantasy points he has scored in his NFL career.
He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. In Week 5, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against this Commanders secondary. While rain could be a factor on Thursday night, Likely is a certified TE1 and should be started in all formats in Week 10.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since quarterback Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards. In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks fifth-highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.
Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets this season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.
He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again, though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks.
The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately. The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time.
The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position. Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten was a game-time decision for last Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he ultimately was active. However, he played a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and tied a season low with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards. He did not have a target in the passing game for the first time all year, but he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
The 23-year-old's status is once again up in the air for the Jaguars' Week 10 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans, although things could be cleared up in the next two days. Backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is also on the injury report this week due to a hand injury, but he was limited on Wednesday.
Tuten has been a must-start in fantasy football lineups in 2026 as the Jags' top RB, but managers must be ready to pivot in case his ankle and foot injuries slow him down again or keep him out entirely against Tennessee. C-Rod would be a plug-and-play RB if Tuten is out or limited in Week 10.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd will be back in the mix after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots due to a knee injury.
The expectation is that Lloyd will see increased reps with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple games. The Packers are likely going to use a committee approach, so Lloyd's overall fantasy value is tough to gauge. Fantasy managers should consider him a low-end flex option for a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 10.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. After a Week 7 hamstring strain that cost him one game, Skattebo was a full participant on Tuesday and is set to start on Thursday.
In six full games this season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Skattebo is set to carry the bulk of the workload. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Washington ranks among the top defenses against the run, a heavy workload should put the second-year back in the RB2 discussion in fantasy for Week 10.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Jalen Coker, Braelon Allen, Tank Dell:
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