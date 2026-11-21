Elic Ayomanor Has Flex Appeal After Encouraging Week 10 Performance
Nov 21, 2026, 3:16 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off one of his most productive performances of the season, catching five of his 10 targets for 79 yards against Jacksonville in Week 10. The increased involvement was an encouraging development for the rookie, who has struggled to consistently earn targets and produce meaningful fantasy numbers throughout the season. Tennessee's recent shift toward a faster-paced offense has created more opportunities in the passing game, and Ayomanor could continue to benefit from the change. The Titans will also be without Wan'Dale Robinson for the remainder of the season, potentially opening up additional targets for Ayomanor. However, Carnell Tate is expected to return from injury this week, which could make it difficult for Ayomanor to replicate his Week 10 target volume. He draws a favorable matchup against a Dallas defense that has struggled against opposing passing attacks, but his inconsistent role makes him difficult to trust. Ayomanor remains a riskier flex option in deeper leagues with some upside if his recent involvement continues. He checks in as RotoBaller's #38 WR for Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: RotoBaller
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Josh Jacobs Back at Practice, Unlikely to Play Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) returned to practice Saturday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Jacobs wore a cast on his fingers as Green Bay began preparing for Wednesday night's Week 12 game at the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn't expect Jacobs to play Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Demovsky reported that Jacobs still needs to show he can hold onto the football. Jacobs fractured his right ring finger against the New England Patriots in Week 9, had surgery Nov. 13 and missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kaleb Johnson is the Packers back to add as insurance for Wednesday. He ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries over the last two games, including 10 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota. Johnson went without a catch in either game. Against the Vikings, MarShawn Lloyd caught three passes for 26 yards and had four carries on 14 snaps. Chris Brooks played 26 offensive snaps, 12 more than Johnson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Mike Evans Set to Return on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:14 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is set to return to action on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that the team would make a decision on Evans' status for Sunday's game on Saturday after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report with a right-Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. The 33-year-old has not played since then, but he made good progress in practice this week and trending towards returning in a tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the league in high altitude. The future Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowler has been a solid WR2 for fantasy managers in 2026 in his first year in the Bay Area, but you may want to temper expectations if he returns to action this weekend for the final international game of the year. Not only will Evans likely be on a more limited snap count at elevation, but the recent addition of veteran receiver Keenan Allen will add more target competition in a WR room in San Francisco that is slowly getting healthier. Through his first six games with the Niners, Evans has produced 27 catches on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Carnell Tate Offers High-End WR2 Upside if He Returns Against Dallas
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate is trending toward a return after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Before the injury, the rookie had established himself as Cam Ward's most reliable receiving option, recording 34 receptions for 413 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Tate had also recorded at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in four of his previous five appearances, showing encouraging consistency despite Tennessee's offensive struggles. His potential return comes at an ideal time, as the Titans have found success with a faster-paced offensive approach and now face a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing over 250 passing yards per game. The season-ending ankle injury to Wan'Dale Robinson could also create additional opportunities for Tate to establish himself as Ward's top target moving forward. Although Tate is officially questionable for Sunday, he practiced fully Friday and should immediately return to a significant role. If active, Tate offers appealing WR2 / flex value with upside in Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Nicholas Singleton Set for Expanded Role in Week 11
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:08 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie running back Nicholas Singleton could be in line for an increased workload in Week 11 after the team placed Tyjae Spears on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. The rookie out of Penn State is listed behind Tony Pollard and Spears on the depth chart, putting him in position to potentially move up the pecking order with Spears sidelined. However, Singleton has barely been involved in Tennessee's offense this season, recording just seven carries and frequently finding himself inactive on game days, including last week's matchup against Jacksonville. The Titans also elevated veteran Michael Carter from the practice squad, creating some uncertainty about how the backup touches will be distributed. Singleton draws an excellent matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has struggled to stop opposing running backs, but Pollard figures to handle the overwhelming majority of the workload. While Spears' absence could create more opportunities for Singleton, he remains a dart throw option who should be avoided in most lineups until he establishes a consistent role in the offense.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: tennesseetitans.com
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Activated from IR Ahead of Sunday's Game
While Steelers WR Roman Wilson is being activated from IR, Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t expected to join him this week, per source.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 21, 2026
The Steelers, though, are set the have another wide receiver available in Philadelphia: Max Hurleman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:07 PM ET
Saints Sign Kicker Charlie Smyth to Two-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints are signing kicker Charlie Smyth to the 53-man active roster on Saturday on a two-year deal, according to Michael McQuaid of NFL Ireland. Smyth will now be on the active roster for good after serving as the team's starting placekicker in each of the last two games after they released Daniel Carlson. In his two games with New Orleans, the 25-year-old has made four of his five field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries. The 25-year-old native of Northern Ireland will now be the Saints' starting kicker for the rest of the year and will have an opportunity to cement his role with the team going into next season if he continues to kick well. In a tough matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City this weekend, Smyth will not be a recommended starting fantasy option at kicker in just his third NFL game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Ireland - Michael McQuaid
Dominic Zvada Falling Out Of Fantasy Starting Conversation
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:58 PM ETNew York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada's impressive mid-season streak of double-digit fantasy point finishes has given way to two of his last three games being fraught with missed attempts. In Week 7 and Week 10 combined, he missed all three of his field goal attempts, even if he's made all of his extra point tries this season. The Giants may opt to take fewer risks by not putting the ball in his hands on field goal tries in Week 11, which could cap his upside. He may be in danger of getting cut if his streak of whiffs continues, unfortunately. It's probably better to look to other teams to get production from kickers for your fantasy football rosters. Zvada is a rookie, and though Giants head coach John Harbaugh has expressed confidence in the youngster, nobody would fault the veteran coach for going for it more often on fourth downs rather than attempting longer field goals. The matchup isn't great, either, as the opposing Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's better defenses. Zvada is best left on waivers or as a free agent in fantasy football leagues for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Roman Wilson Set to Come Off Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:57 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) is set to come off injured reserve and play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson has missed four games since injuring a finger against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday before Pittsburgh listed him as a full participant on Friday's estimated report following a walkthrough. He was listed as questionable on that report. Wilson scored in consecutive games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns before the injury, gaining 134 yards on six catches. His two longest catches accounted for 87 of those yards, and he played fewer than 40% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in both games. He caught a season-high five passes for 28 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 2. Wilson is worth stashing in deeper leagues while Pittsburgh sorts out its slot rotation. He lined up there regularly before the injury, and rookie Germie Bernard has played nearly half of his snaps there this season. Bernard played 95% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in the Week 10 rematch with Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tony Pollard Poised for Another RB1 Performance Against Former Team
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 2:56 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has been one of the bright spots in the team's recent offensive surge and will have some added motivation when he faces his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 11. Pollard has benefited from Tennessee's recent offensive improvements, recording consecutive 100-yard rushing performances earlier this month and finding the end zone five times across those two contests. He now draws the most favorable matchups possible against a Cowboys defense that has struggled mightily to stop opposing running backs. Dallas has allowed the most fantasy points and total touchdowns to the position this season, creating an excellent opportunity for Pollard to deliver another strong performance. While Tyjae Spears has occasionally cut into his workload a bit, Pollard remains Tennessee's clear lead back and will continue to handle the majority of the carries. With a favorable matchup, a productive recent stretch, and the revenge-game narrative, Pollard is a strong RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Brandon Aubrey A Top-10 Starting Kicker Option For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:52 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has shrugged off a slow start to the reason to re-enter the top-10 conversation at his position after a string of nice games. He's managed 11.5 fantasy points per game over his last four contests thanks to the productive nature of the Cowboys offense and their struggling defense. He should have plenty of kicking opportunities in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, whose defense has been stomped lately by opposing offenses. Tennessee has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, so Aubrey is set up nicely to continue his streak of solid games. The Cowboys have done a good job getting the ball into the end zone this year, which has limited Aubrey's upside, but he sank two kicks from over 50 yards out last week. He's uncharacteristically missed two of his extra points this season, but has been good enough recently to justify starting him in all leagues with kickers in starting lineups. There is plenty of risk he has a bad game, but the same applies to virtually any kicker.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Cam Ward Firmly in the QB1 Conversation in Week 11 vs. Dallas
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has started to turn things around over the past few games, showing significant improvement since the team embraced a faster-paced, no-huddle approach on offense. Ward has thrown multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games while also becoming more involved as a runner, giving him another avenue to produce fantasy points. Tennessee's offense has looked much more explosive recently, and Ward will have an excellent opportunity to continue that momentum against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. The Cowboys are allowing over 28 points per game this season and have consistently struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. With Dallas also featuring one of the league's highest-scoring offenses, Ward could find himself in a game that forces Tennessee to throw frequently to keep pace. Although Ward has been inconsistent throughout the season, his recent improvement and favorable matchup make him an intriguing QB1 streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: CBS Sports
Cam Skattebo Re-Enters Top-12 RB Conversation For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is fully healthy for Week 11 after dealing with a hamstring issue at practice through the week. Despite his former injury designation, he practiced in full all week, and will resume his workhorse role against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their upcoming matchup. Though we saw him benched in Week 6, he bounced back with his two best games of the season in Week 7 and Week 10, though he missed Week 9 with the injury. He's recovered well from the season-ending ankle injury that cut his rookie campaign short in 2025, and it appears that the "committee" backfield we saw earlier in the season was purely an attempt to limit his touches during his recovery. With 18 and 21 touches in his last two games, Skattebo is poised for a nice game even in a tough matchup with the solid Jaguars run defense. He should handle the team's goal line touches, as he has three rushing scores in his last two games. Giants starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy doesn't pass the ball to running backs often, so Skattebo doesn't have a ton of PPR upside, but his big role in all areas of the field as a rusher is enough to make up for that for now. He should be started in all fantasy leagues this week thanks to his RB1 upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Likely An Easy TE1 Despite Tougher Week 11 Matchup
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been cleared from his team's injury report after dealing with a groin issue and is ready to roll in Week 11. The matchup will be a tough one, as the opposing Jacksonville Jaguars have been great at slowing down both opposing passers and pass-catchers, but Likely appears to be the clear No. 1 target in the passing game on his team. He's out-targeted Giants WR1 Malik Nabers in the past two weeks combined, and saw a ridiculous 11 targets in Week 10. That resulted in nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Likely is one of the best fantasy football tight ends in the NFL this season, and it appears the change in starting quarterback from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy hasn't affected his extreme upside much. It remains to be seen if the injury will slow him down, as we often see players be cleared from injury reports and still have snap restrictions. Likely clearly has elite upside and should be started in all leagues, as he already has four games in which he's scored more than 20 PPR fantasy points. That's rare for a tight end.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Michael Pittman Jr. Expected to Play Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pittman was limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday, and was listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated report after a walkthrough. Pittsburgh listed him as questionable, and he remains on injured reserve. I'd sit Pittman in 12-team PPR leagues even if he's activated. He played at least 72% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in each of his three starts and drew no more than five targets in any of them. Pittman led the team with 58 receiving yards on three catches in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He totaled four catches for 31 yards in his next two appearances, including two catches for 15 yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, his last game. Rookie Germie Bernard has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps in each of the five games since then. Bernard played fewer than half of the snaps in all three games Pittman started.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gerry Dulac
Malik Nabers' Fantasy Ceiling In Question For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:37 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been playing second fiddle to the Giants' No. 1 tight end, Isaiah Likely, over the past two weeks. Nabers has failed to reach double-digit PPR fantasy points, hauling in a total of 10 passes for 87 yards over the past two weeks, while Likely caught 14 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. A bounce-back game for Nabers could happen at any point, but it seems that the demotion of quarterback Jameis Winston to replace him with QB J.J. McCarthy as the starter has been purely a bad thing for Nabers' fantasy potential. He is coming off of a torn ACL which prematurely ended his 2025 season, but fantasy managers who drafted him in the third round in drafts this offseason simply expect more. Nabers has high-end talent at his position, but seven and eight targets in a game isn't likely to lead to him having a monster fantasy outing, as it didn't in Week 9 and Week 10. He should still be started in all leagues, as an athlete of his caliber has a very high ceiling, but temper your expectations in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, which is one of the toughest units in the NFL against the pass this year. They shouldn't have a ton of trouble in stifling McCarthy's production, which would of course not be ideal for Nabers' output.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
J.J. McCarthy Faces Tough Week 11 Test As Giants Starting QB
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:31 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will face one of the better defenses in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. They have been lockdown against opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing an average of just 13.2 fantasy points per game. Though they're bottom-half in the league in passing yards per attempt allowed, they've been adept at preventing opposing signal-callers from pushing the ball into the end zone. McCarthy has shown solid rushing upside, which has helped lift his floor, but has thrown just two touchdown passes in the four games in which he's played significant snaps. He'll have his WR1, Malik Nabers, and his TE1, Isaiah Likely, healthy and ready to go for the contest, but the matchup's difficult can't be ignored. Jacksonville has a high-scoring offense, so at least there will be pressure on the Giants offense to score, but it's hard to justify putting McCarthy in starting lineups in 1QB leagues for now. He's a fine start in deep superflex leagues, but there is risk in starting him until he shows more touchdown upside, which has been a weak area of his game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Puka Nacua's Future With Rams is "Very Uncertain"
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's future with the team is "very uncertain," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. Nacua is finishing his rookie contract and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2027. Los Angeles can still sign him to an extension or use the franchise tag. Fowler cited Nacua's injuries and suspension as factors heading into that decision. The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve Nov. 12, and the NFL announced a three-game suspension Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua underwent MCL surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss about two months, making a regular-season return unlikely. In dynasty leagues, I'd hold Nacua through the Rams' contract decision. He averaged 10 catches per game in seven appearances this season, totaling 715 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He had 14 catches for 150 yards and a score in the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders before hurting his knee on the Rams' final offensive play. In 2025, he set career highs with 129 catches, 1,715 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Brevyn Spann-Ford Likely Off the Fantasy Radar For Week 11
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:24 PM ETThough Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is set to resume his role as the top available tight end for Dallas in Week 11, he hasn't earned enough targets or produced enough to be on the fantasy radar. He's hardly even worth rostering in deep dynasty leagues, as he has yet to score more than nine PPR fantasy points in a single game in his entire career. He's at least on the field a lot, and catches the occasional pass from quarterback Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys have enough firepower at wide receiver to rely on them nearly entirely to move the ball down the field through the air. The trio of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy have combined to be very productive when they're on the field over the past few weeks, and that's unlikely to change in Week 11. The Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans, who boast the worst defense against wideouts in the NFL. They allow over 40 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts combined this year. Perhaps Spann-Ford will catch a touchdown, but it's hard to predict such things with any level of certainty.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Carson Beck Downgraded to Out
Keith Hernandez
The #AZCardinals officially downgrade QB Carson Beck to OUT for Sunday’s game because of back spasms.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2026
Josh Johnson gets the start in K.C.
Nov 21, 2026, 2:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Javonte Williams Should Rebound With Better Production Vs Titans
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams finished with just 63 rushing yards and one catch for four yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but he should rebound nicely when Dallas takes on the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The Titans have a middling run defense, allowing a league-average 4.1 yards per opponent rush attempt this season. The 49ers were a very difficult matchup for Dallas last week -- they allow just 3.4 yards per rush attempt. In that light, it's impressive that Williams logged nearly four yards per rush, and he should be fine in the upcoming matchup. It would be nice to see him get more target volume, and he tends to see a handful of targets per game. Dallas' wideouts have played well enough to earn nearly all of Prescott's aimed pass attempts, though. The Titans allow 1.2 opponent rushing touchdowns per game, which is tied for eighth-highest in the league, so we should see him fall into the end zone at least once. Williams is susceptible to low-scoring games, but is still a top-10 running back in fantasy football, and his upcoming matchup is fine. He should be started in all leagues and should score double-digit PPR fantasy points in a bounce-back game in Week 11.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN