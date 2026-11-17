Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 11, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
The 2026 NFL campaign is cruising along. Week 10 has come and gone, and fantasy football playoff races are heating up.
As fantasy football managers enter the home stretch of their respective seasons, which running backs are making an unexpected impact, who is holding steady, and which tailbacks are seeing their snap counts and touches diminish?
It's that time of the week. RotoBaller takes a deep dive and discusses the running backs who are ascending based on snaps, opportunities, and production, while simultaneously looking at the players at the position who are experiencing a downturn, as Week 11 approaches.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Admittedly, this entry is obvious. Of course, rookie running back Emmett Johnson saw an increase in snap counts and usage for the Kansas City Chiefs with Kenneth Walker III (groin) — one of the best tailbacks in the NFL — out for Week 10 with an injury.
However, Johnson's performance stood out in a big way, and he is starting to find his footing in year one after a slower start. He played a career-high 56 offensive snaps in a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. With Walker unavailable, the only other running back for Kansas City to play any snaps was Nate Carter (eight).
Johnson, whom the Chiefs selected out of Nebraska in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 161 overall), recorded career highs in rushing attempts (22) and rushing yards (101), while averaging 4.6 yards per carry against the Falcons. Johnson did have a fumble, but it was recovered by the Chiefs.
Johnson also made a massive impact in the passing game in the victory over the Falcons, amassing six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He set new career highs in both catches and touchdowns in Week 10.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Johnson ranked ninth in the league in efficiency score (3.37) in Week 10. He also recorded a top speed of 19.6 miles per hour.
Johnson was listed 14th by NFL Next Gen Stats in Week 10 in the "Incredible YAC" category, catching a screen pass four yards behind the line of scrimmage and taking it for a net gain of 34 yards. The pass was expected to gain 20 yards after the catch, but Johnson took it 38 yards (20 yards over expected).
He also ranked 17th on the "Remarkable Rushes" list on his long run of 18 yards, which was expected to gain just six yards (12 yards over expected).
Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson averaged 4.18 yards after contact per attempt. He forced six total tackles as a runner or receiver, and converted eight first downs in total.
In a 35-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 9, Johnson played 20 offensive snaps and recorded six rushes for 34 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The week before, in a 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Johnson had his first breakout performance with five receptions for 128 yards (25.6 yards per catch) and a touchdown, along with a 15-yard rush.
Walker's groin injury is minor, according to multiple reports. He is expected to return in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the possibility remains that Walker could miss more time. But make no mistake, when Walker returns, he will continue to dominate snaps and touches. However, Johnson's play speaks for itself, and he could earn increased opportunities behind Walker.
💥 28 touches
💥 171 total yards
💥 2 rec TD
Emmett Johnson, the 2025 @bigten RBOY, starred in the @Chiefs' win at Atlanta 🤩
@NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/opRr9OqFQy https://t.co/uiKFPxdYAC
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 15, 2026
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan is somebody I've been paying attention to for several weeks, but this is the first time I've included him in this column.
Jonathan Taylor takes the majority of offensive snaps in the backfield and gets most of the touches among Indianapolis' running backs, and for good reason, but McGowan continues to be efficient and productive when he gets opportunities.
McGowan only played 17 offensive snaps in a 24-22 Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins, but he has played between 15 and 20 offensive snaps in each of the past seven games. The rookie gives the Colts an option to rest Taylor when needed without risking a significant drop-off in the run game.
Against the Dolphins, McGowan carried the ball 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per rush. Taylor led the Colts with 16 carries for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry), while adding two catches for 20 yards (10.0 yards per reception), but he did not find the end zone. Taylor also fumbled once, but Indianapolis recovered.
According to Pro Football Focus, 72 out of McGowan's 77 rushing yards came after contact, and he averaged an eye-popping 6.0 yards after contact per attempt.
NFL Next Gen Stats lists McGowan as the fourth-most efficient running back in Week 10, assigning a number of 2.98. He was also tied with Zach Charbonnet of the Seattle Seahawks for the second-most rush yards over expected with 34, behind only James Cook III of the Buffalo Bills (75).
McGowan has recorded touchdowns in consecutive games, after rushing six times for 45 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and scoring in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.
The Colts selected McGowan out of Kentucky in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 237 overall). Through 10 games in his rookie year, McGowan has recorded 55 rushing attempts for 285 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and the aforementioned two touchdowns. He has also tallied five receptions for nine yards (1.8 yards per catch).
McGowan is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues. While most of his fantasy football value comes from being a handcuff to Taylor, McGowan is starting to show he can be productive himself.
2nd push from Indy gets Seth McGowan in for a TD
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YtxqrK6PMZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Mason's performance in the Minnesota Vikings' 30-10 lopsided win over the divisional rival Green Bay Packers in Week 10 is not necessarily going to be remembered for anything special, but Mason is continuing to see his workload ramp up after missing four games while on injured reserve due to a thumb injury earlier this year.
Mason played 37 offensive snaps against the Packers. It was the second consecutive game and third time in four weeks in which Mason earned more snaps than his backfield partner, Aaron Jones Sr., who played 30 snaps on Sunday. In a Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mason out-snapped Jones 23-to-17.
In the victory over the Packers this past weekend, Mason led the Vikings in carries (16) and rushing yards (59). Mason was targeted once in the passing game, but did not record a reception. Jones had 11 rushes for 47 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while catching one pass for eight yards.
It wasn't the most efficient day for Mason, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and did not find the end zone. Mason's longest rush of the day went for eight yards. However, he played a steady role for Minnesota's offense, which is now being led by newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Mason is being trusted to carry the ball the most right now.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mason ranked sixth in Week 10 in average time behind the line of scrimmage at 2.6 seconds.
In the four games he has played since returning from the injury, Mason has earned 113 offensive reps, compared to 83 for Jones. Of note, Jones has been managing a knee issue throughout the season, but he has not missed any games.
During that four-game span, Mason has carried the ball 45 times for 182 yards (4.04 yards per carry) and recorded two receptions for seven yards (3.5 yards per catch). However, he has not scored a touchdown since Week 1. Jones, on the other hand, has tallied 29 carries for 111 yards (3.83 yards per carry) and a touchdown during that stretch, along with five catches for 31 yards (6.2 yards per reception).
However, Jones appears to be favored in goal-line situations, as he got six goal-to-go carries against Green Bay in Week 10, per NFL Pro. This obviously limits Mason's fantasy ceiling if he isn't getting opportunities to score from proximity. Jones also played 56.3% of third downs against the Packers, according to NFL Pro.
Minnesota will continue to split up touches between Mason and Jones, but Mason appears to be the preferred option on early downs right now, while Jones is getting third-down and goal-line work.
Jordan Mason didn't have a rush of longer than eight yards against the #Packers in Week 10, but he ran hard for the #Vikings. https://t.co/LP1HDRxIbY
— Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) November 16, 2026
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
I try to use a wide variety of players in this column and not repeat names in the same section within a couple of weeks, but Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has earned the right to get highlighted again after I last mentioned him here in late October ahead of Week 8.
In a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Corum led the Rams with 17 rushes for 100 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while catching three out of four targets for 19 yards (6.3 yards per catch). It was the sixth consecutive game in which Corum scored a touchdown (five rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in that span).
Corum played 39 offensive snaps against the Cardinals, which was the most he has played this season. Corum and Kyren Williams both started the game and played the same number of snaps. However, Corum substantially out-produced Williams, who had 12 carries for a season-low 23 yards (1.9 yards per attempt) and recorded two receptions for nine yards (4.5 yards per catch) against the Cardinals.
Interestingly, fellow running back Ronnie Rivers — who hadn't recorded a carry since Week 1 —registered 15 rushes for 81 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) against Arizona. Astoundingly, all of Rivers' carries came on L.A.'s final possession of the game, which took the final 12:15 off the game clock to ice the victory for the Rams.
According to Pro Football Focus, Corum rushed for seven first downs in the win over Arizona. Additionally, NFL Next Gen Stats ranks Corum second in its efficiency metric (2.47) and third in average time behind the line of scrimmage (2.47 seconds) for Week 10.
Corum saw eight or more defenders in the box on 47.06% of his rushes against the Cardinals, per NFL Next Gen Stats, which was the third-most in Week 10.
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said after the game that Corum has been able to "catch his stride," as of late, and he also praised Corum's vision, twitchiness, and explosiveness.
Williams had an off game, but expect Corum and Williams to continue to split snaps and touches fairly evenly. However, Corum is rising quickly and is a must-start player right now.
Blake Corum's 6th game in a row with a TD 🙌
LARvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/83zZYAv0N6
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Last week, I included Charbonnet as a riser in this column, and this week I am listing Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round tailback Jadarian Price as a faller.
To be clear, this is not to say that Price won't play a sizable role for the Seahawks moving forward, as he almost certainly will, and this is not advice to take Price out of your lineups. Seattle drafted him with the 32nd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft for a reason.
With that in mind, when looking at the data, there is a clear trend in usage and snap counts that illustrates Charbonnet as the lead back as of right now.
Price played just 16 out of 57 offensive snaps for the Seahawks (28%), while Charbonnet played 41 snaps (72%). According to RotoBaller's NFL team usage metrics, Charbonnet received 57% of Seattle's carries in the running game (20 out of 35) in a 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, which is a 9% increase from his carry share in a Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Against the Raiders, Charbonnet led the Seahawks with 20 rushes for 94 yards (4.7 yards per carry). However, he did not score and was not targeted in the passing game.
Meanwhile, Price received just 26% of Seattle's carries, rushing nine times for 36 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) and a touchdown. He also caught his lone target for eight yards. The touchdown, which was the first of Price's professional career, salvaged his day for fantasy managers.
Price did get two red-zone carries, including his 12-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter, while Charbonnet had none. However, Charbonnet played 91.7% of third downs versus the Raiders, while also getting the majority of the early-down work as well.
Both players have missed time with injuries this season. Charbonnet's injury was much more severe: he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's divisional round playoff win against the San Francisco 49ers last January. Charbonnet began the campaign on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and missed Seattle's first seven games of 2026 before returning in Week 8.
Conversely, Price played in Seattle's first three games before missing the next four contests from Week 4 through Week 7 while he was on injured reserve with a chest injury. He also returned in Week 8.
In the three games that Price and Charbonnet have played together, Charbonnet has amassed 42 carries for 194 yards (4.62 yards per carry) and four receptions for 15 yards (3.8 yards per catch), but he is yet to find the end zone.
In that same three-game stretch, Price has rushed 28 times for 89 yards (3.18 yards per carry) and the aforementioned touchdown, while adding seven receptions for 70 yards (10.0 yards per catch).
The Seahawks have a bye week in Week 11. While it is safe to expect both Price and Charbonnet to receive touches as the campaign marches on, it will be interesting to see if Charbonnet continues to get the lion's share of the work.
#Seahawks Week 10 RB Usage
- Zach Charbonnet: 73% snaps, 20 carries, 12 routes, 0 targets (94 yards)
- Jadarian Price: 27% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 1 target (44 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 16, 2026
Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants
Cam Skattebo has had his ups and downs this season, but he remains the true No. 1 running back for the New York Giants, while fellow tailback Devin Singletary operates clearly behind Skattebo and has had an inefficient 2026 campaign to date.
In a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, Singletary played just five offensive snaps, while Skattebo played 58 out of the available 65 offensive snaps. It was the lowest number of snaps on the 2026 season by a wide margin for Singletary.
This came after Singletary played a season-high 62 snaps in a 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, with Skattebo out of the lineup with a hamstring injury.
It was no surprise that Singletary's playing time and usage decreased with Skattebo available in Week 10, but in addition to the season-low snap count, Singletary also had his lowest output of the season, recording just one rush for three yards against the Commanders. He was not targeted a single time in the passing game.
On Thursday, Skattebo led the Giants in the run game with 18 carries for 78 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught three out of four targets for 44 yards (14.7 yards per reception).
Even when Skattebo was unavailable in Week 8 against Philadelphia, Singletary was ineffective and unproductive against the Eagles, despite playing a higher-volume role. In that game, Singletary recorded 21 carries for 31 yards (1.5 yards per carry) and two catches for eight yards (4.0 yards per reception). He did not score a touchdown.
Through six games in 2026, Singletary has totaled 40 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, while averaging just 2.9 yards per rushing attempt. He has also recorded 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 63 yards (6.3 yards per catch) and an additional touchdown.
According to SumerSports, Singletary ranks 117th out of 125 qualifying running backs with a success rate of just 22.5% this season. SumerSports also ranks Singletary 116th with a total EPA of minus-13.64.
Skattebo has tallied 116 carries for 496 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, while adding 14 catches for 120 yards (8.6 yards per reception) through eight games in 2026.
Singletary is currently rostered in 31% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. He doesn't have much fantasy appeal currently, outside of being the direct handcuff for Skattebo.
Sonny Styles just bulldozed Devin Singletary. https://t.co/avn2y8zXeU
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2026
Trevor Etienne, RB, Carolina Panthers
There is no debating who leads the backfield for the Carolina Panthers, as Chuba Hubbard consistently plays a high-volume role and delivers week in and week out. Meanwhile, fellow running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) has played a combined five NFL games since entering the NFL in 2024. There was an opportunity for second-year running back Trevor Etienne to play a larger role in 2026, but that has not materialized.
Etienne played just 11 offensive snaps in a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. He has not played more than 17 offensive snaps in a game in 2026, and he has had fewer than 10 snaps in three out of his five appearances this season.
Against the Saints on Sunday, Etienne recorded three rushing attempts for a net gain of one yard (0.3 yards per attempt). He added two receptions for nine yards (4.5 yards per reception). Etienne also had three punt returns for 43 yards (14.3 yards per return), including a long of 20 yards.
Of note, Etienne's older brother, Travis Etienne Jr., returned to the lineup for the Saints in Week 10, after missing the previous five games, which allowed the siblings to compete against each other.
Meanwhile, Hubbard made a big impact against the Saints, recording 24 rushes for 82 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while also producing five receptions for 80 yards (16.0 yards per catch). Hubbard led the Panthers in both rushing yards and receiving yards in Week 10.
According to SumerSports, Trevor Etienne has a total EPA of minus-6.64 in 2026, which ranks 95th out of 125 NFL running backs.
It should be mentioned that Trevor Etienne was placed on injured reserve in late August due to an ankle injury. He missed Carolina's first four games and then returned in a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, following the Panthers' Week 5 bye week.
Through five games in 2026, Trevor Etienne has amassed 13 carries for just 16 yards (1.2 yards per attempt) and four receptions for 26 yards (6.5 yards per catch). He has not scored a touchdown.
While Trevor Etienne is ahead of veteran AJ Dillon, who has been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions in 2026, and Anthony Tyus III on the depth chart, and he has operated as Carolina's No. 2 running back, the impending return of Brooks could change that.
Brooks is currently on the injured reserve with a groin injury, but he is designated to return, as the Panthers opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 11. He got in three limited practices last week. Brooks may return to the lineup for a Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Trevor Etienne is currently rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues. With Hubbard commanding touches, and Brooks approaching a return, there is no need for fantasy managers to add Trevor Etienne as of press time. At this point, it is evident that he is not really a part of Carolina's offensive plan.
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