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Best Week 10 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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Detroit Lions Defense, Aidan Hutchinson - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Streamers, IDP Sleepers

The top Week 10 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate is just around the corner, which means it's time to look at some top streaming options. Targeting the right defense in a prime matchup can be the difference between winning and losing your matchup. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, every lineup decision matters.

Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units that could give you an edge in Week 10.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 10 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

37% Rostered

The Detroit Lions have been a recurring member of this column for much of the past month. After their disastrous start to the 2026 season, the Lions have quietly become one of the top defensive units in football. Since giving up 32 points to the Panthers, the Lions have allowed more than 20 points in only one game (to the Cardinals) and have held opponents to under 20 points in each of their last three.

They held the Packers to 17 points, the Vikings to 15, and more recently, the Dolphins to only nine points. During this stretch, the Lions tallied three sacks in two games and forced three interceptions.

While Week 10 is tougher against Drake Maye and the Patriots, Maye is coming off a three-interception outing against the Packers and will be without his top two running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The Lions could very well hold New England to under 20 points while facing a handful of sacks and turnovers.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

50% Rostered

Like Detroit, Buffalo also endured some early growing pains but have begun to turn the corner. Since allowing 30 points to the Raiders, the Bills have held their points to 10 and six, respectively. While they faced third-string QB Joe Fagnano for most of their matchup against the Ravens, they shut down Carson Wentz and the Vikings and allowed just six points.

In this game, Buffalo forced two sacks and tallied two interceptions. This weekend, they will face the Jets, who will welcome back Garrett Wilson to the offense but have struggled to block for Geno Smith. Smith has been sacked the fourth-most times in the sport and was just sacked five times against the Chiefs this past Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

30% Rostered

The final two defenses we will spotlight are playing each other Sunday afternoon. The Colts have not been the most productive defense but have a prime matchup against the Dolphins, who will be without starting QB Malik Willis. Willis hit the IR due to a core injury, which will allow Kyle McCord to take the starting job.

McCord has yet to step on an NFL field in the regular season since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His lack of experience, and the fact that Miami has served up the ninth-most sacks in football, give the Colts a sneaky path to a top-12 finish.

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

2% Rostered

Let's round this out with a target for deeper league. Even though the Colts didn't trade Jonathan Taylor ahead of the deadline, they still parted ways with key offensive pieces like Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. QB Daniel Jones enters this contest carrying a modest 6:10 TD:INT ratio, with only one extra score with his legs.

He has averaged just 191.3 passing yards per game, and without his top pass catchers, this production should only drop further. The Miami defense has not been dominant this season, but given that the Colts have allowed the eighth-most sacks, Miami could have a clear path to putting together their most complete effort of the campaign.

Last weekend, they took steps forward, limiting the potent Detroit offense to just 19 points and forcing three sacks. Those in 12+ team leagues looking for a contrarian play should consider Miami in this smash matchup against an undermanned Colts offense.

 

Week 10 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Los Angeles Rams @ARI
2 Seattle Seahawks @LV
3 Jacksonville Jaguars @TEN
4 Houston Texans @CLE
5 Baltimore Ravens LAC
6 New Orleans Saints CAR
7 Buffalo Bills @NYJ
8 Kansas City Chiefs @ATL
9 Minnesota Vikings @GB
10 Indianapolis Colts MIA
11 Miami Dolphins @IND
12 Cleveland Browns HOU
13 Washington Commanders @NYG
14 New York Giants WAS
15 Green Bay Packers MIN
16 Pittsburgh Steelers @CIN
17 Cincinnati Bengals PIT
18 Detroit Lions NE
19 San Francisco 49ers @DAL
20 Los Angeles Chargers @BAL
21 New England Patriots @DET
22 Carolina Panthers @NO
23 Atlanta Falcons KC
24 Las Vegas Raiders SEA
25 Arizona Cardinals LAR
26 New York Jets BUF
27 Tennessee Titans JAX
28 Dallas Cowboys SF

Read more defense news and updates for Week 10

 

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 10 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for defenses like the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills:

Detroit Lions
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Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
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San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
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Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions
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Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
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New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
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New York Giants
Detroit Lions
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Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
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Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
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Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
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Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
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Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
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Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
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Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
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Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
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New York Jets
Detroit Lions
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Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
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Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions
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Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
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Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
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Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
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New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions
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Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
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Houston Texans
Detroit Lions
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
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Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
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Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions
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Cam Little
Detroit Lions
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Brandon Aubrey
Detroit Lions
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Detroit Lions
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Eddy Pineiro
Detroit Lions
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Spencer Shrader
Detroit Lions
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Evan McPherson
Detroit Lions
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Chris Boswell
Detroit Lions
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Josh Johnson
Detroit Lions
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Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
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Max Brosmer
Detroit Lions
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Tyler Bass
Detroit Lions
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Carson Beck
Detroit Lions
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Will Reichard
Detroit Lions
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Kyle McCord
Detroit Lions
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Jason Myers
Detroit Lions
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Fernando Mendoza
Detroit Lions
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George Holani
Indianapolis Colts
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Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts
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Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
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Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
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Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
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Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
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Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
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New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
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New York Giants
Indianapolis Colts
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Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
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Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts
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Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
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Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
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Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
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Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
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Los Angeles Rams
Indianapolis Colts
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San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts
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Los Angeles Chargers
Indianapolis Colts
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New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
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Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts
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Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts
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Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
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Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
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New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
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Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
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Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Josh Johnson
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Max Brosmer
Indianapolis Colts
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Carson Beck
Indianapolis Colts
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Kyle McCord
Indianapolis Colts
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Fernando Mendoza
Indianapolis Colts
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Cam Ward
Indianapolis Colts
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Justin Herbert
Indianapolis Colts
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Michael Penix Jr.
Indianapolis Colts
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Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
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Drew Lock
Indianapolis Colts
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Cam Little
Indianapolis Colts
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J.J. McCarthy
Indianapolis Colts
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Brandon Aubrey
Indianapolis Colts
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Jacoby Brissett
Indianapolis Colts
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Indianapolis Colts
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Matthew Stafford
Indianapolis Colts
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Isaiah Williams
Miami Dolphins
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Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
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Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins
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Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
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Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins
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Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins
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Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
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New Orleans Saints
Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins
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Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins
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Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
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Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins
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Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
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Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
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Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
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New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
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Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
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Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
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Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins
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Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins
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New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
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Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins
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Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
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Josh Johnson
Miami Dolphins
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Max Brosmer
Miami Dolphins
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Carson Beck
Miami Dolphins
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Kyle McCord
Miami Dolphins
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Fernando Mendoza
Miami Dolphins
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Cam Ward
Miami Dolphins
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Justin Herbert
Miami Dolphins
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Michael Penix Jr.
Miami Dolphins
vs
Cam Little
Miami Dolphins
vs
Daniel Jones
Miami Dolphins
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Miami Dolphins
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Drew Lock
Miami Dolphins
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Miami Dolphins
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J.J. McCarthy
Miami Dolphins
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Eddy Pineiro
Miami Dolphins
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Jacoby Brissett
Miami Dolphins
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Kaytron Allen
Buffalo Bills
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New Orleans Saints
Buffalo Bills
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Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
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Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
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Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
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Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills
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Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Buffalo Bills
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Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
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Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills
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Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills
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Los Angeles Rams
Buffalo Bills
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Washington Commanders
Buffalo Bills
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New York Giants
Buffalo Bills
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Green Bay Packers
Buffalo Bills
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
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Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills
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Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills
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San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills
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Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
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New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
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Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
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Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
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Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills
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Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
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New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
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Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
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Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
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Josh Johnson
Buffalo Bills
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Max Brosmer
Buffalo Bills
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Carson Beck
Buffalo Bills
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Kyle McCord
Buffalo Bills
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Fernando Mendoza
Buffalo Bills
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Cam Ward
Buffalo Bills
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Justin Herbert
Buffalo Bills
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Michael Penix Jr.
Buffalo Bills
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Daniel Jones
Buffalo Bills
vs
Drew Lock
Buffalo Bills
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Buffalo Bills
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Buffalo Bills
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Matthew Stafford
Buffalo Bills
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Deshaun Watson
Buffalo Bills
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Geno Smith
Buffalo Bills
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Aaron Rodgers
Buffalo Bills
vs
Tanner Koziol

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 10
Second-Half Breakouts/League-Winners
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 10 Starts/Sits
Rest of Season Top 12 Tight Ends (2026)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Rhamondre Stevenson

Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

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