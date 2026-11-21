Cam Ward Firmly in the QB1 Conversation in Week 11 vs. Dallas
Nov 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has started to turn things around over the past few games, showing significant improvement since the team embraced a faster-paced, no-huddle approach on offense. Ward has thrown multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games while also becoming more involved as a runner, giving him another avenue to produce fantasy points. Tennessee's offense has looked much more explosive recently, and Ward will have an excellent opportunity to continue that momentum against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. The Cowboys are allowing over 28 points per game this season and have consistently struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. With Dallas also featuring one of the league's highest-scoring offenses, Ward could find himself in a game that forces Tennessee to throw frequently to keep pace. Although Ward has been inconsistent throughout the season, his recent improvement and favorable matchup make him an intriguing QB1 streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: CBS Sports
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Cam Skattebo Re-Enters Top-12 RB Conversation For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is fully healthy for Week 11 after dealing with a hamstring issue at practice through the week. Despite his former injury designation, he practiced in full all week, and will resume his workhorse role against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their upcoming matchup. Though we saw him benched in Week 6, he bounced back with his two best games of the season in Week 7 and Week 10, though he missed Week 9 with the injury. He's recovered well from the season-ending ankle injury that cut his rookie campaign short in 2025, and it appears that the "committee" backfield we saw earlier in the season was purely an attempt to limit his touches during his recovery. With 18 and 21 touches in his last two games, Skattebo is poised for a nice game even in a tough matchup with the solid Jaguars run defense. He should handle the team's goal line touches, as he has three rushing scores in his last two games. Giants starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy doesn't pass the ball to running backs often, so Skattebo doesn't have a ton of PPR upside, but his big role in all areas of the field as a rusher is enough to make up for that for now. He should be started in all fantasy leagues this week thanks to his RB1 upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Likely An Easy TE1 Despite Tougher Week 11 Matchup
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETIsaiah Likely has been cleared from his team's injury report after dealing with a groin issue and is ready to roll in Week 11. The matchup will be a tough one, as the opposing Jacksonville Jaguars have been great at slowing down both opposing passers and pass-catchers, but Likely appears to be the clear No. 1 target in the passing game on his team. He's out-targeted Giants WR1 Malik Nabers in the past two weeks combined, and saw a ridiculous 11 targets in Week 10. That resulted in nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Likely is one of the best fantasy football tight ends in the NFL this season, and it appears the change in starting quarterback from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy hasn't affected his extreme upside much. It remains to be seen if the injury will slow him down, as we often see players be cleared from injury reports and still have snap restrictions. Last week's matchup was much softer than this week's, Likely clearly has elite upside and should be started in all leagues, as he already has four games in which he's scored more than 20 PPR fantasy points. That's rare for a tight end.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Michael Pittman Jr. Expected to Play Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pittman was limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and was listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated report after a walkthrough. Pittsburgh listed him as questionable, and he remains on injured reserve. I'd sit Pittman in 12-team PPR leagues even if he's activated. He played at least 72% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in each of his three starts and drew no more than five targets in any of them. Pittman led the team with 58 receiving yards on three catches in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He totaled four catches for 31 yards in his next two appearances, including two catches for 15 yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, his last game. Rookie Germie Bernard has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps in each of the five games since then. Bernard played fewer than half of the snaps in all three games Pittman started.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gerry Dulac
Malik Nabers' Fantasy Ceiling In Question For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:37 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been playing second fiddle to the Giants' No. 1 tight end, Isaiah Likely, over the past two weeks. Nabers has failed to reach double-digit PPR fantasy points, hauling in a total of 10 passes for 87 yards over the past two weeks, while Likely caught 14 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. A bounce-back game for Nabers could happen at any point, but it seems that the demotion of quarterback Jameis Winston to replace him with QB J.J. McCarthy as the starter has been purely a bad thing for Nabers' fantasy potential. He is coming off of a torn ACL which prematurely ended his 2025 season, but fantasy managers who drafted him in the third round in drafts this offseason simply expect more. Nabers has high-end talent at his position, but seven and eight targets in a game isn't likely to lead to him having a monster fantasy outing, as it didn't in Week 9 and Week 10. He should still be started in all leagues, as an athlete of his caliber has a very high ceiling, but temper your expectations in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, which is one of the toughest units in the NFL against the pass this year. They shouldn't have a ton of trouble in stifling McCarthy's production, which would of course not be ideal for Nabers' output.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
J.J. McCarthy Faces Tough Week 11 Test As Giants Starting QB
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:31 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will face one of the better defenses in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. They have been lockdown against opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing an average of just 13.2 fantasy points per game. Though they're bottom-half in the league in passing yards per attempt allowed, they've been adept at preventing opposing signal-callers from pushing the ball into the end zone. McCarthy has shown solid rushing upside, which has helped lift his floor, but has thrown just two touchdown passes in the four games in which he's played significant snaps. He'll have his WR1, Malik Nabers, and his TE1, Isaiah Likely, healthy and ready to go for the contest, but the matchup's difficult can't be ignored. Jacksonville has a high-scoring offense, so at least there will be pressure on the Giants offense to score, but it's hard to justify putting McCarthy in starting lineups in 1QB leagues for now. He's a fine start in deep superflex leagues, but there is risk in starting him until he shows more touchdown upside, which has been a weak area of his game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Puka Nacua's Future With Rams 'Very Uncertain'
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's future with the team is "very uncertain," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. Nacua is finishing his rookie contract and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2027. Los Angeles can still sign him to an extension or use the franchise tag. Fowler cited Nacua's injuries and suspension as factors heading into that decision. The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve Nov. 12, and the NFL announced a three-game suspension Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua underwent MCL surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss about two months, making a regular-season return unlikely. In dynasty leagues, I'd hold Nacua through the Rams' contract decision. He averaged 10 catches per game in seven appearances this season, totaling 715 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He had 14 catches for 150 yards and a score in the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders before hurting his knee on the Rams' final offensive play. In 2025, he set career highs with 129 catches, 1,715 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Brevyn Spann-Ford Likely Off Fantasy Radar For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:24 PM ETThough Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is set to resume his role as the top available tight end for Dallas in Week 11, he hasn't earned enough targets or produced enough to be on the fantasy radar. He's hardly even worth rostering in deep dynasty leagues, as he has yet to score more than nine PPR fantasy points in a single game in his entire career. He's at least on the field a lot, and catches the occasional pass from quarterback Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys have enough firepower at wide receiver to rely on them nearly entirely to move the ball down the field through the air. The trio of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy have combined to be very productive when they're on the field over the past few weeks, and that's unlikely to change in Week 11. The Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans, who boast the worst defense against wideouts in the NFL. They allow over 40 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts combined this year. Perhaps Spann-Ford will catch a touchdown, but it's hard to predict such things with any level of certainty.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Cardinals Officially Downgrade QB Carson Beck to Out, Josh Johnson Will Start
The #AZCardinals officially downgrade QB Carson Beck to OUT for Sunday’s game because of back spasms.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2026
Josh Johnson gets the start in K.C.
Nov 21, 2026, 2:22 PM ET
Javonte Williams Should Rebound With Better Production Vs Titans
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams finished with just 63 rushing yards and one catch for four yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but he should rebound nicely when Dallas takes on the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The Titans have a middling run defense, allowing a league-average 4.1 yards per opponent rush attempt this season. The 49ers were a very difficult matchup for Dallas last week -- they allow just 3.4 yards per rush attempt. In that light, it's impressive that Williams logged nearly four yards per rush, and he should be fine in the upcoming matchup. It would be nice to see him get more target volume, and he tends to see a handful of targets per game. Dallas' wideouts have played well enough to earn nearly all of Prescott's aimed pass attempts, though. The Titans allow 1.2 opponent rushing touchdowns per game, which is tied for eighth-highest in the league, so we should see him fall into the end zone at least once. Williams is susceptible to low-scoring games, but is still a top-10 running back in fantasy football, and his upcoming matchup is fine. He should be started in all leagues and should score double-digit PPR fantasy points in a bounce-back game in Week 11.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Trending Toward Playing Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:13 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending toward playing Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Quinn said Croskey-Merritt had a "great week" after Washington designated him to return from injured reserve Tuesday. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday and remains on injured reserve after missing four games. Croskey-Merritt is a Week 11 flex option if activated, with more room for carries if Rachaad White (heel) sits. White was limited Friday and missed Saturday's practice, though Quinn said he expects White to be available Monday. In the three games since Washington's bye, White has handled 29 carries and Austin Ekeler has taken 25. Ekeler caught four passes to White's one in last week's win over the New York Giants. Croskey-Merritt ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the teams' Week 5 meeting. He caught five passes in his first five games, while Ekeler caught multiple passes in three of the four games Croskey-Merritt missed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Ryan Flournoy A Viable Fantasy Starter For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:01 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has become more involved in the Cowboys offense in recent weeks. After a sluggish start to the season in which he failed to reach double-digit PPR fantasy points in his first four games, he did so four weeks in a row, and logged a season-high 19.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 10 when he caught six of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. This came despite the return of WR George Pickens. All Dallas wideouts had big games in the shootout loss to the 49ers. That's not to be expected of all 3 of them in every game moving forward, but in Week 11, the Cowboys will face the Tennessee Titans. They're the worst defense in the NFL against opposing wide receivers. With the Cowboys defense still struggling mightily, enough that a change in play-caller happened, we could see another high-scoring game in which Dallas' QB1 is forced to air it out early and often. Dak Prescott has been one of the league's most statistically productive passers this season. Flournoy has flex appeal in 12-team leagues and is a must-start in deeper dynasty leagues, as he plausibly could finish with a similar stat line to the one he had last week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mike Evans Set to Return Sunday
Video from Mike Evans’ agent on Instagram. The #49ers WR is set for his return against the #Vikings tomorrow. https://t.co/IWErK9UYaQ— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Dak Prescott Poised For Easy QB1 Production Vs Titans
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 1:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to go for Week 11, a game in which he gets a very soft matchup with one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The opposing Tennessee Titans allow a massive 7.8 yards per pass attempt to opposing quarterbacks this season, which is second-worst in the league. They're also the fifth-worst defense in the NFL at slowing down opposing quarterbacks for fantasy football -- they're giving up 19.3 PPR PPG to that position. Needless to say Prescott, with his elite receiving weapons in WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, should have a field day in such a soft matchup. Prescott is the No. 5 overall quarterback in PPR fantasy football leagues. and is easily top-10 on a points per game basis. He's a productive passer with 21 passing touchdowns to his name through 10 games, and has proven that he can easily shred bad defenses. The Titans have proven incapable of effectively slowing down opposing wide receivers, so this is a terrible matchup for them and a fantastic one for Dallas. Prescott should be started in all leagues for Week 11, and should have no trouble finishing with 20 or more fantasy points.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Fantasy Upside Improved For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens finally looked more like the 2025 version of himself in Week 10, when he caught 11 of his 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers. He has a ton of momentum carrying him into Week 11, as he'll be facing the worst fantasy football defense against wide receivers in the NFL and coming off his season-best game. The Tennessee Titans have a very porous secondary that should be exploited with ease by a player of Pickens' caliber. Dallas' passing offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, has proven to be one of the best in the NFL, and they have a dream matchup coming up. Their defense is also bad enough that even the Titans unproductive offense could put up enough points to press the Cowboys to air the ball out. Pickens is still one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, and though he's spent much of this season as a clear sidekick to Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Pickens was by far the most productive receiver on the team for Week 10. As such, he should be started in all formats and has a clear path to having a monster fantasy outing in Week 11.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
CeeDee Lamb Slated For Anoter Big Game Against Titans
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 1:45 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is poised for another big game, probably because he's one of the best receivers in the NFL and he's playing in a great offense. Big outings are routine for the Cowboys star, who has re-established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL after a 2025 season hampered by his high-ankle sprain. Lamb will face the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in the NFL. That mark sits at 42.4, three points higher than the second-worst New England Patriots. The Cowboys offense is perfectly happy to run up the score when necessary, as Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer may be fighting for his job in short order and quarterback Dak Prescott is a productive passer. They just narrowly lost a shootout with the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas also has one of the NFL's worst defenses. Lamb is set up nicely for a monster game and has WR1 overall potential this week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyjae Spears Placed on Injured Reserve, Out at Least Four Weeks
Titans placing RB Tyjae Spears on IR. Out at least four weeks. Michael Carter will be a gameday elevation.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 1:40 PM ET
Josh Jacobs Back at Practice Saturday
Everyone on the active roster (plus Micah Parsons) appeared to be practicing on some level.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2026
The returners were:
Brandon Cisse (ribs)
Josh Jacobs (finger)
Bo Melton (thigh)
Skyy Moore (ankle)
Zaire Franklin (shin)
Kevin Zeitler (triceps)
Sean Rhyan (ankle) pic.twitter.com/j0iUbr1QMr
Nov 21, 2026, 1:31 PM ET
Cameron Dicker Is an Intriguing Streaming Option in Week 11 vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker is coming off three straight games of double-digit fantasy points. It's the first time this season Dicker has sustained fantasy success and has been an appealing streaming option for managers. The 26-year-old made all three field goal attempts last week and hasn't missed one since Week 3. Dicker enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's K15 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed 30-plus fantasy points in three straight games and 26-plus points in five straight. If the Chargers offense gets going early, Dicker will be in position to have another successful fantasy performance.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST a Streamable Option in Week 11
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers D/ST have blipped onto streaming radar for the first time since the start of the season. The unit is coming off an 8-point fantasy outing, with two sacks and an interception, extending their streak to four straight games with an interception. The Chargers defense has been off fantasy radar most of the year, with inconsistent fantasy performances and the team starting 0-8. The Chargers D/ST enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's D/ST8 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets offense hasn't scored a touchdown in two straight weeks and has scored 12 points in each game. As a result, the Chargers D/ST is a worthy streaming option for managers in need of a D/ST in Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Oronde Gadsden Not a Streamable Tight End in Week 11
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is coming off back-to-back dud performances after an encouraging Week 8 outing when he scored 10 fantasy points. The 23-year-old has scored 5.4 fantasy points combined over the last two weeks in his limited role. Gadsden enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR TE30 in a neutral matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been league average against fantasy tight ends but has allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns this season. However, Gadsden hasn't seen consistent volume in the Chargers offense to inspire confidence in starting him this week. Gadsden should be out of fantasy lineups and viewed as a TE3 going into Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller