The top Week 10 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate is just around the corner, which means it's time to look at some top streaming options. Targeting the right defense in a prime matchup can be the difference between winning and losing your matchup. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, every lineup decision matters.
Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units that could give you an edge in Week 10.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 10 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots
37% Rostered
The Detroit Lions have been a recurring member of this column for much of the past month. After their disastrous start to the 2026 season, the Lions have quietly become one of the top defensive units in football. Since giving up 32 points to the Panthers, the Lions have allowed more than 20 points in only one game (to the Cardinals) and have held opponents to under 20 points in each of their last three.
They held the Packers to 17 points, the Vikings to 15, and more recently, the Dolphins to only nine points. During this stretch, the Lions tallied three sacks in two games and forced three interceptions.
While Week 10 is tougher against Drake Maye and the Patriots, Maye is coming off a three-interception outing against the Packers and will be without his top two running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The Lions could very well hold New England to under 20 points while facing a handful of sacks and turnovers.
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
50% Rostered
Like Detroit, Buffalo also endured some early growing pains but have begun to turn the corner. Since allowing 30 points to the Raiders, the Bills have held their points to 10 and six, respectively. While they faced third-string QB Joe Fagnano for most of their matchup against the Ravens, they shut down Carson Wentz and the Vikings and allowed just six points.
Terrel Bernard's turn to get an INT!
BUFvsMIN on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/uFYeV8aTc9
— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2026
In this game, Buffalo forced two sacks and tallied two interceptions. This weekend, they will face the Jets, who will welcome back Garrett Wilson to the offense but have struggled to block for Geno Smith. Smith has been sacked the fourth-most times in the sport and was just sacked five times against the Chiefs this past Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins
30% Rostered
The final two defenses we will spotlight are playing each other Sunday afternoon. The Colts have not been the most productive defense but have a prime matchup against the Dolphins, who will be without starting QB Malik Willis. Willis hit the IR due to a core injury, which will allow Kyle McCord to take the starting job.
McCord has yet to step on an NFL field in the regular season since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His lack of experience, and the fact that Miami has served up the ninth-most sacks in football, give the Colts a sneaky path to a top-12 finish.
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts
2% Rostered
Let's round this out with a target for deeper league. Even though the Colts didn't trade Jonathan Taylor ahead of the deadline, they still parted ways with key offensive pieces like Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. QB Daniel Jones enters this contest carrying a modest 6:10 TD:INT ratio, with only one extra score with his legs.
He has averaged just 191.3 passing yards per game, and without his top pass catchers, this production should only drop further. The Miami defense has not been dominant this season, but given that the Colts have allowed the eighth-most sacks, Miami could have a clear path to putting together their most complete effort of the campaign.
Big sack from @ZeekBiggers 💥
📺 @NFLonCBS https://t.co/VKYpNIhhwl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 8, 2026
Last weekend, they took steps forward, limiting the potent Detroit offense to just 19 points and forcing three sacks. Those in 12+ team leagues looking for a contrarian play should consider Miami in this smash matchup against an undermanned Colts offense.
Week 10 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ARI
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|@LV
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@TEN
|4
|Houston Texans
|@CLE
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|LAC
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|CAR
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|@NYJ
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@ATL
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|@GB
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|MIA
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|@IND
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|HOU
|13
|Washington Commanders
|@NYG
|14
|New York Giants
|WAS
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|MIN
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@CIN
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|PIT
|18
|Detroit Lions
|NE
|19
|San Francisco 49ers
|@DAL
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@BAL
|21
|New England Patriots
|@DET
|22
|Carolina Panthers
|@NO
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|KC
|24
|Las Vegas Raiders
|SEA
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|LAR
|26
|New York Jets
|BUF
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|JAX
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|SF
Read more defense news and updates for Week 10
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 10 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
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Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for defenses like the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills:
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